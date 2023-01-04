Kazuchika Okada is your new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion.

The main event of tonight’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 show saw Okada defeat Jay White to capture the IWGP World Heavyweight Title.

The finish to the match saw Okada hit a Bladerunner, then The Rainmaker. After the match, Shingo Takagi interrupted Okada’s celebration to issue a challenge for the title. After that segment, Okada cut a promo to end the show, thanking the fans and the late WWE Hall of Famer and Japanese legend Antonio Inoki.

This is Okada’s second reign with the title. White won the strap back on June 12 at the Dominion 6.12 event, defeating Okada. White held the title for 206 recognized days in his first reign.

Below are several shots from tonight’s title change at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan:

You can't beat Okada ¡¡¡ Palabras que el día de hoy Jay White aprendió después de su lucha en el Wrestle Kingdom 17 de NJPW, Kazuchika Okada una vez más se convierte en el campeón máximo IWGP después de un combate muy físico … #wk17 pic.twitter.com/yUoxrBfj4w — Rincón Destructor (@RinconDistroyer) January 4, 2023

Kazuchika Okada vence a Jay White y gana el Campeonato Peso Pesado IWGP. Muy buen combate para cerrar el evento. No era nada fácil luchar después del Ospreay vs. Omega y creo que estuvieron a la altura. #njWK17 pic.twitter.com/soNCdrEByW — Rox de 𝘛𝘶𝘳𝘯𝘏𝘦𝘦𝘭𝘞𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘨 (@Roxenato) January 4, 2023

¡NUEVAMENTE EN LA CIMA! 🤩 En el combate estelar de Wrestle Kingdom 17, Kazuchika Okada derrota a Jay White para convertirse en campeón peso pesado de IWGP por séptima vez. #wk17 #NJPW pic.twitter.com/aDEtYqK2ZJ — Mente Geek (@somosmentegeek) January 4, 2023

Jay White showing Okada respect after an amazing main event 🔥 #wk17 pic.twitter.com/W2AogUqUoM — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) January 4, 2023

