New Japan Cup Results 3/7/21

Night 3

Aimesse Yamanashi

Kofu, Japan

First Match: Yota Tsuji vs. Yuya Uemura

Chain grappling exchange after the bell rings. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Uemura applies a hammerlock. Tsuji with a back elbow smash. Wrist Lock Exchange. Tsuji applies The Full Nelson Lock. Following a snap mare takeover, Uemura grabs another hammerlock. Tsuji applies a headscissors neck lock. Uemura grapevines the legs of Tsuji. Uemura applies an arm-bar. Uemura transitions into a side wrist lock. Tsuji kicks Uemura in the gut. Tsuji applies a front face lock. Tuji transitions into a side headlock. Uemura whips Tsuji across the ring. Tsuji drops Uemura with a shoulder tackle. Uemura drops down on the canvas. Tsuji with a deep arm-drag. Uemura trips Tsuji. Uemura applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Tsuji bodyslams Uemura. Tsuji kicks Uemura in the gut.

Tsuji sends Uemura to the corner. Tsuji with a flying forearm smash. Tsuji with a Hip Toss. Tsuji follows that with a somersault senton. Tsuji delivers Mount Tsuji for a two count. Tsuji repeatedly stomps on the left shoulder of Uemura. Tsuji applies The Boston Crab. Uemura grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Tsuji goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Uemura counters with an inisde cradle for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Uemura uppercuts Tsuji. Uemura scores the forearm knockdown. Uemura bodyslams Tsuji for a two count. Uemura applies an arm-bar. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Tsuji goes for a Bodyslam, but Uemura lands back on his feet. Tsuji drives his knee into the midsection of Uemura. Uemura rocks Tsuji with a forearm smash. Tsuji ducks a clothesline from Uemura. Tsuji connects with The La Magistral to pickup the victory.

Winner: Yota Tsuji via Pinfall

Second Match: Jeff Cobb & The Great O-Khan vs. Satoshi Kojima & Tomoaki Honma

The Great O-Khan and Satoshi Kojima will start things off. Khan backs Kojima into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Khan drives his knee into the midsection of Kojima. Khan applies a side headlock. Kojima whips Khan across the ring. Khan runs into Kojima. Shoulder Block Exchange. Khan pie faces Kojima. Kojima with a Hip Toss. Kojima drops Khan with a shoulder tackle. Kojima stomps on Khan’s chest. Kojima punches Khan in the back. Kojima repeatedly stomps on Khan’s back. Kojima applies a front face lock. Kojima tags in Honma. Honma knocks Cobb off the ring apron. Honma with clubbing blows to Khan’s back. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Khan avoids The Kokeshi HeadButt. Cobb attacks Kojima from behind. Khan applies a nerve hold. Khan puts his knee on the back of Honma’s neck. Khan stomps on the back of Honma’s neck. Khan drives Honma chest first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Khan with a forearm smash. The Great Wall Of Khan. Khan tags in Cobb. Khan knocks Kojima off the apron. Cobb with clubbing shoulder blocks. Cobb with a forearm smash. Honma answers with three toe kicks. Forearm Exchange. Cobb HeadButts Honma. Cobb whips Honma into the turnbuckle pad. Cobb stomps on Honma’s chest. Cobb mocks Kojima with Machine Gun Chops. Cobb drives Honma back first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Khan tags himself in. Khan stomps on Honma’s chest. Khan with Two Mongolian Chops. Khan shoves Honma into the canvas for a two count. Khan toys around with Honma.

Khan applies a nerve hold. Honma with three overhand chops. Khan drives his knee into the midsection of Honma. Khan whips Honma across the ring. Honma holds onto the ropes. Honma kicks Khan in the face. Khan applies The Iron Claw. Honma kicks Khan in the gut. Honma creates distance with The DDT. Honma tags in Kojima. Kojima blasts Cobb off the apron. Kojima kicks Khan in the gut. Machine Gun Chops. Kojima with the irish whip. Kojima with a flying forearm smash. Kojima plays to the crowd. Kojima lands The Flying Elbow Drop for a two count. Kojim with forearm shivers. Kojima goes for The Rolling Elbow, but Khan counters with The Head & Arm Clutch. Khan applies a waist lock. Kojima with three sharp elbow strikes. Kojima drops Khan with a DDT. Khan denies The Koji Cutter. Khan applies The Claw. Khan with The Reverse STO. Khan tags in Cobb.

Second Forearm Exchange. Cobb HeadButts Kojima. Cobb goes for The Oklahoma Stampede, but Kojima lands back on his feet. Kojima blocks a lariat from Cobb. Kojima kicks Cobb in the gut. Kojima hits The Koji Cutter. Kojima tags in Honma. Honma with a running elbow smash. Honma with a Running Bulldog. Honma follows that with The Kokeshi HeadButt. Honma unloads three knife edge chops. Cobb negates The BrainBuster. Honma applies a waist lock. Cobb decks Honma with a back elbow smash. Cobb kicks Honma in the gut. Cobb whips Honma across the ring. Honma drops Cobb with The Diving Kokeshi HeadButt. Khan nails Honma with The Pump Kick. Kojima kicks Khan in the gut. Kojima dumps Khan out of the ring. Kojima punches Cobb in the back. Double Irish Whip. Cobb shrugs off the double shoulder tackle. Double Boot into the midsection of Cobb. Double Vertical Suplex for a two count. Kojima and Khan are brawling on the floor. Cobb throws Honma off the top turnbuckle. Cobb mocks Honma. Honma avoids The Kokeshi HeadButt. Honma with a short-arm lariat. Cobb responds with The Spin Cycle for a two count. Khan throws Kojima out of the ring. Cobb connects with Tour Of The Islands to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jeff Cobb & The Great O-Khan via Pinfall

Third Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson, Ryusuke Taguchi, and Toa Henare vs. EVIL, Jay White, KENTA, and Dick Togo w/Gedo In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Jay White and Toa Henare will start things off. White tags in Kenta. Henare wants a piece of White. Henare tags out to Robinson. Kenta backs himself into the ropes. The referee is trying to calm down Robinson. Kenta with a blindside attack. Kenta slams Robinson’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Kenta is throwing haymakers at Robinson. Kenta shoves down the referee. Robinson with a Chop/Juice Jab Combination. Robinson with the irish whip. Robinson follows that with a corner clothesline. Kenta kicks Robinson in the face. Robinson with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Robinson with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Robinson hits The Senton Splash for a two count. Robinson tags in Taguchi. Robinson knocks EVIL off the ring apron. Taguchi with the irish whip. Taguchi starts calling the plays: Corner Clothesline, Running Crossbody Block, Running Hip Attack. Taguchi stands on the middle turnbuckle. Kenta sends Henare face first into Taguchi’s ass. Togo pulls Robinson out of the ring. All hell is breaking loose in Yamanashi. Bullet Club has Taguchi cornered.

Taguchi does the too sweet hand gesture. Bullet Club gangs up on Taguchi. Kenta slams Taguchi’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Kenta with forearm shivers across the back of Taguchi. Kenta stands on Taguchi’s backside. Following a snap mare takeover, Kenta goes into the lateral press for a two count. Kenta tags in Togo. Togo stomps on Taguchi’s back. Togo with a straight right hand. Following a snap mare takeover, Togo with a fist drop for a two count. Togo tags in EVIL. EVIL applies The Abdominal Stretch. EVIL uses Bullet Club for leverage. The referee admonishes EVIL. EVIL tags in White. White repeatedly stomps on Taguchi’s hip. Following a snap mare takeover, White applies a rear chin lock. White reverses out of the irish whip from Taguchi. White avoids Two Flying Hip Attacks. White kicks Taguchi in the gut. Taguchi goes for a Standard Hip Attack, but White holds onto the ropes. White with a toe kick. Taguchi finally delivers The Hip Attack. Taguchi tags in Henare.

Henare with forearm shivers. Henare with a knife edge chop. White reverses out of the irish whip from Henare. Henare drops White with a diving shoulder tackle. Henare scores the elbow knockdown. Henare clears the ring. White fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Henare with a double hand chop. Henare with The Delayed Vertical Suplex for a two count. White denies The Uranage Slam. White with three sharp elbow strikes. White ducks a clothesline from Henare. White pulls Henare down to the mat. White with a Running European Uppercut. White hits The BladeBuster for a two count. Bullet Club clears the ring. White toys around with Henare. White repeatedly stomps on Henare’s chest. White with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Henare shrugs off a knife edge chop. Henare with a forearm smash. Henare with a corner clothesline. Henare follows that with The Samoan Drop.

Henare knocks Gedo off the apron. EVIL runs interference. EVIL kicks Henare in the gut. EVIL hammers down on the back of Henare’s neck. Short-Arm Reversal by Henare. Henare with another Samoan Drop. White kicks Henare in the gut. White drops Henare with The DDT. White tags in Togo. Togo with two haymakers. Togo whips Henare across the ring. Henare ducks a clothesline from Togo. Henare Spears Togo. Henare tags in Tanahashi. EVIL attacks Tanahashi from behind. Double Irish Whip. Tanahashi kicks Togo in the chest. Dragon Screw Leg Whip Party. Kenta with a cheap shot to Tanahashi. Juice Jabs. Kenta avoids The Left Hand Of God. Kenta rakes the eyes of Robinson. Togo rakes the eyes of Tanahashi. Togo with a flurry of quick rollups. Taguchi clocks Togo with The Hip Attack. Taguchi goes for another Hip Attack, but EVIL counters with an Atomic Drop. Taguchi responds with The Hip Attack. Taguchi wipes out EVIL with The Slingshot Pescado. Tanahashi hits The SlingBlade. Tanahashi connects with The High Fly Flow. After the match, Henare repeatedly whips White into the steel barricades.

Winner: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson, Ryusuke Taguchi, and Toa Henare via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, and SHO vs. Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, Sanada, and Bushi In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Hirooki Goto and Shingo Takagi will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Goto applies a side headlock. Takagi whips Goto across the ring. Goto runs into Takagi. Takagi tells Goto to bring it. Forearm Exchange. Goto with a shoulder block. Takagi drops Goto with a shoulder tackle. Goto avoids The Senton Splash. Goto with a side headlock takeover. Takagi answers with the headscissors escape. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Goto backs Takagi into the red turnbuckle pad. Sho tags himself in. Goto kicks Takagi in the gut. Sho repeatedly stomps on Takagi’s chest. Sho applies a wrist lock. Sho with clubbing arm-ringers. Sho whips Takagi across the ring. Sho scores the elbow knockdown for a one count. Sho applies a double wrist lock. Takagi grabs the top rope which forces the break. Okada tags himself in. Okada and Sho clears the ring. Okada kicks Takagi in the gut. War Drums to Takagi. Okada with a forearm smash. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Bushi kicks Okada in the back. Takagi with a shoulder tackle. LIJ clears the ring.

Takagi applies a rear chin lock. Ishii is throwing forearms at Sanada. Sanada rakes the eyes of Ishii. Sanada hammers down on the back of Ishii’s neck. Takagi applies a bow and arrow stretch. Takagi tags in Bushi. Bushi kicks Okada in the gut. Takagi with a double sledge. Bushi wraps his t-shirt around Okada’s neck. Naito taunts Ishii. Bushi stomps on Okada’s back. Bushi fish hooks Okada. Bushi tags in Naito. LIJ gangs up on Okada. Okada denies The Boston Crab. Naito with a forearm shot across the back of Okada. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Double Basement Dropkick for a two count. Naito applies a front face lock. Sanada tags himself in. Sanada with clubbing blows to Okada’s back. Second Forearm Exchange. Sanada drives his knee into the midsection of Okada. Okada reverses out of the irish whip from Sanada. Sanada kicks Okada in the face. Okada drops Sanada with The Big Boot. Okada tags in Ishii.

Ishii dodges The Big Boot. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Sanada sends Ishii to the corner. Side Step Display. Big Boot Exchange. Ishii reverses out of the irish whip from Sanada. Sanada kicks Ishii in the face. Ishii with a forearm smash. Sanada reverses out of the irish whip from Ishii. Ishii with a shoulder tackle. Bushi runs into the ring. Sho with a Jumping Knee Strike. Double Boot into the midsection of Takagi. Double Irish Whip. Takagi wisely knocks Goto off the ring apron. Double Shoulder Tackle. Double Hip Toss. Double Mid-Kick. Ishii unloads three knife edge chops. Ishii talks smack to Sanada. Chop Exchange. Ishii with the irish whip. Sanada decks Ishii with a back elbow smash. Sanada dives over Ishii. Sanada applies Skull End. Ishii goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Ishii with a back elbow smash. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Ishii. Ishii hammers down on the back of Sanada’s neck. Ishii ducks a clothesline from Sanada. Sanada hammers down on the back of Ishii’s neck. Ishii with the irish whip. Ishii with a corner clothesline. Sanada skins the cat. Sanada with The SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Goto and Takagi are tagged in.

Goto kicks Takagi in the gut. Goto with clubbing blows to Takagi’s back. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from Goto. Takagi blocks a boot from Goto. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Takagi with The Vertical Suplex for a two count. Takagi is raining down elbow smashes. Goto avoids The Sliding Lariat. Goto kicks Takagi in the gut. Goto with the irish whip. Goto with a corner clothesline. Lariat Exchange. Goto hits The Ushigoroshi. Goto tags in Sho. Sho knocks Bushi off the apron. Sho with a corner clothesline. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from Sho. Sho with a running short-arm lariat. Sho ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Sho Spears Takagi for a two count. Sho applies a waist lock. Sho clotheslines the back of Takagi’s neck. Takagi side steps Sho into the turnbuckle pad. Naito with a Corner Dropkick. Naito sweeps out the legs of Sho. Combination Cabron. LIJ clears the ring.

Bushi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Backstabber/SpineBuster Combination. Takagi delivers The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Takagi goes for Last Of The Dragon, but Goto gets in the way. Bushi drops Goto with a DDT. Okada scores the elbow knockdown. Naito dropkicks the left knee of Okada. Ishii ducks a clothesline from Naito. Ishii with a Back Drop Driver. Sanada dropkicks Ishii to the floor. Double Irish Whip. Sho Spears Sanada. Third Forearm Exchange. Takagi with a short pumping bomber. Sho with a Jumping Knee Strike. Takagi decks Sho with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Sho ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Okada uppercuts Takagi. Okada knocks Naito off the apron. Sho with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Takagi negates Shock Arrow. Takagi with a Back Body Drop. Sho blocks a lariat from Takagi. Takagi with a back elbow smash. Takagi clotheslines Sho. Takagi connects with The Pumping Bomber for a two count. Takagi plants Sho with Last Of The Dragon to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, Sanada and Bushi via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Zack Sabre Jr vs. Gabriel Kidd In A First Round Match In The 2021 New Japan Cup

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Wrist Lock Exchange. Test Of Strength. Side Wrist Lock Exchange. Sabre grabs a double wrist lock. Sabre kicks Kidd into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Straight Jacket Hold Exchange. Sabre with a wrist lock takedown. Kidd answers with a headscissors takeover. Kidd wraps his legs around Sabre’s neck. Sabre starts applying pressure to Kidd’s knees. Kidd slings Sabre across the ring. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Kidd grabs another wrist lock. Kidd with a single leg takedown. Kidd applies a toe and ankle hold. Sabre rolls back to a vertical base. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kidd backs Sabre into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Sabre applies a double wrist lock. Kidd with a wrist lock suplex. Kidd continues to work on the left wrist of Sabre. Kidd throws Sabre into the canvas. Kidd works on his joint manipulation game. Sabre with a back heel trip. Kidd drops down on the canvas. Kidd leapfrogs over Sabre. Sabre applies The Full Nelson Lock. Following a snap mare takeover, Kidd with another single leg takedown. Sabre avoids the toe and ankle hold. Sabre side steps a dropkick from Kidd. Sabre cranks on Kidd’s neck. Sabre with three uppercuts. Sabre drops Kidd with The Big Boot.

Sabre is choking Kidd with his boot. Sabre wraps the right leg of Kidd around the bottom rope for added pressure. Sabre toys around with Kidd. Kidd with forearm shivers. Sabre applies a double wrist lock. Kidd tumbles to the floor. Kidd gets back in the ring at the count of five. Sabre applies the cravate. Kidd with heavy bodyshots. Sabre still has grasp of the cravate. Kidd bodyslams Sabre. Sabre with a shot to the midsection of Kidd. Kidd whips Sabre across the ring. Kidd dodges The Big Boot. Kidd drops Sabre with a shoulder tackle. Kidd with a corner clothesline. Kidd with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a one count. Uppercut Exchange. Sabre repeatedly kicks Kidd in the chest. Kidd applies the single leg crab. Sabre grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Kidd with a waist lock go-behind. Sabre applies a wrist lock. Kidd rolls Sabre over for a two count.

Kidd with forearm shivers. Uppercut/Forearm Exchange. Kidd with machine gun forearms. Kidd plays to the crowd. Palm Strike Exchange. Kidd goes for The BrainBuster, but Sabre counters with The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Sabre transitions into The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Kidd puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Sabre drops Kidd with The PK for a two count. Sabre repeatedly kicks Kidd in the face. Sabre with a Mid-Kick. Kidd dropkicks Sabre for a two count. Kidd goes for a German Suplex, but Sabre counters with a Triangle Choke. Kidd connects with The BrainBuster for a two count. Kidd applies a waist lock. Sabre with three sharp elbow strikes. Kidd with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Sabre goes for The European Clutch, but Kidd rolls him over for a two count. Sabre negates The Butterfly Suplex. Sabre applies The Cobra Twist. Kidd with a Hip Toss. Sabre makes Kidd tap out to The Triangle Choke.

Winner: Zack Sabre Jr via Submission

Sixth Match: Will Ospreay vs. Hiroyoshi Tenzan w/Master Wato In A First Round Match In The 2021 New Japan Cup

Ospreay pie faces Tenzan before the bell rings. Tenzan shoves Ospreay. Forearm Exchange. Ospreay drives his knee into the midsection of Tenzan. Tenzan drops Ospreay with a shoulder tackle. Tenzan unloads Three Mongolian Chops. Tenzan clotheslines Ospreay over the top rope. Tenzan with clubbing blows to Ospreay’s back. Ospreay blasts Tenzan with a knife edge chop. Ospreay with a straight right hand. Ospreay goes for a PowerBomb, but Tenzan counters with a Back Body Drop on the floor. Tenzan kicks Ospreay in the gut. Tenzan with a double sledge. Tenzan rolls Ospreay back into the ring. Ospreay kicks Tenzan in the gut. Ospreay drops Tenzan with The Draping NeckBreaker. Ospreay with a knee drop for a one count. Ospreay dumps Tenzan out of the ring. Ospreay whips Tenzan into the steel barricade. Ospreay applies the cravate. Ospreay hammers down on the back of Tenzan’s neck. Ospreay with clubbing blows to Tenzan’s neck. Ospreay with a knee drop on the ring apron for a two count. Ospreay slams Tenzan’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Ospreay with forearm shivers. Ospreay hammers down on the back of Tenzan’s neck. Ospreay is choking Tenzan with his boot. Tenzan with two toe kicks. Tenzan with a straight right hand. Ospreay answers with a knife edge chop. Ospreay with a NeckBreaker for a two count.

Ospreay applies a rear chin lock. Ospreay transitions into the cravate. Tenzan with heavy bodyshots. Ospreay punches Tenzan in the back. Tenzan with a Spinning Heel Kick. Tenzan with clubbing mongolian chops. Tenzan stomps on Ospreay’s chest. Tenzan HeadButts Ospreay. Tenzan with the irish whip. Tenzan with a corner clothesline. Tenzan HeadButts Ospreay. Tenzan hits The Flying Bulldog for a two count. Tenzan hammers down on the back of Ospreay’s neck. Tenzan drills Ospreay with The BrainBuster for a two count. Tenzan repeatedly kicks Ospreay in the face. Second Forearm Exchange. Tenzan kicks Ospreay in the face. Ospreay reverses out of the irish whip from Tenzan. Tenzan launches Ospreay over the top rope. Ospreay with a leaping forearm smash. Ospreay delivers Pip Pip Cheerio for a two count. Ospreay with a BrainBuster of his own for a two count. Tenzan fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Ospreay with forearm shivers. Ospreay kicks Tenzan in the face. Tenzan drops Ospreay with The Mountain Bomb. Ospreay responds with The Standing Spanish Fly for a two count.

Ospreay goes for Pip Pip Cheerio, but Tenzan counters with Two HeadButts for a two count. Tenzan applies The Anaconda Vice. Ospreay puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Tenzan goes for The TTD, but Ospreay lands back on his feet. Ospreay with The Half and Half Suplex. Ospreay with The Rolling Elbow for a two count. Ospreay is displaying his frustration. Tenzan denies The Storm Breaker. Ospreay with Kawada Kicks. Ospreay ducks a clothesline from Tenzan. Ospreay nails Tenzan with The Hook Kick. Tenzan with an Inside Out Lariat. Tenzan kicks Ospreay in the gut. Tenzan connects with The TTD for a two count. Tenzan goes back to The Anaconda Vice. Tenzan hits The Anaconda Buster for a two count. Tenzan ascends to the middle turnbuckle. Ospreay drills Tenzan with The Cheeky Nando’s Kick. Ospreay PowerBombs Tenzan for a two count. Ospreay connects with The OsCutter for a two count. Ospreay is shocked. Ospreay goes for The Storm Breaker, but Tenzan lands back on his feet. Tenzan headbutts the midsection of Ospreay. Tenzan unloads Two Mongolian Chops. Ospreay negates The TTD. Ospreay hammers down on the back of Tenzan’s neck. Ospreay with The SitOut FaceBuster for a two count. Ospreay with a forearm shot across the back of Tenzan’s neck. Ospreay plants Tenzan with The Storm Breaker to pickup the victory.

Winner: Will Ospreay via Pinfall

