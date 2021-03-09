New Japan Cup Results 3/9/21

Night 4

ZIP Arena Okayama

Okayama, Japan

First Match: EVIL, Bad Luck Fale, and Yujiro Takahashi w/Dick Togo vs. Yoshi Hashi, Toru Yano, and Yuya Uemura In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Bullet Club attacks Chaos before the bell rings. Fale repeatedly stomps on Yano’s chest. Fale with a gut punch. Forearm Exchange. Yano runs into Fale. Yano backs away from Fale. Fale kicks Yano in the gut. Fale with forearm shivers. Fale with the irish whip. Yano side steps Fale into a turnbuckle pad. Yano plays hop potato with the turnbuckle pad. Yano slaps Fale in the back of the head. Fale drops Yano with a shoulder tackle. Uemura with forearm shivers. Fale reverses out of the irish whip from Uemura. Uemura ducks a clothesline from Fale. Fale scores the elbow knockdown. Fale knocks Hashi off the ring apron. EVIL runs Yano into the steel barricade. Takahashi drives Hashi back first into the barricade. The Tongan Massage Parlor is open for business. Fale tags in EVIL. EVIL bodyslams Uemura for a two count. EVIL repeatedly hooks the outside leg of Uemura for a two count. EVIL tags in Takahashi. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi kicks Hashi off the apron. Takahashi bodyslams Uemura for a two count. Takahashi stomps on Uemura’s chest. Takahashi slams Uemura’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Takahashi tags in Fale.

Fale delivers a gut punch. Fale is choking Uemura with his boot. Uemura with two overhand chops. Fale rocks Uemura with a forearm smash. Bullet Club is mauling Uemura in the corner. Fale tags in Takahashi. Takahashi repeatedly stomps on Uemura’s chest. Uemura with desperation forearms. Takahashi answers with two knee lifts. Takahashi backs Uemura into the ropes. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. Uemura dropkicks Takahashi. Takahashi tags in Hashi. Hashi scores the elbow knockdown. Hashi clears the ring. Hashi slams Togo’s head on the top rope. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Hashi with The Head Hunter. Takahashi kicks Hashi in the gut. Short-Arm Reversal by Hashi. Hashi applies The Butterfly Lock. Yano punches Fale in the back. Fale kicks Yano in the gut. Fale whips Yano into the barricade. Takahashi starts biting Hashi’s fingers. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Hashi goes for The Bunker Buster, but Takahashi counters with The Reverse DDT. Takahashi tags in EVIL.

EVIL whips Hashi into the exposed steel. Hashi hammers down on the back of EVIL’s neck. Hashi ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Hashi with a Spinning Mule Kick. Hashi tags in Uemura. Uemura with forearm shivers. Uemura runs into EVIL. EVIL kicks Uemura in the gut. Uemura with a running elbow smash. Uemura scores the forearm knockdown. Uemura knocks Takahashi off the apron. Double Irish Whip. Hashi with a running elbow smash. Yano with a running knife edge chop. Uemura follows that with a leaping back elbow smash. Uemura with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. A pier six brawl ensues on the outside. EVIL throws Uemura into the exposed steel. EVIL with a corner clothesline. EVIL stands on Uemura’s head. EVIL goes for Darkness Falls, but Uemura rolls him over for a two count. Uemura with a backslide cover for a two count. EVIL kicks Uemura in the gut. Uemura responds with a forearm smash. EVIL connects with The Inside Out Lariat. EVIL makes Uemura tap out to The Scorpion Death Lock.

Winner: EVIL, Bad Luck Fale, and Yujiro Takahashi via Submission

Second Match: Will Ospreay, The Great O-Khan, and Jeff Cobb vs. Satoshi Kojima, Tomoaki Honma, and Gabriel Kidd In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

The Great O-Khan and Tomoaki Honma will start things off. Khan backs Honma into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Khan pats Honma on the chest. Cobb applies The Full Nelson Lock from the ring apron. Ospreay clears the ring. Khan with repeated boots into the midsection of Honma. Khan hammers down on the back of Honma’s neck. Double Irish Whip. Honma holds onto the ropes. Honma kicks Khan in the face. Ospreay kicks Honma in the gut. Honma drops Ospreay with a shoulder tackle. Honma ducks a clothesline from Khan. Kojima kicks Cobb in the gut. Kojima punches Cobb in the back. Khan shoves Honma into Kojima. Khan unloads Two Mongolian Chops. Kidd kicks Khan in the gut. Kidd uppercuts Khan. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Khan avoids The Kokeshi HeadButt. A pier six brawl ensues on the outside. Khan repeatedly stomps on Honma’s chest. Khan drives Honma chest first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Khan punches Honma in the back. The Great Wall Of Khan. Khan tags in Cobb. Khan applies a front face lock. Cobb mocks Honma. Cobb with Three HeadButts. Cobb tags in Ospreay.

Ospreay with a Flying Double Foot Stomp. Ospreay knocks Kojima off the apron. Ospreay with the lateral press for a two count. Ospreay toys around with Honma. Chop Exchange. Ospreay with the irish whip. Honma kicks Ospreay in the face. Honma is displaying his fighting spirit. Ospreay kicks Honma in the gut. Honma creates distance with a Diving Kokeshi HeadButt. Honma tags in Kojima. KOjima with a shoulder tackle. Kojima clears the ring. Kojima with a toe kick. Machine Gun Chops. Kojima sends Ospreay to the corner. Kojima with a flying forearm smash. Kojima plays to the crowd. Ospreay attacks Kojima from behind. Ospreay kicks Kojima in the face. Forearm Exchange. Ospreay applies a waist lock. Kojima with three sharp elbow strikes. Kojima drops Ospreay with The DDT. Mongolian Chop Exchange. Ospreay kicks Kojima in the face. Ospreay hits Pip Pip Cheerio. Ospreay tags in Cobb. Kojima with forearm shivers. Cobb goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Kojima lands back on his feet. Kojima kicks Cobb in the gut. Kojima with The Koji Cutter. Kojima tags in Kidd.

Kidd knocks Khan off the apron. Kidd kicks Cobb in the face. Kidd ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Kidd with forearm shivers. Kidd with a double handed chop. Cobb reverses out of the irish whip from Kidd. Kidd runs into Cobb. Cobb kicks Kidd in the gut. Cobb with a knife edge chop. Kidd dropkicks Cobb. Kidd goes for a Bodyslam, but Ospreay gets in the way. Kidd with forearm shivers. Ospreay answers with a knife edge chop. Kidd reverses out of the irish whip from Ospreay. Kidd goes for a Dropkick, but Ospreay holds onto the ropes. Ospreay kicks Kidd in the face. Kidd drills Ospreay with The BrainBuster. Double Irish Whip. Two Running Elbow Smashes. Kidd bodyslams Cobb. Honma lands The Kokeshi HeadButt. Kidd with The Senton Splash for a two count. Another massive brawl breaks out. Kidd punches Cobb in the back. Kidd with forearm shivers. Kidd uppercuts Cobb. Cobb with a running elbow smash. Assisted RoundHouse Kick. Cobb drives Kidd back first into the turnbuckle pad. Khan with a corner clothesline. Ospreay with The Helluva Kick. Double Irish Whip. Cobb delivers The Spin Cycle for a two count. Cobb connects with Tour Of The Islands to pickup the victory.

Winner: Will Ospreay, The Great O-Khan, and Jeff Cobb via Pinfall

Third Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson, David Finlay, and Toa Henare vs. Jay White, KENTA, Chase Owens, and Gedo In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Jay White and Toa Henare will start things off. White tags in Gedo. Gedo punches Henare in the back. Henare with a forearm smash. White attacks Henare from behind. White with forearm shivers. White kicks Henare in the gut. White whips Henare into the turnbuckle pad. Henare drops White with a shoulder tackle. Henare HeadButts Gedo. Henare applies a front face lock. Henare tags in Tanahashi. Tanahashi with a double sledge. Tanahashi applies a wrist lock. Finlay tags himself in. FinJuice works on the left wrist of Gedo. Gedo tugs on Robinson’s afro. Robinson grabs Gedo’s beard. Finlay tags himself in. Finlay with a double sledge across the beard of Gedo. Team Tanahashi continues to attack Gedo’s beard. Tanahashi delivers his combination offense. White kicks Tanahashi in the back. Tanahashi decks Gedo with a back elbow smash. Tanahashi with a gut punch. White pulls Tanahashi out of the ring. White repeatedly sends Tanahashi back first into the steel barricade. Owens rolls Tanahashi back into the ring. Gedo tags in White. Bullet Club goes after Tanahashi’s hair. Owens repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Tanahashi. Owens tags in White. White targets Tanahashi’s hamstrings.

White drops his weight on the left leg of Tanahashi. White applies a toe and ankle hold. White tags in Gedo. Gedo rakes the eyes of Tanahashi. Gedo starts coking Tanahashi. Gedo with the cover for a two count. Gedo tags in Owens. Owens punches Tanahashi in the jaw. Owens with a running forearm smash. Owens clotheslines Tanahashi for a two count. Owens taunts Finlay. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Owens kicks Tanahashi in the gut. Owens goes for The Pump Knee Strike, but Tanahashi counters with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi tags in Finlay. Owens reverses out of the irish whip from Finlay. Finlay dives over Owens. Finlay ducks a clothesline from Owens. Finlay with a corkscrew uppercut. Finlay clears the ring. Finlay kicks Kenta in the gut. Double Bulldog. Finlay with a running elbow smash. BackBreaker/Flying Elbow Drop Combination for a two count. Finlay drives his knee into the midsection of Owens. Owens kicks Finlay in the face. Finlay with a running elbow smash. Owens with a Slingshot BackBreaker. White and Henare are tagged in.

Henare ducks a clothesline from White. Henare with forearm shivers. Henare with a knife edge chop. White reverses out of the irish whip from Henare. Henare ducks under two clotheslines from White. Henare with a leaping shoulder tackle. Henare goes for a Vertical Suplex, but White lands back on his feet. White kicks Henare in the gut. Henare with a Vertical Suplex. White denies The TOA Bottom. Henare with a double handed chop. Henare with a corner clothesline. Henare follows that with The Samoan Drop for a two count. Gedo runs interference. Forearm Exchange. Henare goes for The TOA Bottom, but White lands back on his feet. White ducks a clothesline from Honma. White drops Henare with The DDT. White tags in Gedo. Gedo decks Henare with a JawBreaker. Gedo SuperKicks Henare for a two count. Gedo grabs the brass knuckles. Finlay dropkicks Owens to the floor. Finlay with The Slingshot Pescado. Juice Jabs. Robinson delivers The Left Hand Of God. Henare blocks a lariat from Gedo. Henare HeadButts Gedo. White applies the half nelson lock. Tanahashi hits The SlingBlade. Henare connects with The Death Valley Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson, David Finlay, and Toa Henare via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Kazuchika Okada, Hirooki Goto, and SHO vs. Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, and Bushi In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Hirooki Goto and Shingo Takagi will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Goto applies a side headlock. Takagi whips Goto across the ring. Goto runs into Takagi. Shoulder Block Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Second Shoulder Block Exchange. Takagi drops Goto with a shoulder tackle. Takagi applies a front face lock. Takagi tags in Naito. Naito kicks Goto in the ribs. Naito punches Goto in the back. Naito applies the cravate. Goto drives Naito back first into the red turnbuckle pad. Sho tags himself in. Sho repeatedly stomps on Naito’s chest. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Sho kicks Naito in the back. Goto with a leaping elbow drop. Chaos clears the ring. War Drums to Naito. Sho applies an arm-bar. Sho with three arm-ringers. Naito decks Sho with a back elbow smash. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Bushi with a Running Hurricanrana. Takagi clears the ring. Takagi sends Goto face first into the steel ring post. Takagi is choking Goto with his knee. Naito applies a wrist lock. Naito puts his knee on the left shoulder of Sho. Naito tags in Bushi. Bushi stomps on Sho’s chest. Bushi brings Sho to the corner. Bushi wraps the left shoulder of Sho around the top rope. Bushi with a toe kick. Bushi unloads two chops. Bushi hooks the outside leg for a two count. Bushi continues to stomp on Sho’s chest. Bushi applies a wrist lock. Bushi tags in Takagi.

Takagi hammers down on the left wrist of Sho. Takagi with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Takagi talks smack to Goto. Takagi drives his knee into the midsection of Sho. Takagi with a running shoulder tackle for a two count. Takagi tags in Naito. Naito applies a wrist lock. Bushi with a flying double sledge. Naito hooks the outside leg for a two count. Naito works on the left shoulder of Sho. Naito with the irish whip. Naito with a Corner Dropkick. Naito sweeps out the legs of Sho. Combination Cabron for a two count. Naito grabs a side wrist lock. Sho with forearm shivers. Bushi kicks Sho in the back. Sho knocks Bushi off the ring apron. Naito kicks Sho in the gut. Short-Arm Reversal by Naito. Naito goes for The Satellite DDT, but Sho counters with The BrainBuster. Sho tags in Okada. Okada with forearm shivers. Naito reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Okada ducks a clothesline from Naito. Okada scores the elbow knockdown. Okada blasts Takagi off the apron. Okada with a leaping back elbow smash. Okada kicks Naito in the gut. Okada drops Naito with The DDT for a two count. Okada plays to the crowd. Naito denies The Reverse NeckBreaker. Okada with a forearm smash. Okada whips Naito across the ring. Naito holds onto the ropes. Naito kicks Okada in the face. Naito ducks a clothesline from Okada. Naito with a Swinging NeckBreaker. Naito tags in Takagi.

Takagi toys around with Okada. Takagi goes for Noshigami, but Okada counters with The Money Clip. Takagi runs Okada into the turnbuckle pad. Okada with The Big Boot. Okada tags in Goto. Goto with a shoulder tackle. Goto knocks Bushi off the apron. Goto with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Goto follows that with The Running Bulldog for a two count. Takagi fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Goto kicks Takagi in the gut. Goto with a forearm smash. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from Goto. Takagi blocks a boot from Goto. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Takagi with The Vertical Suplex for a two count. Takagi follows that with clubbing elbow smashes. Goto avoids The Sliding Lariat. Goto kicks Takagi in the gut. Lariat Exchange. Takagi decks Goto with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores the right jab. Second Lariat Exchange. Takagi tags in Bushi. Bushi knocks Sho off the apron. Bushi dropkicks the left knee of Goto. Bushi with The DDT for a two count. Goto reverses out of the irish whip from Bushi. Bushi with a Pendulum Kick. Bushi delivers The Missile Dropkick. Naito whips Goto across the ring. Naito kicks Goto in the gut. Sunset Flip/Basement Dropkick Combination for a two count. Sho with a Jumping Knee Strike. Naito dropkicks the left knee of Sho. Okada hits The Flapjack. Takagi blocks a boot from Okada. Takagi with a right jab. Takagi clotheslines Okada. Double Irish Whip. Goto with a running forearm smash. Goto drops Bushi with The Discus Lariat. Goto kicks Takagi in the gut. Takagi goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Goto lands back on his feet. Takagi with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Takagi hammers down on the back of Goto’s neck. Double Irish Whip. Goto side steps Bushi into the turnbuckle pad. Goto clotheslines Takagi. Goto denies The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Goto hits The Ushigoroshi. Goto connects with The GTR to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada, Hirooki Goto, and SHO via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Yuji Nagata vs. Yota Tsuji In A First Round Match In The 2021 New Japan Cup

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Chain grappling exchange. Wrist Lock Exchange. Nagata kicks Tsuji in the face. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Second Wrist Lock Exchange. Tsuji drop steps into a side headlock. Tsuji with a side headlock takeover. Nagata answers with the headscissors neck lock. Tsuji grabs a side headlock. Nagata with heavy bodyshots. Nagata whips Tsuji across the ring. Tsuji drops Nagata with a shoulder tackle. Tsuji stomps on Nagata’s chest. Tsuji kicks Nagata in the gut. Forearm Exchange. Tsuji repeatedly stomps on Nagata’s chest. Tsuji is choking Nagata with his boot. Following a snap mare takeover, Tsuji applies a rear chin lock. Tsuji kicks Nagata in the back. Tsuji toys around with Nagata. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Nagata shoves Tsuji. Nagata repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Tsuji. Nagata kicks Tsuji in the back. Nagata with the arm-ringer. Nagata with a forearm smash. Nagata follows that with another arm-ringer. Nagata applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Tsuji puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break.

Nagata is putting the boots to Tsuji. Second Forearm Exchange. Nagata hyperextends the left shoulder of Tsuji. Nagata continues to kick Tsuji in the back. Nagata unloads Three Mid-Kicks. Tsuji dropkicks Nagata. Tsuji with a flying forearm smash. Tsuji bodyslams Nagata. Tsuji with a SomerSault Senton. Tsuji delivers Mount Tsuji for a two count. Nagata takes out the legs of Tsuji. Nagata kicks Tsuji in the gut. Nagata fires off another round of mid-kicks. Nagata sends Tsuji to the corner. Nagata with The Helluva Kick. Tsuji denies The Exploder Suplex. Nagata rocks Tsuji with a forearm smash. Nagata with The Butterfly Suplex for a two count. Nagata goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Tsuji rolls him over for a two count. Nagata denies The Boston Crab. Nagata applies The Nagata Lock II. Nagata with forearm shivers across the back of Tsuji’s neck.

Rollup Exchange. Nagata with Two Mid-Kicks. Nagata with Two Palm Strikes. Tsuji rolls Nagata over for a two count. Tsuji with The La Magistral for a two count. Tsuji drives his knee into the midsection of Nagata. Nagata reverses out of the irish whip from Tsuji. Tsuji avoids The Big Boot. Tsuji Spears Nagata for a two count. Tsuji applies The Boston Crab. Nagata refuses to quit. Tsuji goes for The Running Powerslam, but Nagata lands back on his feet. Nagata with a Running Knee Lift. Third Forearm Exchange. Nagata hits The Exploder Suplex. Nagata with a Rising Knee Strike. Nagata goes for The Back Drop Driver, but Tsuji counters with a side headlock takeover for a two count. Tsuji with clubbing palm strikes. Nagata drops Tsuji with a Spinning Heel Kick. Nagata connects with The Bridging Back Drop Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Yuji Nagata via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Tomohiro Ishii vs. Sanada In A First Round Match In The 2021 New Japan Cup

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Ishii hammers down on the left shoulder of Sanada. Hammerlock Exchange. Ishii grab a side wrist lock. Sanada drop steps into a side headlock takeover. Ishii whips Sanada across the ring. Sanada runs into Ishii. Sanada drops down on the canvas. Sanada goes for a leapfrog, but Ishii holds onto the ropes. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Ishii dodges The Big Boot. Sanada with a double leg takedown. Ishii denies The Paradise Lock. Quick shoving contest. Forearm Exchange. Sanada kicks Ishii in the face. Ishii drops Sanada with a shoulder tackle. Ishii rolls Sanada back into the ring. Ishii repeatedly kicks Sanada in the back. Ishii talks smack to Sanada. Chop Exchange. Ishii backs Sanada into the turnbuckle pad. Ishii with forearm shivers. Ishii repeatedly kicks Sanada in the face. Ishii tells Sanada to bring it. Second Forearm Exchange.

Sanada applies a side headlock. Sanada hammers down on the back of Ishii’s neck. Third Forearm Exchange. Sanada reverses out of the irish whip from Ishii. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Ishii. Ishii with a forearm smash. Sanada reverses out of the irish whip from Ishii. Sanada with a double leapfrog. Sanada dropkicks Ishii to the floor. Sanada with The Slingshot Pescado. Sanada plays to the crowd. Sanada rolls Ishii back into the ring. Sanada applies The Paradise Lock. Sanada with a low dropkick. Ishii is pissed. Ishii with a chop/forearm combination. Ishii shoves down Red Shoes. Ishii HeadButts Sanada. Ishi kicks Sanada in the face. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Uppercut/Forearm Exchange. Sanada is choking Ishii with his boot. Sanada starts raining down forearms in the corner. Ishii reverses out of the irish whip from Sanada. Sanada dives over Ishii. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Sanada with a Belly to Back Suplex. Ishii rises back on his feet.

Ishii ducks a clothesline from Sanada. Ishii with a Back Drop Driver. Sanada mocks Ishii. Ishii avoids the low dropkick. Misfired Clotheslines. Ishii with another Back Drop Driver. Sanada dropkicks Ishii. Ishii reverses out of the irish whip from Sanada. Sanada kicks Ishii in the face. Ishii dodges The Big Boot. Ishii with a German Suplex into the turnbuckle pad. Ishii puts Sanada on the top turnbuckle. Ishii with an Avalanche BrainBuster for a two count. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Ishii denies Skull End. Sanada decks Ishii with a back elbow smash. Ishii dumps Sanada face first on the turnbuckle pad. Sanada dropkicks Ishii. Sanada applies Skull End. Ishii goes for The Vertical Drop BrainBuster, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Fourth Forearm Exchange. Ishii PowerBombs Sanada for a two count. Ishii with a Western Lariat. Ishii with a Running Lariat for a two count.

Sanada denies The Vertical Drop BrainBuster. Ishii with a forearm smash. Ishii goes for a German Suplex, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Sanada hits The TKO. Sanada with a SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Sanada clotheslines Ishii. Sanada goes back to Skull End. Ishii puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Sanada with a Draping Fisherman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Ishii hammers down on the back of Sanada’s neck. Sanada dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Standing Switch Exchange. Sanada goes for an O’Connor Roll, but Ishii holds onto the ropes. Sanada connects with The Bridging Tiger Suplex for a two count. Sanada lands The Muto MoonSault. Sanada goes for another Muto MoonSault, but Ishii ducks out of the way. Ishii repeatedly kicks Sanada in the face. Sanada floats over into Skull End. Sanada avoids The Sliding Lariat. Sanada with a forearm smash. Sanada with a Spinning Back Kick. Ishii responds with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ishii delivers The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Misfired Signature Moves. Sanada with The Bridging O’Connor Roll for a two count. Ishii clotheslines Sanada. Fifth Forearm Exchange. Ishii HeadButts Sanada. Sanada with a Hurricanrana. Sanada hits The Pop Up TKO. Sanada plants Ishii with The Muto MoonSault to pickup the victory.

Winner: Sanada via Pinfall

