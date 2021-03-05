New Japan Cup Results 3/5/21

Night 1

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

First Match: Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr, and Douki vs. Tomoaki Honma, Gabrel Kidd, and Yuya Uemura In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Suzuki Gun attacks Team Honma before the bell rings. Honma whips Suzuki into the steel barricade. Douki whips Uemura across the ring. Uemura ducks under two clotheslines from Douki. Uemura drops Douki with a shoulder tackle for a two count. Uemura kicks Douki in the chest. Uemura punches Douki in the back. Uemura goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Douki lands back on his feet. Douki rakes the eyes of Uemura. Uemura dropkicks Douki. Uemura applies a front face lock. Honma tags himself in. Honma with a double sledge. Honma sends Douki back first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Honma tells Suzuki to bring it. Douki with clubbing blows to Honma’s back. Douki drives his knee into the midsection of Honma. Douki whips Honma across the ring. Honma ducks a clothesline from Douki. Honma knocks Suzuki off the ring apron. Honma scores the elbow knockdown. Honma with an elbow drop for a two count.

Honma bodyslams Douki. Suzuki trips Honma from the outside. Suzuki applies The Rope Assisted Arm-Bar. All hell is breaking loose in Korakuen Hall. Suzuki with a chop/forearm combination. Suzuki whips Honma into the barricade. Suzuki with two elbow smashes. Suzuki slams Honma’s head on the apron. Suzuki rolls Honma back into the ring. Douki is putting the boots to Honma. Honma with forearm shivers. Douki throws Honma into the canvas. Douki with The Running Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Douki tags in Sabre. Sabre applies the cravate. Sabre cranks on Honma’s neck. Suzuki tags himself in. Suzuki applies a rear chin lock. Suzuki transitions into the cravate. Honma with heavy bodyshots. Suzuki with a forearm smash. Toe Kick Exchange. Overhand Chop Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Honma shrugs off Two PK’s. Honma hammers down on the right knee of Suzuki. Suzuki with combo palm strikes. Honma answers with Two HeadButts. Sabre and Kidd are tagged in.

Kidd blocks a boot from Sabre. Uppercut Exchange. Sabre applies a side headlock. Kidd whips Sabre across the ring. Kidd leapfrogs over Sabre. Sabre applies The Full Nelson Lock. Sabre with a snap mare takeover. Kidd with a single leg takedown. Kidd cartwheels out of the headscissors takeover. Sabre applies a front face lock. Kidd with a wrist lock takedown. Kidd bodyslams Sabre for a two count. Sabre denies The Butterfly Suplex. Sabre applies a double wrist lock. Sabre transitions into The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Kidd puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Sabre toys around with Kidd. Sabre slaps Kidd in the face. Kidd with a forearm smash. Kidd dropkicks Sabre. Kidd tags in Uemura.

Honma and Uemura clears the ring. Double Irish Whip. Honma with a running elbow smash. Kidd with a running european uppercut. Uemura follows that with a jumping back elbow smash. Uemura with The Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Kidd dumps Douki out of the ring. Uemura goes for The Double Overhook Suplex, but Sabre counters with an Overhead Wrist Kick. Sabre works on the left shoulder of Uemura. Uemura with forearm shivers. Sabre kicks the left shoulder of Uemura. Uemura ducks a clothesline from Sabre. Uemura with a flying forearm smash. Uppercut/Forearm Exchange. Sabre ducks a clothesline from Uemura. Sabre tags in Suzuki. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Suzuki connects with The Gotch Style PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr, and Douki via Pinfall

Second Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Yoshi Hashi, David Finlay, and Tiger Mask vs. EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, Chase Owens, and Taiji Ishimori w/Dick Togo In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Hiroshi Tanahashi and Taiji Ishimori will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Tanahashi applies a side headlock. Tanahashi with a side headlock takeover. Ishimori with the headscissors escape. Tanahashi flexes his muscle. Ishimori with a waist lock go-behind. Ishimori with a double leg takedown. Ishimori applies a side headlock. Ishimori with a side headlock. Tanahashi answers with the headscissors escape. Ishimori mocks Tanahashi. Hashi and Takahashi will start things off. Takahashi tugs on Hashi’s hair. Forearm Exchange. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Hashi with The Head Hunter. Hashi with a running chop. Hashi has Takahashi draped across the top strand. Hashi with The Sliding Dropkick. Hashi with a basement dropkick for a two count.

Hashi hammers down on the back of Takahashi’s neck. Hashi goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Takahashi lands back on his feet. Hashi with a knife edge chop. Takahashi kicks Hashi in the face. Takahashi dumps Hashi face first on the top rope. Bullet Club clears the ring. A pier six brawl on the outside. Takahashi chokes Hashi with the staff. Ishimori rakes the eyes of Hashi. Ishimori rolls Hashi back into the ring. Takahashi transitions into a ground and pound attack. Hashi tags in Owens. Owens with a knife edge chop. Owens with a running forearm smash. Owens clotheslines Hashi for a two count. Owens tags in EVIL. EVIL applies The Abdominal Stretch. EVIL uses Bullet Club for leverage. The referee admonishes EVIL. EVIL tags in Ishimori.

Ishimori with forearm shivers across the back of Hashi. Ishimori tags in Takahashi. Takahashi with The Running Boot. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with the lateral press for a two count. Hashi with forearm shivers. Takahashi with two knee lifts. Hashi denies The Fisherman’s Buster. Takahashi starts biting Hashi’s fingers. Hashi reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Hashi dodges The Big Boot. Hashi with a Spinning Mule Kick. Hashi clotheslines Takahashi. Finlay and Owens are tagged in. Finlay with forearm shivers. Owens reverses out of the irish whip from Finlay. Finlay ducks a clothesline from Owens. Finlay with a spinning uppercut. Ishimori kicks Finlay in the gut. Finlay dropkicks Ishimori to the floor. Finlay knocks EVIL off the apron. Finlay with The Uranage BackBreaker for a two count. Finlay with a Running European Uppercut. Finlay dives over Owens. Finlay fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Owens drops Finlay with The Shining Wizard. Owens tags in Ishimori. Ishimori with The ShotGun Meteora. Following a snap mare takeover, Ishimori with a running knee strike for a two count. Ishimori with forearm shivers. Finlay responds with a Spinning Belly to Back Suplex. Finlay tags in Tiger Mask.

Tiger Mask with The Flying Crossbody Block. Takahashi runs interference. Tiger Mask kicks Ishimori in the face. Tiger Mask with a Mule Kick to Takahashi. Tiger Mask hits The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker for a two count. Ishimori negates The Tiger Driver. Ishimori with a thumb to the eye. Tiger Mask with a Spinning Back Kick. Tiger Mask whips Ishimori across the ring. Ishimori with The Handspring RoundHouse Kick. Ishimori tags in EVIL. EVIL clears the ring. EVIL with a corner clothesline. EVIL connects with The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. EVIL goes for Darkness Falls, but Tiger Mask lands back on his feet. Tiger Mask with a Spinning Back Kick. EVIL negates The Tiger Driver. Tiger Mask applies The Reverse Arm-Bar. Double Irish Whip. EVIL avoids The RoundHouse Kick. EVIL kicks Tanahashi in the gut. EVIL shoves Tanahashi into Tiger Mask. Owens dumps Finlay out of the ring. Tiger Mask kicks EVIL in the back of the head. EVIL negates The Tiger Suplex. The referee is distracted by Ishimori. Togo wraps the choker around Tiger Mask’s neck. EVIL makes Tiger Mask tap out to The Scorpion Death Lock.

Winner: EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, Chase Owens, and Taiji Ishimori via Pinfall

Third Match: Will Ospreay, The Great O-Khan, and Jeff Cobb w/Bea Priestley vs. Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima, and Master Wato In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Will Ospreay attacks Hiroyoshi Tenzan before the bell rings. Khan applies a rear chin lock. Khan unloads Two Mongolian Chops. Forearm Shiver Exchange. Kojima goes for The Rolling Elbow, but Khan counters with The Mongolian Chop. Ospreay knocks Tenzan off the ring apron. The Empire gangs up on Kojima. Double Irish Whip. Kojima sends Ospreay crashing to the outside. Cobb kicks Kojima in the gut. Kojima with a toe kick. Kojima drops Cobb with The DDT. Kojima blocks a lariat from Khan. Kojima kicks Khan in the gut. Kojima with another DDT. Machine Gun Chops. Kojima sends Khan to the corner. Kojima with a flying forearm smash. Kojima plays to the crowd. Ospreay throws Kojima off the top turnbuckle. Ospreay knocks Tenzan and Wato off the apron. Ospreay with a double sledge off the apron. Khan applies a key lock. Khan stomps on the right shoulder of Kojima. Khan applies a front face lock. Khan tags in Cobb. Cobb HeadButts Kojima. Cobb with a forearm smash. Cobb drives Kojima back first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Ospreay tags himself in.

Ospreay kicks Kojima in the gut. Ospreay with a knife edge chop. Ospreay bodyslams Kojima. Ospreay with a knee drop for a two count. Double Irish Whip. Kojima holds onto the ropes. Kojima kicks Ospreay in the chest. Kojima with a running forearm smash. Kojima kicks Ospreay in the gut. Kojima creates distance with The Koji Cutter. Kojima tags in Tenzan. Tenzan with a shoulder tackle. Tenzan knocks Cobb off the apron. Khan attacks Tenzan from behind. Tenzan headbutts the midsection of Khan. Tenzan floors Khan with The Mongolian Chop. Ospreay kicks Tenzan in the gut. Tenzan responds with a Spin Kick. Tenzan levels Ospreay with a Body Avalanche. Tenzan drills Ospreay with The BrainBuster for a two count. Tenzan with Two Mongolian Chops. Ospreay with a Spinning Back Kick. Tenzan fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Ospreay kicks Tenzan in the face. Ospreay hits Pip Pip Cheerio for a two count. Ospreay with Kawada Kicks. Ospreay ducks a clothesline from Tenzan. Ospreay nails Tenzan with The Hook Kick. Tenzan delivers The Mountain Bomb. Cobb and Wato are tagged in.

Cobb catches Wato in mid-air. Wato with three sharp elbow strikes. Wato with combination kicks. Cobb denies the irish whip. Wato with The RoundHouse Kick. Cobb reverses out of the irish whip from Wato. Wato ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Wato with a Leg Lariat for a one count. Tenzan is putting the boots to Cobb. Double Running Elbow Smash. Tenzan headbutts the midsection of Cobb. Wato drops Cobb with The SpringBoard European Uppercut for a two count. Cobb denies The Dreamcast Kick. Cobb with The Bridging Fallaway Slam for a two count. Khan kicks Kojima in the gut. Khan whips Kojima across the ring. Khan nails Kojima with The Pump Kick. Tenzan with The Mongolian Chop. Ospreay responds with The Rolling Elbow. Ospreay goes for a PowerBomb, but Wato counters with The Hurricanrana. Cobb goes for an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex, but Wato counters with The Bell Clap. Wato delivers The Dreamcast Kick. Cobb connects with Tour Of The Islands to pickup the victory. After the match, EVIL and Dick Togo attacks Jeff Cobb from behind. EVIL rakes the eyes of Cobb. Togo wraps the choker around Cobb’s neck.

Winner: Will Ospreay, The Great O-Khan, and Jeff Cobb via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Bad Luck Fale vs. Toru Yano In A First Round Match In The 2021 New Japan Cup

Fale attacks Yano before the bell rings. Fale rolls Yano over for a two count. Fale stomps on Yano’s chest. Fale with a gut punch. Fale with a forearm smash. Yano side steps Fale into a turnbuckle pad. Yano removes another turnbuckle pad. Yano slaps Fale in the back of the head. Yano ducks a clothesline from Fale. Fale drops Yano with a shoulder tackle. Fale is pissed. Yano regroups on the outside. Fale pulls Yano out of the ring. Fale repeatedly whips Yano into the steel barricade. Fale is picking Yano apart. Fale kicks Yano in the chest. Yano gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen. Fale repeatedly stomps on Yano’s chest.

Fale is choking Yano with his boot. The referee admonishes Fale. Yano tees off on Fale. Fale bodyslams Yano for a two count. Yano denies The Grenade. Forearm Exchange. Yano side steps Fale into the exposed steel. Fale with Two Bodyslams. Fale goes for an elbow drop, but Yano ducks out of the way. Yano heads to the outside. Fale sends Yano back first into the barricade. Yano side steps Fale into the barricade. Fale shoves Yano into the steel ring post. Fale tapes Yano’s fingers together to the ring post. Fale with forearm shivers. Yano ducks a clothesline from Fale. Yano delivers the low blow. Yano crawls back into the ring at the count of nineteen to pickup the victory.

Winner: Toru Yano via Count-Out

Fifth Match: Hirooki Goto vs. Taichi w/Zack Sabre Jr In A First Round Match In The 2021 New Japan Cup

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Goto backs Taichi into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Goto pats Taichi on the chest. Goto applies a side headlock. Goto denies The Back Drop Driver. Taichi starts choking Goto. Taichi kicks Goto out of the ring. Taichi whips Goto into the steel barricade. Taichi dumps Goto face first on the barricade. Taichi wraps the cable chord around Goto’s neck. Goto gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen. Taichi is choking Goto with his boot. Taichi abuses Red Shoes five count. Following a snap mare takeover, Taichi applies the greco roman choke hold. Taichi kicks Goto in the back for a one count. Taichi toys around with Goto. Goto unloads three chops. Taichi throws Goto into the canvas. Taichi with Kawada Kicks. Taichi stomps on Goto’s back. Taichi continues to dish out Kawada Kicks. Goto is pissed.

Goto with a flurry of overhand chops. Goto with a forearm smash. Choke Hold Exchange. Taichi kicks Goto in the gut. Goto with a Misdirection Lariat. Goto with forearm shivers. Goto sends Taichi to the corner. Goto with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Goto follows that with The Running Bulldog for a two count. Goto goes for The Ushigoroshi, but Taichi lands back on his feet. Goto grabs a side headlock. Goto hammers down on the back of Taichi’s neck. Taichi side steps Goto into the turnbuckle pad. Taichi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Axe Bomber Exchange. Taichi with a Jumping Head Kick. Taichi rips off his pants. Goto with a corner clothesline. Taichi denies The Saito Suplex. Taichi ducks a clothesline from Goto. Goto hits The Ushigoroshi. Goto with clubbing blows to Taichi’s back. Goto with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Goto follows that with The Reverse GTR for a two count.

Goto goes for The Discus Lariat, but Taichi counters with The Chokeslam. Taichi ducks a clothesline from Goto. Taichi hits The Back Drop Driver for a two count. Taichi connects with The Last Ride for a two count. Taichi goes for Black Mephisto, but Goto blocks it. Goto delivers The War Drums. Taichi rocks Goto with a forearm smash. Goto blocks the lariat from Taichi. Goto drops Taichi with The Shoten-Kai. Goto blasts Taichi with The Mid-Kick. Taichi kicks Goto in the face. Goto with a forearm smash. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Goto HeadButts Taichi. Taichi goes for The Black Mephisto, but Goto lands back on his feet. Taichi with The RoundHouse Kick. Taichi with The Gedo Clutch for a two count. Goto denies The SuperKick. Goto connects with The GTW for a two count. Goto plants Taichi with The GTR to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hirooki Goto via Pinfall

