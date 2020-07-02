New Japan Cup Results 7/2/20

Night 7

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Tomohiro Ishii vs. Hiromu Takahashi In A Quarter-Final Round Match In The 2020 New Japan Cup

Takahashi runs into Ishii. Takahashi goes for multiple shoulder tackles, but Ishii refuses to go down. Takahashi leapfrogs over Ishii. Ishii drop Takahashi with a shoulder tackle. Ishii kicks Takahashi in the gut. Ishii with the irish whip. Shoulder Block Exchange. Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Ishii answers with a shoulder tackle. Ishii kicks Takahashi in the face. Ishii unloads two knife edge chops. Ishii with forearm shivers. Ishii tells Takahashi to bring it. Chop Exchange. Ishii kicks Takahashi in the face. Ishii talks smack to Takahashi. Takahashi pie faces Ishii. Ishii with forearm shivers. Ishii drops Takahashi with a knife edge chop. Ishii with a straight boot. Ishii repeatedly stomps on Takahashi’s back. Takahashi shoves Ishii. Takahashi with a series of overhand chops. Ishii HeadButts Takahashi. Ishii rolls Takahashi back into the ring. Ishii repeatedly kicks Takahashi in the back.

Ishii toys around with Takahashi. Takahashi with forearm shivers. Ishii answers with a blistering chop. Ishii with the irish whip. Takahashi kicks Ishii in the face. Takahashi with a running shoulder block. Ishii with a forearm smash. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Ishii. Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with a basement dropkick. Short-Arm Reversal by Ishii. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Takahashi sends Ishii to the middle rope. Takahashi kicks the middle rope into Ishii’s face. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Takahashi with a Running Hurricanrana. Takahashi goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Ishii counters with a Delayed Vertical Suplex. Ishii with clubbing headbutts. Takahashi drops Ishii with a shoulder tackle. Takahashi follows that with The Falcon Arrow for a two count.

Ishii fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Takahashi with a ShotGun Dropkick. Ishii delivers The Pounce. Takahashi hammers down on the back of Ishii’s neck. Standing Switch Exchange. Misfire Lariats. Ishii with a Back Drop Driver. Ishii goes for a PowerBomb, but Takahashi counters with a Hurricanrana. Takahashi applies a Triangle Choke. Ishii with a Desperation BuckleBomb. Ishii with a corner clothesline. Ishii puts Takahashi on the top turnbuckle. Ishii HeadButts Takahashi. Ishii with an Avalanche BrainBuster for a two count. Takahashi blocks a lariat from Ishii. Takahashi slaps Ishii in the face. Ishii with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ishii with an Inside Out Lariat. Forearm Exchange. Ishii hits The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Ishii goes for The Vertical Drop BrainBuster, but Takahashi counters with an inside cradle for a two count.

Takahashi applies a Triangle Choke. Ishii PowerBombs Takahashi. Takahashi rolls Ishii over for a two count. Ishii drops Takahashi with an Inside Out Lariat. Takahashi with a high knee strike. Takahashi SuperKicks Ishii. Takahashi connects with The Dynamite Plunger for a two count. Takahashi with Two Running Lariats. Takahashi SuperKicks Ishii. Takahashi with a Running Death Valley Driver into the turnbuckle pad. Takahashi negates The Vertical Drop BrainBuster. Ishii with a Release German Suplex. Takahashi with a Running Lariat. HeadButt Exchange. Takahashi with The Lariat. Takahashi connects with The Time Bomb for a two count. Takahashi is displaying his frustration. Ishii HeadButts Takahashi. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Takahashi drills Ishii with The BrainBuster. Takahashi plants Ishii with The Time Bomb II to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hiromu Takahashi via Pinfall

Second Match: EVIL vs. Yoshi Hashi In A Quarter-Final Round Match In The 2020 New Japan Cup

EVIL attacks Hashi from behind before the bell rings. EVIL wraps the chair around the right knee of Hashi. EVIL delivers multiple chair shots. Hashi with forearm shivers. EVIL kicks the right knee of Hashi. Hashi continues to throw forearms. Hashi with a knife edge chop. EVIL once again kicks the right knee of Hashi. EVIL with a single leg takedown. EVIL repeatedly stomps on the right hamstring of Hashi. EVIL applies The Scorpion Death Lock which forces the referee to stop the match.

Winner: EVIL via Referee Stoppage

Third Match: Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, and Bushi vs. Hirooki Goto, SHO, and Yuya Uemura in a 6-Man Tag Team Match

Takagi and Uemura will start things off. Uemura with three shoulder blocks. Takagi tells Uemura to bring it. Uemura with forearm shivers. Takagi with a forearm smash. Uemura with a deep arm-drag. Uemura dropkicks Takagi. Uemura ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Uemura drops Takagi with a shoulder tackle. Uemura repeatedly stomps on Takagi’s chest. Uemura hammers down on the back of Takagi’s neck. Uemura applies a front face lock. Sho tags himself in. Sho applies an arm-bar. Takagi with heavy bodyshots. Sho with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Sho stomps on Takagi’s chest. Sho kicks Takagi in the back. Forearm Exchange. Takagi decks Sho with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Sho blocks a lariat from Takagi. Sho with a Rolling Arm-Bar. Sho transitions into a Triangle Choke. Takagi with a WheelBarrow Suplex. LIJ clears the ring.

LIJ are cutting the ring in half. Takagi stomps on Sho’s back. Takagi applies a wrist lock. Takagi whips Sho into the steel barricade. Takagi stands on the right knee of Sho. Takagi rolls Sho back into the ring. Takagi tags in Naito.Naito with a forearm smash. Naito kicks Sho in the gut. Naito punches Sho in the back. Naito with a Modified NeckBreaker. Naito applies a grounding octopus stretch. Goto breaks the submission hold. Bushi dumps Goto out of the ring. Naito tags in Bushi. Bushi with a double sledge. Bushi wraps his t-shirt around Sho’s neck. Bushi drops Sho with a NeckBreaker. Bushi repeatedly stomps on Sho’s chest. Bushi tags in Takagi. Takagi stands on the right leg of Sho. Takagi talks smack to Sho. Sho with forearm shivers. Takagi HeadButts Sho. Takagi with a Running Knee Lift. Sho goes for The Spear, but Takagi counters with The DDT. Sho avoids The Sliding Lariat. Sho Spears Takagi.

Naito and Goto are tagged in. Naito ducks a clothesline from Goto. Goto knocks Bushi off the ring apron. Naito kicks Goto in the gut. Natio whips Goto across the ring. Goto with a Hip Toss. Standing Switch Exchange. Naito decks Goto with a back elbow smash. Goto with a Misdirection Lariat. Goto with forearm shivers. Goto sends Naito to the corner. Goto with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Goto follows that with The Saito Suplex for a two count. Naito negates The Ushigoroshi. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Naito hits The Swinging DDT. Naito tags in Bushi. Bushi delivers The Missile Dropkick. Bushi-O-Rooni. Bushi with a ShotGun Meteora. Bushi goes for a Fisherman’s NeckBreaker, but Goto blocks it. Goto creates distance with The Discus Lariat. Goto tags in Uemura.

Uemura with forearm shivers. Uemura uppercuts Bushi. Bushi thrust kicks the midsection of Uemura. Uemura dropkicks Bushi. Sho knocks Takagi off the apron. Double Irish Whip. Uemura with a running elbow smash. Sho drives his knee into the midsection of Bushi. Assisted BrainBuster for a two count. Uemura goes for a Double OverHook Suplex, but Naito gets in the way. Naito starts brawling with Goto. Goto reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Naito goes for a Flying Forearm Smash, but Goto counters with The Ushigoroshi. Takagi drops Goto with a shoulder tackle. Sho kicks Takagi in the gut. Lariat Exchange. Uemura drives his knee into the midsection of Bushi. Bushi reverses out of the irish whip from Uemura. Uemura with a sunset flip for a two count. Slap Exchange. Bushi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bushi connects with The Fisherman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Bushi plants Uemura with The Spinning CodeBreaker to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, and Bushi via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Taiji Ishimori w/Gedo In A Quarter-Final Round Match In The 2020 New Japan Cup

Ishimori rakes the eyes of Okada. Ishimori with forearm shivers. Okada drops Ishimori with The Big Boot. Okada hammers down on the back of Ishimori’s neck. Okada dumps Ishimori back first on the canvas. Okada with a SlingShot Senton for a two count. Okada continues to hammer down on Ishimori’s neck. Ishimori with three overhand chops. Okada answers with a forearm smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Okada with a Sliding Dropkick. Ishimori regroups on the outside. Okada is distracted by Gedo. Ishimori attacks Okada from behind. Ishimori dumps Okada out of the ring. Ishimori sends Okada crashing into the steel barricade. Gedo repeatedly whips Okada with the wrench. Ishimori is putting the boots to Okada. Ishimori rolls Okada back into the ring.

Ishimori with the lateral press for a one count. Ishmori drives his knee into Okada’s back. Ishimori applies a rear chin lock. Ishimori with a Leg Drop for a two count. Ishimori stomps on the back of Okada’s head. Ishimori cranks on Okada’s neck. Ishimori with a knife edge chop. Ishimori with the irish whip. Ishimori blocks a boot from Okada. Ishimori with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ishimori follows that with The Sliding German Suplex for a two count. Ishimori applies a rear chin lock. Okada with heavy bodyshots. Ishimori hammers down on the back of Okada’s neck. Okada reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Ishimori kicks Okada in the face. Okada hits The FlapJack. Okada pops back on his feet. Okada scores the elbow knockdown. Ishimori reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Okada drops Ishimori with a running elbow smash. Okada sends Ishimori to the corner. Okada with a Leaping Back Elbow Smash. Okada kicks Ishimori in the gut. Okada with The DDT for a two count.

Okada goes for a Bodyslam, but Ishimori lands back on his feet. Okada decks Ishimori with a back elbow smash. Okada whips Ishimori across the ring. Ishimori with a HandSpring Enzuigiri. Ishimori with a ShotGun Meteora. Following a snap mare takeover, Okada avoids The Shining Wizard. Okada rolls Ishimori over for a two count. Ishimori applies The YES Lock. Okada puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Ishimori goes for a GutWrench Suplex, but Okada blocks it. Ishimori delivers a gut punch. Okada responds with The Reverse NeckBreaker. Okada bodyslams Ishimori. Gedo runs interference. Ishimori kicks Okada off the ring apron. Ishimori lands The Orihara MoonSault. Ishimori rolls Okada back into the ring. Ishimori hooks the outside leg for a two count.

Ishimori delivers a ShotGun Dropkick. Ishimori connects with The ShotGun Meteora for a two count. Ishimori drives his knee into the midsection of Okada. Ishimori side steps The Big Boot. Ishimori applies The YES Lock. Okada refuses to quit. Okada negates The Bloody Cross. Okada uppercuts Ishimori. Ishimori with a Jumping Knee Strike. Okada dropkicks Ishimori. Okada goes for The TombStone PileDriver, but Ishimori counters with The Cipher Utaki for a two count. Okada with a Spinning TombStone PileDriver. The referee is distracted by Gedo. Okada applies The Cobra Clutch. Ishimori inadvertently knocks down the referee. Gedo with clubbing blows to Okada. Okada avoids The Brass Knuckle Shot. Okada delivers a ShotGun Dropkick. Okada reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Okada dropkicks Ishimori. Okada makes Ishimori tap out to The Cobra Clutch.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Sanada vs. Taichi In A Quarter-Final Round Match In The 2020 New Japan Cup

Taichi is playing mind games with Sanada. Sanada applies a wrist lock. Sanada backs Taichi into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Sanada signals for the test of strength. Sanada applies a hammerlock. Stalemate in the blue corner. Sanada kicks Taichi in the gut. Sanada applies a side headlock. Taichi wraps a white rope around Sanada’s neck. Red Shoes admonishes Taichi. Taichi kicks Sanada out of the ring. Taichi whips Sanada into the steel barricade. Taichi slams Sanada’s head on the bleachers. Taichi applies the cravate. Taichi starts choking Sanada with the barricade. Taichi sends Sanada shoulder first into the steel ring post. Taichi rolls Sanada back into the ring. Red Shoes nullifies Taichi’s illegal pin attempts. Taichi stands on Sanada’s neck. Taichi toys around with Sanada. Sanada with forearm shivers. Taichi rakes the eyes of Sanada. Sanada scores the elbow knockdown. Sanada goes for a Standing MoonSault, but Taichi ducks out of the way. Sanada with a basement dropkick.

Sanada with forearm shivers. Taichi reverses out of the irish whip from Sanada. Sanada side steps The Big Boot. Sanada dropkicks the right knee of Taichi. Taichi regroups on the outside. Sanada with a SlingShot Pescado. Sanada with clubbing blows to Taichi’s back. Sanada rolls Taichi back into the ring. Sanada applies The Paradise Lock on the bottom rope. Sanada with a low dropkick for a two count. Taichi negates The TKO. Taichi side steps Sanada into the turnbuckle pad. Taichi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Taichi is trying to punk out Sanada. Sanada with forearm shivers. Forearm/Hamstring Kick Exchange. Sanada uppercuts Taichi. Big Boot Exchange. Sanada uppercuts Taichi. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Sanada with machine gun forearms. Taichi responds with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Taichi rips off his pants. Sanada avoids The SuperKick. Sanada applies Skull End. Taichi with a Hook Kick. Taichi ducks a clothesline from Sanada. Taichi with a Back Drop Driver. Sanada negates Black Mephisto.

Sanada dropkicks Taichi. Taichi with a forearm smash. Sanada with clubbing blows to Taichi’s back. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Taichi. Sanada with a Draping Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Sanada applies a nerve hold. Taichi reverses out of the irish whip from Sanada. Sanada skins the cat. Sanada with a sunset flip for a two count. Taichi with a Big Boot. Taichi sends Sanada to the corner. Sanada decks Taichi with a back elbow smash. Sanada locks in Skull End. Red Shoes is distracted by Yoshinobu Kanemaru. Taichi with a Back Drop Driver. Taichi applies The Stretch Plum. Sanada refuses to quit. Taichi goes for The Last Ride, but Sanada counters with a Back Body Drop. Sanada with a forearm smash. Taichi SuperKicks Sanada. Taichi delivers The Axe Bomber. Taichi follows that with a Leaping Kamagiri. Taichi connects with The Bridging Back Drop Driver for a two count. Sanada with a Hurricanrana for a two count. Sanada hits The TKO. Sanada with The Swinging Skull End. Sanada drags Taichi to the corner. Taichi attacks Red Shoes. Kanemaru rakes the eyes of Sanada. Taichi with a low blow. Sanada avoids The Gedo Clutch. Sanada shoves Taichi into Kanemaru. Sanada plants Taichi with The Bridging O’Connor Roll to pickup the victory.

Winner: Sanada via Pinfall

New Japan Cup Semi-Final Matches

– Kazuchika Okada vs. Hiromu Takahashi

– EVIL vs. Sanada

