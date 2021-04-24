New Japan Pro Wrestling has crowned Tom Lawlor the first-ever NJPW Strong Openweight Champion.

Friday’s new episode of NJPW Strong saw Lawlor defeat Brody King to win the New Japan Cup USA, and become the inaugural NJPW Strong Openweight Champion.

The finish saw Lawlor apply a rear naked choke to King. The match ended via referee stoppage at 20:05.

Lawlor will now defend his title against Team Filthy member Chris Dickinson.

After Lawlor was presented the title and the New Japan Cup USA trophy, he cut a promo with Team Filthy’s Dickinson and JR Kratos. After Lawlor had words for the NJPW roster, Dickinson took the mic and said he will be stepping up as the first challenger to Lawlor’s title.

The New Japan Cup USA was introduced in 2020, and Lawlor now joins KENTA as the first two winners. This tournament saw Lawlor pick up wins over Ren Narita, Hikuleo and King. Dickinson also competed in the tournament, losing to King in the first round.

The NJPW Strong Openweight Title will be exclusively featured on NJPW Strong, which is New Japan’s weekly American TV show.

Stay tuned for more. Below are a few shots from Friday’s show:

Your main event is after the break! Only one man can become the first ever STRONG Openweight Champion when Tom Lawlor faces Brody King, NEXT! Watch NOW: https://t.co/IwqNWvuNp8#njcupUSA #njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/8mlcBQalqW — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 24, 2021

Main event time with the STRONG Openweight Championship on the line! Watch now on https://t.co/hnCvRKXbdd#njpwstrong #njcupusa pic.twitter.com/7Jk4mcI2PZ — NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) April 24, 2021

Tom Lawlor using everything at his disposal to win! Could he become first STRONG champion right here? Watch NOW: https://t.co/IwqNWvuNp8#njcupUSA #njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/4dUS4yvc4J — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 24, 2021

A devastating blow for Brody King! Could the era of Violence be nigh? Watch NOW: https://t.co/IwqNWvuNp8#njcupUSA #njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/of6pGxrfGd — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 24, 2021

Filthy first champ, Dirty first challenger Tom Lawlor is crowned first STRONG Openweight Champion as Chris Dickinson steps up to challenge. https://t.co/LG3EQj9cT4#njpwSTRONG #njcupUSA pic.twitter.com/1Sa0emjK3b — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 24, 2021

The grand prize is on the line when Brody King faces Tom Lawlor in the New Japan Cup USA finals! Who will become the first ever STRONG Openweight Champion? Find out Friday at 10/9c on @njpwworld!#njcupusa #njpwstrong pic.twitter.com/bsa1NDYFqw — NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) April 20, 2021

Brody King and Tom Lawlor fought hard to make the New Japan Cup USA finals. Who will walk away as the first ever STRONG Openweight Champion? Find out Friday at 10/9c on @njpwworld!#njpwstrong #njcupusa pic.twitter.com/bTN6VlBpU6 — NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) April 22, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.