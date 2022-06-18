New Japan Road Results 6/18/22

Esforta Arena Hachioji

Tokyo, Japan

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Taka Michinoku vs. Kosei Fujita

Chain grappling exchange. Wrist Lock Exchange. Michinoku with a side headlock takeover. Fujita answers with the headscissors escape. Test Of Strength. Fujita with a waist lock go-behind. Michinoku drop steps into a side headlock. Fujita whips Michinoku across the ring. Michinoku drops Fujita with a shoulder tackle. Fujita drops down on the canvas. Fujita with a Hip Toss. Fujita stomps on Michinoku’s back. Fujita bodyslams Michinoku for a one count. Fujita with a transition stomp. Fujita with forearm shivers. Michinoku answers with a drop toe hold. Michinoku with an elbow drop. Michinoku stomps on Fujita’s back. Michinoku applies the cravate. Michinoku with a knee lift. Following a snap mare takeover, Michinoku dropkicks the back of Fujita’s head. Michinoku applies a side headlock. Michinoku transitions into a Figure Four Headlock. Fujita puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Michinoku goes back to the side headlock. Michinoku with a side headlock takeover. Michinoku applies a headscissors neck lock. Fujita reaches the bottom rope to create separation.

Following a snap mare takeover, Michinoku with a Running Knee Strike for a two count. Michinoku applies The Headscissors Arm-Bar. Michinoku toys around with Fujita. Fujita with forearm shivers. Fujita whips Michinoku across the ring. Fujita goes for a dropkick, but Michinoku holds onto the ropes. Michinoku repeatedly stomps on Fujita’s back. Fujita dropkicks Michinoku. Michinoku denies The Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Fujita with combo forearms. Fujita sends Michinoku into the ropes. Fujita with another dropkick. Michinoku with clubbing blows to Fujita’s back. Fujita rocks Michinoku with a forearm smash. Fujita bodyslams Michinoku. Fujita applies The Boston Crab. Michinoku grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Fujita stomps on Michinoku’s chest. Michinoku negates The Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Fujita with forearm shivers. Michinoku nails Fujita with The Pump Kick. Michinoku with a Rising Knee Strike for a two count. Fujita slaps Michinoku in the face. Fujita rolls Michinoku over for a two count. Fujita connects with The Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. Michinoku ducks a clothesline from Fujita. Michinoku with an arm-bar takedown. Michinoku makes Fujita tap out to The CrossFace.

Winner: Taka Michinoku via Submission

Second Match: Tomoaki Honma & Tiger Mask vs. Clark Connors & Yuto Nakashima

Tomoaki Honma and Clark Connors will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Connors applies a side headlock. Honma whips Connors across the ring. Connors runs into Honma. Shoulder Block Exchange. Connors drives his knee into the midsection of Honma. Connors with a misdirection shoulder tackle. Connors transitions into a corner mount. Connors with a SpringBoard Double Handle Strike for a one count. Honma kicks Connors in the gut. Connors with a knife edge chop. Palm Strike Exchange. Honma applies a side headlock. Connors buries his knee into the midsection of Honma. Connors brings Honma to the corner. Connors tags in Nakashima. Honma avoids the double team attack. Honma tags in Tiger. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Nakashima with a waist lock takedown. Nakashima applies a front face lock. Hammerlock Exchange. Nakashima applies a side headlock. Tiger with a wrist lock takedown. Tiger grabs a side headlock. Nakashima whips Tiger across the ring. Tiger drops Nakashima with a shoulder tackle. Nakashima drops down on the canvas. Nakashima with a Hip Toss.

Nakashima repeatedly stomps on Tiger’s chest. Nakashima with forearm shivers. Tiger with a Spinning Back Kick. Tiger hits The Butterfly Suplex. Tiger with an elbow smash. Tiger tags in Honma. Honma repeatedly stomps on Nakashima’s back. Honma unloads two knife edge chops. Honma bodyslams Nakashima. Honma applies the single leg crab. Second Palm Strike Exchange. Honma dumps Connors out of the ring. Honma continues to stomp on Nakashima’s back. Honma tags in Tiger. Tiger is putting the boots to Nakashima. Tiger with Two Mid-Kicks. Tiger with a Knee Drop for a two count. Nakashima with forearm shivers. Tiger punches Nakashima in the ribs. Tiger drives his knee into the midsection of Nakashima. Nakashima with two forearm shivers. Tiger kicks Nakashima in the ribs. Tiger slaps Nakashima in the face. Nakashima bodyslams Tiger. Nakashima tags in Connors. Connors with a shoulder tackle. Connors knocks Honma off the ring apron. Connors with a running elbow smash. Connors with The Corner Spear. Connors follows that with a Back Body Drop for a two count. Connors goes for The Pounce, but Tiger counters with The Kitchen Sink. Tiger tags in Honma. Honma with three knife edge chops. Honma sends Connors to the corner. Honma with a running elbow smash.

Honma with The Running Bulldog. Honma follows that with The Kokeshi HeadButt. Honma repeatedly stomps on Connors chest. Honma with clubbing boot scrapes. Honma delivers The Face Wash. Connors denies The Vertical Suplex. Forearm Exchange. Honma HeadButts Connors. Connors delivers The Pounce. Connors tags in Nakashima. Nakashima knocks Tiger off the apron. Nakashima with forearm shivers. Nakashima sends Honma to the corner. Nakashima with a flying forearm smash. Nakashima scores the forearm knockdown. Nakashima with Three Mid-Kicks for a two count. Nakashima repeatedly stomps on Honma’s chest. Nakashima applies The Heel Hook. Tiger kicks Nakashima in the back. Connors with clubbing blows to Tiger’s back. Double Irish Whip. Tiger side steps Nakashima into the turnbuckle pad. Connors avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Tiger with a Flipping Mule Kick. Tiger with a Roundhouse Kick to Nakashima. Honma with The Diving Kokeshi HeadButt for a two count. Tiger dumps Connors out of the ring. Honma bodyslams Nakashima. Honma connects with The Flying Kokeshi HeadButt to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tomoaki Honma & Tiger Mask via Pinfall

Third Match: Tomohiro Ishii & Ryohei Oiwa vs. Minoru Suzuki & Yoshinobu Kanemaru

Tomohiro Ishii and Yoshinobu Kanemaru will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Ishii backs Kanemaru into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Ishii blocks a boot from Kanemaru. Kanemaru ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Ishii avoids the eye rake. Kanemaru ducks under a chop from Ishii. Kanemaru sends Ishii to the corner. Ishii side steps Kanemaru into the turnbuckle pad. Ishii avoids the low dropkick. Kanemaru ducks under a forearm from Ishii. Ishii dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Ishii goes for a Sliding Lariat, but Kanemaru ducks out of the way. Kanemaru miss fires on another low dropkick. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Suzuki and Oiwa are tagged in. Forearm Exchange. Suzuki whips Oiwa across the ring. Suzuki drops Oiwa with The Big Boot. Suzuki sends Oiwa into the ropes. Oiwa with a running shoulder tackle. Oiwa with forearm shivers. Suzuki applies a side headlock. Suzuki HeadButts Oiwa. Oiwa regroups on the outside. Suzuki kicks Oiwa in the chest. Suzuki whips Oiwa into the steel barricade. Ishii and Kanemaru are trading back and forth chops.

Suzuki Gun tosses Ishii and Oiwa around the ringside area. Kanemaru repeatedly kicks the left knee of Ishii. Kanemaru kicks Oiwa in the gut. Oiwa gets back in the ring at the count of ten. Oiwa with forearm shivers. Suzuki punches Oiwa in the ribs. Suzuki with combo palm strikes. Suzuki drives his knee into the midsection of Oiwa. Following a snap mare takeover, Suzuki kicks Oiwa in the back. Suzuki tags in Kanemaru. Kanemaru hammers down on the back of Oiwa’s neck. Kanemaru whips Oiwa across the ring. Kanemaru scores the elbow knockdown. Kanemaru dropkicks Ishii off the ring apron. Kanemaru tags in Suzuki. Suzuki with a knee lift. Suzuki toys around with Oiwa. Oiwa with forearm shivers. Suzuki slaps Oiwa in the chest. Suzuki buries his knee into the midsection of Oiwa. Suzuki applies The Kimura Lock. Suzuki pulls back both the arms of Oiwa. Oiwa puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Suzuki tags in Kanemaru. Oiwa with two overhand chops. Kanemaru rakes the eyes of Oiwa. Following a snap mare takeover, Kanemaru with an elbow smash. Kanemaru tags in Suzuki.

Suzuki is putting the boots to Oiwa. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Suzuki with a knee lift. Suzuki rocks Oiwa with a forearm smash. Oiwa dropkicks Suzuki. Ishii and Kanemaru are tagged in. Kanemaru ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Ishii dodges The Big Boot. The Swing and Miss Fest continues. Ishii drops Kanemaru with a fake out chop. Kanemaru reverses out of the irish whip from Ishii. Kanemaru kicks Ishii in the face. Ishii with a running shoulder tackle. Ishii unloads three knife edge chops. Short-Arm Reversal by Kanemaru. Kanemaru kicks the left knee of Ishii. Kanemaru dropkicks the back of Ishii’s left knee. Kanemaru drops his elbow on the left knee of Ishii. Ishii denies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Ishii with a blistering chop. Kanemaru with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ishii goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Kanemaru lands back on his feet. Kanemaru hits The British Fall. Kanemaru tags in Suzuki. Suzuki repeatedly stomps on Ishii’s back. Ishii with The Back Drop Driver. Ishii blocks a boot from Kanemaru. Ishii with a Release German Suplex. Ishii tags in Oiwa.

Oiwa with forearm shivers. Oiwa sends Suzuki to the corner. Oiwa with a Corner Dropkick. Oiwa with a shoulder tackle for a two count. Oiwa follows that with The GutWrench Suplex. Oiwa applies The Boston Crab. Suzuki reaches the bottom rope which forces the break. Oiwa kicks Suzuki in the gut. Oiwa with two forearm smashes. Suzuki ducks a clothesline from Oiwa. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Suzuki goes for The Gotch Style PileDriver, but Oiwa counters with The Back Body Drop. Suzuki applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Oiwa puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Third Forearm Exchange. Oiwa dropkicks Suzuki. Oiwa whips Suzuki across the ring. Oiwa goes for a dropkick, but Suzuki holds onto the ropes. Kanemaru kicks Ishii in the face. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Ishii. Kanemaru applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Ishii makes Oiwa tap out to the single leg crab. After the match, Kanemaru refuses to let go of The Figure Four Leg Lock. Kanemaru wraps the left leg of Ishii around the steel ring post. Kanemaru smashes the left knee of Ishii with a folding chair.

Winner: Minoru Suzuki & Yoshinobu Kanemaru via Submission

Fourth Match: EVIL, Gedo, Yujiro Takahashi and Dick Togo vs. Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi, YOH and Toru Yano In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Bullet Club attacks Chaos before the bell rings. EVIL kicks Goto in the face. EVIL is choking Goto with his boot. EVIL applies a wrist lock. EVIL sends Goto to the corner. Goto with a running shoulder tackle. Goto kicks Gedo in the gut. War Drums to Gedo, Takahashi and Togo. Chaos poses for the crowd. Goto stomps on EVIL’s back. Goto punches EVIL in the back. EVIL rakes the eyes of Goto. Takahashi removes the blue turnbuckle pad. EVIL whips Goto into the exposed steel. Bullet Club clears the ring. Takahashi stomps on Goto’s chest. EVIL wraps his t-shirt around Goto’s neck. EVIL tags in Takahashi. Wish Bone Attack. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with two haymakers. Takahashi with a Leg Drop/Elbow Drop/Falling HeadButt Combination for a two count. Takahashi slams Goto’s head on the exposed steel. Takahashi tags in Gedo. Gedo rakes the eyes of Goto. The referee is trying to calm down Chaos. Gedo talks smack to Goto. Gedo fish hooks Goto. Gedo tags in Togo.

Bullet Club are mauling Goto behind the referee’s back. Togo stomps on Goto’s chest. Following a snap mare takeover, Togo with The Fist Drop for a two count. Togo tugs on Goto’s hair. Goto avoids the exposed steel. Goto knocks EVIL and Takahashi off the ring apron. Goto sends Togo chest first into the exposed steel. Goto drops Togo with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Goto tags in Yano. Yano removes another turnbuckle pad. Yano side steps Togo into the exposed steel. Yano uses the turnbuckle pad as a shield. Yano shoves Gedo into Takahashi. EVIL kicks Yano in the gut. Yano pulls EVIL down to the mat. Togo reverses out of the irish whip from Yano. Yano holds onto the ropes. Yano ducks a clothesline from Togo. Palm Strike Exchange. Togo with the greco roman eye poke. Togo with a closed fist shot to Yano’s jaw. Yano reverses out of the irish whip from Togo. Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Yano tags in Hashi.

EVIL attacks Hashi from behind. EVIL rakes the eyes of Hashi. Takahashi kicks Hashi in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Hashi dropkicks the left knee of EVIL. Takahashi rakes the eyes of Hashi. Double Shoulder Tackle. Assisted Hip Toss. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of EVIL. Hashi throws EVIL into Takahashi. Bishamon with a Double Splash, but the referee didn’t make the cover for whatever reason. Hashi tags in Yoh. Goto sends Takahashi to the corner. Hashi with a running elbow smash. Yoh with a leaping back elbow smash. Chaos follows that with The Violent Flash for a two count. A pier six brawl ensues in Hachioji. Gedo rakes the eyes of Yoh. Takahashi hits The Fisherman’s Buster. Takahashi tags in Gedo. Gedo with a JawBreaker. Gedo SuperKicks Yoh for a two count. The referee gets distracted by Togo. Gedo delivers the brass knuckle punch to the midsection of Yoh. Yoh SuperKicks Gedo to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi, YOH and Toru Yano via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fifth Match: TJ Perkins, Francesco Akira and Aaron Henare vs. Ryusuke Taguchi, Master Wato and Jado In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

United Empire attacks Taguchi Japan before the bell rings. Akira is throwing haymakers at Wato. Akira with clubbing blows to Wato’s back. Akira hammers down on the back of Wato’s neck. Wato leapfrogs over Akira. Wato drives his elbow into the midsection of Akira. Wato with a backhand. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Wato stomps on Akira’s chest. Wato with a forearm smash. Wato stomps on Akira’s back. Akira rakes the eyes of Wato. Wato reverses out of the irish whip from Akira. Akira launches Wato over the top rope. Wato with a forearm smash. Perkins pulls Wato off the ring apron. United Empire clears the ring. Akira with The Slingshot Pescado. Akira is choking Wato with his boot. Akira rolls Wato back into the ring. Akira hooks the outside leg for a one count. Perkins tags himself in. Perkins bodyslams Wato. Assisted Senton Splash. Perkins hooks the outside leg for a two count. Perkins stomps on Wato’s back.

Perkins applies a rear chin lock. Perkins brings Wato down to the mat. Perkins rams his boot across Wato’s face. Perkins slams Wato’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Perkins tags in Henare. Henare with clubbing blows to Wato’s back. Henare with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Henare slings Wato into a turnbuckle pad. Henare with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Henare drives his knee into the midsection of Wato. Wato with forearm shivers. Henare drops Wato with a Mid-Kick. Henare with a Deadlift Vertical Suplex for a two count. Henare kicks Taguchi in the gut. Henare dumps Taguchi out of the ring. United Empire repeatedly stomps on Wato’s chest. Henare HeadButts Wato. Henare tags in Perkins. Wato avoids The Slingshot Senton. Wato kicks Perkins in the face. Wato ducks a clothesline from Akira. Wato with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Wato hits The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker.

Wato tags in Taguchi. Taguchi with a Hip Attack to Akira. Henare kicks Taguchi in the gut. Taguchi reverses out of the irish whip from Henare. Hip Attack Party. Taguchi drops Perkins with The Bomaye for a two count. Double Irish Whip. Double Drop Toe Hold. Akira with a Double Dropkick off Perkins back. Double Irish Whip to Taguchi. Taguchi with a double toe kick. Taguchi with a Double DDT. Jado and Henare are tagged in. Lariat Exchange. Henare talks smack to Jado. Wato with a gut punch. Jado with a knee lift. Taguchi follows that with a Hip Attack. Jado with a Running Lariat for a two count. Jado applies The OJK. Taguchi gets Perkins trapped in The Ankle Lock. Jado denies The Streets Of Rage. Jado with a knife edge chop. Henare ducks a clothesline from Jado. Henare delivers his combination offense. Henare makes Jado tap out to The Ultimate Clutch.

Winner: TJ Perkins, Francesco Akira and Aaron Henare via Submission

Sixth Match: Kazuchika Okada, Togi Makabe and Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi and Sanada In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Tetsuya Naito will start things off. Naito taunts Tenzan. Naito side steps the collar and elbow tie up. Naito is playing mind games with Tenzan. Tenzan attacks Naito from behind. Tenzan with Two Headbutts. Tenzan whips Naito across the ring. Naito holds onto the ropes. Naito kicks Tenzan in the face. Mongolian Chop Exchange. Tenzan starts choking Naito. Makabe and Takagi are tagged in. Takagi runs into Makabe. Shoulder Block Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Takagi unloads a flurry of right jabs. Takagi whips Makabe across the ring. Makabe with a running shoulder tackle. Takagi regroups in the corner. Okada and Sanada are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Okada backs Sanada into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Sanada turns Okada over. Sanada pats Okada on the chest. Sanada with a single leg takedown Okada denies The Paradise Lock. Sanada kicks Okada in the gut. Okada with The Flapjack. Okada with a forearm smash. Okada slams Sanada’s head on the red turnbuckle pad. Okada tags in Tenzan.

Tenzan kicks Sanada in the gut. Tenzan HeadButts Sanada. Tenzan with Three Mongolian Chops. Tenzan with another headbutt. Tenzan follows that with a corner clothesline. Tenzan drills Sanada with The BrainBuster for a two count. Tenzan applies the greco roman throat hold. Tenzan slams Sanada’s head on the same turnbuckle pad. Tenzan tags in Makabe. Makabe repeatedly stomps on Sanada’s chest. Makabe is choking Sanada with his boot. Makabe applies the single leg crab. Makabe brings Sanada to the corner. Makabe tags in Okada. Okada kicks Sanada in the gut. Okada with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Okada applies a rear chin lock. Sanada with elbows into the midsection of Okada. Okada punches Sanada in the back. Sanada reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Okada side steps Sanada into the turnbuckle pad. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Okada. Sanada uses his feet to create separation. Sanada tags in Naito.

Naito with a forearm smash. Naito kicks Okada in the gut. Naito punches Okada in the back. Naito whips Okada across the ring. Naito with a Hip Toss. Naito clears the ring. Naito scores the elbow knockdown. Naito dropkicks the back of Okada’s head. Naito sends Okada to the corner. Naito with a Corner Dropkick. Naito sweeps out the legs of Okada. Combination Cabron for a two count. Naito with two forearm smashes. Naito applies the cravate. Okada with heavy bodyshots. Okada ducks a clothesline from Naito. Okada applies The Money Clip. Naito with a deep arm-drag. Naito kicks Okada in the gut. Okada drops Naito with The Big Boot. Okada tags in Makabe. Makabe with the irish whip. Makabe with a corner clothesline. Makabe transitions into a corner mount. Naito denies The Northern Lights Suplex. Naito kicks Makabe in the gut. Naito with a Swinging NeckBreaker. Naito tags in Takagi. Takagi kicks Makabe in the gut. Takagi with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Takagi blasts Makabe with a knife edge chop. Takagi with a running knee lift. Takagi with a Vertical Suplex for a two count.

Takagi plays to the crowd. Second Forearm Exchange. Makabe clotheslines Takagi. Makabe knocks Sanada off the apron. Double Irish Whip. Tenzan with a corner clothesline. Okada with a running elbow smash. Makabe Powerslams Takagi for a two count. Takagi denies The German Suplex. Takagi runs Makabe into the turnbuckle pad. Makabe takes a ride on The LIJ Train. Double Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Naito dumps Tenzan out of the ring. Takagi goes for Last Of The Dragon, but Okada counters with The Big Boot. Sanada kicks Okada in the gut. Okada reverses out of the irish whip from Sanada. Okada goes for a dropkick, but Sanada holds onto the ropes. Sanada with a basement dropkick. Double Irish Whip. Makabe with a double clothesline. Makabe delivers The Western Lariat. Lariat Exchange. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi with The Ryukon Lariat. Takagi connects with The Pumping Bomber for a two count. Takagi plants Makabe with Last Of The Dragon to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi and Sanada via Pinfall

Seventh Match: Hiromu Takahashi & Bushi vs. Taiji Ishimori & SHO

Sho talks smack to Takahashi before the bell rings. That lead us to a massive brawl on the outside. Ishimori rakes the eyes of Takahashi. Sho rolls Bushi back into the ring. Bullet Club gangs up on Bushi. Sho rakes the eyes of Bushi. Double Irish Whip. Bushi side steps Ishimori into the turnbuckle pad. Bushi with a back elbow smash. Bushi kicks Sho in the face. Bushi throws Ishimori into Sho. Bushi with a Double Hurricanrana. Bushi repeatedly stomps on Sho’s back and chest. Bushi with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Bushi with a transition stomp. Bushi drives his knee into the midsection of Sho. Sho reverses out of the irish whip from Bushi. Ishimori kicks Bushi in the back. Ishimori with a shoulder block. Ishimori slams Bushi’s head on the top rope. Sho knocks Takahashi off the ring apron. Ishimori goes back to raking the eyes of Takahashi. Sho whips Bushi into the steel barricade. Red Shoes is losing control of this match. Sho stomps on Bushi’s back. Sho rolls Bushi back into the ring.

Sho is choking Bushi with his boot. Sho starts ripping off Bushi’s t-shirt. Ishimori kicks Takahashi in the gut. Bullet Club rips off Takahashi’s shirt. Sho wraps Bushi’s shirt around his neck. Sho tags in Ishimori. Ishimori applies the cravate. Ishimori with clubbing shoulder blocks. Ishimori cranks on Bushi’s neck. Ishimori taunts the Hachioji crowd. Ishimori goes into the lateral press for a two count. Ishimori tags in Sho. Bullet Club is mauling Bushi in the corner. Sho applies a wrist lock. Sho with combination kicks. Sho works on his joint manipulation game. Sho tags in Ishimori. Bushi with forearm shivers. Ishimori drives his knee into the midsection of Bushi. Ishimori with a knife edge chop. Ishimori rakes the eyes of Bushi. Ishimori sends Bushi to the corner. Bushi kicks Ishimori in the face. Bushi dropkicks the left knee of Ishimori. Bushi tags in Takahashi.

Takahashi knocks Sho off the apron. Takahashi with forearm shivers. Ishimori reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Ishimori. Takahashi with a Running Headscissors Takeover. Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Takahashi follows that with a basement dropkick. Ishimori regroups on the outside. Takahashi with a Double Shotgun Dropkick. Takahashi rolls Ishimori back into the ring. Takahashi hooks the outside leg for a two count. Takahashi goes for a Running Death Valley Driver, but Ishimori lands back on his feet. Takahashi kicks Ishimori in the face. Ishimori nails Takahashi with The Pump Kick. Forearm Exchange. Ishimori avoids The SuperKick. Ishimori with a Jumping Knee Strike. Takahashi SuperKicks Ishimori. Ishimori with a Handspring Roundhouse Kick. Ishimori tags in Sho. Sho knocks Bushi off the apron. Sho applies a waist lock. Takahashi with three sharp elbow strikes. Sho rakes the eyes of Takahashi. Takahashi dropkicks the left knee of Sho. Takahashi tags in Bushi. Bushi with The Missile Dropkick. Bushi stomps on Sho’s back. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Sho. Bushi drops Sho with The DDT for a two count.

Sho denies The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Bushi kicks Sho in the gut. Sho with a running elbow smash. Bushi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bushi dropkicks the right knee of Sho. Bushi hits The Backstabber. Bushi kicks Ishimori in the chest. Bushi with a Pendulum DDT on the apron. Bushi with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Sho avoids The MX. Ishimori with a SpringBoard Seated Senton. Takahashi answers with a Shotgun Dropkick. Sho Spears Takahashi. Sho ducks a clothesline from Bushi. Sho with a Release German Suplex. Sho with a Running Lariat. Sho starts laughing. Bushi denies The Cross Armed PileDriver. Sho with a Jumping Knee Strike. Bushi dropkicks Sho. Bushi tags in Takahashi. Takahashi blasts Ishimori off the apron. Sho denies The Victory Royal. Takahashi with The Cazadora Flatliner for a two count. Takahashi with a Running Death Valley Driver into the turnbuckle pad. Sho denies The Time Bomb. Sho shoves Takahashi into Red Shoes. Sho with a Running Lariat. Sho grabs the wrench. Sunset Flip/German Suplex Combination. SuperKick/Enzuigiri Combination to Ishimori. Bushi lands The Suicide Dive. Takahashi connects with The Hiromu Bomber for a two count. Takahashi plants Sho with The Time Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hiromu Takahashi & Bushi via Pinfall

