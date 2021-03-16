New Japan Cup Results 3/16/21

Night 10

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Click here for the 2021 New Japan Cup Reference Sheet

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Yuji Nagata, Satoshi Kojima, and Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Gabriel Kidd, Yota Tsuji, and Yuya Uemura In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Gabriel Kidd attacks Nagata before the bell rings. Double Irish Whip. Double Dropkick. Double Vertical Suplex for a two count. Uemura applies The Boston Crab. Tenzan grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Uemura stomps on Tenzan’s back. Uemura with forearm shivers. Uemura with a knife edge chop. Tenzan reverses out of the irish whip from Uemura. Tenzan drops Uemura with a shoulder tackle. Tenzan knocks Kidd and Tsuji off the ring apron. Tenzan kicks Uemura in the face. Tenzan stomps on Uemura’s back. Tenzan unloads Two Mongolian Chops. Tenzan tags in Nagata. Nagata repeatedly stomps on Uemura’s chest. Nagata with an arm-ringer. Nagata applies a wrist lock. Nagata hammers down on the left shoulder of Uemura. Nagata works on his joint manipulation game. Nagata kicks Uemura in the chest. Nagata tags in Kojima. Kojima repeatedly stomps on Uemura’s chest. Kojima is choking Uemura with his boot. Uemura is displaying his fighting spirit. Kojima with forearm shivers. Kojima is putting the boots to Uemura. Kojima tags in Tenzan.

Tenzan slams Uemura’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Tenzan with a toe kick. Tenzan HeadButts Uemura. Tenzan with the irish whip. Tenzan levels Uemura with a Body Avalanche. Tenzan drills Uemura with The BrainBuster for a two count. Tenzan tags in Kojima. Forearm Exchange. Kojima kicks Uemura in the gut. Kojima punches Uemura in the back. Kojima whips Uemura across the ring. Uemura rolls under a clothesline from Kojima. Uemura dropkicks Kojima. Uemura tags in Tsuji. Tsuji drops Kojima with a shoulder tackle. Tsuji clears the ring. Tsuji with the irish whip. Kojima avoids the flying forearm smash. Machine Gun Chops. Kojima sends Tsuji to the corner. Kojima with a flying forearm smash. Kojima plays to the crowd. Tsuji with a running elbow smash. Kojima kicks Tsuji in the gut. Tsuji ducks a clothesline from Kojima. Tsuji bodyslams Kojima. Tsuji dropkicks Tenzan. Tsuji with a Running Dropkick for a two count. Tsuji with a forearm smash. Kojima reverses out of the irish whip from Tsuji. Kojima applies a front face lock. Tsuji goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Kojima lands back on his feet. Kojima kicks Tsuji in the chest. Kojima hits The Koji Cutter. Kojima tags in Nagata.

Nagata unloads three mid-kicks. Nagata sends Tsuji to the corner. Tsuji Spears Nagata. Tsuji tags in Kidd. Kidd with forearm shivers. Kidd with a running elbow smash. Kidd drops Nagata with a shoulder tackle for a two count. Kidd goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Nagata blocks it. Kidd reverses out of the irish whip from Nagata. Kidd dropkicks Nagata. Young Lions clears the ring. Double Irish Whip. Running Back Elbow Smash Party. Kidd bodyslams Nagata. Tsuji delivers Mount Tsuji. Uemura with an elbow drop. Kidd with a Senton Splash for a two count. A pier six brawl ensues on the outside. Kidd goes for The Butterfly Suplex, but Nagata counters with a Back Body Drop. Kidd negates The Exploder Suplex. Second Forearm Exchange. Nagata blasts Kidd with The Mid-Kick. Kidd blocks a boot from Nagata. Kidd slaps Nagata in the face. Kidd drills Nagata The BrainBuster for a two count. Nagata negates The Butterfly Suplex. Nagata with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Nagata connects with The Exploder Suplex for a two count. Nagata makes Kidd tap out to The Nagata Lock II.

Winner: Yuji Nagata, Satoshi Kojima, and Hiroyoshi Tenzan via Pinfall

Second Match: Jay White, Bad Luck Fale, and Chase Owens w/Gedo vs. David Finlay, Juice Robinson, and Toa Henare In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Jay White and David Finlay will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. White backs Finlay into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Finlay ducks a clothesline from White. Finlay applies a side headlock. White reverses the hold. Finlay whips White across the ring. Finlay drops down on the canvas. Finlay leapfrogs over White. White kicks Finlay in the gut. White with forearm shivers. Finlay reverses out of the irish whip from White. White holds onto the ropes. White kicks Finlay in the face. White denies The Stunner. White flexes his muscles. Finlay ducks a clothesline from White. Finlay applies a wrist lock. Finlay tags in Robinson. Robinson with a flying double axe handle strike. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Finlay with a corkscrew uppercut. Robinson with a Senton Splash. Double Boot into the midsection of Owens. Double Bulldog. FinJuice gangs up on Fale. Fale denies The Double Bulldog. Fale with a double clothesline. All hell is breaking loose in Korakuen Hall.

White stomps on Robinson’s back. White with clubbing shoulder blocks. White tugs on Robinson’s hair. White stomps on the left knee of Robinson. White tags in Owens. Owens is putting the boots to Robinson. Owens with a forearm shot across the back of Robinson. Owens tags in Fale. The Tongan Massage Parlor is open for business. Robinson with forearm shivers. Fale kicks Robinson in the back. White tags himself in. White with forearm shivers across the back of Robinson. White with clubbing shoulder blocks. White tags in Owens. Owens stomps on Robinson’s chest. Owens applies a front face lock. Owens transitions into the cravate. Robinson with heavy bodyshots. Owens applies a side headlock. Robinson reverses out of the irish whip from Owens. Owens kicks Robinson in the chest. Owens unloads a series of juice jabs. Owens dodges the leg lariat. Robinson denies The Figure Four Leg Lock. White tags himself in. Robinson decks White with a back elbow smash. Robinson tags in Finlay.

Finlay ducks a clothesline from White. Finlay delivers his combination offense. White reverses out of the irish whip from Finlay. Finlay with a Corkscrew Uppercut. Finlay knocks Fale off the ring apron. Finlay with a Running European Uppercut. Finlay with a Flying European Uppercut for a two count. White denies The Uranage BackBreaker. White tugs on Finlay’s hair. White ducks a clothesline from Finlay. White drops Finlay with The DDT. White with a Running European Uppercut. White hits The BladeBuster for a two count. White with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Finlay fights out of the fireman’s carry position. White ducks a clothesline from Finlay.

White goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Finlay lands back on his feet. Finlay ducks a clothesline from White. Finlay drops White with The Uranage BackBreaker. Fale and Henare are tagged in. Henare ducks a clothesline from Fale. Henare with forearm shivers. Henare delivers his combination offense. Henare with a leaping shoulder tackle. Henare with a leaping axe handle strike for a two count. Robinson knocks Owens off the apron. Double Irish Whip. Corner Clothesline Party. Henare Spears Fale for a two count. FinJuice with Stereo Slingshot Pescado’s. Owens runs interference. Henare kicks Fale in the face. Henare decks Owens with a back elbow smash. Henare ducks a clothesline from Fale. Henare with a Spinning Back Kick. Owens nails Henare with a Pump Knee Strike. Fale connects with The Grenade to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jay White, Bad Luck Fale, and Chase Owens via Pinfall

Third Match: Will Ospreay & Jeff Cobb w/Bea Priestley vs. Sanada & Bushi

Ospreay begs LIJ to not hit him in the face. Will Osprey and Sanada will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Ospreay applies a wrist lock. Sanada teases a forearm smash. Ospreay backs himself in the ropes. Ospreay grabs a side wrist lock. Sanada with a wrist lock takedown. Test Of Strength. Ospreay brings Sanada down to the mat. Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Sanada backs Ospreay into the ropes. Ospreay turns Sanada over. The referee calls for a clean break. Quick standoff in the center of the ring. Ospreay wants Sanada to shake his hand. Sanada blocks a boot from Ospreay. Cobb attacks Sanada from behind. Ospreay knocks Bushi off the ring apron. Cobb with a double sledge. Double Irish Whip. Sanada side steps Cobb into the turnbuckle pad. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Ospreay. Sanada with a Hurricanrana. Sanada tags in Bushi. Bushi with two toe kicks. Ospreay reverses out of the irish whip from Bushi. Bushi with a Pendulum Kick. Bushi dives over Ospreay. Ospreay decks Bushi with a back elbow smash. Bushi gets crotched on the top rope. Ospreay with a Running Boot. Ospreay knocks Sanada off the apron. A pier six brawl ensues on the outside.

Ospreay with a forearm smash. Ospreay whips Sanada into the steel barricade. Ospreay is choking Sanada with his boot. Ospreay fish hooks Sanada. Cobb rolls Bushi back into the ring. Ospreay stomps on Bushi’s chest. Ospreay tags in Cobb. Bushi rakes the nose of Ospreay. Double Irish Whip. Cobb drops Bushi with a shoulder tackle. Ospreay blasts Bushi with The PK for a two count. Cobb whips Bushi into the blue turnbuckle pad. Cobb tags in Ospreay. Ospreay with a Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Ospreay tags in Cobb. Bushi with elbows into the midsection of Cobb. Cobb punches Bushi in the back. Bushi dropkicks Cobb. Ospreay knocks Sanada off the apron. Ospreay repeatedly stomps on Bushi’s chest. Double Irish Whip. Bushi side steps Cobb into the turnbuckle pad. Bushi kicks Ospreay in the face. Bushi with a Running Bulldog/Dropkick Combination.

Bushi with forearm shivers. Cobb denies the irish whip. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Bushi lands The Suicide Dive. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Cobb. Double Irish Whip. LIJ with two running elbow smashes. Sanada dropkicks Cobb. Bushi hits The BackStabber for a two count. Sanada dumps Ospreay out of the ring. Cobb denies The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Ospreay delivers Pip Pip Cheerio. Sanada responds with Skull End. Ospreay slaps Sanada in the face. Sanada blocks a boot from Ospreay. Sanada fish hooks Ospreay. Sanada with an open palm strike. Cobb clotheslines Sanada. Cobb kicks Sanada out of the ring. Cobb negates The Inside Cradle. Cobb with a Vertical Suplex. Cobb whips Bushi across the ring. Bushi holds onto the ropes. Bushi kicks Cobb in the face. Bushi rolls Cobb over for a two count. Cobb with an Inside Out Lariat. Cobb connects with Tour Of The Islands to pickup the victory.

Winner: Will Ospreay & Jeff Cobb via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: EVIL w/Dick Togo vs. Toru Yano In A Quarter-Final Round Match In The 2021 New Japan Cup

Yano is playing mind games with EVIL. Yano gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen. Yano is distracted by Togo. EVIL kicks Yano in the back. EVIL dumps Yano out of the ring. Togo repeatedly stomps on Yano’s chest. Togo rolls Yano back into the ring. EVIL delivers The Garvin Stomp. EVIL sends Yano to the floor. EVIL drives Yano back first into the steel barricade. EVIL tosses Yano back into the ring. EVIL continues to stomp on Yano’s chest. EVIL applies The Cobra Twist. EVIL uses Togo for leverage. The referee admonishes EVIL. EVIL with the lateral press for a two count. EVIL hooks the outside leg for a two count. EVIL hooks both legs for a two count. EVIL is displaying his frustration. EVIL whips Yano into the exposed steel. EVIL applies a wrist lock. Yano reverses out of the irish whip from EVIL. EVIL side steps Yano into the exposed steel.

EVIL with a corner clothesline. EVIL is choking Yano with his boot. Yano pulls EVIL down to the mat. Yano whips EVIL into the exposed steel. Yano removes a turnbuckle pad. Yano throws the turnbuckle pad at Togo. Yano ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Yano runs EVIL into Togo. Yano with The Side Belly to Belly Suplex. EVIL kicks Yano in the gut. Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Yano catapults EVIL into the exposed steel. Yano rolls EVIL over for a two count. Yano blocks a boot from EVIL. Yano throws the right leg of EVIL into the referee’s hand. Yano pats EVIL on the forehead. Yano sends EVIL tumbling to the floor. Yano kicks Togo in the gut. Yano whips Togo into the steel barricade. Yano wraps the choker around EVIL’s neck. Yano throws EVIL under the ring. The lights go back in the building. EVIL connects with Everything Is EVIL to pickup the victory.

Winner: EVIL via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Shingo Takagi vs. KENTA In A Quarter-Final Round Match In The 2021 New Japan Cup

Kenta is playing mind games with Takagi. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Takagi applies a side headlock. Kenta tugs on Takagi’s hair. Kenta grabs a side headlock. Forearm Exchange. Kenta kicks Takagi in the face. Following a snap mare takeover, Kenta kicks Takagi in the back. Takagi tells Kenta to bring it. Kenta with Two Mid-Kicks. Takagi bodyslams Kenta. Kenta regroups on the outside. Takagi pulls Kenta up to the ring apron. Takagi with a chop/forearm combination. Takagi with clubbing headbutts. Takagi whips Kenta across the ring. Takagi drives his knee into the midsection of Kenta. Takagi punches Kenta in the back. Takagi whips Kenta into the steel barricade. Takagi with a double sledge. Takagi repeatedly slams Kenta’s head on the apron. Takagi rolls Kenta back into the ring. Takagi shoves Red Shoes. Kenta clocks Takagi with the ring bell. Kenta tosses Takagi around the ringside area. Kenta sends Takagi face first into the steel ring post. Kenta rolls Takagi back into the ring. Kenta dumps Takagi out of the ring. Kenta drives Takagi back first into the barricade. Kenta drops Takagi with The DDT on the floor. Takagi gets back in the ring at the count of eighteen.

Kenta mocks Takagi. Kenta repeatedly stomps on Takagi’s back. Kenta whips Takagi across the ring. Kenta scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Kenta applies a rear chin lock. Kenta pulls Takagi down to the mat. Kenta applies the cravate. Kenta kicks Takagi in the back. Kenta toys around with Takagi. Takagi unloads two knife edge chops. Kenta with a forearm smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Kenta applies a figure four headlock. Kenta with a single leg takedown. Kenta with two knee drops. Kenta follows that with a back heel kick. Kenta with an elbow drop. Kenta whips Takagi across the ring. Kenta applies The Sleeper Hold. Takagi with elbows into the midsection of Kenta. Kenta Powerslams Takagi. Kenta continues to kick Takagi in the face. Takagi with forearm shivers. Kenta drives his knee into the midsection of Takagi. Takagi decks Kenta with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi clotheslines Kenta. Takagi with a running knee lift. Takagi drops Kenta with a shoulder tackle. Takagi plays to the crowd. Takagi with two knee drops. Takagi kicks Kenta in the face. Takagi goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Kenta lands back on his feet. Takagi shrugs off The DDT. Takagi with a Deadlift Vertical Suplex. Kenta kicks Takagi in the face. Kenta with a Tornado DDT across the top strand. Kenta with a Flying Clothesline for a two count. Kenta applies Game Over. Takagi put his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break.

Kenta applies a waist lock. Takagi backs Kenta into the turnbuckle pad. Takagi with two sharp elbow strikes. Second Forearm Exchange. Takagi blocks a boot from Kenta. Takagi with a Corner Clothesline. Kenta with The Helluva Kick. Kenta delivers The Shibata Dropkick. Takagi avoids The Coupe De Grace. Kenta with a Running Boot. Takagi answers with the short pumping bomber. Takagi drops Kenta with The DDT. Kenta dodges The Sliding Lariat. Takagi avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Kenta hits The Green Killer. Kenta with The Fisherman’s Buster. Kenta lands The Coupe De Grace for a two count. Takagi denies The GTS. Kenta with two sharp elbow strikes. Standing Switch Exchange. Takagi goes for Made In Japan, but Kenta counters with Game Over. Takagi refuses to quit. Kenta kicks Takagi in the chest. Kenta with a Running Knee Strike. Kenta with a Release Tiger Suplex. Takagi clotheslines Kenta. Third Forearm Exchange. Kenta kicks Takagi in the face. Kenta with two short-arm clotheslines for a two count. Takagi connects with Made In Japan for a two count. Takagi with two double hand chops. Forearm/Palm Strike Exchange. Takagi scores a right jab. Kenta answers with two spinning back fists. Kenta with a knee lift for a two count. Kenta drills Takagi with The Busaiku Knee for a two count. Takagi negates The GTS. Kenta with forearm shivers. Takagi HeadButts Kenta. Takagi hits The Pop Up Death Valley Bomb. Takagi delivers The Pumping Bomber for a two count. Takagi plants Kenta with Last Of The Dragon to pickup the victory. After the match, Takagi calls out EVIL. Togo attacks Takagi from behind. EVIL and Togo gangs up on Takagi. EVIL and Togo plants Takagi with The Magic Killer.

Winner: Shingo Takagi via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 248 of The Hoots Podcast