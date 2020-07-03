New Japan Cup Results 7/3/20

Night 8

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

First Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kota Ibushi, Yuji Nagata, and Gabriel Kidd vs. Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, and El Desperado In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Tanahashi and Taichi will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Taichi backs Tanahashi into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Sabre illegally applies a sleeper hold from the ring apron. Tanahashi kicks Taichi in the face. Tanahashi decks Sabre with a back elbow smash. Taichi starts choking Tanahashi. Ibushi kicks Taichi in the ribs. Ibushi punches Taichi in the back. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Tanahashi with a Leaping Elbow Drop. Ibush follows that with a Twisting Splash. Tanahashi hooks the outside leg for a two count. The referee tells Desperado to get out of the ring. Tanahashi applies a side headlock. Taichi tugs on Tanahashi’s hair. Sabre knocks Ibushi and Kidd off the ring apron. Pier six brawl ensues.

Sabre with two dragon screw leg whips. Suzuki stomps on Nagata’s chest. Taichi whips Tanahashi into the steel barricade. Sabre applies The Cobra Twist. Taichi slams Tanahashi’s head on the bleachers. Taichi is choking Tanahashi with the barricade. Taichi rolls Tanahashi back into the ring. Taichi stomps on the right hamstring of Tanahashi. Sabre uppercuts Ibushi. Taichi tags in Suzuki. Suzuki works on right knee of Tanahashi. Suzuki applies a standing toe hold. Suzuki drags Tanahashi to the corner. Suzuki tags in Desperado. Desperado applies a single leg crab. Kidd breaks the submission hold. Desperado with a Standing Frog Splash on the right leg of Tanahashi. Desperado taunts Kidd. Deperado tags in Sabre. Suzuki Gun has complete control of the match.

Sabre applies a deep leg lock. Taichi starts brawling with Ibushi. Suzuki applies The Kimura Lock to add more pressure. Sabre uppercuts Tanahashi. Sabre starts kicks the left knee of Tanahashi. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Sabre with a Running European Uppercut. Sabre headbutts the midsection of Tanahashi. Tanahashi creates distance with Twist and Shout. Tanahashi tags in Ibushi. Ibushi dives over Sabre. Ibushi clears the ring. Ibushi with a Leaping Hurricanrana. Ibushi with a Mid-Kick. Ibushi delivers his combination offense. Ibushi drops Sabre with another Mid-Kick. Ibushi goes for The Standing MoonSault, but Sabre counters with The Triangle Choke. Taichi kicks Kidd in the gut. Taichi rakes the eyes of Kidd. Sabre with an OverHead Wrist Kick. Ibushi answers with a forearm smash. Sabre dodges The RoundHouse Kick. Sabre applies The Cobra Twist. Ibushi rolls Sabre over for a two count. Sabre with The Big Boot. Ibushi goes for The Pele Kick, but Sabre counters with The Ankle Lock. Sabre with a Running European Uppercut. Ibushi with a RoundHouse Kick. Suzuki and Nagata are tagged in.

Nagata blocks a boot from Suzuki. Forearm Exchange. Nagata unloads three mid-kicks. Nagata with the irish whip. Suzuki denies The Helluva Kick. Suzuki with forearm shivers. Suzuki with The Helluva Kick. Suzuki applies the cravate. Nagata delivers a gut punch. Nagata tells Suzuki to bring it. Second Forearm Exchange. Nagata with a Big Boot. Nagata goes for The Exploder Suplex, but Suzuki counters with a front face lock. Suzuki goes for The Gotch Style PileDriver, but Nagata counters with a Back Body Drop. Nagata connects with The Exploder Suplex. Nagata tags in Kidd. Kidd with forearm shivers. Suzuki slaps Kidd in the face. Suzuki tags in Desperado.

Desperado knocks Tanahashi off the ring apron. Suzuki with the irish whip. Kidd side steps Suzuki into the turnbuckle pad. Kidd drops Desperado with a shoulder tackle. Kidd dropkicks Suzuki to the floor. Desperado reverses out of the irish whip from Kidd. Kidd dives over Desperado. Kidd with a knife edge chop. Desperado goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Kidd lands back on his feet. Kidd dropkicks Desperado. Desperado bridges out of a pinning predicament. Kidd with a double leg takedown. Kidd applies The Boston Crab. Sabre breaks the submission hold. Ibushi dumps Sabre out of the ring. Ibushi and Tanahashi with Stereo SlingShot Pescado’s. Kidd with forearm shivers. Kidd uppercuts Desperado. Desperado thrust kicks the midsection of Kidd. Desperado with a big haymaker. Desperado plants Kidd with Pinche Loco to pickup the victory.

Winner: Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, and El Desperado via Pinfall

Second Match: Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, and Bushi vs. Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, and SHO In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Takagi and Sho will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Takagi drives his knee into the midsection of Sho. Takagi applies a side headlock. Sho sends Takagi across the ring. Takagi runs into Sho. Shoulder Block Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Sho reverses out of the irish whip from Takagi. Takagi denies The Hip Toss. Takagi delivers a gut punch. Takagi pulls Sho down to the mat. Sho ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Sho drops Takagi with a shoulder tackle. Sho with a forearm smash. Sho applies a front face lock. Following a snap mare takeover, Sho kicks Takagi in the back. Sho sends Takagi chest first into the red turnbuckle pad. Sho with clubbing blows to Takagi’s back. Sho is choking Takagi with his boot. Sho tags in Ishii. Ishii unloads four knife edge chops. Takagi shoves Ishii. Second Forearm Exchange. Takagi with a cheap shot to Sho. Sho fires back with a forearm smash. Ishii with a running shoulder tackle. Ishii talks smack to Takagi.

Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Naito dropkicks the left knee of Ishii. Bushi with a basement dropkick. LIJ clears the ring. Bushi is putting the boots to Ishii. Takagi with a Snap DDT on the floor. Naito stands on Ishii’s chest. The referee admonishes LIJ. Takagi drags Ishii to the corner. Takagi tags in Naito. Naito stomps on Ishii’s chest. Naito with a high elbow smash. Ishii tells Naito to bring it. Naito with forearm shivers. Naito is choking Ishii with his boot. Naito tags in Bushi. Bushi hammers down on the back of Ishii’s neck. Bushi wraps his t-shirt around Ishii’s neck. Bushi applies a rear chin lock. Bushi repeatedly stomps on Ishii’s back. Ishii gives Bushi a taste of his own medicine. Naito rakes the eyes of Ishii. Bushi kicks Ishii in the gut. Goto is pissed. Following a snap mare takeover, Bushi stomps on the midsection of Ishii. Bushi tags in Naito. Naito applies the cravate. Naito with a NeckBreaker onto the knee for a two count. Naito toys around with Ishii.

Naito with forearm shivers. Naito slaps Ishii in the face. Ishii with a forearm smash. Naito kicks Ishii in the face. Ishii PowerSlams Naito. Ishii tags in Goto. Goto with two shoulder tackles. Goto knocks Takagi off the ring apron. Goto with forearm shivers. Goto with a corner clothesline. Goto follows that with The Saito Suplex for a two count. Naito fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Naito ducks a clothesline from Goto. Naito scores the elbow knockdown. Naito with a basement dropkick. Naito stomps on Goto’s back. Naito with clubbing elbow smashes in the corner. Naito with the irish whip. Goto avoids The Corner Dropkick. Goto with a shoulder tackle. Goto goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Naito lands back on his feet. Naito applies a waist lock. Goto with a back elbow smash. Naito kicks Goto in the gut. Bushi flips Goto into a low dropkick from Naito. Takagi and Sho are tagged in.

Lariat Exchange. Takagi with a running knee lift. Takagi with a Vertical Suplex. Sho dodges The Sliding Lariat. Takagi with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Sho with a Vertical Suplex. Third Forearm Exchange. Takagi blocks a boot from Sho. Corner Clothesline Exchange. Takagi with a Snap Saito Suplex. Sho ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Sho with Two Snap German Suplex’s. Sho maintains waist control. Takagi with three sharp elbow strikes. Sho kicks Takagi in the gut. Takagi with a running short-arm clothesline. Sho with a Jumping Knee Strike. Takagi responds with The Western Lariat. Takagi tags in Bushi. Bushi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bushi dropkicks the left knee of Sho. Bushi with a DDT. Bushi backs away from Ishii. Ishii with clubbing headbutts.

Bushi kicks Ishii in the gut. Bushi dumps Ishii out of the ring. Bushi stomps on Sho’s back. Sho negates The Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Sho drives his knee into the midsection of Bushi. Sho with the irish whip. Bushi side steps Sho into the turnbuckle pad. Sho takes a ride on the LIJ Train. Bushi connects with The BackStabber for a two count. Naito kicks Goto out of the ring. Sho avoids MX. Goto clotheslines Bushi. Naito dropkicks the left knee of Goto. Ishii with a Vertical Drop BrainBuster to Naito. Takagi drops Ishii with a running shoulder tackle. Sho blocks a lariat from Takagi. Takagi with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Second Lariat Exchange. Sho fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Bushi with a Rewind Kick. Sho responds with a Lariat. Sho hits The PowerBreaker for a two count. Sho plants Bushi with Shock Arrow to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, and SHO via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Third Match: EVIL vs. Sanada In A Semi-Final Round Match In The 2020 New Japan Cup

Sanada wants EVIL to shake his hand. EVIL obliges. Sanada negates Everything Is EVIL! EVIL escapes Skull End. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. EVIL kicks Sanada in the gut. EVIL applies a side headlock. EVIL drops Sanada with a shoulder tackle. Sanada drops down on the canvas. Sanada goes for a Hip Toss, but EVIL blocks it. Sanada with a gut punch. Sanada with an arm-drag takeover. EVIL regroups on the outside. Sanada shows off his athleticism. Sanada tells EVIL to bring it. Sanada with a Big Boot. EVIL clotheslines Sanada over the top rope. EVIL repeatedly whips Sanada into the steel barricade. EVIL shows down the referee. EVIL wraps a chair around Sanada’s neck. EVIL sends Sanada neck first into the steel ring post. EVIL stands on Sanada’s back. The referee admonishes EVIL. Sanada gets back in the ring at the count of fifteen.

EVIL drives his knee into the midsection of Sanada. EVIL pulls Sanada down to the mat. EVIL rams his elbow across Sanada’s face. EVIL applies a rear chin lock. Sanada with elbows into the midsection of EVIL. EVIL answers with a knee lift. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of EVIL. Sanada with forearm shivers. EVIL reverses out of the irish whip from Sanada. Sanada continues to dropkick the left knee of EVIL. EVIL ducks a clothesline from Sanada. Sanada with a Hurricanrana. Sanada follows that with a SlingShot Pescado. Sanada rolls EVIL back into the ring. Sanada with the lateral press for a two count. EVIL grabs a side headlock. EVIL hammers down on the back of Sanada’s neck. EVIL rakes the eyes of Sanada. EVIL throws the right leg of Sanada at the referee. EVIL thrust kicks the midsection of Sanada. EVIL blocks a boot from Sanada. EVIL clotheslines the back of Sanada’s neck. EVIL with a Draping Foot Stomp for a two count.

EVIL goes for a Fisherman’s Buster, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Sanada applies a waist lock. EVIL decks Sanada with a back elbow smash. Sanada skins the cat. Sanada dives over EVIL. EVIL thrust kicks the midsection of Sanada. EVIL goes for a Fisherman’s Buster, but Sanada counters with a Draping Fisherman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. EVIL fights out of the fireman’s carry position. EVIL applies a waist lock. Sanada with a back elbow smash. EVIL shoves the referee into Sanada. EVIL kicks Sanada in the gut. Assisted Magic Killer. Forearm Exchange. Sanada uppercuts EVIL. EVIL answers with a Misdirection Lariat. EVIL hits Darkness Falls for a two count.

EVIL goes for Everything Is EVIL, but Sanada blocks it. Sanada applies a full nelson lock. Sanada transitions into Skull End. Sanada ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Sanada dropkicks EVIL. Sanada with The Bridging Tiger Suplex for a two count. Sanada applies Skull End. EVIL refuses to quit. EVIL starts punching the back of Sanada’s neck. EVIL rolls out of Skull End. EVIL with The Lariat for a two count. Counter Display. Sanada with The Slice Bread #2 for a two count. Sanada is favoring his neck. Sanada ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Sanada locks in Skull End. Sanada goes for The Muto MoonSault, but EVIL gets his knees up in the air. EVIL whips Sanada into the referee. EVIL low blows Sanada. EVIL connects with The Home Run Shot. EVIL delivers another vicious low blow. EVIL plants Sanada with Everything Is EVIL to pickup the victory.

Winner: EVIL via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Hiromu Takahashi In A Semi-Final Round Match In The 2020 New Japan Cup

Takahashi is trying to play mind games with Okada. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Okada backs Takahashi into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for the clean break. Okada pats Takahashi on the chest. Takahashi turns Okada over. Takahashi mocks Okada. Takahashi with a running clothesline. Takahashi tells Okada to bring. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Okada. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Takahashi side steps The Big Boot. Takahashi with a Running Hurricanrana. Short-Arm Reversal by Okada. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Takahashi kicks the middle rope into Okada’s throat. Okada dodges the basement dropkick. Takahasi slides under the running elbow smash. Okada fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Okada applies The Cobra Clutch. Takahashi grabs the top rope which forces the break. Takahashi regroups on the outside. Okada with a double sledge. Okada drops Takahashi with a NeckBreaker on the floor. Takahashi gets back in the ring at the count of fourteen.

Okada kicks Takahashi in the gut. Okada hammers down on the back of Takahashi’s back. Okada dumps Takahashi back first on the canvas. Okada with a SlingShot Senton for a one count. Takahashi unloads four knife edge chops. Okada drives his knee into the midsection of Takahashi. Okada with a Swinging NeckBreaker. Okada talks smack to Takahashi. Takahashi with two overhand chops. Okada answers with a knee lift into the midsection. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Okada kicks Takahashi in the face. Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Takahashi follows that with a basement dropkick. Takahashi with a blistering chop. Short-Arm Reversal by Okada. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Once again Takahashi kicks the middle rope into Okada’s throat. Takahashi dropkicks Okada to the floor. Takahashi with a Missile Dropkick off the ring apron. Takahashi rolls Okada back into the ring. Takahashi with the lateral press for a two count.

Takahashi goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Okada blocks it. Okada applies a wrist lock. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Okada with clubbing blows to Takahashi’s back. Takahashi SuperKicks Okada. Takahashi with The Falcon Arrow for a two count. Okada denies The Dynamite Plunger. Takahashi with elbows into the midsection of Okada. Okada hits The FlapJack. Okada with a Leaping Back Elbow Smash. Okada kicks Takahashi in the gut. Okada with The Spike DDT for a two count. Okada bodyslams Takahashi. Okada dives over Takahashi. Okada uppercuts Takahashi. Takahashi answers with a Release German Suplex. Forearm Exchange. Okada with Three Uppercuts. Okada delivers The ShotGun Dropkick. Okada puts Takahashi on the top turnbuckle. Okada with a Standing Dropkick that sends Takahashi crashing to the outside. Okada whips Takahashi into the steel barricade. Okada with The Helluva Kick. Okada hits The Draping DDT on the floor.

Okada rolls Takahashi back into the ring. Okada with a Missile Dropkick for a two count. Okada dropkicks the back of Takahashi’s head. Okada whips Takahashi across the ring. Okada goes for another dropkick, but Takahashi holds onto the ropes. Takahashi with a ShotGun Dropkick. Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Takahashi puts Okada on the top turnbuckle. Takahashi with clubbing blows to Okada’s back. Okada with forearm shivers. Takahashi slaps Okada in the chest. Takahashi with a Running Dropkick that sends Okada crashing to the outside. Takahashi follows that with The Sunset Bomb off the ring apron. Takahashi rolls Okada back into the ring. Takahashi connects with The Dynamite Plunger for a two count. Okada fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Okada applies a waist lock. Takahashi with three sharp elbow strikes. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Okada. Takahashi SuperKicks Okada. Okada responds with The Dynamic Dropkick. Okada drills Takahashi with The TombStone PileDriver.

Okada applies The Cobra Clutch. Takahashi tugs on Okada’s hair. Takahashi with a Running Death Valley Driver into the blue turnbuckle pad. Takahashi SuperKicks Okada. Okada negates The Time Bomb. Okada with a Front Dropkick. Takahashi with a Running Lariat. Okada goes for The TombStone PileDriver, but Takahashi lands back on his feet. Takahashi hits The Rain Maker for a two count. Takahashi connects with The Time Bomb for a two count. Takahashi goes for The Reverse Suplex, but Okada lands back on his feet. Okada goes for The Spinning Rain Maker, but Takahashi counters with a Triangle Choke. Okada with a Desperation PowerBomb. Takahashi rolls Okada over for a two count. Takahashi with a Cazadora FlatLiner. Okada dropkicks Takahashi. Takahashi responds with a Running Lariat. Takahashi goes for Time Bomb II, but Okada counters with The Spinning TombStone PileDriver. Okada locks in The Cobra Clutch. Okada drops Takahashi with The Spinning Rain Maker. Okada is trying to wear down Takahashi. Okada plants Takahashi with Two Rain Makers. Okada makes Takahashi pass out to The Cobra Clutch.

Kazuchika Okada and EVIL advances to the finals of the 2020 New Japan Cup.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada via Referee Stoppage

