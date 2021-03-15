New Japan Cup Results 3/15/21

Night 9

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: KENTA, Taiji Ishimori, and Jado vs. Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, and Douki In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Suzuki Gun attacks Bullet Club before the bell rings. Kenta with heavy bodyshots. Suzuki with a forearm smash. Ishimori delivers the eye poke. Desperado reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Ishimori goes for a Handspring Back Elbow Smash, but Desperado blocks it. Ishimori with rapid fire haymakers. Desperado shoves the referee towards Ishimori. Desperado dropkicks the left knee of Ishimori. Desperado tags in Douki. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Double SpineBuster. Douki starts running the ropes. Jado nails Douki with the kendo stick. Kenta drops Suzuki with The Running Boot. All hell is breaking loose in Korakuen Hall. Kenta drives Suzuki face first into the steel ring post. Kenta with a straight right hand. Jado rolls Douki back into the ring. Ishimori hooks the outside leg for a one count. Jado and Ishimori uses the bottom rope as a weapon.

Ishimori with a foearm smash. Ishimori rakes the eyes of Douki. Ishimori tags in Jado. Jado with a forearm shot across the back of Douki. Jado rakes the eyes of Douki. Jado tells Suzuki to bring it. The referee is trying to calm down Suzuki. Jado toys around with Douki. Douki with forearm shivers. Jado drops Douki with a shoulder tackle. Jado tags in Kenta. Kenta whips Douki across the ring. Kenta scores the elbow knockdown. Kenta takes a swipe at Suzuki. Kenta goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Douki blocks it. Douki uppercuts Kenta. Douki creates distance with The DDT. Douki tags in Suzuki. Suzuki with The Helluva Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Suzuki with The PK for a two count. Suzuki ducks a clothesline from Kenta. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold.

Suzuki goes for The Gotch Style PileDriver, but Kenta counters with a Back Body Drop. Kenta with a Spinning Back Kick. Kenta with a Running Boot. Suzuki wants more punishment. Kenta with forearm shivers. Kenta blasts Suzuki with The Mid-Kick. Forearm Exchange. Running Boot Exchange. Suzuki tags in Desperado. Desperado kicks Kenta in the face. Desperado rakes the eyes of Kenta. Kenta Powerslams Desperado. Kenta tags in Jado. Double Irish Whip. Kenta with a Spining Back Kick. Jado with a knee lift. Ishimori follows that with a Jumping Knee Strike. Jado clotheslines Desperado for a two count. A pier six brawl ensues on the outside. Second Forearm Exchange. Jado unloads two knife edge chops. Jado whips Desperado across the ring. Desperado kicks Jado in the chest. Jado applies The CrossFace. Desperado makes Jado tap out to Numero Dos.

Winner: Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, and Douki via Submission

Second Match: Will Ospreay, The Great O-Khan, and Jeff Cobb w/Bea Priestley vs. Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

The Empire attacks Suzuki Gun before the bell rings. Ospreay tees off on Sabre. Ospreay whips Sabre into the steel barricade. Ospreay starts choking Sabre. Ospreay with a forearm smash. Khan slams Taichi’s head on the ring apron. Khan stomps on Taichi’s chest. Choke Hold Party. Khan applies The Claw. Kanemaru rakes the eyes of Khan. Taichi applies the greco roman choke hold. Priestley runs away from Taichi. Khan unloads Two Mongolian Chops. Khan uppercuts Taichi. Khan whips Taichi across the ring. Misfired Boots. Khan hammers down on the right knee of Taichi. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Khan nails Taichi with The Pump Kick. Taichi side steps Khan into the turnbuckle pad. Taichi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ospreay and Sabre are tagged in. Ospreay blocks a boot from Sabre. Sabre ducks a clothesline from Ospreay. Sabre applies The Full Nelson Lock.

Sabre goes for a snap mare takeover, but Ospreay lands back on his feet. Sabre avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Sabre headbutts the midsection of Ospreay. Sabre applies a side headlock. Ospreay whips Sabre across the ring. Ospreay leapfrogs over Sabre. Ospreay goes for The Hip Toss, but Sabre counters with The Cobra Twist. Sabre with a deep arm-drag. Sabre toys around with Ospreay. Ospreay rocks Sabre with a forearm smash. Ospreay goes for a Bodyslam, but Sabre lands back on his feet. Sabre fish hooks Ospreay. The referee admonishes Sabre. Sabre uppercuts Ospreay. Sabre with an Overhead Wrist Kick. Ospreay drops Sabre with a knife edge chop. Ospreay starts favoring his nose. Ospreay tags in Cobb. Cobb with a running shoulder tackle. Cobb sends Sabre to the corner. Sabre applies the flying guillotine choke. Sabre transitions into The Cobra Twist.

Cobb goes for a GutWrench Suplex, but Sabre counters with The Sleeper Hold. Kanemaru tags himself in. Kanemaru with a Running Dropkick. Cobb reverses out of the irish whip from Kanemaru. Cobb catches Kanemaru in mid-air. Big Boot/Crossbody Block Combination. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Cobb. Step Up Enzuigiri/Buzzsaw Kick Combination for a two count. Kanemaru hits The Spinning DDT for a two count. Kanemaru rakes the eyes of Ospreay. Cobb negates Deep Impact. Cobb drives Kanemaru back first into the turnbuckle pad. Khan with a corner clothesline. Ospreay with The Helluva Kick. Cobb delivers The Spin Cycle for a two count. A pier six brawl ensues on the outside. Cobb goes for Tour Of The Islands, but Kanemaru lands back on his feet. Kanemaru rolls Cobb over for a two count. Cobb denies the sunset flip. Cobb connects with Tour Of The Islands to pickup the victory.

Winner: Will Ospreay, The Great O-Khan, and Jeff Cobb via Pinfall

Third Match: Shingo Takagi, Sanada, and Bushi vs. Hirooki Goto, Yuji Nagata, and Ryusuke Taguchi In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Shingo Takagi and Hirooki Goto will start things off. Takagi signals for the test of strength. Bushi attacks Goto from behind. Takagi stomps on Goto’s back. Double Irish Whip. Goto runs through the double clothesline. Goto with a forearm smash to Bushi. Goto drops Takagi with The Discus Lariat. Goto knocks Sanada off the ring apron. Goto kicks Takagi in the gut. Goto with a straight right hand. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from Goto. Bushi kicks Goto in the back. Takagi with a drop toe hold. Sanada with a low dropkick. Sanada clears the ring. Takagi with an elbow drop for a two count. Takagi applies a wrist lock. Takagi tags in Sanada. Sanada hammers down on the left shoulder of Goto. Sanada applies a wrist lock. Bushi tags himself in.

Bushi with a Flying Double Sledge. Bushi applies a wrist lock. Bushi wraps the left shoulder of Goto around the top rope. Bushi kicks the left shoulder of Goto. Bushi grabs a side wrist lock. Takagi tags himself in. Takagi with a flying double sledge. Goto with forearm shivers. Takagi hammers down on the left shoulder of Goto. Takagi with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Takagi stomps on the left shoulder of Goto. Takagi toys around with Goto. Goto unloads three overhand chops. Takagi with a flurry of right jabs. Takagi with a knife edge chop. Double Lariat. Goto hits The Ushigoroshi. Goto tags in Nagata. Nagata drops Takagi with The Big Boot. Nagata clears the ring. Nagata with Three Mid-Kicks. Nagata sends Takagi to the corner. Nagata with The Helluva Kick. Nagata with The Exploder Suplex for a two count.

Nagata applies The Nagata Lock II. Bushi breaks up the submission hold. Nagata reverses out of the irish whip from Bushi. Nagata with a Running Knee Lift. Forearm Exchange. Nagata with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Takagi responds with The Sliding Lariat. Sanada and Taguchi are tagged in. Sanada dives over Taguchi. Sanada avoids The Hip Attack. Sanada goes for The Muto MoonSault, but Taguchi ducks out of the way. Sanada goes for Skull End, but Taguchi counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Taguchi with The La Magistal for a two count. Taguchi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. A pier six brawl ensues on the outside. Sanada with an inside cradle for a two count. Taguchi avoids a dropkick from Sanada. Taguchi with The Japanese Leg Clutch Hold for a two count. Taguchi goes for The Hip Attack, but Sanada counters with an Atomic Drop. Sanada connects with The Bridging O’Connor Roll to pickup the victory.

Winner: Shingo Takagi, Sanada, and Bushi via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: David Finlay w/Juice Robinson vs. Yoshi Hashi In A Second Round Match In The 2021 New Japan Cup

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Finlay brings Hashi down to the mat. Finlay goes for a side headlock, but Hashi counters with a hammerlock. Hashi applies a rear chin lock. Finlay transitions into a deep hammerlock. Finlay grabs a side headlock. Finlay with a side headlock takeover. Hashi answers with the headscissors neck lock. Finlay puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Finlay applies a side headlock. Hashi whips Finlay across the ring. Hashi launches Finlay over the top rope. Finlay regroups on the outside. Hashi kicks Finlay in the gut. Finlay drops down on the canvas. Finlay dropkicks Hashi. FInlay with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Finlay stomps on Hashi’s back. Finlay uppercuts Hashi. Short-Arm Reversal by Hashi. Hashi with a knife edge chop. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Finlay. Forearm Exchange. Hashi slams Finlay’s head on the top rope. Hashi sweeps Finlay off the ring apron. Hashi hammers down on the back of Finlay’s neck. Hashi with a forearm smash. Hashi sends Finlay shoulder first into the steel ring post.

Hashi rolls Finlay back into the ring. Hashi stomps on Finlay’s back. Finlay with a shot to the midsection of Hashi. Hashi hammers down on the back of Finlay’s neck. Chop Exchange. Finlay with three uppercuts. Hashi answers with another chop. Finlay with heavy bodyshots. Second Forearm Exchange. Finlay goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Hashi lands back on his feet. Hashi applies a waist lock. Finlay with three sharp elbow strikes. Hashi with a double sledge. Hashi goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Finlay lands back on his feet. Finlay with a Belly to Back Suplex. Finlay with two forearm smashes. Finlay uppercuts Hashi. Hashi reverses out of the irish whip from Finlay. Finlay drops Hashi with a Running European Uppercut. Finlay with a Slingshot Pescado. Finlay plays to the crowd. Finlay rolls Hashi back into the ring. Finlay with a running elbow smash. Finlay with a Flying European Uppercut for a two count. Hashi denies The Uranage BackBreaker. Finlay rolls Hashi over for a two count. Finlay hits The Uranage BackBreaker for a two count.

Hashi side steps Finlay into the turnbuckle pad. Finlay decks Hashi with a back elbow smash. Hashi knocks Finlay off the top turnbuckle. Hashi with a corner clothesline. Hashi goes for a PowerBomb, but Finlay lands back on his feet. Hashi with a knife edge chop. Third Forearm Exchange. Finlay with two uppercuts. Hashi SuperKicks Finlay. Hashi with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Hashi applies The Butterfly Lock. Hashi transitions into The Sleeper Hold. Finlay connects with The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Hashi applies The Full Nelson Lock. Finlay rolls Hashi over for a two count. Finlay with a back elbow smash. Finlay goes for The Stunner, but Hashi counters with The Backstabber. Hashi with The Running Meteora for a two count. Finlay denies Karma. Hashi with a knife edge chop. Finlay hits The Stunner for a two count. Finlay with The Ushigoroshi for a two count. Hashi negates Prima Nocta. Hashi with an Inside Out Lariat. Hashi goes for The Fisherman’s Buster, but Finlay blocks it. Hashi applies The Full Nelson Lock. Hashi with clubbing headbutts. Finlay with three sharp elbow strikes. Hashi drills Finlay with The Snap Dragon Suplex. Hashi with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Finlay negates Karma. Hashi SuperKicks Finlay. Hashi with The Kumagoroshi for a two count. Hashi goes for Karma, but Finlay counters with The Stunner. Finlay plants Hashi with The Prima Nocta to pickup the victory.

Winner: David Finlay via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Jay White w/Gedo In A Second Round Match In The 2021 New Japan Cup

White is playing mind games with Tanahashi. White tells Tanahashi to lay down. Tanahashi rolls White over for a two count. Tanahashi ducks a clothesline from White. Tanahashi applies a side headlock. White backs Tanahashi into the turnbuckle pad. White repeatedly stomps on Tanahashi’s chest. White with forearm shivers. White with the irish whip. Tanahashi decks White with a back elbow smash. Tanahashi with a Flying Crossbody Block. Tanahashi flexes his muscles. White regroups on the outside. White attacks Yota Tsuji. White with forearm shivers. White whips Tanahashi, Tsuji and Kidd into the steel barricades. White tugs on Tanahashi’s hair. White repeatedly drives Tanahashi back first into the barricade. White is putting the boots to Tanahashi. Red Shoes admonishes White. White with a Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count. White continues to argue with Red Shoes. White applies the singe leg crab. Tanahashi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break.

White rams his boot across Tanahashi’s face. White applies the cravate. Following a snap mare takeover, White applies a rear chin lock. White drives his knee into the midsection of Tanahashi. White applies the abdominal stretch. Tanahashi with a Hip Toss. Tanahashi dropkicks the left knee of White. Tanahashi delivers his combination offense. White reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi with a flying forearm smash. Tanahashi with a forearm smash. Tanahashi bodyslams White. Tanahashi with an Inverted Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi follows that with a SomerSault Senton for a two count. White avoids The Slingblade. Standing Switch Exchange. White grabs Tanahashi’s hair. White kicks Tanahashi in the gut. White drops Tanahashi with The DDT. White with a Running European Uppercut. White hits The BladeBuster for a two count.

White with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. White repeatedly stomps on the midsection of Tanahashi. Tanahashi grabs the right leg of White. Forearm Exchange. Combo Offense Exchange. White with The Flatliner. White with a Deadlift German Suplex. Tanahashi hammers down on the back of White’s neck. White pulls Tanahashi down to the mat. Tanahashi denies The Sleeper Suplex. Tanahashi skins the cat. Tanahashi decks White with a back elbow mash. White hits The Uranage Slam for a two count. White goes for The Kiwi Crusher, but Tanahashi counters with Twist and Shout. Dragon Screw Leg Whip Exchange. White with forearm shivers. Tanahashi refuses to go down. Tanahashi dropkicks the right knee of White. Tanahashi with another Inverted Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi applies The Texas Cloverleaf. White grabs the bottom rope which forces the break.

Tanahashi repeatedly stomps on the left knee of White. White goes for The Blade Runner, but Tanahashi counters with The SlingBlade. Tanahashi wipes out Gedo with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi delivers another SlingBlade. White knocks Tanahashi off the top turnbuckle. Tanahashi denies The Blade Runner. Tanahashi connects with The Bridging Straight Jacket German Suplex for a two count. Tanahashi applies The Full Nelson Lock. Tanahashi with a double leg takedown. White rakes the eyes of Tanahashi. White with an inside cradle for a two count. White goes for The Blade Runner, but Tanahashi counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Tanahashi with an open palm strike. Tanahashi with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi goes for another Dragon Screw Leg Whip, but White counters with The Blade Runner to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jay White via Pinfall

