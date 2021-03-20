New Japan Cup Results 3/20/21

Night 12

Xeibo Arena Sendai

Sendai, Japan

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Jeff Cobb & The Great O-Khan vs. Juice Robinson & Yuya Uemura

The United Empire attacks Robinson and Uemura before the bell rings. Khan hammers down on the back of Uemura’s neck. Khan dumps Uemura out of the ring. Cobb with forearm shivers. Cobb whips Robinson across the ring. Robinson ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Cobb goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Robinson lands back on his feet. Robinson goes for an O’Connor Roll, but Cobb holds onto the ropes. Cobb avoids The Left Hand Of God. Robinson with a Leg Lariat. Robinson tags in Uemura. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Robinson bodyslams Uemura on top of Cobb. Robinson with a Senton Splash. Uemura with two elbow drops for a one count. Uemura knocks Khan off the ring apron. Cobb denies the bodyslam. Cobb with a liver shot. Cobb drives Uemura back first in the blue turnbuckle pad. Khan tags himself in. Khan blasts Robinson off the apron. The Empire repeatedly stomps on Uemura’s chest. Khan with three waist lock takedowns for a two count.

Khan applies The Head & Arm Clutch. Uemura puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Khan stomps on Uemura’s chest. Khan slams Uemura’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Khan tags in Cobb. Cobb with a forearm shot across the back of Uemura. Cobb throws Uemura into the canvas. Cobb tags in Khan. Khan stands on the back of Uemura’s head. Khan drops Uemura with The Mongolian Chop for a one count. Khan talks smack to Uemura. Khan stands on the left hand of Uemura. Uemura with a forearm smash. Khan drives his knee into the midsection of Uemura. Uemura dropkicks Khan. Uemura tags in Robinson. Robinson with a chop/jab combination. Robinson with a corner clothesline. Robinson follows that with a running clothesline. Juice Jabs. Robinson with a knife edge chop. Robinson with a Fake Out DDT to Cobb. Khan reverses out of the irish whip from Robinson.

Khan goes for a Bodyslam, but Robinson lands back on his feet. Robinson with The Full Nelson Slam for a two count. Robinson dives over Khan. Khan with a deep arm-drag. Cobb and Uemura are tagged in. Uemura runs into Cobb. Uemura with forearm shivers. Cobb with a knife edge chop. Cobb whips Uemura across the ring. Uemura ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Uemura with a running forearm smash. Uemura bodyslams Cobb. Cobb denies The Boston Crab. Uemura side steps Cobb into the turnbuckle pad. Robinson and Uemura gangs up on Cobb. Double Irish Whip. Cobb kicks Uemura in the face. Robinson goes for The Stinger Splash, but Cobb counters with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Khan kicks Robinson over the top rope. Uemura with the backslide cover for a two count. Uemura ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Uemura dropkicks Cobb. Cobb negates The Double Overhook Suplex. Cobb HeadButts Uemura. Cobb with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Cobb connects with Tour Of The Islands to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jeff Cobb & The Great O-Khan via Pinfall

Second Match: Yoshi Hashi, SHO, and Toru Yano vs. Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens, and Jado In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

SHO and Bad Luck Fale will start things off. Fale attacks Sho from behind. Fale is choking Sho with his boot. Fale with a gut punch. Fale with the irish whip. Sho side steps Fale into the turnbuckle pad. Sho repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Fale. Sho ducks a clothesline from Fale. Sho dropkicks the left knee of Fale. Sho with a low dropkick for a two count. Sho applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Owens clears the ring. All hell is breaking loose in Sendai. Owens with a closed fist shot. Jado sends Sho back first into the steel barricade. Sho gets back in the ring at the count of fifteen. Fale tags in Jado. The Tongan Massage Parlor is open for business. Following a snap mare takeover, Jado with rapid fire haymakers. Jado applies a rear chin lock. Sho with elbows into the midsection of Jado. Jado drops Sho with a shoulder tackle. Jado flexes his muscles. Jado taunts Hashi.

Jado sends Sho face first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Jado tags in Owens. Owens repeatedly stomps on Sho’s chest. Owens with a running forearm smash. Owens clotheslines Sho for a two count. Owens hooks the outside leg for a two count. Owens hooks both legs for a two count. Owens toys around with Sho. Sho with forearm shivers. Owens slaps Sho in the face. Sho rocks Owens with a forearm smash. Owens kicks Sho in the gut. Owens whips Sho across the ring. Owens kicks Sho in the chest. Sho Spears Owens. Sho tags in Hashi. Hashi with a shoulder tackle. Hashi clears the ring. Hashi with a running chop. Hashi dodges The Pump Knee Strike. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Owens. Owens denies The Bunker Buster. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Owens. Hashi delivers The Head Hunter. Hashi with a blistering chop. Hashi puts Owens on the top rope. Hashi dropkicks the back of Owens. Hashi with a basement dropkick for a two count. Owens with a forearm smash.

Owens goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Hashi lands back on his feet. Owens decks Hashi with a back elbow smash. Owens with a forearm smash. Hashi answers with a Spinning Mule Kick. Owens clotheslines Hashi. Yano and Jado are tagged in. Yano ducks a clothesline from Jado. Yano removes a turnbuckle pad. Bullet Club gangs up on Yano. Double Irish Whip. Fale with a gut punch. Jado kicks out the legs of Yano. Fale with an elbow drop. Jado goes into the cover for a two count. Fale dumps Sho out of the ring. The referee is distracted by Owens. Jado grabs the kendo stick. Hashi SuperKicks Jado. Owens nails Hashi with The Pump Kick. Sho with a Jumping Knee Strike. Fale drops Sho with a shoulder tackle. Yano clocks Fale with the turnbuckle pad. The refereee snatches the kendo stick away from Jado. Yano delivers the low blow. Yano shoves Jado into Fale. Yano scores another low blow. Yano connects with The Schoolboy Rollup to pickup the victory.

Winner: Yoshi Hashi, SHO, and Toru Yano via Pinfall

Third Match: Tetsuya Naito, Sanada, and Bushi vs. Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, and Douki In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Tetsuya Naito and Taichi will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Naito backs Taichi into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Choke Hold Party. The referee admonishes Taichi. Naito starts choking Taichi in the corner. Naito shoves down the referee. Naito with a NeckBreaker onto the knee. Naito dropkicks the back of Taichi’s neck. Choke Hold Exchange. Bushi kicks Taichi in the gut. Bushi punches Taichi in the back. Bushi drops Taichi with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Bushi stomps on Taichi’s back. Taichi denies The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Douki kicks Bushi in the back. Taichi goes back to choking Bushi in the corner. Suzuki Gun clears the ring. Sabre uppercuts Sanada. Taichi is choking Bushi with his boot. Taichi tags in Sabre. Sabre toys around with Bushi’s mask. Bushi with heavy bodyshots. Sabre kicks Bushi in the gut. Sabre whips Bushi across the ring. Bushi goes for a Running Hurricanrana, but Sabre counters with The Ankle Lock. Sabre tags in Douki. Douki with a Side Slam. Douki with a Running Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Douki stomps on Bushi’s chest. Douki sends Bushi to the corner. Bushi kicks Douki in the face. Bushi with a Flying Headscissors Takeover. Douki stops Bushi in his tracks. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Douki. Bushi creates distance with The DDT.

Sanada and Sabre are tagged in. Full Nelson Lock Exchange. Sabre goes for a snap mare takeover, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Sanada denies The PK. Sanada with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Sanada with The Slingshot Pescado. Sanada plays to the crowd. Sanada rolls Sabre back into the ring. Sanada dives over Sabre. Sanada goes for The TKO, but Sabre counters with The Cobra Twist. Sanada throws Sabre into the canvas. Sabre denies The Paradise Lock. Rollup Exchange. Uppercut Exchange. Sabre applies a side headlock. Sanada whips Sabre across the ring. Sanada scores the elbow knockdown. Sanada goes for The Standing MoonSault, but Sabre counters with The Triangle Choke. Sanada transitions into Skull End. Sabre responds with The Cobra Twist. Taichi gets Naito trapped in The Stretch Plum. Douki tags himself in.

Douki with forearm shivers. Douki sends Sanada to the corner. Douki with a corner clothesline. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Douki. Sanada applies a waist lock. Douki with three sharp elbow strikes. Douki thrust kicks the midsection of Sanada. Douki with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Douki drops Sanada with The DDT. Douki knocks Bushi off the ring apron. Double Irish Whip. Douki with a running elbow smash. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Douki follows that with The Day Break for a two count. Suzuki Gun dumps LIJ out of the ring. Sanada denies Suplex De Luna. Sanada with a deep arm-drag. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop/Step Up Enzuigiri Combination. Bushi with a running elbow smash. Following a snap mare takeover, LIJ with a Triple Basement Dropkick for a two count. A pier six brawl ensues on the outside. Douki with an inside cradle for a two count. Douki connects with The La Magistral for a two count. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Douki. Sanada makes Douki tap out to Skull End.

Winner: Tetsuya Naito, Sanada, and Bushi via Submission

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

– A massive earthquake went down during the broadcast as well. We hope everybody is safe.

Fourth Match: Kota Ibushi, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Kazuchika Okada vs. Jay White, KENTA, and Yujiro Takahashi w/Gedo In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Kota Ibushi and Jay White will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. White backs Ibushi into the ropes. White repeatedly stomps on Ibushi’s chest. White with a forearm smash. White continues to stomp on Ibushi’s chest. White argues with the referee. White with a forearm smash. Ibushi reverses out of the irish whip from White. Ibushi with a Flying Mid-Kick. Ibushi applies a front face lock. Okada tags himself in. Okada with a double sledge. Okada hammers down on the back of White’s neck. Okada bodyslams White. Okada with a Slingshot Senton. Okada tags in Tanahashi. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Tanahashi whips White across the ring. White holds onto the ropes. White knocks Ibushi off the ring apron. Tanahashi punches White in the back. Tanahashi delivers his combination offense. Takahashi kicks Tanahashi in the back. Tanahashi rocks Takahashi with a forearm smash. Tanahashi kicks White in the gut. Tanahashi with a forearm smash. Kenta this time kicks Tanahashi in the back. White pulls Tanahashi down to the mat. White clears the ring. White dumps Tanahashi out of the ring.

Kenta drives Tanahashi back first into the steel barricade. Kenta sends Tanahashi face first into the steel ring post. Takahashi repeatedly stomps on Tanahashi’s chest. Takahashi is choking Tanahashi with his boot. White walks into the ring with Ibushi’s titles. That leads us to a pier six brawl. White repeatedly stomps on Tanahashi’s chest. White is choking Tanahashi with his boot. White drops Tanahashi with a NeckBreaker for a two count. White tags in Takahashi. Takahashi kicks Tanahashi in the gut. Takahashi toys around with Tanahashi. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Tanahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Takahashi drives his knee into the midsection of Tanahashi. Takahashi rakes the eyes of Tanahashi. Takahashi tags in Kenta. Following a snap mare takeover, Kenta with two knee drops. Kenta with a back heel kick.

Kenta applies a rear chin lock. Tanahashi with elbows into the midsection of Kenta. Tanahashi is displaying his fighting spirit. Kenta rakes the eyes of Tanahashi. Kenta goes for a Mid-Kick, but Tanahashi counters with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi tags in Okada. Okada with forearm shivers. Kenta reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Okada dodges The Big Boot. Okada scores the elbow knockdown. Okada clears the ring. Okada sends Kenta to the corner. Okada with a leaping back elbow smash. Okada kicks Kenta in the gut. Okada drops Kenta with The DDT for a two count. Okada plays to the crowd. Kenta decks Okada with a JawBreaker. Kenta denies The Reverse NeckBreaker. Kenta with a Spike DDT. Kenta tags in Takahashi. Takahashi backs Okada into the ropes. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. Okada hits The Flapjack. Okada refuses to tag in Ibushi. Okada applies The Money Clip. Ibushi tags himself in.

Ibushi knocks White off the apron. Ibushi delivers his combination offense. Ibushi with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Ibushi applies a waist lock. Takahashi runs Ibushi into the turnbuckle pad. Takahashi with a back elbow smash. Ibushi kicks Takahashi in the gut. Ibushi dives over Takahashi. White applies The Full Nelson Lock. Takahashi blocks a boot from Ibushi. Takahashi sends Ibushi face first into the canvas. Takahashi with a Sliding Dropkick. Double Irish Whip. White with a Running European Uppercut. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. White follows that with The BladeBuster. Takahashi with another sliding dropkick for a two count. White kicks Tanahashi out of the ring. Ibushi denies The Miami Shine. Takahashi dodges The RoundHouse Kick. Takahashi connects with The Olympic Slam or a two count. Ibushi negates Pimp Juice. Okada with The Big Boot. Kenta kicks Okada in the gut. Tanahashi hits The SlingBlade. White kicks Tanahashi in the gut. White drives his knee into the midsection of Tanahashi. Okada dropkicks White. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Okada. Ibushi shoves Takahashi out of harms way. Ibushi with a Flying Mid-Kick. Ibushi plants Takahashi with The Kamigoye to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kota Ibushi, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Kazuchika Okada via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Will Ospreay w/Bea Priestley vs. David Finlay w/Juice Robinson In A Semi-Final Round Match In The 2021 New Japan Cup

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Finlay with a single leg takedown. Hammerlock Exchange. Finlay applies a side headlock. Finlay with a side headlock takeover. Ospreay answers with the headscissors neck lock. Finlay grabs a side headlock. Ospreay whips Finlay across the ring. Finlay drops Ospreay with a shoulder tackle. Ospreay regroups on the outside. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Finlay backs Ospreay into the ropes. Ospreay turns Finlay over. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Ospreay kicks Finlay in the gut. Ospreay punches Finlay in the back. Ospreay with a knife edge chop. Ospreay with a straight right hand. Finlay reverses out of the irish whip from Ospreay. Finlay drops down on the canvas. Finlay dropkicks Ospreay. Finlay with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Ospreay exits the ring. Priestley stops Finlay in his tracks.

Ospreay kicks Finlay in the back. Ospreay goes for a PowerBomb, but Finlay counters with a Back Body Drop. Finlay rolls Ospreay back into the ring. Finlay bodyslams Ospreay. Finlay with a Senton Splash for a two count. Finlay applies a rear chin lock. Finlay uppercuts Ospreay. Finlay with the irish whip. Finlay gets crotched on the top rope. Ospreay with a Running Boot. Ospreay kicks Finlay in the gut. Ospreay sends Finlay back first into the steel barricade. Ospreay with a Belly to Back Suplex into the barricade. Red Shoes admonishes Ospreay. Ospreay rolls Finlay back into the ring. Ospreay with clubbing blows to Finlay’s back. Ospreay with a double knee drop across the back of Finlay’s neck. Ospreay poses for the crowd. Finlay gets back in the ring at the count of twelve. Ospreay with a straight right hand. Ospreay slams Finlay’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Ospreay with a knife edge chop. Ospreay is choking Finlay with his boot. Ospreay talks smack to Finlay.

Ospreay toys around with Finlay. Finlay kicks Ospreay in the gut. Finlay with a straight right hand. Ospreay drives his knee into the midsection of Finlay. Following a snap mare takeover, Ospreay applies a rear chin lock. Finlay goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Ospreay lands back on his feet. Ospreay kicks Finlay in the gut. Finlay with a Spinning Belly to Back Suplex. Finlay with forearm shivers. Finlay uppercuts Ospreay. Ospreay reverses out of the irish whip from Finlay. Finlay with a corkscrew elbow strike. Finlay with The Slingshot Pescado. Finlay rolls Ospreay back into the ring. Finlay with a Running European Uppercut. Finlay follows that with a Flying European Uppercut for a two count. Ospreay denies The Uranage BackBreaker. Ospreay with a knife edge chop. Finlay reverses out of the irish whip from Ospreay. Ospreay goes for The Handspring RoundHouse Kick, but Finlay counters with The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Finlay goes for The Last Shot, but Ospreay counters with The Stunner.

Ospreay kicks Finlay in the face. Ospreay hits Pip Pip Cheerio for a two count. Uppercut Exchange. Ospreay drops Finlay with The Reverse Bloody Sunday for a two count. Ospreay pulls off his elbow pad. Finlay drives Ospreay back first into the turnbuckle pad. Ospreay with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ospreay dumps Finlay back first on the canvas. Finlay has Ospreay perched on the top turnbuckle. Forearm Exchange. Finlay with a leaping uppercut. Finlay with The SuperPlex for a two count. Ospreay denies The Acid Drop. Ospreay nails Finlay with The Hook Kick. Ospreay with London Has Fallen for a two count. Ospreay goes for The StormBreaker, but Finlay counters with a jackknife cover for a two count. Finlay with an inside cradle for a two count. Finlay with a back drop/sunset flip combination for a two count. Finlay follows that with The Uranage BackBreaker. Ospreay with The Standing Spanish Fly. Finlay delivers The Last Shot for a two count.

Finlay prepares for The Acid Drop. Ospreay sends Finlay crashing to the outside. Finlay starts favoring his left ankle. Finlay gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen. Ospreay with a SpringBoard Dropkick. Ospreay PowerBombs Finlay for a two count. Ospreay applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Ospreay removes the left boot of Finlay which applies even more pressure. Finlay grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Ospreay with forearm shivers. Red Shoes admonishes Ospreay. Ospreay avoids The Stunner. Ospreay with Kawada Kicks. Ospreay tells Finlay to stay down. Ospreay with Two Rolling Elbows. Finlay goes for The Stunner, but Ospreay counters with The Hook Kick. Ospreay goes for The OsCutter, but Finlay counters with The Stunner for a two count. Ospreay negates The Acid Drop. Finlay can barely stand. Ospreay goes for The Storm Breaker, but Finlay counters with The Hurricanrana for a two count. Finlay with an Inside Out Lariat. Ospreay PowerBombs Finlay. Ospreay plants Finlay with The Storm Breaker to pickup the victory.

Winner: Will Ospreay via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Shingo Takagi vs. EVIL w/Dick Togo In A Semi-Final Round Match In The 2021 New Japan Cup

EVIL is playing mind games with Takagi. EVIL kicks Takagi in the gut. EVIL applies a side headlock. Takagi whips EVIL across the ring. EVIL drops Takagi with a shoulder tackle. EVIL repeatedly kicks Takagi in the face. Forearm Exchange. Shoulder Block Exchange. Takagi with a double hand chop. Takagi sends EVIL to the corner. Takagi blocks a boot from EVIL. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Togo trips Takagi from the outside. Takagi with a shoulder tackle. Takagi sends EVIL face first into the steel ring post. Takagi tells Togo to bring it. Takagi stomps on EVIL’s chest. Takagi repeatedly slams EVIL’s head on the ring apron. Togo pulls EVIL off of Takagi’s shoulders. Red Shoes admonishes Togo. Takagi runs after Togo. EVIL clotheslines Takagi. EVIL dumps Takagi out of the ring. EVIL punches Takagi in the back. EVIL drives Takagi back first into the steel barricade.

EVIL pulls out multiple chairs from under the ring. EVIL with a Snap Vertical Suplex onto a pile of chairs. EVIL repeatedly stomps on Takagi’s back. EVIL applies The Cobra Twist. EVIL uses Togo for leverage. EVIL whips Takagi into the exposed steel. Red Shoes yells at Togo. EVIL with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. EVIL toys around with Takagi. Takagi with forearm shivers. EVIL drives his knee into the midsection of Takagi. EVIL punches Takagi in the back. Takagi decks EVIL with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi clotheslines EVIL. Takagi whips EVIL across the ring. Takagi drives his knee into the midsection of EVIL. Takagi with a running shoulder tackle. Takagi knocks Togo off the ring apron. Takagi with a Vertical Suplex for a two count.

EVIL avoids The Sliding Lariat. EVIL denies Noshigami. EVIL blocks a boot from Takagi. EVIL throws the right leg into Red Shoes hands. EVIL thrust kicks the midsection of Takagi. EVIL with a corner clothesline. EVIL hits The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. EVIL with a double leg takedown. Takagi denies The Scorpion Death Lock. EVIL kicks Takagi in the gut. Takagi with a short pumping bomber. Takagi blocks a lariat from EVIL. Takagi drops EVIL with Noshigami. Takagi with The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Takagi plays to the crowd. Takagi goes for Last Of The Dragon, but EVIL counters with an eye rake. EVIL with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Takagi denies the irish whip. EVIL with a knife edge chop. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from EVIL. EVIL with a drop toe hold into the exposed steel. EVIL with a corner clothesline. EVIL puts Takagi on the top turnbuckle. EVIL with an Avalanche BrainBuster. EVIL applies The Scorpion Death Lock. Takagi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break.

Takagi with clubbing elbow smashes. Takagi drops EVIL with Everything Is EVIL. Lariat Exchange. EVIL continues to kick Takagi in the face. Second Forearm Exchange. Red Shoes is distracted by Togo. EVIL drives a chair into the midsection of Takagi. EVIL breaks the chair over the skull of Takagi. EVIL with The Running Lariat for a two count. EVIL hits Darkness Falls for a two count. Takagi denies Everything Is EVIL. Short-Arm Reversal by Takagi. Takagi connects with Made In Japan for a two count. EVIL clotheslines Takagi into Red Shoes. Togo is throwing haymakers at Takagi. Takagi goes for Last Of The Dragon, but EVIL counters with the low blow. Magic Killer. Togo rolls Red Shoes back into the ring. EVIL hooks the outside leg for a two count. Togo wraps the choker around Takagi’s neck. Takagi kicks Togo in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Takagi with a double clothesline. Second Lariat Exchange. Takagi denies the low blow. Takagi HeadButts EVIL. Takagi delivers The Pumping Bomber. Takagi plants EVIL with Last Of The Dragon to pickup the victory.

Winner: Shingo Takagi via Pinfall

