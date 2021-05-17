A friend of New Jack’s widow Jennifer Young has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help with Jack’s funeral and other expenses. You can find the campaign page at this link.

The ECW Original passed away on Friday after suffering a heart attack where he lived in Greensboro, North Carolina. He was 58.

The GoFundMe for Jack’s family is currently at $11,210 of a $50,000 goal, with 276 donors. Pro Wrestling Tees owner Ryan Barkan has donated $2,500, while AEW star Joey Janela donated $500, Blues musician Christone Ingram donated $200, the legendary Bill Apter donated $100, and former ECW personality Jasmin St. Claire donated $60, among others.

Speaking of PW Tees, the merchandise website has launched an official store for New Jack. They noted in the Instagram post seen below that Jack’s wife Jennifer reached out to set the store up.

They wrote, “New Jack’s wife, Jennifer, reached out to us over the weekend to setup a merch store for New Jack. We were fortunate enough to have worked with New Jack within the last couple months on something special for an upcoming Pro Wrestling Crate. Up until Friday, New Jack & his wife had planned to make their own shirts to sell on their website. This is the reason we never had a “New Jack” store on Pro Wrestling Tees before. We’re honored to have one now. These 2 illustrated designs were created for tees by New Jack before his passing. The tribute shirt was created by our designer with approval from his wife to look similar to the “No Limit” style tees he used to wear to the ring. Through this merch, we hope to raise funds for Jennifer & create more designs in his honor in the future. Link in bio. This Friday we are releasing something very limited, so keep an eye out on our site.”

Jack’s wife also noted on his official Facebook page that his last batch of signed action figures and COVID-19 masks can be found at theonlynewjack.com. You can see the Facebook post below.

