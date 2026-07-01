Bushiroad’s sale of New Japan Pro Wrestling is now complete.
The transaction closed at the end of June, with Bushiroad handing over all of its ownership shares to TV Asahi and CyberAgent. The two companies each now hold an equal 46.3 percent stake in NJPW, with the promotion set to operate as a “consolidated subsidiary” of TV Asahi going forward while also receiving backing from CyberAgent.
NJPW released a video today featuring company president Hiroshi Tanahashi addressing fans directly about the sale and the promotion’s growth plans under the new ownership structure. Tanahashi also moved to reassure fans that NJPW’s relationship with Stardom will continue despite the two no longer sharing a parent company, as Stardom remains part of Bushiroad and was not included in the sale.
In the video, Tanahashi stated the following (translated from Japanese to English):
This is Tanahashi, president of New Japan Pro-Wrestling.
As previously announced, yesterday, June 30, all shares held by Bushiroad were transferred to TV Asahi and CyberAgent, and New Japan Pro-Wrestling has become a consolidated subsidiary of TV Asahi.
TV Asahi has recognized New Japan’s tradition of producing numerous star wrestlers and nurturing new talent, as well as the passion of our fans both in Japan and abroad, our global brand power, our ability to stage successful events, and the value of our video content.
This year, TV Asahi broadcast two of our events on prime-time national television.
Moving forward, together with our wrestlers, employees, and executives, we will continue to enhance New Japan’s appeal and corporate value so that TV Asahi will be inspired to help us grow even further.
With the cooperation of CyberAgent, we believe that by making our wrestlers even more famous and helping them shine, we will fill arenas to capacity and bring joy to our fans.
We are committed to working harder and with greater dedication than ever before. We ask for your continued support, everyone watching this video.
Furthermore, we will cherish the relationship we have built with Stardom and continue to strive together as good rivals. Fans of both organizations, please rest assured.
Now, it’s time for the new New Japan Pro-Wrestling to take its first step toward the next stage. Stay tuned!