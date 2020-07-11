New Japan Cup Final Results 7/11/20

Night 9

Osaka Jo Hall

Osaka, Japan

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma vs. Yota Tsuji & Yuya Uemura

Honma and Tsuji will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Tsuji applies a side headlock. Tsuji runs into Honma. Forearm Exchange. Honma with a running elbow smash. Honma drops Tsuji with a shoulder tackle. Makabe and Uemura are tagged in. Shoulder Block Exchange. Uemura with forearm shivers. Makabe kicks Uemura in the gut. Uemura ducks a clothesline from Makabe. Uemura with a running shoulder tackle. Uemura repeatedly stomps on Makabe’s back. Uemura with forearm shivers. Uemura uppercuts Makabe. Makabe responds with a shoulder tackle. Makabe dumps Uemura out of the ring. Makabe repeatedly whips Uemura into the steel barricade. Makabe stomps on Uemura’s back. Makabe rolls Uemura back into the ring. Makabe bodyslams Uemura. Makabe tags in Honma. Second Forearm Exchange. Honma with the lateral press for a one count. Honma stomps on Uemura’s back. Honma unloads two knife edge chops. Honma tags in Makabe.

Makabe with forearm shivers. Following a snap mare takeover, Makabe applies a rear chin lock. Tsuji breaks the submission hold. Makabe slams Uemura’s head on the red turnbuckle pad. Makabe tags in Honma. Honma repeatedly stomps on Uemura’s chest. Honma with a Hip Toss for a two count. Honma is lighting up Uemura’s chest. Honma with the irish whip. Uemura kicks Honma in the face. Uemura with a running forearm smash. Uemura tags in Tsuji. Tsuji drops Honma with a shoulder tackle. Tsuji with a cheap shot to Makabe. Makabe is pissed. Tsuji with a Flying Forearm Smash. Tsuji dropkicks Honma for a two count. Tsuji goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Honma lands back on his feet. Honma applies a waist lock. Tsuji decks Honma with a back elbow smash. Honma scores the elbow knockdown. Tsuji avoids The Kokeshi HeadButt. Honma with a Vertical Suplex. Honma tags in Makabe.

Tsuji with forearm shivers. It takes one forearm to put Tsuji down. Tsuji Spears Makabe. Tsuji tags in Uemura. Uemura knocks Honma off the ring apron. Uemura with forearm shivers. Uemura uppercuts Makabe. Makabe kicks Uemura in the gut. Makabe tells Uemura to bring it. Uemura dropkicks Makabe. Tsuji with a running forearm smash to Honma. Double Irish Whip. Stereo Dropkicks. Uemura applies The Boston Crab. Uemura applies a waist lock. Makabe with three sharp elbow strikes. Uemura connects with The Double OverHook Suplex for a two count. Uemura goes for a German Suplex, but Makabe blocks it. Uemura punches Makabe in the back. Makabe PowerSlams Uemura for a two count. Tsuji kicks Honma in the gut. Tsuji with a flurry of chops. Honma answers with The Diving Kokeshi HeadButt. Uemura drives his knee into the midsection of Makabe. Uemura with a rolling sunset flip for a two count. Uemura with a forearm smash. Makabe with an Inside Out Lariat. Makabe plants Uemura with The Bridging German Suplex to pickup the victory.

Winner: Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma via Pinfall

Second Match: Hirooki Goto & Gabriel Kidd vs. Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima

Goto and Tenzan will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Goto applies a side headlock. Goto runs into Tenzan. Tenzan tells Goto to bring it. Shoulder Block Exchange. Goto drops Tenzan with a shoulder tackle. Goto stomps on Tenzan’s back. Goto applies a rear chin lock. Tenzan headbutts the midsection of Goto. Tenzan unloads Three Mongolian Chops. Tenzan kicks Goto in the gut. Tenzan with Two HeadButts. Kojima and Kidd are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kidd applies a wrist lock. Kojima reverses the hold. Kidd with a wrist lock takedown. Kidd grabs a side headlock. Kidd runs into Kojima. Forearm Exchange. Kidd blasts Kojima with a knife edge chop. Kojima drops Kidd with a shoulder tackle. Kojima tags in Tenzan. Tenzan and Kojima are double teaming Kidd.

Double Irish Whip. Two Double Shoulder Tackles. Tenzan repeatedly kicks Kidd in the face. Tenzan HeadButts Kidd. Tenzan with a forearm smash. Tenzan kicks Kidd in the gut. Tenzan with a straight right hand. Tenzan slams Kidd’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Tenzan with two knife edge chops. Tenzan HeadButts Kidd. Tenzan repeatedly stomps on Kidd’s chest. Tenzan with the irish whip. Tenzan with a corner clothesline. Tenzan follows that with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Tenzan continues to headbutt Kidd. Tenzan with Two Mongolian Chops. Kidd dropkicks Tenzan. Kidd tags in Goto. Goto with a shoulder tackle. Goto knocks Kojima off the ring apron. Goto with forearm shivers. Goto with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Goto follows that with The Saito Suplex for a two count. Tenzan with clubbing blows to Goto’s back. Second Forearm Exchange. Tenzan with a HeadButt/Mongolian Chop Combination. Goto kicks Tenzan in the gut. Tenzan creates distance with The Mountain Bomb. Tenzan tags in Kojima.

Kojima knocks Kidd off the apron. Kojima with Machine Gun Chops. Kojima with a Flying Forearm Smash. Kojima plays to the crowd. Goto responds with a corner clothesline. Goto tags in Kidd. Kidd with a Flying Forearm Smash. Kidd sends Kojima to the corner. Kidd with a Flying Back Elbow Smash. Kidd drops Kojima with a shoulder tackle. Kidd goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Kojima blocks it. Kojima drives his knee into the midsection of Kidd. Kojima connects with The Koji Cutter for a two count. Goto blasts Tenzan off the apron. Goto repeatedly stomps on Kojima’s chest. Double Irish Whip. Goto with a corner clothesline. Kidd with a running forearm smash. Goto and Kidd hits their Missile Dropkick/Side Russian Leg Sweep Combination for a two count. Goto starts brawling with Tenzan. TenKoji Cutter to Goto. Tenzan HeadButts Kidd. Double Irish Whip. Kidd negates The TenKoji Cutter. Kidd with a forearm smash to Tenzan. Kidd goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Kojima blocks it. Kidd slaps Kojima in the face. Kidd with The BrainBuster for a two count. Kidd stomps on Kojima’s back. Kidd with forearm shivers. Kidd uppercuts Kojima. Kojima plants Kidd with The Lariat to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima via Pinfall

Third Match: Master Wato vs. Douki

Douki tries to hit Wato with the metal pipe before the bell rings. Wato thrust kicks the midsection of Douki. Wato with a running dropkick. Wato lands The Tornillo. Wato rolls Douki back into the ring. Wato with a SpringBoard European Uppercut for a two count. Wato unloads Three Mid-Kicks. Douki kicks Wato in the face. Douki sends Wato crashing to the outside. Douki lands The Suicide Dive. Douki stomps on Wato’s back. Douki applies a wrist lock. Douki whips Wato into the steel barricade. Douki shoves down the referee. Douki brutally attacks Wato with the metal pipe. Douki stomps on Wato’s back. Douki tells Wato to bring it. Slap Exchange. Douki rakes the eyes of Wato. Douki dumps Wato back first on the canvas. Douki with a Running Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Douki toys around with Wato. Wato with two palm strikes.

Douki continues to rake the eyes of Wato. Douki goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Wato blocks it. Douki with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Wato dropkicks Douki. Wato is fired up. Wato whips Douki across the ring. Wato delivers his combination offense. Wato with a Jumping Knee Strike for a two count. Wato drives his knee into the midsection of Douki. Wato with a Modified Crescent Kick. Douki clotheslines Wato. Douki kicks Wato in the chest. Douki with a shoulder block. Douki hits The Day Break for a two count. Douki tugs on Wato’s hair. Douki connects with The Argentine BackBreaker Rack Slam for a two count. Douki goes for The Suplex de La Luna, but Wato rolls him over for a two count. Douki with a palm strike. Wato responds with a Spinning Enzuigiri. Wato starts kicking Douki’s legs. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Wato follows that with a RoundHouse Kick. Wato with a Reverse PowerBomb. Wato plants Douki with The RPP to pickup the victory.

Winner: Master Wato via Pinfall

– First cleaning/disinfecting intermission during today’s broadcast.

Fourth Match: Sanada & Bushi vs. Taiji Ishimori & Yujiro Takahashi

Bushi and Ishimori will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Bushi backs Ishimori into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Bushi kicks Ishimori in the gut. Ishimori reverses out of the irish whip from Bushi. Bushi slips over Ishimori’s back. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Ishimori. Bushi with a Running Hurricanrana. Bushi stomps on Ishimori’s back. Bushi tags in Sanada. Sanada punches Ishimori in the back. Sanada whips Ishimori across the ring. Sanada scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Sanada tags in Bushi. Bushi stomps on Ishimori’s chest. Bushi wraps his t-shirt around Ishimori’s neck. Takahashi attacks Bushi from behind. Takahashi knocks Sanada off the ring apron. Takahashi SuperKicks Sanada. Ishimori wraps the shirt around Bushi’s neck. Takahashi whips Sanada into the steel barricade. Ishimori tags in Takahashi. Takahashi thrust kicks the midsection of Bushi. Takahashi bodyslams Bushi. Takahashi follows that with a Leg Drop/Elbow Drop/Falling HeadButt Combination. Takahashi applies a rear chin lock. Takahashi with a Running Boot for a two count. Takahashi tags in Ishimori.

Ishimori stomps on Bushi’s back. Bushi reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Ishimori slides under Bushi. Ishimori with a shoulder block. Ishimori with a SpringBoard Seated Senton for a two count. Ishimori puts Bushi on the top turnbuckle. Ishimori is trying to rip off Bushi’s mask. The referee admonishes Ishimori. Ishimori with the lateral press for a two count. Ishimori toys around with Bushi. Bushi with heavy bodyshots. Ishimori answers with a short knee lift. Bushi drops Ishimori with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bushi creates distance with The DDT. Bushi tags in Sanada. Takahashi kicks Sanada in the gut. Sanada reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Sanada with a Leaping Hurricanrana. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Ishimori. Sanada follows that with a SlingShot Pescado. Sanada dives over Ishimori. Sanada blocks a boot from Ishimori. Sanada with a single leg takedown. Sanada applies The Paradise Lock. Sanada plays to the crowd. Sanada with a low dropkick for a two count. Ishimori negates The TKO. Standing Switch Exchange. Sanada goes for a German Suplex, but Ishimori lands back on his feet. Ishimori with a double leg takedown. Ishimori doesn’t have the proper keys for The Paradise Lock.

Sanada kicks Ishimori in the gut. Ishimori with a HandSpring Enzuigiri. Ishimori tags in Takahashi. Takahashi delivers a Helluva Kick. Sanada reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Takahashi kicks Sanada in the face. Sanada goes for The TKO, but Takahashi starts biting his fingers. Sanada returns the favor. Takahashi rakes the eyes of Sanada. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Takahashi. Sanada tags in Bushi. Bushi delivers The Missile Dropkick. Bushi knocks Ishimori off the ring apron. Bushi lands The Suicide Dive. Bushi rolls Takahashi back into the ring. Double Irish Whip. Bushi with a Running Meteora. Sanada with a running elbow smash. Bushi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Sanada dropkicks Takahashi. Bushi connects with The BackStabber for a two count. Sanada kicks Ishimori out of the ring. Bushi goes for a Fisherman’s NeckBreaker, but Takahashi blocks it. Takahashi sends Bushi face first into the canvas. Takahashi with a Sliding Boot. Takahashi with The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Bushi negates Pimp Juice. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Bushi goes for the backslide, but Takahashi lands back on his feet. Takahashi turns Bushi over. Takahashi plants Bushi with Pimp Juice to pickup the victory.

Winner: Taiji Ishimori & Yujiro Takahashi via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kota Ibushi, Ryusuke Taguchi, and Yuji Nagata vs. Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, El Desperado, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Tanahashi and Taichi will start things off. Taichi is playing mind games with Tanahashi. Sabre attacks Tanahashi from behind. Suzuki Gun starts double teaming Ibushi. Double Irish Whip. Ibushi rolls under a clothesline from Taichi. Ibushi decks Sabre with a back elbow smash. Ibushi drops Taichi with The Big Boot. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Tanahashi with a Leaping Elbow Drop. Ibushi with a Standing Corkscrew Splash. Tanahashi follows that with a SomerSault Senton for a two count. Tanahashi bodyslams Taichi. Sabre dropkicks Tanahashi off the middle turnbuckle. A pier six brawl ensues on the outside. Sabre with Two Dragon Screw Leg Whips. Taichi grapevines the legs of Tanahashi. Tanahashi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Taichi tags in Kanemaru. Suzuki Gun are double teaming Tanahashi. Kanemaru slams the left knee of Tanahashi on the canvas. Kanemaru whips Tanahashi across the ring. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Tanahashi for a two count. Kanemaru drags Tanahashi to the corner.

Sabre applies an illegal toe hold across the bottom strand. Taichi starts choking Ibushi. Sabre applies a Hanging Knee Bar behind the referee’s back. Taichi whips Ibushi into the steel barricade. Taichi rolls Tanahashi back into the ring. Kanemaru tags in Desperado. Desperado applies the single leg crab. The referee is distracted by Taguchi. Desperado with a drop toe hold into Tanahashi. Desperado dumps Taguchi out of the ring. Desperado tags in Taichi. Taichi talks smack to Tanahashi. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Taichi kicks the left hamstring of Tanahashi. Tanahashi decks Taichi with a back elbow smash. Tanahashi with a Flying Crossbody Block. Sabre knocks Ibushi off the ring apron. Taichi repeatedly stomps on Tanahashi’s back. Taichi goes for a RoundHouse Kick, but Tanahashi counters with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Nagata and Kanemaru are tagged in.

Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Nagata. Kanemaru kicks Nagata in the gut. Kanemaru with two haymakers. Kanemaru kicks the left knee of Nagata. Nagata drops Kanemaru with a forearm smash. Nagata unloads three mid-kicks. Nagata with the irish whip. Nagata delivers The Helluva Kick. Kanemaru negates The Exploder Suplex. Nagata with a forearm smash. Kanemaru reverses out of the irish whip from Nagata. Desperado trips Nagata from the outside. Desperado repeatedly stomps on Nagata’s chest. Desperado rakes the eyes of Nagata. Nagata side steps Desperado into the turnbuckle pad. Nagata with a Big Boot to Kanemaru. Desperado kicks Nagata in the gut. Nagata reverses out of the irish whip from Desperado. Nagata with an OverHead Belly to Belly Suplex. Kanemaru thrust kicks the midsection of Nagata. Nagata blocks a boot from Kanemaru. Nagata hits The Exploder Suplex for a two count.

Ibushi and Sabre are tagged in. Ibushi with a SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Sabre side steps The Running Boot. Sabre with two uppercuts. Sabre applies a side headlock. Ibushi drops down on the canvas. Ibushi goes for a leapfrog, but Sabre counters with the mid-air ankle pick. Sabre goes for a Bow and Arrow Stretch, but Ibushi lands back on his feet. Ibushi delivers his combination offense. Ibushi drops Sabre with The Mid-Kick. Ibushi follows that with a Standing MoonSault for a two count. Ibushi with clubbing chest kicks. Sabre dodges The RoundHouse Kick. Sabre with a single leg takedown. Sabre applies a standing toe hold. Ibushi repeatedly kicks Sabre in the face. Ibushi dives over Sabre. Sabre applies The Cobra Twist. All hell is breaking loose on the outside. Tanahashi breaks the submission hold. Taichi kicks the left knee of Tanahashi. Taichi dumps Tanahashi out of the ring.

Double Irish Whip. Sabre with a Running European Uppercut. Taichi with a Corner Axe Bomber. Ibushi negates The Zack Driver. Ibushi ducks a clothesline from Sabre. Ibushi with a Double Back Flip Kick. Ibushi tags in Taguchi. Taguchi runs the ropes. Sabre dodges The Hip Attack. Sabre tags in Desperado. Desperado repeatedly stomps on Taguchi’s chest. Desperado whips Taguchi across the ring. Taguchi goes for a Running Hip Attack, but Desperado counters with The Atomic Drop. Desperado with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Taguchi kicks Desperado in the face. Taguchi with a Fake Out Hip Attack. Double Irish Whip. Taguchi starts calling the plays. Taguchi with a Leaping Hip Attack for a two count. Ibushi and Tanahashi wipes out Suzuki Gun with Stereo SlingShot Pescado’s. Taguchi connects with The Bomaye for a two count. Desperado negates The Dodon. Desperado rocks Taguchi with a forearm smash. Desperado plants Taguchi with Pinche Loco to pickup the victory.

Winner: Zack Sabre, Taichi, El Desperado, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, and Hiromu Takahashi vs. Tomohiro Ishii, SHO, and Toru Yano In a 6-Man Tag Team Match

Takagi and Sho will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Takagi applies a side headlock. Shoulder Block Exchange. Sho with forearm shivers. Takagi with a forearm smash. Sho reverses out of the irish whip from Takagi. Sho leapfrogs over Takagi. Sho drops down on the canvas. Sho dropkicks Takagi. Takagi drops Sho with a shoulder tackle. Sho avoids The Sliding Lariat. Sho kicks Takagi in the gut. Sho with the irish whip. Sho with a corner clothesline. Sho with a forearm smash. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from Sho. Sho with a running shoulder tackle. Sho repeatedly stomps on Takagi’s chest. Sho kicks Takagi in the back. Sho tags in Yano. Takagi attacks Yano from behind. Yano reverses out of the irish whip from Takagi. Yano removes a turnbuckle pad. Red Shoes admonishes Yano. Yano ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Yano swings and misses with the turnbuckle pad. Takagi kicks Yano in the gut. Takagi punches the turnbuckle pad out of Yano’s hand. Yano rakes the eyes of Takagi. Naito dropkicks the left knee of Yano. Takahashi with a low dropkick. LIJ knocks Chaos off the ring apron.

Takahashi and Ishii are exchanging forearms on the outside. Takahashi sends Ishii chest first into the steel barricade. Takahashi kicks Ishii in the gut. Takagi with a clubbing axe handle strike. Takagi hammers down on the back of Yano’s neck. Following a cravate takeover, Takagi knocks Sho off the apron. Takagi throws Sho into the barricade. Takagi stomps on Yano’s chest. Takagi drags Yano to the corner. Takagi tags in Naito. Naito is putting the boots to Yano. Naito applies The Cravate. Naito with the irish whip. Naito with a corner dropkick. Naito sweeps out the legs of Yano. Combination Cabron. Tranquilo Pose. Naito applies a wrist lock. Naito tags in Takahashi. Takahashi hammers down on the left shoulder of Yano. Takahashi unloads two knife edge chops. Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Takahashi follows that with a basement dropkick for a two count. Yano fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Yano tugs on Takahashi’s hair. Takahashi with three open hand chops. Yano pulls Takahashi down to the mat. Yano tags in Ishii.

Takahashi with forearm shivers. Takahashi runs into Ishii. Takahashi with a drop toe hold. Ishii avoids The Sliding Dropkick. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Ishii applies a waist lock. Takahashi decks Ishii with a back elbow smash. Ishii drops Takahashi with a shoulder tackle. Ishii kicks Takahashi in the back. Chop Exchange. Short-Arm Reversal by Ishii. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Takahashi kicks the middle rope into Ishii’s face. Takahashi with a running dropkick. Takahashi goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Ishii blocks it. Ishii denies The SuperKick. Ishii with a forearm smash. Takahashi with a Release German Suplex. Ishii ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Ishii with a Release German Suplex. Takahashi SuperKicks Ishii. Ishii hits The Saito Suplex. Takahashi responds with a basement dropkick. Takagi and Sho are tagged in. Lariat Exchange. Takagi sends Sho to the corner. Takagi blocks a boot from Sho. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Takagi with a chop/jab combination. Takagi stands on Sho’s face.

Takagi with a running knee lift into the midsection of Sho. Sho with a Vertical Suplex. Sho applies a waist lock. Takagi with rapid fire elbow smashes. Sho punches Takagi in the back. Takagi with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Sho ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Sho Spears Takagi for a two count. Sho goes for Shock Arrow, but Takagi counters with a Back Body Drop. Sho gets in Takagi’s face. Second Forearm Exchange. Takagi with a running clothesline. Sho with a Jumping Knee Strike. Sho blocks a lariat from Takagi. Takagi drops Sho with The Western Lariat. Takagi tags in Naito. Naito stops Sho in his tracks. Naito with a straight right hand. Naito kicks Sho in the gut. Naito punches Sho in the back. Naito whips Sho across the ring. Naito with a Hip Toss. Naito follows that with a low dropkick. Sho reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Naito decks Sho with a back elbow smash. Sho goes for a Bodyslam, but Naito lands back on his feet. Naito ducks under two clotheslines from Sho. Sho with an Inside Out Lariat. Sho tags in Yano.

Yano side steps Naito into the exposed steel. Yano rolls Naito over for a two count. Eye Rake Exchange. Naito rolls Yano over for a two count. Naito kicks Yano in the gut. Yano negates The Hangman’s NeckBreaker. Naito with forearm shivers. Yano reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Yano dodges The Flying Forearm Smash. Naito knocks Ishii off the ring apron. Naito denies the low blow. Ishii clotheslines the back of Naito’s neck. Yano connects with the schoolboy rollup for a two count. Ishii dumps Takahashi out of the ring. Chaos are double teaming. Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Ishii clotheslines Naito into another schoolboy rollup for a two count. Yano goes for a PowerBomb, but Takagi gets in the way. Sho kicks Takagi in the gut. Sho with forearm shivers. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from Sho. Sho goes for The Spear, but Takagi counters with a DDT. Takagi with The Sliding Lariat. Naito with a forearm smash. Double Irish Whip. Hair Pull Exchange. Yano takes a ride on The LIJ Train. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Takahashi SuperKicks Yano. Takagi follows that with The Pumping Bomber. Naito plants Yano with The Bridging Jackknife Hold to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, and Hiromu Takahashi via Pinfall

Seventh Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. EVIL In The Finals Of The 2020 New Japan Cup

Feeling out process after the bell rings. EVIL kicks Okada in the gut. EVIL applies a side headlock. EVIL with a running clothesline. EVIL hits Darkness Falls for a two count. Okada negates Everything Is EVIL. Okada applies The Cobra Clutch. EVIL grabs the top rope which forces the break. Okada regroups on the outside. EVIL stomps on Okada’s back. Okada sends EVIL back first into the steel barricade. Okada rolls EVIL back into the ring. Okada with a Swinging NeckBreaker. Okada slams EVIL’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Okada with clubbing elbow smashes. Following a snap mare takeover, Okada with a Sliding Boot for a one count. Okada dumps EVIL back first on the canvas. EVIL avoids the slingshot senton. EVIL blocks a lariat from Okada. EVIL with an Arm-Ringer on the top rope. EVIL repeatedly whips Okada into the barricade. EVIL shoves Red Shoes. EVIL wraps a chair around the left shoulder of Okada. EVIL drives Okada shoulder first into the steel ring post. EVIL continues to ignore Red Shoes. EVIL drives his knee into the midsection of Okada. EVIL wraps the chair around Okada’s neck. Home Run Shot. Okada gets back in the ring at the count of twelve.

EVIL repeatedly stomps on Okada’s chest. EVIL works on the left shoulder of Okada. EVIL wraps Okada’s injured shoulder across the top strand. EVIL unloads two knife edge chops for a two count. EVIL dumps Okada out of the ring. EVIL applies a wrist lock. EVIL wraps the right shoulder of Okada around the barricade. EVIL kicks the barricade. EVIL rolls Okada back into the ring. EVIL has complete control of the match. EVIL continues to stomp on Okada’s chest. EVIL applies an arm-bar. Okada with heavy bodyshots. Okada kicks EVIL in the gut. EVIL answers with a forearm smash. EVIL hammers down on the right shoulder of Okada. Short-Arm Reversal by Okada. Okada kicks EVIL in the gut. Okada drops EVIL with The DDT. Okada with forearm shivers. EVIL reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Okada ducks under two clotheslines from EVIL. Okada scores the elbow knockdwon. Okada plays to the crowd. Okada with the irish whip. Side Step Display. Okada with a Standing Dropkick that sends EVIL crashing to the outside. Okada whips EVIL into the barricade. Okada propels EVIL over the barricade with a Running Boot. Okada hits The Draping DDT on the floor.

Okada rolls EVIL back into the ring. Okada hooks the outside leg for a two count. Okada goes for a Reverse NeckBreaker, but EVIL blocks it. EVIL pulls Okada down to the mat. EVIL blocks a boot from Okada. EVIL clotheslines the back of Okada’s neck. EVIL with a Draping Foot Stomp. EVIL follows that with The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. EVIL goes back to hammering down on the right shoulder of Okada. Okada drops EVIL with The FlapJack. Forearm Exchange. Okada kicks EVIL in the face. EVIL with a knife edge chop. EVIL swats away Okada’s dropkick. EVIL goes for a Senton Splash, but Okada ducks out of the way. EVIL denies The TombStone PileDriver. Okada decks EVIL with a back elbow smash. Okada with a Misdirection Dropkick. Okada with The TombStone PileDriver. Okada applies The Sitting Cobra Clutch. EVIL puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Okada sends EVIL to the corner. Okada with a Leaping Back Elbow Smash. EVIL throws the right leg of Okada at Red Shoes. EVIL thrust kicks the midsection of Okada. EVIL shoves Okada into Red Shoes. EVIL delivers the low blow. EVIL rolls multiple chairs into the ring. EVIL connects with Darkness Falls on the chairs for a two count.

EVIL is displaying his frustration. EVIL with a corner clothesline. EVIL puts Okada on the top turnbuckle. EVIL with The SuperPlex for a two count. Okada with a forearm smash. EVIL rakes the eyes of Okada. Okada hits The Reverse NeckBreaker. Second Forearm Exchange. Okada with three uppercuts. EVIL blocks a boot from Okada. EVIL hammers down on the right knee of Okada. EVIL with a Rolling Elbow. Okada dropkicks EVIL. Okada applies The Cobra Clutch. EVIL rakes the eyes of Okada. Okada kicks EVIL in the face. Okada with a ShotGun Dropkick. Okada follows that with a Spinning TombStone PileDriver. Okada goes back to The Cobra Clutch. Okada with Two Rain Makers. Okada locks in The Cobra Clutch. EVIL refuses to quit. Red Shoes is distracted by Gedo. Yujiro Takahashi attacks Okada from behind. Red Shoes ejects Gedo from the ringside area. EVIL drops Okada with a Running Lariat for a two count. Okada negates Everything Is EVIL. Okada uppercuts EVIL. EVIL goes for Darkness Falls, but Okada counters with The Cobra Clutch. EVIL backs Okada into Red Shoes. EVIL negates The Spinning Rain Maker. EVIL delivers another vicious low blow. EVIL plants Okada with Everything Is EVIL to pickup the victory. After the match, Tetsuya Naito comes down to the ring to congratulate EVIL. EVIL drops Naito with Everything Is EVIL. EVIL stomps on The LIJ Train. EVIL has officially joined Bullet Club to close the show.

The Winner Of The 2020 New Japan Cup: EVIL via Pinfall

