New Japan Road Results 6/16/22

Tochigi Prefecture Cultural Center

Tochigi, Japan

– Taka Michinoku defeated Ryohei Oiwa via Submission in 7:59 (CrossFace)

– Tiger Mask & Tomoaki Honma defeated Clark Connors & Kosei Fujita via Pinfall in 8:54 (Kokeshi HeadButt)

– Minoru Suzuki & Yoshinobu Kanemaru defeated Tomohiro Ishii & Yuto Nakashima via Pinfall in 8:40 (Gotch Style PileDriver)

– Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi, YOH and Toru Yano defeated EVIL, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi and Dick Togo via Pinfall In 7:53 In A 8-Man Tag Team Match (Direct Drive)

– TJ Perkins, Francesco Akira and Aaron Henare defeated Ryusuke Taguchi, Master Wato and Jado via Submission in 9:35 In A 6-Man Tag Team Match (Ultimate Clutch)

– Hiromu Takahashi & Bushi defeated Taiji Ishimori & Gedo via Submission in 10:01 (D The Triangle Choke)

-Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi and Sanada defeated Kazuchika Okada, Togi Makabe and Hiroyoshi Tenzan via Pinfall in 14:18 In A 6-Man Tag Team Match (Bridging O’Connor Roll)

