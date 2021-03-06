New Japan Cup Results 3/6/21

Night 2

Ota City Gymnasium

Tokyo, Japan

Click here for the 2021 New Japan Cup Reference Sheet

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Jay White, Chase Owens, and Taiji Ishimori w/Gedo vs. David Finlay, Toa Henare, and Yuya Uemura In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Jay White and Toa Henare will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Henare backs White into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. White decks Henare with a back elbow smash. White uses the ropes to his advantage. White attacks Henare from behind. White stomps on Henare’s back. White with a forearm smash. White repeatedly stomps on Henare’s chest. White with forearm shivers. Henare reverses out of the irish whip from White. White with a back elbow smash. White applies a side headlock. Henare whips White across the ring. White runs into Henare. White rakes the eyes of Henare. White tags in Ishimori. Henare unloads two double hand chops. Henare slams White’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Henare with a forearm smash. Henare repeatedly stomps on White’s chest. Henare rocks Owens with a forearm smash. White heads to the outside. Henare applies a front face lock. Finlay tags himself in.

Finlay kicks Ishimori in the ribs. Finlay with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Finlay tags in Uemura. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Uemura with two elbow drops for a two count. Uemura goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Ishimori lands back on his feet. Ishimori rakes the back of Uemura. White tags himself in. Back Rake Party. White whips Uemura across the ring. White scores the elbow knockdown. White with a cheap shot to Henare. The referee is trying to calm down Henare. White dumps Uemura out of the ring. Gedo sends Uemura face first into the steel ring post. Ishimori blasts Uemura with a knife edge chop. Ishimori rolls Uemura back into the ring. White with the lateral press for a two count. White tags in Owens. Owens stomps on Uemura’s chest. Owens stands on the back of Uemura’s neck. Owens taunts Finlay. Bullet Club attacks Uemura behind the referee’s back. Owens punches Uemura in the jaw. Owens sends Uemura to the corner. Owens with a running forearm smash. Owens with a short-arm clothesline for a two count. Owens toys around with Uemura. Uemura with forearm shivers. Owens kicks Uemura in the gut. Uemura dropkicks Owens. Uemura tags in Finlay.

Finlay scores two forearm knockdowns. Owens reverses out of the irish whip rom Finlay. Finlay with a Spinning Uppercut. Finlay ducks a clothesline from White. Henare drops White with a shoulder tackle. Henare whips White into the steel barricade. Owens kicks Finlay in the face. Finlay with The Spinning Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Finlay with a basement uppercut for a two count. Owens denies Prima Nocta. Owens kicks Finlay in the face. Forearm Exchange. Finlay uppercuts Owens. Owens with The Pump Kick. Finlay answers with a forearm smash. Owens with an Inside Out Lariat. White pulls Henare off the ring apron. Ishimori and Uemura are tagged in. Uemura with a running forearm smash. Uemura scores the elbow knockdown. Uemura ducks a clothesline from Ishimori. Uemura with a flying forearm smash. Double Irish Whip. Henare with a corner clothesline. Uemura with a leaping back elbow smash. Uemura follows that with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Henare dumps White out of the ring. Ishimori with clubbing headbutts. Uemura ducks a clothesline from Ishimori. Uemura hits The Double Overhook Suplex for a two count. Ishimori sends Uemura face first into the middle rope. Owens nails Uemura with The Pump Kick. Ishimori with a Jumping Kne Strike for a two count. Ishimori connects with The Bloody Cross to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jay White, Chase Owens, and Taiji Ishimori via Pinfall

Second Match: Tetsuya Naito, Sanada, Bushi vs. Will Ospreay, The Great O-Khan, and Jeff Cobb w/Bea Priestley In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

The United Empire attacks LIJ before the bell ring. Khan stomps on Naito’s chest. Khan applies a rear chin lock. Forearm Exchange. Khan with a Mongolian Chop. Naito reverses out of the irish whip from Khan. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Bushi dropkicks the left knee of Khan. Naito with a basement dropkick. Naito tugs on Khan’s ponytail. The referee admonishes Naito. Naito tags in Sanada. Sanada with a flying double sledge. Sanada punches Khan in the jaw. Sanada with a straight right hand. Sanada hammers down on the back of Khan’s neck. Sanada tags in Bushi. Bushi hammers down on the back of Khan’s neck. Bushi grabs Khan’s ponytail. Bushi slams Khan’s ponytail. Bushi slaps Khan in the chest. Bushi dropkicks the left knee of Khan for a two count. Bushi tags in Naito. Naito hammers down on the back of Khan’s neck. Naito applies the cravate. Khan with heavy bodyshots. Khan brings Naito down to the mat. The Empire clears the ring. Khan applies The Head & Arm Clutch. Naito put his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Khan repeatedly stomps on the right hamstring of Naito. Khan hyperextends the right leg of Naito. Khan applies a front face lock. Khan tags in Cobb.

Cobb with Two HeadButts. Cobb whips Naito into the turnbuckle pad. Cobb repeatedly drives his knee into Naito’s back. Cobb tags in Ospreay. Assisted Double Foot Stomp. Cobb drives Naito back first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Ospreay with a running forearm smash. Ospreay is choking Naito with his boot. Ospreay is throwing haymakers at Naito. Ospreay stomps on Naito’s chest. Ospreay is choking Naito with his knee. The referee admonishes Ospreay. Following a snap mare takeover, Ospreay applies a rear chin lock. Ospreay transitions into a front face lock. Ospreay tags in Khan. Khan unloads Three Mongolian Chops. Khan toys around with Naito. Naito with forearm shivers. Khan drives his knee into the midsection of Naito. Short-Arm Reversal by Naito. Khan denies The Satellite DDT. Naito decks Khan with a back elbow smash. Naito ducks a clothesline from Khan. Naito with The Swinging NeckBreaker. Sanada and Ospreay are tagged in.

Sanada ducks a clothesline from Ospreay. Sanada with forearm shivers. Ospreay reverses out of the irish whip from Sanada. Sanada reveres out of the irish whip from Ospreay. Sanada with a Hurricanrana. Sanada kicks Cobb off the ring apron. Sanada blocks a boot from Ospreay. Sanada with a single leg takedown. Sanada applies The Paradise Lock. Sanada with a low dropkick for a one count. Ospreay fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Ospreay applies a waist lock. Sanada with a back elbow smash. Ospreay drills Sanada with The Cheeky Nando’s Kick. Ospreay tags in Cobb. Cobb with a leaping back elbow smash. Cobb goes for The Delayed Vertical Suplex, but Sanada counters with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Sanada tags in Bushi.

Cobb side steps Bushi into the turnbuckle pad. Bushi with The Pendulum Kick. Bushi delivers The Missile Dropkick. Bushi dropkicks the left knee of Cobb. Bushi drops Cobb with The DDT for a two count. Cobb with a forearm smash. Cobb sends Bushi to the corner. Bushi side steps Cobb into the turnbuckle pad. Naito with a Corner Dropkick. Naito sweeps out the legs of Cobb. Combination Cabron. Cobb takes a ride on The LIJ Train. Triple Basement Dropkick for a two count. Cobb denies The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Ospreay hits Pip Pip Cheerio. Sanada dropkicks Ospreay to the floor. Khan nails Sanada with The Pump Kick. Naito dropkicks the left knee of Cobb. Naito ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Cobb with an Inside Out Lariat. Bushi with The Rewind Kick. Bushi goes for The CodeBreaker, but Cobb counters with a German Suplex. Cobb connects with Tour Of The Islands to pickup the victory.

Winner: Will Ospreay, The Great O-Khan, and Jeff Cobb via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this match.

Third Match: Minoru Suzuki vs. Tomoaki Honma In A First Round Match In The 2021 New Japan Cup

Honma shoves Suzuki. Overhand Chop Exchange. Honma bodyslams Suzuki. Suzuki avoids Two Kokeshi HeadButts. Suzuki repeatedly kicks Honma in the face. Suzuki drives his knee into the midsection of Honma. Suzuki with a forearm smash. Suzuki with a gut punch. Honma reverses out of the irish whip from Suzuki. Suzuki kicks Honma in the face. Suzuki applies The Rope Assisted Arm-Bar. Suzuki whips Honma into the steel barricade. Suzuki repeatedly slaps Honma in the face. Suzuki with a forearm smash. Suzuki hammers down on the back of Honma’s neck. Suzuki applies a rear chin lock on the barricade. Suzuki transitions into the cravate. Suzuki drives Honma back first into the barricade. Suzuki is tearing Honma apart. Honma gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen. Suzuki goes back to the rear chin lock. Honma puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Suzuki toys around with Honma.

Forearm Exchange. Honma shrugs off Two PK’s. Honma blocks a boot from Suzuki. Honma hammers down on the right knee of Suzuki. Suzuki ducks a clothesline from Honma. Honma drops Suzuki with The DDT. Suzuki hammers down on the back of Honma’s neck. Honma with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Honma unloads four knife edge chops. Honma sends Suzuki to the corner. Honma with a running elbow smash. Honma with The Running Bulldog. Honma follows that with The Kokeshi HeadButt. Honma plays to the crowd. Suzuki ducks a clothesline from Honma. Suzuki with a waist lock go-behind. Honma applies a front face lock. Suzuki ducks under two clotheslines from Honma. Suzuki with clubbing palm strikes. Suzuki kicks Honma in the chest. Suzuki hammers down on the back of Honma’s neck. Suzuki punches Honma in the back. Suzuki goes for The Gotch Style PileDriver, but Honma counters with a Back Body Drop. Suzuki repeatedly kicks Honma in the chest.

Honma is pissed. Suzuki slaps Honma in the face. Suzuki with forearm shivers. Palm Strike Exchange. Honma HeadButts Suzuki. Suzuki leans into forearms from Honma. Honma hammers down on the back of Suzuki’s neck. Honma puts Suzuki on the top turnbuckle. Honma punches Suzuki in the back. Suzuki with three sharp elbow strikes. Suzuki applies the cravate. Suzuki sends Honma to the ring apron. Honma with a Leaping HeadButt. Honma drops Suzuki with The Flying Kokeshi HeadButt for a two count. Honma applies a Modified STF. Honma hooks the outside leg for a two count. Honma goes for a Bodyslam, but Suzuki lands back on his feet. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Honma with two running lariats. Suzuki refuses to go down. Suzuki with Two Palm Strikes. Second Forearm Exchange. Suzuki slaps Honma in the face. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Honma denies The Gotch Style PileDriver. Honma rolls Suzuki over for a two count. Suzuki with a forearm/palm strike combination. Suzuki connects with The Gotch Style PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Minoru Suzuki via Pinfall

Fourth Match: KENTA vs. Juice Robinson w/David Finlay In A First Round Match In The 2021 New Japan Cup

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Robinson backs Kenta into the ropes. Kenta turns Robinson over. The referee calls for a clean break. Kenta applies a side headlock. Kenta tugs on Robinson’s afro. Robinson with heavy bodyshots. Robinson whips Kenta across the ring. Kenta runs into Robinson. Kenta grabs a side headlock. Robinson with a Belly to Back Suplex. Robinson with a Senton Splash for a two count. Robinson follows that with a chop/juice jab combination. Robinson slams Kenta’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Robinson applies a wrist lock. Robinson with the irish whip. Robinson with a running corner clothesline. Kenta avoids The Running Cannonball Strike. Kenta regroups on the outside. Kenta clocks Robinson with the ring bell. Kenta with two knee drops. Kenta rams his knuckles across Robinson’s face. Kenta rakes the eyes of Robinson. The referee admonishes Kenta. Kenta throws Robinson into the steel barricade. Kenta whips Robinson back first into the barricade. Kenta continues to use the barricade as a weapon. Kenta rolls Robinson back into the ring.

Kenta kicks Robinson in the chest. Kenta is throwing haymakers at Robinson. Kenta rakes the eyes of Robinson. Kenta is getting under the referee’s skin. Kenta applies a side headlock. Kenta punches Robinson in the face. Kenta rams Robinson’s face across the top strand. Kenta kicks Robinson in the face. Kenta applies a rear chin lock. Robinson with heavy bodyshots. Kenta goes back to raking the eyes of Robinson. Robinson hits The SpineBuster. Kenta kicks Robinson in the face. Robinson with two corner clotheslines. Robinson with a running clothesline. Juice Jabs. Kenta denies The Left Hand Of God. Eye Rake Exchange. Robinson HeadButts Kenta. Kenta with a desperation boot. Kenta with a Tornado DDT across the top strand. Kenta follows that with The Flying Clothesline for a two count. Robinson denies Game Over. Robinson decks Kenta with a back elbow smash. Big Boot Exchange. Kenta sends Robinson to the apron. Kenta with The Flying Boot that sends Robinson crashing to the outside.

Robinson slams Kenta’s head on the time keepers table. Kenta back drops Robinson over the barricade. Kenta is raining down haymakers. Kenta ascends to the top turnbuckle. Robinson HeadButts Kenta. Kenta grabs Robinson’s afro. Kenta with a straight right hand. Robinson catches Kenta in mid-air. Robinson hits The Death Valley Driver on the floor. Robinson rolls Kenta back into the ring. Robinson PowerBombs Kenta for a two count. Robinson goes for Pulp Friction, but Kenta rolls him over for a two count. Kenta with The Green Killer. Kenta with The Flying Boot. Kenta delivers The Shibata Dropkick. Robinson avoids The Coupe De Grace. Robinson drops Kenta with a Leg Lariat. Kenta kicks Robinson in the face. Robinson dodges The Spinning Back Fist. Robinson connects with The Juice Box for a two count. Misfired Signature Moves. Kenta goes for The GTS, but Robinson rolls him over for a two count. Kenta denies The Left Hand Of God. Kenta with a Spinning Back Fist. Kenta with clubbing palm strikes. Kenta decks Robinson with a back elbow smash. Kenta goes for another Spinning Back Fist, but Robinson counters with The Right Hand Of God. Kenta negates Pulp Friction. Kenta makes Robinson tap out to Game Over.

Winner: KENTA via Submission

Fifth Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Shingo Takagi In A First Round Match In The 2021 New Japan Cup

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Okada backs Takagi into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Okada pats Takagi on the chest. Takagi with a forearm smash. Takagi hammers down on the back of Okada’s neck. Takagi with a double sledge. Takagi repeatedly kick Okada in the face. Okada with forearm shivers. Okada hammers down on the back of Takagi’s neck. Okada applies a side headlock. Takagi whips Okada across the ring. Okada runs into Takagi. Shoulder Block Exchange. Okada with a drop toe hold. Okada with an elbow drop. Okada is raining down elbow smashes in the corner. Okada drops Takagi with a NeckBreaker for a one count. Okada applies a rear chin lock. Takagi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Okada hammers down on the back of Takagi’s neck. Following a snap mare takeover, Okada with a Sliding Dropkick.

Takagi regroups on the outside. Takagi is playing mind games with Okada. Takagi pulls Okada out of the ring. Takagi repeatedly slams Okada’s head on the ring apron. Okada whips Takagi into the steel barricade. Takagi denies The Draping DDT. Takagi drives Okada back first into the barricade and the edge of the ring frame. Takagi dumps Okada face first on the apron. Takagi kicks Okada in the gut. Takagi hits The DDT on the floor. Takagi rolls Okada back into the ring. Takagi with a Slingshot Knee Drop. Takagi stands on Okada’s chest. Takagi toys around with Okada. Takagi with a forearm shot across the back of Okada’s neck. Takagi drives his knee into the midsection of Okada. Takagi drops Okada with a shoulder tackle. Takagi with The Vertical Suplex for a two count. Takagi applies a rear chin lock. Okada with heavy bodyshots. Takagi with a double hand chop.

Takagi talks smack to Okada. Forearm Exchange. Okada denies Noshigami. Okada applies The Money Clip. Takagi backs Okada into the turnbuckle pad. Okada with The Big Boot. Okada with forearm shivers. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Okada ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Okada scores the elbow knockdown. Okada sends Takagi to the corner. Okada with a leaping back elbow smash. Okada kicks Takagi in the gut. Okada drops Takagi with The DDT for a two count. Okada puts Takagi on the top turnbuckle. Takagi kicks Okada in the face. Okada uppercuts Takagi. Takagi decks Okada with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi clotheslines Okada. Takagi with two short-arm lariats. Takagi bodyslams Okada. Takagi lands The Flying Elbow Drop. Takagi mocks Okada. Okada denies The Ripcord Pumping Bomber. Okada with forearm shivers. Okada uppercuts Takagi. Takagi clotheslines the back of Okada’s neck. Okada with The Flapjack.

Second Forearm Exchange. Okada reverses out of the irish whip from Takagi. Okada goes for a dropkick, but Takagi holds onto the ropes. Okada avoids The Sliding Lariat. Okada fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Takagi with a back elbow smash. Takagi blocks a boot from Okada. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Okada ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Okada applies The Money Clip. Takagi drops Okada with Noshigami. Okada dropkicks Takagi. Okada drills Takagi with The Tombstone PileDriver. Okada goes back to The Money Clip. Takagi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Okada bodyslams Takagi. Takagi has Okada perched on the top turnbuckle. Takagi with clubbing blows to Okada’s back. Takagi with The SuperPlex. Takagi follows that with The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Takagi plays to the crowd. Okada avoids The Pumping Bomber. Okada goes for The Rain Maker, but Takagi counters with Made In Japan for a two count.

Okada and Takagi are trading back and forth shots. Takagi with combination forearm strikes. Okada reverses out of the irish whip from Takagi. Okada dropkicks Takagi. Okada with The Spinning Tombstone PileDriver. Okada applies The Money Clip. Okada with a BackBreaker. Okada still has Takagi trapped in The Money Clip. Takagi refuses to quit. Takagi targets the midsection of Okada. Okada stomps on Takagi’s back. Okada with The ShotGun Dropkick. Okada shrugs off The Pumping Bomber. Okada with a short-arm clothesline. Okada maintains wrist control. Takagi avoids The Rain Maker. Takagi denies The Spinning Rain Maker. Takagi delivers The Ripcord Pumping Bomber for a two count. Takagi follows that with the standard Pumping Bomber. Takagi goes for Last Of The Dragon, but Okada counters with a Back Body Drop for a two count. Takagi negates The TombStone PileDriver. Takagi with a Spinning BackBreaker. Takagi connects with The Pumping Bomber for a two count. Okada goes for The Rain Maker, but Takagi counters with Last Of The Dragon to pickup the victory.

Winner: Shingo Takagi via Pinfall

