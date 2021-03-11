New Japan Cup Results 3/11/21

Night 6

Item Ehime

Ehime, Japan

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Yoshi Hashi & Tomohiro Ishii vs. David Finlay & Yota Tsuji

Yoshi Hashi and David Finlay will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Finlay backs Hashi into the ropes. Hashi turns him over. The referee calls for a clean break. Finlay ducks a clothesline from Hashi. Finlay applies a side headlock. Finlay with a side headlock takeover. Hashi answers transitions into a side headlock. Finlay whips Hashi across the ring. Hashi drops Finlay with a shoulder tackle. Finlay drops down on the canvas. Finlay leapfrogs over Hashi. Finlay denies Karma. Hashi avoids The Stunner. Finlay ducks a clothesline from Hashi. Finlay dropkicks Hashi. Hashi kicks Finlay into the red turnbuckle pad. Ishii and Tsuji are tagged in. Forearm Exchange. Shoulder Block Exchange. Ishii drops Tsuji with a shoulder tackle. Second Forearm Exchange. Tsuji toys around with Ishii. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Ishii is pissed. Ishii rocks Tsuji with one forearm smash. Ishii repeatedly kicks Tsuji in the back. Ishii tags in Hashi.

Ishii is putting the boots to Tsuji from the ring apron. Tsuji is displaying his fighting spirit. Ishii with The Big Boot. Third Forearm Exchange. Hashi knocks Finlay off the ring apron. Hashi with the irish whip. Hashi with a knife edge chop. Tsuji bodyslams Hashi. Tsuji knocks Ishii off the apron. Tsuji tags in Finlay. Finlay with forearm shivers. Hashi reverses out of the irish whip from Finlay. Finlay with a Running Uppercut. Finlay blasts Ishii off the apron. Finlay with a running elbow smash. Finlay with a Flying European Uppercut for a two count. Hashi denies The Uranage BackBreaker. Hashi with a knife edge chop. Finlay hits The Uranage BackBreaker for a two count. Finlay goes for Prima Nocta, but Hashi blocks it. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Finlay. Finlay decks Hashi with a back elbow smash. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Finlay. Hashi delivers The Head Hunter. Hashi tags in Ishii. Finlay with a back elbow smash. Finlay kicks Ishii in the face. Finlay dropkicks Ishii. Finlay tags in Tsuji.

Second Shoulder Block Exchange. Tsuji with a forearm smash. Tsuji with a shoulder tackle. Ishii reverses out of the irish whip from Tsuji. Tsuji dropkicks Ishii. Ishii goes for The Vertical Suplex, but Tsuji lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Finlay dumps Hashi out of the ring. Finlay with a Spinning Belly to Back Suplex. Two Running Elbow Smashes. Tsuji bodyslams Ishii. Tsuji delivers Mount Tsuji for a two count. Tsuji applies The Boston Crab. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Tsuji. Hashi with a Spinning Mule Kick. Hashi with a running chop. Ishii with a corner clothesline. Hashi SuperKicks Tsuji. Ishii hits The Back Drop Driver for a two count. Tsuji rolls Ishii over for a two count. Ishii applies a front face lock. Tsuji with a Vertical Suplex. Tsuji Spears Ishii for a two count. Tsuji goes for The Running Powerslam, but Ishii lands back on his feet. Ishii with a German Suplex. Ishii applies The Boston Crab. Finlay with forearm shivers. Hashi dumps Finlay out of the ring. Tsuji refuses to quit. Tsuji with a quick rollup for a two count. Tsuji kicks Ishii in the gut. Ishii connects with The Lariat to pickup the victory.

Winner: Yoshi Hashi & Tomohiro Ishii via Pinfall

Second Match: Bad Luck Fale, Yujiro Takahasi, and Jado vs. Satoshi Kojima, Tomoaki Honma, and Yuya Uemura In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Bullet Club attacks Team Kojima before the bell rings. Jado unloads two knife edge chops. Double Irish Whip. Honma holds onto the ropes. Honma kicks Takahashi in the face. Honma with a DDT/Flatliner Combination. Honma stomps on Jado’s back. Honma with two knife edge chops. Honma punches Jado in the back. Honma with forearm shivers. Uemura tags himself in. Uemura is trying to calm down Honma. Uemura is lighting up Jado’s chest. Uemura punches Jado in the back. Jado reverses out of the irish whip from Uemura. Uemura with a knee lift. Uemura ducks a clothesline from Jado. Uemura bodyslams Jado. Uemura kicks Jado in the chest. Uemura with a forearm smash. Takahashi pulls Uemura out of the ring.

Takahashi sends Uemura back first into the steel barricade. All hell is breaking loose in Ehime. Takahashi sends Uemura face first into the steel ring post. Takahashi rolls Uemura back into the ring. Jado with rapid fire haymakers. Jado shoves down the referee. Jado stomps on Uemura’s back. Jado tags in Takahashi. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Takahashi pie faces Uemura. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick for a two count. Takahashi tags in Fale. Fale bodyslams Uemura. Fale tags in Jado. The Tongan Massage Parlor is open for business. Jado taunts Honma. Honma with a flurry of haymakers. Jado toys around with Uemura. Uemura with forearm shivers. Jado drops Uemura with a shoulder tackle. Jado flexes his muscles. Jado stomps on the midsection of Uemura. Jado tags in Fale.

Fale stands on Uemura’s chest for a two count. Fale slams Uemura’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Fale with a gut punch. Fale is choking Uemura with his boot. Fale goes for a Bodyslam, but Uemura lands back on his feet. Uemura crawls under Fale. Uemura tags in Kojima. Fale with a gut punch. Kojima side steps Fale into the turnbuckle pad. Machine Gun Chop Party. Honma lands The Kokeshi HeadButt. Honma kicks Fale in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Honma with a running elbow smash. Kojima with a flying forearm smash. Kojima plays to the crowd. Takahashi throws Kojima off the top turnbuckle. Kojima with forearm shivers. Kojima with The Rolling Elbow. Kojima kicks Fale in the gut. Kojima hits The Koji Cutter. Jado nails Kojima with the kendo stick. Fale clotheslines Kojima. Takahashi and Uemura are tagged in.

Shoulder Block Exchange. Uemura ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Uemura with a flying forearm smash. Uemura with a leaping back elbow smash. Uemura follows that with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Takahashi with two knee lifts. Uemura reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Uemura goes for a dropkick, but Takahashi holds onto the ropes. Takahashi with a low dropkick. Takahashi hits The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Takahashi talks smack to Uemura. Takahashi goes for Pimp Juice, but Uemura rolls him over for a two count. Uemura with the backslide cover for a two count. Takahashi kicks Uemura in the gut. Uemura dropkicks Takahashi. Takahashi negates The Double Overhook Suplex. Uemura slaps Takahashi in the face. Takahashi with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Takahashi connects with Pimp Juice to pickup the victory.

Winner: Bad Luck Fale, Yujiro Takahashi, and Jado via Pinfall

Third Match: Kazuchika Okada, Hirooki Goto, SHO, and Yuji Nagata vs. Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, Sanada, and SHO In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Hirooki Goto and Shingo Takagi will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Goto applies a side headlock. Takagi whips Goto across the ring. Goto runs into Takagi. Shoulder Block Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Goto fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Goto goes for The GTR, but Takagi counters with a side headlock takeover. Goto avoids The Sliding Lariat. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Okada and Naito are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Okada backs Naito into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Okada pats Naito on the chest. Naito mocks Okada. Bushi tugs on Okada’s hair. Naito kicks Okada in the gut. Naito hammers down on the back of Okada’s neck. Okada reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Okada with a back elbow smash. Okada kicks Naito in the face. Following a snap mare takeover, Okada with a Sliding Dropkick. Okada whips Naito into the turnbuckle pad. Naito kicks Okada in the face. Naito blocks a boot from Okada. Okada with a back elbow smash. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Bushi dropkicks the left knee of Okada. Sanada with a low dropkick.

LIJ clears the ring. Naito applies the cravate. Takagi whips Goto into the steel barricade. Takagi with clubbing elbow smashes. Naito grabs a side headlock. Okada puts his leg on the bottom rope which forces the break. Naito applies a wrist lock. Naito tags in Bushi. Bushi hammers down on the left wrist of Okada. Bushi wraps his t-shirt around Okada’s neck. The referee admonishes Bushi. Bushi stomps on Okada’s back. Bushi slams Okada’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Bushi tags in Takagi. Takagi applies the cravate. Following a snap mare takeover, Takagi delivers a cheap shot to Goto. Goto attacks Takagi from behind. Second Forearm Exchange. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi clotheslines Goto. Bushi continues to choke Okada with his t-shirt Takagi tags in Sanada. Sanada with a forearm smash. Sanada punches Okada in the back. Sanada with the irish whip. Okada kicks Sanada in the face. Sanada with a toe kick. Okada creates distance with The Big Boot. Okada tags in Nagata.

Nagata clears the ring. Nagata unloads three mid-kicks. Nagata sends Sanada to the corner. Nagata with The Helluva Kick. Sanada denies The Exploder Suplex. Nagata with a forearm smash. Nagata with The Butterfly Suplex for a two count. Nagata goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Sanada applies a waist lock. Nagata decks Sanada with a back elbow smash. Nagata with the irish whip. Sanada with a back elbow smash. Sanada dives over Nagata. Sanada dropkicks Nagata. Sanada with The Slingshot Pescado. Sanada plays to the crowd. Sanada rolls Nagata back into the ring. Sanada with the lateral press for a two count. Nagata hammers down on the back of Sanada’s neck. Nagata with a Mid-Kick. Sanada blocks a boot from Nagata. Sanada hammers down on the left knee of Nagata. Third Forearm Exchange. Nagats denies The TKO. Sanada applies Skull End. Nagata with The Draping Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Sho and Bushi are tagged in.

Bushi kicks Sho in the gut. Sho reverses out of the irish whip from Bushi. Bushi with a Pendulum Kick. Bushi delivers The Missile Dropkick. Bushi dropkicks the left knee of Sho. Bushi drops Sho with The DDT for a two count. Fourth Forearm Exchange. Sho drops down on the canvas. Sho with a misdirection shoulder tackle. Sho applies a wrist lock. Sho with combination kicks. Sho with a forearm smash. Sho sends Bushi to the corner. Bushi side steps Sho into the turnbuckle pad. Sho takes a ride on The LIJ Train. Backstabber/SpineBuster Combination for a two count. Sho denies The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Nagata with The Big Boot. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Nagata. Okada responds with The Big Boot. Naito dropkicks the left knee of Okada. Naito kicks Goto in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Goto runs through the double clothesline. Goto with The Discus Lariat. Goto hits The Ushigoroshi. Goto with a shoulder tackle. Bushi denies The German Suplex. Bushi with The Rewind Kick. Sho negates The CodeBreaker. Sho clotheslines Bushi. Sho with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Sho connects with Shock Arrow to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada, Hirooki Goto, SHO, and Yuji Nagata via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson, and Toa Henare vs. Jay White, KENTA, and Chase Owens w/Gedo In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Hiroshi Tanahashi and Jay White will start things off. White strikes a bicep pose. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. White backs Tanahashi into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. White flexes his muscles. Strong lockup. Tanahashi backs White into the ropes. Tanahashi mocks White. Tanahashi blocks a boot from White. Tanahashi hammers down on the right knee of White. Wrist Lock Exchange. Tanahashi tags in Henare. Henare hammers down on the left shoulder of White. Henare with two knee lifts. Henare with a forearm smash. Henare repeatedly slams White’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Forearm Exchange. White reverses out of the irish whip from Henare. Henare drops White with a shoulder tackle. Henare with Two HeadButts. Owens trips Henare from the outside. White blocks a boot from Henare. White with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. White knocks Tanahashi off the ring apron. White stomps on Henare’s chest. White is choking Henare with his boot. White with three toe kicks. White tags in Kenta.

Kenta with clubbing bodyshots. Kenta whips Henare across the ring. Kenta scores the elbow knockdown. Kenta knocks Robinson off the ring apron. The referee is trying to calm down Kenta. Kenta dumps Henare out of the ring. White repeatedly stomps on Henare’s chest. White rolls Henare back into the ring. Kenta with a knee drop for a two count. Kenta stomps on Henare’s chest. Kenta tags in Owens. Owens with The Garvin Stomp. Owens punches Henare in the jaw. Owens tags in White. White repeatedly stomps on Henare’s hamstrings. Kenta is choking Henare with his boot from the apron. White tags in Kenta. Kenta stands on the left hand of Henare. Following a snap mare takeover, Kenta repeatedly kicks Henare in the back. Kenta continues to put the boots to Henare. Kenta with forearm shivers. Henare hulks up. Kenta rakes the eyes of Henare. Kenta whips Henare across the ring. Henare ducks a clothesline from Kenta. Henare creates distance with a leaping shoulder tackle. Henare tags in Robinson.

Robinson with two running clotheslines. Robinson talks smack to Bullet Club. Short-Arm Reversal by Robinson. Robinson kicks Kenta in the gut. Robinson with a Running Bulldog. Robinson plays to the crowd. Juice Jabs. Robinson drops Kenta with a DDT. Robinson knocks Bullet Club off the apron. Kenta kicks Robinson in the face. Kenta with a Tornado DDT across the top strand. Kenta with a Flying Clothesline for a two count. Standing Switch Exchange. Robinson with an elbow smash to Owens. Kenta rolls Robinson over for a two count. Kenta ducks a clothesline from Robinson. Kenta with The Snap DDT for a two count. Robinson denies The GTS. Robinson hits The SpineBuster. Tanahashi and White are tagged in.

Tanahashi blocks a boot from White. White with forearm shivers. White whips Tanahashi across the ring. Tanahashi with a flying forearm smash. Tanahashi delivers his combination offense. Tanahashi bodyslams White. Tanahashi with a SomerSault Senton for a two count. White avoids The SlingBlade. Tanahashi decks White with a back elbow smash. White blocks a boot from Tanahashi. White with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. White with a Running European Uppercut. White follows that with The BladeBuster for a two count. White clears the ring. White toys around with Tanahashi. Tanahashi denies The Uranage Slam. White with a single leg takedown. White with an Inverted Dragon Screw Leg Whip.

Tanahashi escapes The TTO. Tanahashi with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. White tags in Owens. Owens transitions into a ground and pound attack. Owens with a Running Knee Strike for a two count. Owens goes for The Package PileDriver, but Henare gets in the way. Short-Arm Reversal by Henare. Henare with The Samoan Drop. Kenta with The Big Boot. Robinson drops Kenta with a Leg Lariat. White pulls Robinson down to the mat. Tanahashi ducks a clothesline from White. Tanahashi with The Twist and Shout. Owens avoids The SlingBlade. Owens thrust kicks the midsection of Tanahashi. Owens goes for The Pump Knee Strike, but Tanahashi counters with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi makes Owens tap out to The Texas Cloverleaf.

Winner: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson, and Toa Henare via Submission

Fifth Match: The Great O-Khan vs. Toru Yano In A Second Round Match In The 2021 New Japan Cup

Yano is playing mind games with Khan. Yano grabs a roll of tape. Khan is willing to give Yano a frees shot. Yano tapes Khan’s hands together. Khan tells Yano to bring it. Yano removes a turnbuckle pad. Khan breaks free from the tape. Yano exits the ring. Khan tells Yano to cover him. Yano repeatedly stomps on Khan’s chest. Khan applies The Knee Bar. Yano grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Khan stomps on the right hamstring of Yano. Khan whips Yano across the ring. Yano holds onto the ropes. Yano ducks a clothesline from Khan. Yano slaps the back of Khan’s head. Yano tugs on Khan’s ponytail. Yano kicks Khan in the gut. Khan drops Yano with a shoulder tackle. Yano regroups on the outside. Khan sits on Yano’s chair. Yano mocks Khan. Khan threatens to break Yano’s KOPW Trophy.

Khan wants Yano to shake his hand. Yano obliges. Khan stomps on the right hand of Yano. Khan with The GutWrench Suplex for a two count. Khan applies The Head & Arm Clutch. Yano puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Khan slams Yano’s head on the exposed steel. Khan punches Yano in the back. The Great Wall Of Khan. Khan stomps on Yano’s chest. Khan talks smack to Yano. Yano with forearm shivers. Khan drives his knee into the midsection of Yano. Khan with the irish whip. Yano side steps Khan into the exposed steel. Yano with an amateur style takeover. Yano with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex. Forearm Exchange.

Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Yano with a double leg takedown. Yano catapults Khan face first into the exposed steel. Yano rolls Khan over for a two count. Khan nails Yano with The Pump Kick. Khan unloads Three Mongolian Chops. Yano denies The Claw. Khan kicks Yano in the gut. Double Claw. Khan has the leverage advantage. Yano ducks a clothesline from Khan. Yano sends Khan tumbling to the floor. Yano wraps Khan’s ponytail around the steel barricade. Khan had to cut off a piece of the ponytail to escape the barricade. Khan is pissed. Khan is trying to stab Yano with the scissors. Yano delivers the low blow. Yano with a chop block. Yano connects with The NU to pickup the victory.

Winner: Toru Yano via Pinfall

Sixth Match: EVIL w/Dick Togo vs. Jeff Cobb In A Second Round Match In The 2021 New Japan Cup

EVIL is playing mind games with Cobb. Cobb gets distracted by Togo. EVIL kicks Cobb in the gut. EVIL with a double sledge. EVIL unloads two knife edge chops. EVIL applies a wrist lock. Cobb reverses out of the irish whip from EVIL. Cobb drops EVIL with a shoulder tackle. EVIL exits the ring. Cobb kicks EVIL in the gut. Cobb whips EVIL into Togo. Cobb with a blistering chop. Cobb punches Togo. Cobb with a forearm smash. Cobb drives his knee into EVIL’s back. Cobb throws EVIL back into the ring. Cobb ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Cobb dropkicks EVIL. EVIL tugs on Cobb’s hair. Cobb with a forearm smash. EVIL uses the bottom rope to create separation. Cobb stomps on EVIL’s chest. Cobb with forearm shivers for a two count. Cobb HeadButts EVIL. EVIL denies the rish whip. Cobb with a forearm smash. EVIL reverses out of the irish whip from Cobb. Togo trips Cobb from the outside. EVIL clotheslines Cobb over the top rope. EVIL whips Cobb into the steel barricade. EVIL drives Cobb back first into the barricade. Cobb with heavy bodyshots. EVIL rakes the eyes of Cobb. EVIL wraps a chair around Cobb’s neck. Home Run Shot. Cobb gets back in the ring at the count of twelve.

EVIL repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Cobb. EVIL drops his elbow on the left knee of Cobb. EVIL applies a leg lock. Cobb grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. EVIL dumps Cobb out of the ring. EVIL throws Cobb into the barricade. EVIL rakes the eyes of Cobb. EVIL rolls Cobb back into the ring. Red Shoes admonishes EVIL. EVIL tugs on Cobb’s hair. Cobb denies The Fisherman’s Buster. EVIL kicks Cobb in the gut. EVIL whips Cobb into the exposed steel. EVIL with a toe kick. EVIL hits The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. EVIL toys around with Cobb. Cobb slaps EVIL in the ribs. Cobb is fighting from underneath. EVIL kicks Cobb in the gut. EVIL and Cobb plays hop potato with each others legs. Cobb scores a right jab. Cobb with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Cobb with a Deadlift Suplex off the second rope for a two count. Cobb follows that with The Running Stampede. EVIL pulls Cobb down to the mat. EVIL with a corner clothesline. Cobb denies Darkness Falls. Cobb hammers down on the back of EVIL’s neck. Misfired Clotheslines. Cobb with a Western Lariat. Cobb goes for The Standing MoonSault, but EVIL gets his knees up in the air.

EVIL with a Running Clothesline. EVIL applies The Scorpion Death Lock. Cobb reaches the bottom rope which forces the break. EVIL hits Darkness Falls for a two count. EVIL goes for Everything Is EVIL, but Cobb blocks it. EVIL kicks Cobb in the gut. Cobb avoid the exposed steel. Cobb SuperKicks EVIL. Cobb with The Oklahoma Stampede for a two count. Cobb with a knife edge chop. EVIL fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Back Elbow Smash Exchange with Togo. Cobb with The Release German Suplex. Cobb with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Cobb whips EVIL across the ring. EVIL holds onto the ropes. EVIL kicks Cobb in the face. Cobb delivers The Spin Cycle. EVIL pulls down Red Shoes in the process. Cobb sends EVIL to the corner. Cobb with a leaping back elbow smash. Cobb puts EVIL on the top turnbuckle. Togo wraps the shocker around Cobb’s neck. Cobb backs Togo into the turnbuckle pad. Cobb with The Double Powerslam. Cobb dumps Togo out of the ring. Cobb rolls Red Shoes back into the ring. Cobb connects The GutWrench SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. EVIL rakes the eyes of Cobb. EVIL with a Lariat. EVIL goes for Everything Is EVIL, but Cobb counters with a German Suplex. EVIL drives Cobb back first into the exposed steel. Cobb side steps EVIL into the exposed steel. Cobb goes for Tour Of The Islands, but EVIL lands back on his feet. Red Shoes is distracted by Takahashi. EVIL delivers the low blow. EVIL plants Cobb with Everything Is EVIL to pickup the victory.

Winner: EVIL via Pinfall

