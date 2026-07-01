Bushiroad’s sale of New Japan Pro Wrestling is now complete.

The transaction closed at the end of June, with Bushiroad handing over all of its ownership shares to TV Asahi and CyberAgent. The two companies each now hold an equal 46.3 percent stake in NJPW, with the promotion set to operate as a “consolidated subsidiary” of TV Asahi going forward while also receiving backing from CyberAgent.

NJPW released a video today featuring company president Hiroshi Tanahashi addressing fans directly about the sale and the promotion’s growth plans under the new ownership structure. Tanahashi also moved to reassure fans that NJPW’s relationship with Stardom will continue despite the two no longer sharing a parent company, as Stardom remains part of Bushiroad and was not included in the sale.

In the video, Tanahashi stated the following (translated from Japanese to English):