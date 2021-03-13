New Japan Cup Results 3/13/21

Night 7

Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium

Aichi, Japan

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Click here for the 2021 New Japan Cup Reference Sheet

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Yoshi Hashi, Tomohiro Ishii, and Toru Yano vs. David Finlay, Gabriel Kidd, and Yota Tsuji In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Tomohiro Ishii and Gabriel Kidd will start things off. Kidd kicks Ishii before the bell rings. Kidd with forearm shivers. Ishii reverses out of the irish whip from Kidd. Kidd ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Kidd runs into Ishii. Ishii with forearm shivers. Ishii HeadButts Kidd. Ishii with clubbing blows to Kidd’s back. Forearm Exchange. Kidd with the irish whip. Ishii runs into Kidd. Kidd with a forearm smash. Ishii drops Kidd with a shoulder tackle. Ishii stomps on Kidd’s chest. Ishii kicks Kidd in the back. Yano and Tsuji are tagged in. Yano runs towards a turnbuckle pad. Tsuji with clubbing blows to Yano’s back. Yano reverses out of the irish whip from Tsuji. Yano removes the turnbuckle pad. Yano grabs Tsuji’s hair. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Yano rakes the eyes of Tsuji. Tsuji reverses out of the irish whip from Yano. Yano holds onto the ropes. Tsuji with a running elbow smash. Yano reverses out of the irish whip from Tsuji. Tsuji ducks a clothesline from Yano. Tsuji with a shoulder tackle. Tsuji delivers Mount Tsuji. Tsuji knocks Ishii and Hashi off the ring apron. Tsuji with a forearm smash. Yano pulls Tsuji down to the mat. Yano side steps Tsuji into the exposed steel. A pier six brawl ensues on the outside.

Hashi sends Finlay shoulder first into the steel ring post. Second Forearm Exchange. Yano with a Hip Toss for a two count. Yano stomps on Tsuji’s back. Yano tags in Hashi. Hashi stomps on Tsuji’s chest. Hashi unloads two knife edge chops. Hashi tags in Ishii. Ishii is lighting up Tsuji’s chest. Ishii talks smack to Tsuji. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Ishii drops Tsuji with a one knife edge chop. Ishii applies the single leg crab. Kidd dumps Hashi out of the ring. Kidd repeatedly kicks Ishii in the back. Kidd shoves Ishii. Ishii slams Tsuji’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Ishii tags in Hashi. Hashi stomps on Tsuji’s chest. Hashi slams Tsuji’s head on the exposed steel. Third Forearm Exchange. Hashi with the irish whip. Hashi with a running chop. Hashi kicks Tsuji in the gut. Tsuji bodyslams Hashi. Tsuji tags in Finlay. Finlay with forearm shivers. Finlay uppercuts Hashi. Hashi reverses out of the irish whip from Finlay. Finlay dives over Hashi. Finlay ducks a clothesline from Hashi. Finlay with a corkscrew uppercut. Finlay clears the ring. Finlay with a running elbow smash. Finlay drops Hashi with a Flying European Uppercut for a two count. Hashi denies The Uranage BackBreaker. Hashi with a Spinning Mule Kick.

Hashi has Finlay draped across the top strand. Hashi dropkicks the back of Finlay. Hashi with a basement dropkick for a two count. Hashi applies The Full Nelson. Hashi goes for Karma, but Finlay lands back on his feet. Finlay blocks The SuperKick from Hashi. Finlay with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Finlay tags in Kidd. Kidd with a forearm smash. Kidd lures Ishii into the ring. Ishii with forearm shivers. Ishii whips Kidd across the ring. Kidd drops Ishii with a shoulder tackle. Kidd with forearm shivers. Kidd with a knife edge chop. Hashi reverses out of the irish whip from Kidd. Kidd puts Hashi down with a shoulder tackle. Kidd with a Senton Splash for a two count. Kidd plays to the crowd. Hashi goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Kidd lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Tsuji dropkicks Yano to the floor.

Ishii runs into Tsuji. Tsuji denies The Vertical Drop BrainBuster. Ishii with a forearm smash. Ishii whips Tsuji across the ring. Tsuji Spears Ishii. Uppercut Exchange. Stereo Dropkicks. Kidd with a corner clothesline. Tsuji with a flying forearm smash. Finlay follows that with a running elbow smash. Kidd connects with The BrainBuster. Kidd applies The Boston Crab. Hashi refuses to quit. Hashi negates The Butterfly Suplex. Hashi with a blistering chop. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Kidd. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Kidd. Hashi delivers The Head Hunter. Hashi goes for The Bunker Buster, but Kidd counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Kidd uppercuts Hashi. Kidd rolls Hashi over for a two count. Hashi with a knife edge chop. Hashi SuperKicks Kidd. Hashi nails Kidd with The Bunker Buster for a two count. Hashi makes Kidd tap out to The Butterfly Lock.

Winner: Yoshi Hashi, Tomohiro Ishii, and Toru Yano via Submission

Second Match: Will Ospreay, The Great O-Khan, and Jeff Cobb vs. Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, and Douki In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Ospreay attacks Sabre before the bell rings. A massive brawl ensues in Aichi. Ospreay whips Sabre into the steel barricade. Ospreay tees off on Sabre. Ospreay is choking Sabre with his boot. Choke Hold Party. Khan punches Taichi in the back. Claw/Choke Hold Exchange. Douki rakes the eyes of Khan. Taichi pulls Khan down to the mat. Cobb ducks a clothesline from Taichi. Forearm/Hamstring Kick Exchange. Cobb denies The Mid-Kick. Cobb with a Fallaway Slam. Taichi side steps Cobb into the turnbuckle pad. Taichi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Cobb responds with a Running Lariat. Ospreay and Sabre are tagged in. Sabre blocks a boot from Ospreay. Uppercut/Forearm Exchange.Ospreay with a knife edge chop. Sabre whips Osprey across the ring.

Ospreay goes for a Handspring RoundHouse Kick, but Sabre counters with The Ankle Lock. Ospreay ducks a clothesline from Sabre. Ospreay applies The Full Nelson Lock. Following a snap mare takeover, Sabre cranks on Ospreay’s neck. Sabre toys around with Ospreay. Ospreay reverses out of the irish whip from Sabre. Sabre crawls under Ospreay. Ospreay goes for The Cheeky Nando’s Kick, but Sabre counters with The Sleeper Hold. Ospreay applies The Full Nelson Lock. Sabre decks Ospreay with a back elbow smash. Sabre uppercuts Ospreay. Ospreay drops Sabre with The Rolling Elbow. Sabre applies the guillotine choke. Ospreay with a Vertical Suplex. Ospreay tags in Khan. Khan with The Mongolian Chop. Sabre responds with an Overhead Wrist Kick. Sabre tags in Douki.

Douki with forearm shivers. Douki applies a wrist lock. Douki with the irish whip. Douki with a corner clothesline. Douki ducks a clothesline from Khan. Douki kicks Khan in the gut. Douki drops Khan with The DDT. Douki knocks Cobb off the ring apron. Double Irish Whip. Douki with a running elbow smash. Taichi with a Corner Axe Bomber. Douki follows that with The Slingshot Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Douki applies The Italian Stretch No. 32. Khan applies The Claw. Douki with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Cobb drives Douki back first into the turnbuckle pad. Khan with a corner clothesline. Ospreay with The Helluva Kick. Cobb delivers The Spin Cycle. Khan hooks the outside leg for a two count. Khan goes for The Eliminator, but Douki rolls him over for a two count. Khan kicks Douki in the gut. Khan with a Shotei. Douki kicks Khan in the face. Douki uppercuts Khan. Douki goes for The Day Break, but Khan counters with The Eliminator to pickup the victory.

Winner: Will Ospreay, The Great O-Khan, and Jeff Cobb via Pinfall

Third Match: Kazuchika Okada, Yuji Nagata, and SHO vs. Tetsuya Naito, Sanada, and Bushi In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Yuji Nagata and Sanada will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Nagata applies The Full Nelson Lock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Nagata with a Wrist Lock Suplex. Test Of Strength. Sanada with a Northern Lights Suplex. Nagata drop steps into the cravate. Nagata goes for a snap mare takeover, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Nagata avoids the low dropkick. Sanada dodges The Mid-Kick. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring Sho and Bushi are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sho backs Bushi into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Bushi kicks Sho in the gut. Sho drops down on the canvas. Sho with a misdirection shoulder tackle. Sho with a forearm smash. Sho sends Bushi to the corner. Bushi with a Pendulum Kick. Bushi delivers The Missile Dropkick. Bushi kicks Sho in the face. Sho reverses out of the irish whip from Bushi. Bushi goes for the sunset flip, but Sho counters with The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Okada kicks Naito in the gut. Okada dumps Naito out of the ring. Sho stomps on Bushi’s chest. Sho applies a wrist lock. Sho with the arm-ringer. Sho whips Bushi across the ring. Sho scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Sho applies The Kimura Lock. Bushi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break.

Okada tags himself in. Okada applies a wrist lock. Okada hammers down on the left shoulder of Bushi. Following a snap mare takeover, Okada with a Sliding Dropkick for a two count. Bushi with elbows into the midsection of Okada. Okada punches Bushi in the back. Okada with the irish whip. Bushi kicks Okada in the face. Bushi with a Running Hurricanrana. Bushi tags in Naito. Naito with a straight right hand. Naito kicks Okada in the gut. Naito punches Okada in the back. Okada reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Short-Arm Reversal by Naito. Naito scores the elbow knockdown. Naito dropkicks the back of Okada’s neck. Naito with a toe kick. Naito drops Okada with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Naito repeatedly stomps on Okada’s back. Naito with forearm shivers. Naito sends Okada to the corner. Okada avoids The Corner Dropkick. Okada with a running elbow smash. Okada kicks Naito in the gut. Okada with The DDT. Naito denies The Reverse NeckBreaker. Okada blocks a boot from Naito. Okada kicks Naito in the face. Short-Arm Reversal by Naito. Naito with clubbing elbow smashes. Okada applies The Money Clip. Naito with a deep arm-drag. Okada uppercuts Naito. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Okada reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Okada dropkicks Naito. Nagata and Sanada are tagged in.

Nagata kicks Sanada in the gut. Forearm Exchange. Nagata unloads Three Mid-Kicks. Nagata with the irish whip. Sanada decks Nagata with a back elbow smash. Sanada dives over Nagata. Sanada dropkicks Nagata. Nagata denies The Paradise Lock. Nagata with a drop toe hold. Nagata applies The Nagata Lock II. Sanada puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Nagata goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Sanada applies a waist lock. Nagata with three sharp elbow strikes. Nagata sends Sanada to the corner. Sanada with The SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Sanada goes for The TKO, but Nagata counters with The Exploder Suplex. Nagata tags in Sho. Sho with a corner clothesline. Short-Arm Reversal by Sho. Sho with combination kicks. Sho drops Sanada with The Mid-Kick for a two count. Sanada denies The BrainBuster. Sho ducks a clothesline from Sanada. Sho Spears Sanada for a two count. Sho applies a waist lock. Sanada backs Sho into the turnbuckle pad. Sho takes a ride on The LIJ Train. Triple Basement Dropkick for a two count. LIJ clears the ring. Sanada goes for Skull End, but Sho counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Sho with a Jumping Knee Strike. Sho connects with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Sanada negates The PowerBreaker. Sho rolls Sanada over for a two count. Sanada with a back elbow smash. Sanada makes Sho tap out to Skull End.

Winner: Tetsuya Naito, Sanada, and Bushi via Submission

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson, and Toa Henare vs. Jay White, EVIL, and Bad Luck Fale w/Gedo & Dick Togo In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Hiroshi Tanahashi and Jay White will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. White backs Tanahashi into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. White is playing mind games with Tanahashi. White with two toe kicks. White with a forearm smash. White repeatedly stomps on Tanahashi’s chest. Irish Whip Exchange. Tanahashi decks White with a back elbow smash. Tanahashi with a Flying Crossbody Block. Tanahashi tags in Henare. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Double Single Leg Crab. Henare stomps on White’s chest. Henare applies a wrist lock. Robinson tags himself in. Robinson with a flying double axe handle strike. Robinson tugs on White’s hair. White reverses out of the irish whip from Robinson. Robinson dives over White. Robinson with a Hip Toss. Robinson with a Bodyslam/Dropkick Combination. Fale denies the bodyslam. Robinson dropkicks Fale. Robinson goes for a Bodyslam, but Fale counters with a crossbody block. All hell is breaking loose in Aichi. Gedo tees off on Robinson. The Tongan Massage Parlor is open for business. Fale tags in White.

White is putting the boots to Robinson. White taunts Henare. EVIL and Fale uses the steel ring post as a weapon. EVIL rolls Robinson back into the ring. White hooks the outside leg for a two count. White applies a rear chin lock. Robinson with heavy bodyshots. White punches Robinson in the back. Juice Jabs. White dodges The Leg Lariat. White pulls Robinson down to the mat. White drags Robinson to the corner. White tags in Fale. Robinson with forearm shivers. Fale whips Robinson into the turnbuckle pad. Fale levels Robinson with a Body Avalanche. Fale bodyslams Robinson. Fale goes for an elbow drop, but Robinson ducks out of the way. Tanahashi and White are tagged in. Tanahashi ducks a clothesline from White. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Tanahashi delivers his combination offense. Tanahashi with a flying forearm smash. Tanahashi knocks EVIL off the ring apron. Tanahashi with two forearm smashes. Tanahashi bodyslams White. Tanahashi with a SomerSault Senton for a two count. White avoids The Slingblade. Tanahashi with a flurry of strikes. White tugs on Tanahashi’s hair. White kicks the left knee of Tanahashi. White drops Tanahashi with The DDT. White with a Running European Uppercut. White hits The BladeBuster for a two count.

White repeatedly stomps on Tanahashi’s hamstrings. White flexes his muscles. Tanahashi with clubbing up kicks. Tanahashi with The Twist and Shout. White tags in EVIL. EVIL blocks a boot from Tanahashi. EVIL throws the right leg of Tanahashi into the referee’s hand. EVIL goes for the side thrust kick, but Tanahashi counters with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi tags in Henare. Henare with forearm shivers. Henare HeadButts EVIL. EVIL reverses out of the irish whip from Henare. Henare with a leaping shoulder tackle. Henare with a corner clothesline. Henare goes for The Samoan Drop, but EVIL lands back on his feet. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Henare hits The Samoan Drop for a two count. Robinson clears the ring. Double Irish Whip. Henare with a corner clothesline. Tanahashi with a Running Crossbody Block. Robinson follows that with a corner clothesline. Henare Spears EVIL for a two count. A pier six brawl ensues on the outside. EVIL denies The TOA Bottom. Henare drops EVIL with The Spinning Hook Kick. Henare wipes out Gedo and Togo. EVIL fights out of the fireman’s carry position. EVIL rakes the eyes of Henare. White drills Henare with The Sleeper Suplex. EVIL connects with Everything Is EVIL to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jay White, EVIL, and Bad Luck Fale via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Minoru Suzuki vs. KENTA In A Second Round Match In The 2021 New Japan Cup

Kenta is playing mind games with Suzuki. Suzuki rips apart Kenta’s newspaper. Suzuki tells Kenta to bring it. Suzuki kicks Kenta in the chest. Suzuki with a double sledge. Suzuki backs Kenta into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Kenta slaps Suzuki in the face. Kenta trips Suzuki from the outside. Suzuki runs after Kenta. Suzuki is pissed. Kenta with a Running Boot. Suzuki applies The Rope Assisted Arm-Bar. Suzuki pulls Kenta out of the ring. Suzuki repeatedly whips Kenta into the steel barricades. Suzuki drives the chair into the midsection of Kenta. Suzuki shoves down Red Shoes. Kenta kicks the chair into Suzuki’s face. Kenta is raining down haymakers. Kenta with a massive chair shot. Kenta starts choking Suzuki with the chair. Kenta sends Suzuki chest first into the barricade. Suzuki with heavy bodyshots. Kenta drives his knee into the midsection of Suzuki. Kenta hammers down on the back of Suzuki’s neck. Kenta rolls Suzuki back into the ring. Kenta toys around with Suzuki.

Kenta with clubbing mid-kicks. Suzuki rakes the eyes of Kenta. Suzuki with forearm shivers. Kenta rakes the eyes of Suzuki. Kenta with another mid-kick. Kenta is choking Suzuki with his boot. Following a snap mare takeover, Kenta repeatedly kicks Suzuki in the face. Forearm Exchange. Kenta with a drop toe hold. Kenta applies the single leg crab. Kenta is putting the boots to Suzuki. Kenta drops Suzuki with a NeckBreaker for a one count. Kenta stomps on Suzuki’s face. Kenta repeatedly kicks Suzuki in the face. Suzuki starts smiling. Kenta unloads three mid-kicks. Suzuki rocks Kenta with a forearm smash. Suzuki HeadButts Kenta. Suzuki with The Helluva Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Suzuki with Three PK’s. Second Forearm Exchange. Kenta nails Suzuki with The DDT.

Kenta repeatedly stomps on Suzuki’s chest. Kenta hits The Green Killer for a two count. Helluva Kick/Forearm Exchange. Kenta delivers The Shibata Dropkick. Kenta lands The Coupe De Grace for a two count. Suzuki applies the front chancery. Suzuki goes for The Gotch Style PileDriver, but Kenta counters with Game Over. Suzuki puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Kenta with a Running Knee Strike across the back of Suzuki’s neck. Kenta drills Suzuki with The Busaiku Knee for a two count. Kenta goes for The GTS, but Suzuki counters with the single leg crab. Suzuki toys around with Kenta. Palm Strike Exchange. Kenta unloads Two Spinning Back Fists. Kenta goes for The GTS, but Suzuki counters with The Sleeper Hold. Suzuki with combo palm strikes. Suzuki goes back to the sleeper hold. Suzuki goes for The Gotch Style PileDriver, but Kenta counters with The GTS to pickup the victory.

Winner: KENTA via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Shingo Takagi vs. Hirooki Goto In A Second Round Match In The 2021 New Japan Cup

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Goto applies a side headlock. Takagi whips Goto across the ring. Goto runs into Takagi. Shoulder Block Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Takagi drops Goto with a shoulder tackle. Goto avoids The Sliding Lariat. Goto goes for The GTR, but Takagi counters with a side headlock takeover. Takagi with Two Sliding Lariats. Takagi goes for Last Of The Dragon, but Goto counters with The Sleeper Hold. Goto with The Goto-Nishki for a two count. The action spills to the outside. Takagi kicks Goto in the face. Takagi send Goto face first into the steel ring post. Takagi repeatedly slams Goto’s head on the ring apron. Goto reverses out of the irish whip from Takagi. Takagi side steps Goto into the steel barricade. Takagi kicks Goto in the gut. Takagi drops Goto with The DDT on the floor. Takagi rolls Goto back into the ring.

Takagi with clubbing elbow smashes. Takagi with a double knee drop for a two count. Takagi stands on Goto’s face. Goto denies the irish whip. Takagi with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Takagi whips Goto across the ring. Goto with a Counter Hip Toss. Takagi blocks The Mid-Kick. Goto avoids The Draping GTR. Takagi with a forearm smash. Takagi with clubbing headbutts. Goto fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Goto drives Takagi head first into the ring apron. Goto whips Takagi into the barricade. Goto clotheslines the back of Takagi’s neck. Goto is choking Takagi with his boot. Goto rolls Takagi back into the ring. Goto repeatedly stomps on Takagi’s chest. Goto hammers down on the back of Takagi’s neck. Goto whips Takagi across the ring. Goto scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Goto applies a rear chin lock. Goto drives his elbow into Takagi’s forehead. Goto applies the cravate. Goto transitions into a headscissors neck lock. Takagi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break.

Goto punches Takagi in the back. Goto repeatedly kicks Takagi in the chest. Goto punches Takagi in the back. Goto with a forearm smash. Takagi unloads three knife edge chops. Goto answers with a knee lift. Goto hammers down on the back of Takagi’s neck. Takagi decks Goto with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi clotheslines Goto. Takagi with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Takagi with a running shoulder tackle. Takagi with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Takagi toys around with Goto. Goto denies The Noshigami. Goto with a Vertical Suplex. Goto with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Goto follows that with The Running Bulldog for a two count. Takagi denies The Ushigoroshi. Goto with forearm shivers. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from Goto. Takagi blocks a boot from Goto. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Goto reverses out of the irish whip from Takagi. Goto with a corner clothesline. Back Drop Driver Exchange. Lariat Exchange. Takagi with a short pumping bomber. Takagi decks Goto with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores another right jab. Goto clotheslines Takagi. Goto hits The Ushigoroshi.

Takagi denies The GTR. Takagi drives Goto back first into the red turnbuckle pad. Takagi applies a waist lock. Goto with rapid fire elbow smashes. Takagi clotheslines the back of Goto’s neck. Takagi toys around with Goto. Takagi with a forearm smash. Goto goes for The Discus Lariat, but Takagi counters with Noshigami. Goto avoid The Pumping Bomber. Double Lariat. Takagi connects with Made In Japan for a two count. Goto denies Last Of The Dragon. Second Forearm Exchange. Takagi with a right jab. Goto hits The GTW. Goto goes for The GTR, but Takagi blocks it. Goto HeadButts Takagi. Goto drops Takagi with The Reverse GTR for a two count. Goto blasts Takag with The Mid-Kick. Goto goes for The GTR, but Takagi rolls him over for a two count. Takagi HeadButts Goto. Takagi clotheslines Goto. Stalemate in the center of the ring. Takagi nails Goto with The Draping GTR. Takagi delivers The Pumping Bomber for a two count. Takagi plants Goto with Last Of The Dragon to pickup the victory.

Winner: Shingo Takagi via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 248 of The Hoots Podcast