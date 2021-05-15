News broke yesterday that pro-wrestling star and ECW original New Jack (Jerome Young) had tragically passed away at the age of 58 after suffering a heart attack, with a number of his colleagues, as well as WWE, IMPACT, and AEW paying their respects to the fallen controversial legend.

Now today…New Jack’s Wife Jennifer Young released a statement thanking family, friends, and fans for their outpouring of love and support, admitting that the loss has her completely gutted but that she is blown away to see so many speak kindly of her husband. The statement was given on New Jack’s Facebook page, which you can check out below.

For all the outpouring of love from family, friends, and fans- I’m totally blown away. Jerome was not only my husband, he was my best friend and I’m completely gutted. He loved a lot of you very much, and you’ll never know how much I appreciate the love.

You can click here to read the kind words from the aforementioned wrestling promotions, or here for reactions from the wrestling community.