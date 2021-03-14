New Japan Cup Results 3/14/21

Night 8

The Amagasaki Memorial Park Gymnasium

Hyogo, Japan

Click here for the 2021 New Japan Cup Reference Sheet

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Yoshi Hashi, Tomohiro Ishii, and Toru Yano vs. David Finlay, Yota Tsuji, and Yuya Uemura In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Yoshi Hashi and David Finlay will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hashi with a waist lock go-behind. Wrist Lock Exchange. Hashi applies a hammerlock. Hashi with a side headlock takeover. Finlay answers with the headscissors escape. Hashi kicks Finlay in the gut. Hashi applies a side headlock. Finlay whips Hashi across the ring. Hashi drops Finlay with a shoulder tackle. Finlay drops down on the canvas. Finlay leapfrogs over Hashi. Rollup Exchange. Finlay denies the side thrust kick. Finlay goes for The Stunner, but Hashi blocks it. Hashi uppercuts Finlay. Finlay dropkicks Hashi. Hashi kicks Finlay into the red turnbuckle pad. Yano and Uemura are tagged in. Uemura with forearm shivers. Yano rakes the eyes of Uemura. Yano whips Uemura across the ring. Uemura ducks a clothesline from Yano. Uemura with a flying forearm smash. Uemura knocks Hashi off the ring apron. Ishii stands still. Uemura slaps Ishii in the face. Uemura with forearm shivers. Yano pulls Uemura down to the mat. Yano removes a turnbuckle pad. Yano plays hop potato with the turnbuckle pad. Yano slaps Uemura in the back of the head. Yano sends Uemura back first into the exposed steel. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Yano whips Tsuji into the exposed steel. Yano slams Uemura’s head on the exposed steel. Yano tags in Ishii.

Forearm Exchange. Uemura unloads three knife edge chops. Uemura uppercuts Ishii. Ishii rocks Uemura with a forearm smash. Ishii sends Uemura to the corner. Ishii with a chop/forearm combination. Ishii tags in Hashi. Hashi tried to cheap shot Finlay. Second Forearm Exchange. Hashi throws Uemura into the canvas for a two count. Hashi clears the ring. Third Forearm Exchange. Hashi is lighting up Uemura’s chest. Hashi with the irish whip. Uemura kicks Hashi in the face. Hashi decks Uemura with a back elbow smash. Uemura dropkicks Hashi. Uemura tags in Finlay. Finlay with two forearm smashes. Finlay uppercuts Hashi. Hashi reverses out of the irish whip from Finlay. Finlay with a Corkscrew Uppercut. Finlay clears the ring. Finlay with a running elbow smash. Finlay drops Hashi with The Flying European Uppercut for a two count. Finlay goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Hashi lands back on his feet. Hashi applies a waist lock. Finlay with three sharp elbow strikes. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Finlay. Hashi delivers The Head Hunter. Hashi with a corner clothesline. Hashi goes for a PowerBomb, but Hashi blocks it. Fourth Forearm Exchange. Hashi with a blistering chop. Finlay hits The Uranage BackBreaker. Ishii and Tsuji are tagged in.

Shoulder Block Exchange. Tsuji with two shoulder tackles. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Tsuji follows that with a Counter Vertical Suplex for a two count. Tsuji with a forearm smash. Yano trips Tsuji from the outside. Yano with a shoulder block. Yano slams Tsuji’s head on the top rope. Ishii with a German Suplex. Uemura whips Yano into the exposed. Uemura with two running elbow smashes. Uemura ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Uemura with a Belly to Back Suplex. Tsuji with a Senton Splash. Tsuji connects with Mount Tsuji for a two count. Tsuji applies The Boston Crab. Hashi breaks up the submission hold. Finlay kicks Hashi in the gut. Fifth Forearm Exchange. Hashi with a knife edge chop. Hashi whips Finlay across the ring. Finlay with a Flying Forearm Smash. Ishii ducks a clothesline from Tsuji. Ishii with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Tsuji whips Ishii across the ring. Tsuji goes for a dropkick, but Ishii holds onto the ropes. Tsuji with an inside cradle for a two count. Tsuji Powerslams Ishii for a two count. Tsuji goes for The Spear, but Ishii counters with a knee lift. Tsuji dropkicks Ishii. Ishii plants Tsuji with The Lariat to pickup the victory.

Winner: Yoshi Hashi, Tomohiro Ishii, and Toru Yano via Pinfall

Second Match: KENTA, Bad Luck Fale, and Chase Owens vs. Minoru Suzuki, Taichi, and Douki In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Suzuki Gun attacks Bullet Club before the bell rings. Suzuki with a knee lift. Kenta drives Suzuki back first into the steel barricade. Forearm Exchange. Fale rolls Taichi back into the ring. Fale stomps on Taichi’s chest. Choke Hold Exchange. Douki rakes the eyes of Fale. Douki ducks a clothesline from Fale. Douki dropkicks Fale. Choke Hold Party. Taichi tried to choke the referee. Fale with clubbing blows to Taichi’s back. Fale whips Taichi across the ring. Fale levels Taichi with a Body Avalanche. Fale tells the referee to do his job. Fale with the irish whip. Taichi side steps Fale into the turnbuckle pad. Taichi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Suzuki and Kenta are tagged in. Second Forearm Exchange. Suzuki sends Kenta to the corner. Suzuki with The Helluva Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Suzuki with The PK for a one count. Kenta with a Spinning Back Kick. Kenta with a Running Boot. Suzuki tells Kenta to bring it. Running Boot/Forearm Exchange.

Kenta goes for The GTS, but Suzuki counters with The Sleeper Hold. Kenta slings Suzuki across the ring. Kenta toys around with Suzuki. Third Forearm Exchange. Kenta drops Suzuki with The DDT. Kenta tags in Owens. Owens slaps Suzuki in the face. Owens calls himself a real shooter. Owens paint brushes Suzuki. Suzuki starts bending Owens fingers. Suzuki delivers a gut punch. Suzuki tags in Douki. Douki with a corner clothesline. Owens ducks a clothesline from Douki. Owens applies a waist lock. Douki with three sharp elbow strikes. Douki thrust kicks the midsection of Owens. Douki with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Douki with a Running Lariat. Douki punches Fale. Douki dropkicks the left knee of Fale. Taichi shoves Fale off the ring apron. Douki with a running elbow smash. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Douki follows that with The Day Break for a two count. Douki applies The Italian Stretch No. 32. Fourth Forearm Exchange. Suzuki blocks a boot from Kenta. Suzuki applies The Heel Hook. Fale breaks the submission hold with an elbow drop. Owens goes for The Package PileDriver, but Douki counters with The Hurricanrana for a two count. Owens nails Douki with The V-Trigger. Owens connects with The Package PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: KENTA, Bad Luck Fale, and Chase Owens via Pinfall

Third Match: Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito, and Bushi vs. Hirooki Goto, Kazuchika Okada, and SHO In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Shingo Takagi and Hirooki Goto will start things off. Shoulder Block Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Takagi applies a side headlock. Goto whips Takagi across the ring. Takagi runs into Goto. Goto drops Takagi with a shoulder tackle. Chaos clears the ring. War Drums to Takagi. Goto stomps on Takagi’s back. Goto punches Takagi in the back. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from Goto. Bushi kicks Goto in the back. Takagi with a shoulder tackle. LIJ clears the ring. Takagi slams Goto’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Takagi buries his shoulder into the midsection of Goto. Takagi tags in Naito. Naito hammers down on the back of Goto’s neck. Naito applies the cravate. Naito with clubbing elbow smashes. Naito goes back to the cravate. Naito tags in Bushi. Bushi with a double sledge. Following a snap mare takeover, Bushi applies a rear chin lock. Bushi fish hooks Goto. Bushi is putting the boots to Goto. Bushi slams Goto’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Bushi tags in Takagi. Goto is displaying his fighting spirit. Takagi scores a right jab. The referee is trying to calm down Okada.

LIJ gangs up on Goto. Naito applies The Sleeper Hold from the apron. The referee admonishes Naito. Takagi with The Vertical Suplex for a two count. Takagi toys around with Goto. Chop Exchange. Takagi decks Goto with a back elbow smash. Takagi with another right jab. Goto clotheslines Takagi. Okada and Naito are tagged in. Misfired Clotheslines. Okada with forearm shivers. Naito reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Okada ducks a clthoesline from Naito. Okada scores the elbow knockdown. Okada blasts Bushi off the apron. Okada sends Naito to the corner. Okada with a leaping back elbow smash. Okada kicks Naito in the gut. Okada drops Naito with The DDT for a two count. Okada plays to the crowd. Naito denies The Reverse NeckBreaker. Naito ducks a clothesline from Okada. Naito with a NeckBreaker onto the knee. Naito dropkicks the back of Okada’s neck. Naito with forearm shivers. Naito with a Corner Dropkick. Naito sweeps out the legs of Okada. Combination Cabron. Okada denies The Swinging NeckBreaker. Okada uppercuts Naito. Short-Arm Reversal by Naito. Naito with a Swinging NeckBreaker. Naito tags in Bushi. Bushi delivers The Missile Dropkick. Bushi goes for The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker, but Okada blocks it. Bushi kicks Okada in the gut. Okada hits The Flapjack. Okada tags in Sho.

Sho knocks Takagi off the apron. Sho applies a wrist lock. Sho with clubbing mid-kicks for a two count. Sho goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Bushi lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Bushi with a back elbow smash. Sho Spears Bushi for a two count. Sho with three arm-ringers. Bushi reverses out of the irish whip from Sho. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Takagi clotheslines the back of Sho’s neck. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bushi follows that with The BackStabber for a two count. A pier six brawl ensues on the outside. Sho negates The CodeBreaker. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Sho. Bushi dropkicks the left knee of Sho. Bushi goes for The La Magistral, but Sho rolls him over for a two count. Sho avoids The Step Up Enzuigiri. Sho with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Okada dumps Naito out of the ring. Sho with combination forearm strikes. Sho clotheslines Bushi for a two count. Sho connects with Shock Arrow to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada, Hirooki Goto, and SHO via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson, and Toa Henare vs. Jay White, EVIL, and Yujiro Takahashi w/Gedo & Dick Togo In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Hiroshi Tanahashi and Jay White will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. White backs Tanahashi into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Hair Pull Exchange. White drives his knee into the midsection of Tanahashi. White repeatedly stomps on Tanahashi’s chest. White with the irish whip. Tanahashi decks White with a back elbow smash. Tanahashi with a Flying Crossbody Block. Tanahashi flexes his muscles. Tanahashi tags in Henare. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Henare with a running tomahawk chop for a one count. Henare stomps on White’s back. Henare with a forearm smash. Henare HeadButts White. Henare goes for The Samoan Drop, but White lands back on his feet. Henare kicks White in the gut. EVIL trips Henare from the outside. White ducks a clothesline from Henare. White pulls Henare down to the mat. White clears the ring.

All hell is breaking loose in Hyogo. White with a low dropkick. White shoves Henare out of the ring. White rakes the eyes of Henare. White whips Henare into the steel barricade. White argues with Taichi who’s doing color commentary. White stomps on Henare’s chest. White tags in Takahashi. White is choking Henare with his boot. Takahashi with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Takahashi stomps on Henare’s back. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with a Running Leg Drop for a two count. Takahashi kicks Henare in the face. Takahashi tags in EVIL. EVIL dumps Henare out of the ring. Bullet Club gangs up on Henare on the outside. Takahashi rolls Henare back into the ring. EVIL bodyslams Henare for a two count. Henare with a gut punch. Henare blasts EVIL with a knife edge chop. Henare with a forearm smash. EVIL rakes the eyes of Henare. EVIL goes for The Fisherman’s Buster, but Henare lands back on his feet. Henare creates distance with The Delayed Vertical Suplex. Henare tags in Robinson.

Robinson with a shoulder tackle. Robinson knocks Bullet Club off the apron. Robinson with a running elbow smash. Robinon scores the elbow knockdown. Robinson with a Senton Splash. Robinson with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Robinson follows that with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Robinson with another Senton Splash. Robinson kicks Takahashi in the gut. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Robinson. Short-Arm Reversal by Robinson. Robinson with a toe kick. Robinson drops Takahashi with The Running Bulldog. Juice Jabs. Robinson nearly punches the referee. EVIL kicks Robinson in the gut. EVIL hits The Fisherman’s Buster. Tanahashi and White are tagged in. Tanahashi blocks a boot from White. White with a forearm smash. Tanahashi ducks a clothesline from White. Tanahashi delivers his combination offense. White reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi with a Flying Forearm Smash. Tanahashi tees off on White. Tanahashi bodyslams White. Tanahashi with an Inverted Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi applies The Texas Cloverleaf. White grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Tanahashi stomps on White’s back. White slams Tanahashi’s head on the top rope. White with a single leg takedown. White with an Inverted Dragon Screw Leg Whip. White follows that with a Running European Uppercut. White connects with The BladeBuster for a two count.

Tanahashi denies The TTO. White repeatedly stomps on Tanahashi’s hamstrings. White goes for The Uranage Slam, but Tanahashi blocks it. White with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Tanahashi drops White with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. White tags in Takahashi. Takahashi with two knee lifts. Takahashi backs Tanahashi into the ropes. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. Takahashi knocks Robinson and Henare off the apron. Double Irish Whip. Tanahashi ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Tanahashi dropkicks the left knee of Takahashi. EVIL ducks a clothesline from Tanahashi. EVIL pulls Tanahashi down to the mat. Robinson with The SpineBuster. White avoids The Leg Lariat. White kicks Robinson in the gut. White drops Robinson with The DDT. Henare responds with a shoulder tackle. Takahashi with The Reverse DDT. Takahashi with a Running Lariat. Takahashi follows that with The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Tanahashi denies The Miami Shine. Tanahashi with an open palm strike. Gedo trips Tanahashi from the outside. Togo gives Takahashi the pimp stick. Tanahashi connects with The SlingBlade. Tanahashi knocks Gedo and Togo off the apron. Tanahashi plants Takahashi with The High Fly Flow to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson, and Toa Henare via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Sanada vs. Yuji Nagata In A Second Round Match In The 2021 New Japan Cup

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Nagata applies The Full Nelson Lock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Nagata kicks Sanada in the face. Test Of Strength. Nagata transitions into a cravate. Nagata goes for a snap mare takeover, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Nagata applies a side headlock. Sanada whips Nagata across the ring. Nagata drops Sanada with a shoulder tackle. Sanada drops down on the canvas. Sanada goes for a dropkick, but Nagata holds onto the ropes. Sanada avoids The Running Boot. Test Of Strength. Sanada with a Northern Lights Suplex. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Nagata. Sanada kicks Nagata out of the ring. Sanada repeatedly whips Nagata into the steel barricades. Sanada with The PileDriver on the floor. Nagata gets back in the ring at the count of fourteen. Sanada stomps on Nagata’s chest. Sanada with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Sanada applies a rear chin lock. Nagata puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break.

Nagata with a gut punch. Forearm Exchange. Nagata with a running knee lift. Nagata unloads Three Mid-Kicks. Nagata sends Sanada to the corner. Nagata with The Helluva Kick. Sanada denies The Exploder Suplex. Nagata with a forearm smash. Nagata with The Butterfly Suplex for a two count. Nagata goes for The BrainBuster, but Sanada blocks it. Nagata drives his knee into the midsection of Sanada. Sanada reverses out of the irish whip from Nagata. Sanada with a Hurricanrana. Sanada dropkicks Nagata. Sanada with a Slingshot Pescado. Sanada plays to the crowd. Sanada rolls Nagata back into the ring. Sanada with the lateral press for a two count. Nagata with forearm shivers. Sanada skins the cat. Sanada with The SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Nagata responds with The Exploder Suplex. Sanada hits The TKO for a two count. Sanada applies Skull End. Sanada with The Draping Fisherman’s NeckBreaker for a two count.

Sanada goes for The Muto MoonSault, but Nagata ducks out of the way. Nagata with a Rising Knee Strike. Nagata puts Sanada on the top turnbuckle. Second Forearm Exchange. Nagata with an Avalanche Exploder Suplex. Nagata drops Sanada with The Mid-Kick for a two count. Sanada denies The Back Drop Driver. Nagata with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Sanada avoids The Step Up Enzuigiri. Sanada with The Japanese Leg Clutch Hold for a two count. Nagata applies The Nagata Lock II. Sanada puts his leg on the bottom rope which forces the break. Nagata with The Draping Fisherman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Nagata goes for The Back Drop Driver, but Sanada counters with a Crossbody Block for a two count. Nagata kicks Sanada in the gut. Nagata goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sanada counters with Skull End. Nagata figure fours the legs of Sanada. Sanada reaches the bottom rope to create separation. Third Forearm Exchange. Nagata with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Nagata goes for a German Suplex, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Nagata with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Sanada decks Nagata with a back elbow smash. Sanada applies Skull End. Sanada connects with The Muto MoonSault to pickup the victory.

Winner: Sanada via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Will Ospreay vs. Zack Sabre Jr In A Second Round Match In The 2021 New Japan Cup

Ospreay starts things off with a ShotGun Dropkick. Ospreay with a Slingshot Pescado. Ospreay drops Sabre with Pip Pip Cheerio for a two count. Sabre denies The OsCutter. Ospreay goes for a RoundHouse Kick, but Sabre counters with The European Clutch for a two count. Ospreay kicks Sabre in the face. Ospreay stomps on Sabre’s chest. Ospreay is choking Sabre with his knee. Ospreay hammers down on the back of Sabre’s neck. Ospreay uppercuts Sabre. Ospreay whips Sabre across the ring. Sabre blocks a boot from Ospreay. Sabre with a Swinging Arm-Ringer. Sabre stands on Ospreay’s face. Sabre works on his joint manipulation game. Sabre stomps on the right shoulder of Ospreay. Sabre goes for a wrist lock takedown, but Ospreay lands back on his feet. Ospreay with a single leg takedown. Sabre goes for a Headscissors Takedown, but Ospreay lands back on his feet. Sabre dodges The PK. Sabre headbutts the midsection of Ospreay. Sabre applies a side headlock. Ospreay whips Sabre across the ring. Ospreay drops down on the canvas. Sabre applies The Cobra Twist. Ospreay with a Hip Toss. Sabre goes for a flying mare, but Ospreay lands back on his feet. Ospreay with a basement dropkick. Ospreay with a knife edge chop. Ospreay kicks Sabre in the face. Ospreay whips Sabre into the steel barricade. Ospreay hammers down on the left shoulder of Sabre. Sabre uppercuts Ospreay. Ospreay rocks Sabre with a forearm smash. Ospreay hammers down on the back of Sabre’s neck. Ospreay has Sabre draped across the ring apron. Ospreay with a Flying Knee Drop. Sabre gets back in the ring at the count of fourteen.

Ospreay kicks Sabre in the face. Ospreay is choking Sabre with his knee. Ospreay talks smack to Sabre. Sabre with two uppercuts. Ospreay answers with a Mid-Kick. Ospreay with a double knee drop for a one count. Ospreay kicks the left shoulder of Sabre. Ospreay with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Ospreay kicks Sabre out of the ring. Ospreay with a Sliding Dropkick. Ospreay unloads three knife edge chops. Sabre fires back with two uppercuts. Ospreay with a single leg takedown. Ospreay applies a toe and ankle hold. Ospreay transitions into the bow and arrow stretch. Ospreay denies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Ospreay stomps on the midsection of Sabre. Ospreay decks Sabre with a back elbow smash. Sabre with a deep arm-drag. Sabre stomps on the right shoulder of Ospreay. Sabre cranks on the right shoulder of Ospreay. Sabre with a Running European Uppercut. Ospreay with a forearm smash. Sabre headbutts the midsection of Ospreay. Sabre applies a side headlock. Ospreay whips Sabre across the ring. Ospreay leapfrogs over Sabre. Ospreay drops down on the canvas. Sabre applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Ospreay puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break.

Sabre repeatedly kicks Ospreay in the face. Sabre toys around with Ospreay. Ospreay denies the irish whip. Sabre pump kicks the right shoulder of Ospreay. Sabre whips Ospreay across the ring. Ospreay goes for The Handspring RoundHouse Kick, but Sabre counters with The Ankle Lock. Ospreay drops Sabre with The Handspring RoundHouse Kick. Ospreay is lighting up Sabre’s chest. Ospreay paint brushes Sabre. Ospreay hits The Reverse Bloody Sunday for a two count. Ospreay with forearm shivers. Sabre with an arm-breaker. Sabre tells Ospreay to bring it. Ospreay with three forearm smashes. Sabre slaps Ospreay in the face. Ospreay with Kawada Kicks. Ospreay goes for The Rolling Elbow, but Sabre counters with The Octopus Stretch. Ospreay goes for The SitOut FaceBuster, but Sabre lands back on his feet. Sabre blasts Ospreay with The PK. Ospreay hammers down on the back of Sabre’s neck. Sabre uppercuts Ospreay. Ospreay with a Spinning Hook Kick. Sabre applies The Rear Naked Choke. Ospreay drills Sabre with The Cheeky Nando’s Kick. Ospreay connects with The OsCutter for a two count.

Ospreay goes for The Storm Breaker, but Sabre lands back on his feet. Sabre rolls Ospreay over for a two count. Ospreay blocks a boot from Sabre. Ospreay drops Sabre with The Rolling Elbow. Ospreay goes for a PowerBomb, but Sabre counters with a guillotine choke. Sabre with an Overhead Wrist Kick. Sabre with a Tilt-A-Whirl Takedown. Sabre applies The Triangle Choke. Sabre hits The Zack Driver for a two count. Sabre goes back to The Triangle Choke. Sabre transitions into The Kimura Lock. Ospreay with a forearm smash. Sabre HeadButts Ospreay. Sabre with The SuperPlex. Sabre applies The Double Arm-Lock. Ospreay puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Ospreay is busted open. Sabre with The Mid-Kick. Ospreay denies The PK. Sabre slaps Ospreay in the face. Sabre kicks Ospreay in the face. Sabre applies The Octopus Stretch. Ospreay with The SitDown FaceBuster for a two count. Sabre with a Bridging Jackknife Cover for a two count. Sabre follows that with another PK. Ospreay SuperKicks Sabre. Ospreay goes for The Super OsCutter, but Sabre counters with The Sleeper. Ospreay negates The Zack Driver. Ospreay with The Rolling Elbow. Ospreay plants Sabre with The Storm Breaker to pickup the victory.

Winner: Will Ospreay via Pinfall

