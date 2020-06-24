New Japan Cup Results 6/24/20

Night 5

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Taiji Ishimori vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru in a First Round Match In The 2020 New Japan Cup

Kanemaru attacks Ishimori from behind before the bell rings. Kanemaru throws Ishimori into the steel barricade. Kanemaru repeatedly stomps on Ishimori’s chest. Kanemaru sends Ishimori chest first into the barricade. Ishimori avoids The Slicing Leg Drop. Ishimori kicks Kanemaru in the gut. Ishimori gives Kanemaru a taste of his own medicine. Ishimori rolls Kanemaru back into the ring. Ishimori stomps on Kanemaru’s back. Kanemaru reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Ishimori slides under Kanemaru. Ishimori with a shoulder block. Ishimori follows that with a SpringBoard Seated Senton. Ishimori punches Kanemaru in the back. Ishimori is putting the boots to Kanemaru. Ishimori with a straight right hand. Kanemaru reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Kanemaru denies The HandSpring Back Elbow Smash. Kanemaru goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Ishimori lands back on his feet. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Ishimori.

Kanemaru stands on the left knee of Ishimori. Kanemaru slams the left knee of Ishimori on the canvas. Kanemaru whips Ishimori across the ring. Kanemaru once again dropkicks the left knee of Ishimori. Kanemaru applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Kanemaru has complete control of the match. Kanemaru hits The Knee Crusher. Ishimori regroups on the outside. Kanemaru wraps the left leg of Ishimori around the steel barricade. Kanemaru with a Running Boot. Ishimori gets back in the ring at the count of eight. Ishimori unloads two overhand chops. Kanemaru kicks the left knee of Ishimori. Kanemaru whips Ishimori across the ring. Ishimori drops Kanemaru with a HandSpring Enzuigiri. Ishimori with a ShotGun Meteora. Following a snap mare takeover, Ishimori goes for a RoundHouse Kick, but Kanemaru rolls him over for a two count.

Ishimori with an inside cradle for a two count. Ishimori delivers a gut punch. Kanemaru negates The Cipher Utaki. Kanemaru shoves the referee into Ishimori. Ishimori kicks Kanemaru in the gut. Kanemaru responds with a Pop Up Low Blow. Ishimori denies The Suntory Surprise. Ishimori rolls Kanemaru over for a two count. Kanemaru thrust kicks the midsection of Ishimori. Kanemaru connects with The Reverse DDT for a two count. Ishimori catches Kanemaru in mid-air. Ishimori goes for The Cipher Utaki, but Kanemaru rolls him over for a two count. Ishimori ducks a clothesline from Kanemaru. Ishimori grabs the left shoulder of Kanemaru. Kanemaru rakes the eyes of Ishimori. Ishimori with a Jumping Knee Strike. Ishimori follows that with The Cipher Utaki for a two count. Ishimori plants Kanemaru with The Bloody Cross to pickup the victory.

Winner: Taiji Ishimori via Pinfall

Second Match: Tomohiro Ishii vs. Togi Makabe in a First Round Match In The 2020 New Japan Cup

Ishii and Makabe starts running into each other after the bell rings. Makabe tells Ishii to bring it. Shoulder Block Exchange. Makabe drops Ishii with a shoulder tackle. Makabe with forearm shivers. Ishii answers with a knife edge chop. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Ishii reverses out of the irish whip from Makabe. Ishii PowerSlams Makabe. Ishii slaps Makabe in the face. Makabe with three forearm smashes. Ishii with a blistering chop. Ishii slams Makabe’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Ishii is lighting up Makabe’s chest. Ishii talks smack to Makabe. Ishii repeatedly kicks Makabe in the face. Ishii is choking Makabe with his boot. Makabe with forearm shivers. Makabe with the irish whip. Makabe PowerSlams Ishii. Makabe with a corner clothesline. Makabe transitions into a corner mount. Makabe with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count.

Makabe applies a waist lock. Ishii with three sharp elbow strikes. Forearm/Palm Strike Exchange. Ishii ducks a clothesline from Makabe. Ishii with a German Suplex into the turnbuckle pad. Ishii with clubbing knee drops. Makabe is having a hard time getting back on his feet. Ishii with forearm shivers across Makabe’s neck. The referee admonishes Ishii. Ishii toys around with Makabe. Ishii applies a front face lock. Ishii with a Saito Suplex for a two count. Makabe blocks a lariat from Ishii. Makabe drops Ishii with The Western Lariat. Makabe with a double sledge. Ishii ducks a clothesline from Makabe. Lariat Exchange. Makabe PowerBombs Ishii for a two count. Makabe with two forearm smashes. Makabe slaps Ishii in the face. Ishii fires back with combination forearm strikes.

Makabe clotheslines Ishii. Makabe puts Ishii on the top turnbuckle. Makabe with forearm shivers. Ishii headbutts Makabe in the chest. Makabe with a Desperation Belly to Belly Suplex. Ishii rises back on his feet. Ishii with a Running Lariat. Ishii with an Avalanche Brain Buster. Ishii clotheslines Makabe for a two count. Makabe negates The Sliding Lariat. Makabe with clubbing palm strikes. Makabe connects with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Ishii avoids The King Kong Knee Drop. Second Lariat Exchange. Makabe decks Ishii with a back elbow smash. Ishii HeadButts Makabe. Ishii drops Makabe with a Running Lariat. Ishii HeadButts Makabe. Second Forearm/Palm Strike Exchange. Makabe with a Stiff Lariat. Makabe with a back elbow smash. Ishii responds with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ishii with The Lariat for a two count. Ishii plants Makabe with The Vertical Drop Brain Buster to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tomohiro Ishii via Pinfall

Third Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kota Ibushi, and Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, and Douki in a 6-Man Tag Team Match

Ibushi attacks Suzuki Gun before the bell rings. Ibushi makes a b-line towards Taichi. Ibushi throws Taichi into the steel barricade. Ibushi with a Running Boot. All hell is breaking loose on the outside. Ibushi grabs the left wrist of Taichi. Ibushi sends Taichi back first into the barricade. Tanahashi with a forearm smash to Sabre. Tanahashi uppercuts Sabre. Sabre reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi decks Sabre with a back elbow smash. Tanahashi with a Flying Crossbody Block. Taichi attacks Tanahashi from behind. Douki knocks Ibushi and Taguchi off the ring apron. Taichi with clubbing blows to Tanahashi’s back. Sabre with Two Dragon Screw Leg Whips. Taichi hits Ibushi with a bell hammer. Suzuki Gun has complete control of the match.

Sabre abuses the referee’s five count. Sabre applies a leg lock. Taichi and Ibushi are brawling in the crowd. Taichi drives a steel chair into the midsection of Ibushi. Sabre works on the left leg of Tanahashi. Sabre applies a toe hold on the bottom rope. Taichi wraps a cable chord around Ibushi’s neck. Taichi stomps on Ibushi’s back. Sabre tags in Douki. Douki with an elbow drop. Douki applies a leg lock. Douki stomps on the left knee of Tanahashi. Douki tags in Sabre. Sabre dumps Tanahashi out of the ring. Sabre with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick to Ibushi. Taichi sends Tanahashi crashing into the barricade. Douki rams his stick into the left knee of Tanahashi. Taichi stands on Ibushi’s neck. Tanahashi gets back in the ring at the count of seventeen.

Suzuki Gun are double teaming Tanahashi. Taichi illegally chokes Tanahashi from the ring apron. Sabre tags in Taichi. Sabre stands on the left knee of Tanahashi. Taichi wraps the left leg of Tanahashi around the bottom rope. Douki attacks Tanahashi behind the referee’s back. Taichi talks smack to Tanahashi. Following a snap mare takeover, Taichi tags in Douki. Taichi chokes Tanahashi. Douki backs the referee into the turnbuckle pad. Douki applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Tanahashi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Douki tags in Sabre. Sabre repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Tanahashi. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Sabre uppercuts Tanahashi. Sabre applies The Cobra Twist. Sabre with an OverHead Wrist Kick, but Tanahashi counters with an Inverted Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Ibushi and Taichi are tagged in.

Ibushi ducks a clothesline from Taichi. Taichi blocks a lariat from Ibushi. Hamstring Kick Exchange. Ibushi delivers his combination offense. Ibushi drops Taichi with The Mid-Kick. Ibushi follows that with a Standing MoonSault for a two count. Ibushi applies a waist lock. Taichi decks Ibushi with a back elbow smash. Ibushi kicks Taichi in the gut. Ibushi with the irish whip. Taichi side steps Ibushi into the turnbuckle pad. Taichi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ibush denies The Buzzsaw Kick. Ibushi with a forearm smash. Taichi kicks Ibushi in the face. Taichi dodges The Running Boot. Taichi hits The Back Drop Driver. Taichi goes for a PowerBomb, but Ibushi counters with a Hurricanrana. Ibushi dodges The RoundHouse Kick. Ibushi delivers a RoundHouse Kick of his own. Ibushi tags in Taguchi. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Taichi tags in Douki.

Douki tells Taguchi to get up. Douki with a corner clothesline. Douki goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Taguchi lands back on his feet. Taguchi applies a waist lock. Douki with three sharp elbow strikes. Douki unloads a flurry of kicks. Douki with The Running Lariat for a two count. Douki connects with Th Gory Bomb for a two count. Pier six brawl on the outside. Douki goes for a WheelBarrow FaceBuster, but Taguchi rolls him over for a two count. Taguchi with a schoolboy rollup for a two count. Taguchi ducks a clothesline from Douki. Taguchi goes for a Running Hip Attack, but Douki counters with an Atomic Drop. Tanahashi hits The SlingBlade. Taguchi with a Front Suplex. Taguchi follows that with The Bomaye for a two count. Ibushi dumps Taichi out of the ring. Tanahashi and Ibushi with Stereo SlingShot Pescado’s. Taguchi goes for Dodon, but Douki rolls him over for a two count. Douki uppercuts Taguchi. Taguchi responds with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Taguchi plants Douki with The Dodon to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kota Ibushi, and Ryusuke Taguchi via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfection intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Hiromu Takahashi vs. Toru Yano in a First Round Match In The 2020 New Japan Cup

Takahashi is wearing a construction helmet. Yano pulls out hair clippers. Takahashi yells at Yano. The referee admonishes Yano. Takahashi crawls under the ring. Takahashi repeatedly stomps on Yano’s chest. Takahashi steals Yano’s hair clippers. There’s no batteries. Yano with a double sledge. Yano backs Takahashi into the turnbuckle pad. Yano inadvertently shoves down the referee. Takahashi kicks Yano in the gut. Takahashi with the irish whip. Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Takahashi follows that with a basement dropkick. Short-Arm Reversal by Yano. Takahashi sends Yano face first into the middle rope.

Yano avoids The Running Dropkick. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Yano tugs on Takahashi’s hair. Takahashi kicks Yano in the gut. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Yano. Takahashi with a Running Hurricanrana. Takahashi whips Yano into the steel barricade. Takahashi and Yano starts brawling all over Korakuen Hall. Yano brings out scissors. Yano is trying to cut Takahashi’s hair. Takahashi with a straight right hand. Takahashi kicks Yano in the gut. Yano removes a turnbuckle pad. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Yano. Takahashi turns Yano over. Takahashi SuperKicks Yano. Takahashi talks smack to Yano.

Takahashi with a knife edge chop. Yano reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Yano runs after Takahashi. Yano negates The Apron Sunset Bomb. Takahashi kicks Yano in the gut. Takahashi slams Yano’s head on the stage. Yano is fixated on cutting Takahashi’s hair. Yano uses medical tape to ties Takahashi and Yota Tsuji together with medical tape. Yano starts cutting Takahashi’s hair. Takahashi and Yano are brawling in the backstage area. Takahashi wraps the medical tape around Yano’s eyes. Takahashi throws Yano into the elevator. Takahashi gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hiromu Takahashi via Count-Out

Fifth Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Yuji Nagata in a First Round Match In The 2020 New Japan Cup Tournament

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Nagata applies a wrist lock. Okada reverses the hold. Okada applies a hammerlock. Nagata with a side headlock takeover. Okada with heavy bodyshots. Nagata still has grasp of the side headlock. Okada backs Nagata into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Nagata kicks Okada in the gut. Okada with forearm shivers. Nagata repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Okada. Okada blocks a boot from Nagata. Okada hammers down on the left knee of Nagata. Nagata drops Okada with The Big Boot. Okada avoids The PK. Okada regroups on the outside. Nagata applies The Kimura Lock. Nagata hyperextends the left shoulder of Okada. Nagata hammers down on the left elbow of Okada. Okada with The Big Boot. Following a snap mare takeover, Okada with a Sliding Dropkick. Okada dumps Nagata out of the ring. Okada repeatedly Okada repeatedly drives Nagata back first into the steel barricade. Okada applies a wrist lock. Okada whips Nagata into the barricade. Okada with two uppercuts. Okada throws Nagata into the barricade. Nagata gets back in the ring at the count of eighteen.

Okada drops Nagata with a NeckBreaker. Red Shoes nullifies Okada’s cocky cover. Okada slams Nagata’s head on the red turnbuckle pad. Okada with forearm shivers. Nagata is pissed. Okada with clubbing elbow smashes. Okada applies a wrist lock. Nagata reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Okada kicks Nagata in the face. Nagata responds with a running knee lift. Nagata with Three Mid-Kicks. Nagata delivers The Helluva Kick. Okada denies The Exploder Suplex. Okada hammers down on the back of Nagata’s neck. Okada sends Nagata across the ring. Nagata rolls under The Big Boot from Okada. Nagata dropkicks the left knee of Okada. Nagata hits The Exploder Suplex for a two count. Nagata goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Okada blocks it. Nagata drives his knee into the midsection of Okada. Okada side steps The Big Boot. Okada scores the elbow knockdown. Okada with a Leaping Back Elbow Smash. Okada kicks Nagata in the gut. Okada follows that with The DDT for a two count. Okada with clubbing blows to Nagata’s back. Forearm/Uppercut Exchange. Nagata with an OverHead Belly to Belly Suplex.

Nagata talks smack to Okada. Forearm Exchange. Nagata with a Mid-Kick. Okada responds with a ShotGun Dropkick. Okada hits The Reverse NeckBreaker for a two count. Okada bodyslams Nagata. Second Forearm Exchange. Nagata with an Avalanche Exploder Suplex for a two count. Nagata unloads Three Mid-Kicks. Nagata goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Okada lands back on his feet. Okada dropkicks the back of Nagata’s head. Okada whips Nagata across the ring. Okada with a Dynamic Dropkick. Okada connects with The TombStone PileDriver. Okada goes for The Cobra Clutch, but Nagata counters with The Nagata Lock II. Okada puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Okada applies a side headlock. Nagata drives his knee into the midsection of Okada. Nagata goes for The Exploder Suplex, but Okada blocks it. Okada applies The Cobra Clutch. Nagata creates distance with The Exploder Suplex. Nagata with forearm shivers. Okada reverses out of the irish whip from Nagata. Okada goes for a dropkick, but Nagata holds onto the ropes. Okada denies The PK. Forearm/Palm Strike Exchange. Nagata avoids The Rain Maker. Nagata connects with The Back Drop Driver for a two count. Nagata goes for an O’Connor Roll, but Okada holds onto the ropes. Nagata with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Okada makes Nagata tap out to The Cobra Clutch.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada via Submission

