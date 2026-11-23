A new update has surfaced regarding Jake Hager’s recovery from the serious eye injury he suffered during a Power Slap event earlier this year.

Hager’s fiancée, Patricia Blackburn, has pushed back on reports suggesting the former WWE and AEW star has permanently lost his vision following his September 17 fight against Johnny Magna.

According to Slap News, which recently spoke with Blackburn, claims that Hager has suffered permanent vision loss are “meritless and speculative at this point.”

The outlet also reported that Hager has regained some vision in his injured eye as the blood continues to clear. However, the extent to which his eyesight will ultimately recover remains uncertain.

Hager suffered the injury during his fight against Magna at Power Slap 23 in Lubbock, Texas. The contest ended via TKO after a slap from Magna left Hager bleeding from his eye.

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion underwent emergency surgery following the fight.

It was subsequently reported in October that Hager required a second procedure after doctors discovered a detached retina. Blackburn indicated at the time that the surgery had gone better than expected.

While Hager has reportedly regained some eyesight, there is currently no definitive prognosis regarding how much vision he will recover.