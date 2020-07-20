New Japan Road Results 7/20/20

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima vs. Yota Tsuji & Yuya Uemura

Kojima and Tsuji will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Tsuji applies a wrist lock. Hammerlock Exchange. Tsuji with two sharp elbow strikes. Kojima applies a side headlock. Tsuji grabs a side wrist lock. Tsuji backs Kojima into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Tsuji applies a side headlock. Tsuji runs into Kojima. Shoulder Block Exchange. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Kojima drops Tsuji with a shoulder tackle. Tenzan and Uemura are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Uemura applies a wrist lock. Uemura grabs a side headlock. Tenzan with a drop toe hold. Tenzan applies a rear chin lock. Uemura with a hammerlock escape. Uemura rolls Tenzan over for a one count. Tenzan applies a HeadScissors Neck Lock. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Tenzan buries his shoulder into the midsection of Uemura. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Tenzan unloads Two Mongolian Chops. Tenzan tags in Kojima. Kojima stomps on Uemura’s back. Kojima knocks Tsuji off the ring apron.

Forearm/Mongolian Chop Combination. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Kojima stomps on Uemura’s chest. Kojima drops Uemura with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Kojima with a series of lateral presses. Kojima is putting the boots to Uemura. Kojima tags in Tenzan. Tenzan repeatedly stomps on Uemura’s back. Tenzan slams Uemura’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Tenzan is lighting up Uemura’s chest. Tenzan with Three HeadButts. Uemura fires back with two knife edge chops. Tenzan kicks Uemura in the gut. Tenzan with the irish whip. Tenzan levels Uemura with a Body Avalanche. Tenzan follows that with The BrainBuster for a two count. Tenzan punches Tsuji in the face. Uemura with forearm shivers. Tenzan HeadButts the midsection of Uemura. Uemura dropkicks Tenzan. Uemura tags in Tsuji. Tsuji with two shoulder tackles. Tsuji sends Tenzan to the corner. Tsuji with a Flying Forearm Smash. Tsuji dropkicks Tenzan for a two count. Tsuji with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Tenzan negates The Boston Crab. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Tenzan reverses out of the irish whip from Tsuji. Tenzan creates distance with The Mountain Bomb. Tenzan tags in Kojima.

Kojima knocks Uemura in the back. Kojima kicks Tsuji in the gut. Machine Gun Chops. Kojima with the irish whip. Kojima with a Flying Forearm Smash. Kojima plays to the crowd. Tsuji responds with a Flying Forearm Smash of his own. Tsuji tags in Uemura. Uemura with a running elbow smash. Uemura unloads three knife edge chops. Uemura sends Kojima to the corner. Uemura with a flying back elbow smash. Uemura drops Kojima with a shoulder tackle. Uemura goes for The Double OverHook Suplex, but Tenzan gets in the way. Double Irish Whip. Uemura with a Double Dropkick. Uemura applies The Boston Crab. Uemura refuses to let go of the hold. Tsuji Spears Tenzan. Kojima negates The German Suplex. Kojima with a DDT. Kojima goes for The Koji Cutter, but Uemura blocks it. Uemura ducks a clothesline from Kojima. Uemura connects with The Double OverHook Suplex for a two count. Uemura with forearm shivers. Uemura uppercuts Kojima. Kojima plants Uemura with The Lariat to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima via Pinfall

Second Match: Tomohiro Ishii, Sho, Toru Yano, and Yoshi Hashi vs. Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma, Ryusuke Taguchi, and Gabriel Kidd In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Hashi and Taguchi will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hashi applies a wrist lock. Taguchi reverses the hold. Side Headlock Exchange. Hashi brings Taguchi down to the mat. Hashi grabs a side headlock. Taguchi with a a hammerlock rollup for a two count. Hashi kicks Taguchi in the gut. Hashi hammers down on the back of Taguchi’s neck. Hashi unloads two knife edge chops. Hashi applies a side headlock. Taguchi and Hashi are running the ropes. Taguchi drops Hashi with a Hip Attack. Taguchi tags in Honma. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Honma with the lateral press for a two count. Honma stomps on Hashi’s back. Honma with forearm shivers. Honma sends Hashi to the corner. Hashi with two knife edge chops. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Honma. Hashi drops Honma with a shoulder tackle. Hashi tags in Ishii.

Ishii repeatedly stomps on Honma’s back. Ishii toys around with Honma. Chop Exchange. Honma with a double hand chop. Ishii avoids The Kokeshi HeadButt. Taguchi with a Modified Kokeshi HeadButt. Taguchi with a Hip Toss to Hashi. Taguchi knocks Sho and Yano off the ring apron. Honma lands The Kokeshi HeadButt. Taguchi starts calling the plays. Honma with a running elbow smash to Ishii. Makabe with a corner clothesline. Kidd follows that with a running elbow smash. Ishii side steps Honma into the turnbuckle pad. Hashi with a corner clothesline. A pier six brawl ensues on the outside. Hashi repeatedly kicks Honma in the gut. Yano mocks Taguchi. CHAOS Attack on Honma. Taguchi is completely oblivious to what’s happening. Yano kicks Taguchi in the gut. Sho thrust kicks the midsection of Taguchi. Hashi with a low dropkick. Ishii tags in Sho.

Ishii with a corner clothesline. Sho dropkicks Honma. Sho unloads a flurry of kicks for a two count. Sho goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Honma blocks it. Sho applies a waist lock. Honma with three sharp elbow strikes. Sho with a forearm smash. Honma creates distance with a Diving Kokeshi HeadButt. Honma tags in Makabe. Makabe drops Sho with a shoulder tackle. Makabe clears the ring. Hashi kicks Makabe in the gut. Makabe reverses out of the irish whip from Hashi. Makabe with another shoulder tackle. Makabe with a corner clothesline. Makabe transitions into a corner mount. Makabe follows that with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Sho ducks a clothesline from Makabe. Sho runs into Makabe. Forearm Exchange. Sho with a Jumping Knee Strike. Sho ducks a clothesline from Makabe. Sho Spears Makabe. Sho tags in Yano. Yano removes a turnbuckle pad. Makabe with a forearm smash. Makabe whips Yano across the ring. Yano is playing mind games with Makabe.

Makabe with a Misdirection Lariat. Makabe tags in Kidd. Kidd kicks Yano in the gut. Kidd with forearm shivers. Yano reverses out of the irish whip from Kidd. Kidd kicks Yano in the face. Kidd runs into Yano. Yano rakes the eyes of Kidd. Kidd with a forearm smash. Kidd drops Yano with a shoulder tackle. Kidd bodyslams Hashi. Honma and Taguchi clears the ring. Kidd goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Yano blocks it. Yano rakes the eyes of Kidd. Kidd dropkicks Yano. Kidd gets Yano in position for The Boston Crab. Ishii runs interference. Second Forearm Exchange. Honma with a Vertical Suplex to Ishii. GBH with a Double Lariat to Yano. Taguchi follows that with a SpringBoard Hip Attack. Kidd rolls Yano over for a two count. Kidd applies The Boston Crab. Yano grabs the bottom rope to create separation. Kidd with forearm shivers. Kidd blasts Yano with a knife edge chop. Yano reverses out of the irish whip from Kidd. Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Yano with a double leg takedown. Yano catapults Kidd into the exposed steel. Yano delivers the low blow. Yano connects with The School Boy to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tomohiro Ishii, Sho, Toru Yano, and Yoshi Hashi via Pinfall

Third Match: Shingo Takagi & Sanada vs. El Desperado & Douki

Takagi attacks Desperado before the bell rings. Takagi with clubbing headbutts. Sanada dumps Douki out of the ring. Takagi repeatedly stomps on Desperado’s chest. Takagi transitions into a ground and pound attack. Takagi stomps on Desperado’s back. Takagi is trying to rip off Desperado’s mask. Forearm Exchange. Desperado rakes the eyes of Takagi. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from Desperado. Takagi with a chop/forearm combination. Douki attacks Takagi from behind. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from Douki. Takagi with two corner clotheslines. Takagi drops Douki with a shoulder tackle. Takagi bodyslams Desperado. Takagi kicks Desperado in the back. Takagi sends Desperado chest first into the red turnbuckle pad. Takagi tags in Sanada.

Takagi hammers down on the back of Desperado’s neck. LIJ are illegally choking Desperado with their boots. The referee admonishes Takagi. Sanada punches Desperado in the back. Sanada applies a wrist lock. Sanada with the irish whip. Sanada blocks a boot from Desperado. Sanada with a single leg takedown. Desperado denies The Paradise Lock. Desperado launches Sanada over the top rope. Sanada with a forearm smash. Douki pulls Sanada off the ring apron. A hell is breaking loose on the outside. Desperado sends Takagi chest first into the steel barricade. Desperado kicks Takagi in the gut. Desperado smashed the left knee of Takagi with a steel chair. Douki wipes out Sanada on the other side of the ring. Desperado tags in Douki. Suzuki Gun are cutting the ring in half.

Sanada gets back in the ring at the count of thirteen. Douki repeatedly stomps on the midsection of Sanada. Douki applies an illegal choke in the corner. Douki tags in Desperado. Double Irish Whip. Double SpineBuster. Assisted Senton Splash for a two count. Desperado stands on the midsection of Sanada. Takagi struggles to get back on his feet. Desperado slams Sanada’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Desperado tags in Douki. Douki applies another illegal choke. Takagi is pissed. Douki goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sanada blocks it. Douki rakes the eyes of Sanada. Sanada with a Vertical Suplex. Douki tags in Desperado. Desperado stops Sanada in his tracks. Desperado stomps on the midsection of Sanada. Desperado slaps Sanada in the face. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Desperado. Sanada tags in Takagi.

Takagi drops Sanada with a shoulder tackle. Takagi with a running knee lift into the midsection of Desperado. Takagi with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Desperado avoids The Sliding Lariat. Desperado blocks a boot from Takagi. Desperado kicks the left knee of Takagi. Takagi hammers down on the back of Desperado’s neck. Desperado hits The Knee Crusher. Desperado applies The Stretch Muffler. Takagi grabs the bottom rope to create separation. Desperado with a double knee drop across the left knee of Takagi. Takagi denies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Desperado kicks Takagi in the gut. Desperado with The SpineBuster. Desperado locks in Numero Dos. Takagi negates Pinche Loco. Desperado with a forearm smash. Desperado talks smack to Takagi. Forearm Exchange. Takagi with a Stiff Lariat. Takagi delivers his combination offense. Desperado with a hamstring kick. Takagi decks Desperado with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Desperado with a forearm smash.

Takagi answers with a Western Lariat. Takagi tags in Sanada. Sanada with a forearm smash. Sanada with the irish whip. Sanada skins the cat. Sanada dives over Desperado. Sanada kicks Desperado in the gut. Douki again trips Sanada from the outside. Desperado tags in Douki. Douki with a corner clothesline. Douki goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Douki with a back elbow smash. Douki thrust kicks the midsection of Sanada. Douki with a knee lift. Douki follows that with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Douki hits The Gory Bomb for a two count. Douki connects with The SlingShot DDT for a two count. Sanada decks Douki with a back elbow smash. Douki uppercuts Sanada. Sanada side steps Douki into the turnbuckle pad. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Sanada with a low dropkick for a two count. Takagi and Desperado are brawling on the outside. Douki with an inside cradle for a two count. Douki ducks a clothesline from Sanada. Sanada makes Douki tap out to Skull End.

Winner: Shingo Takagi & Sanada via Submission

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Kazuchika Okada & Hirooki Goto vs. Yujiro Takahashi & Gedo

Okada and Takahashi will start things off. Takahashi tags in Gedo. Okada takes a swipe at Takahashi. Gedo attacks Okada from behind. Gedo begs for mercy. Okada with forearm shivers. Following a snap mare takeover, Okada with a Sliding Dropkick. Gedo regroup on the outside. Goto rolls Gedo back into the ring. Okada tags in Goto. Goto stomps on Gedo’s back. Goto applies a wrist lock. Goto scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Goto is putting the boots to Gedo. Goto applies another wrist lock. Gedo with the eye poke. Gedo is throwing haymakers at Goto. Gedo rakes the eyes of Goto. Takahashi kicks Goto in the gut. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Goto. Takahashi slams Goto’s head on the top rope. Gedo rakes the eyes of Okada. Takahashi with a Running Clothesline. Takahashi dumps Okada out of the ring. Takahashi sends Okada chest first into the steel ring post. Takahashi transitions into a ground and pound attack. Gedo beats up Goto on the other side of the ring. Goto gets back in the ring at the count of fifteen. Bullet Club are cutting the ring in half.

Gedo whips Goto into the exposed steel. Gedo slams Goto’s head on the exposed steel. Gedo tags in Takahashi. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi delivers his elbow drop/leg drop/falling headbutt combination for a two count. Takahashi with a snap mare takedown. Takahashi kicks Okada off the ring apron. Takahashi tells Okada to stay down. Takahashi stomps on Goto’s chest. Takahashi whips Goto into the exposed steel. Takahashi tags in Gedo. Gedo toys around with Goto. Gedo stands on the back of Goto’s neck. Gedo with a high elbow smash. Gedo gets Goto tied up in the ropes. Gedo is throwing haymakers at Goto. The referee calls for a clean break. Okada is pissed. Gedo puts his leg on the back of Goto’s neck. Gedo is picking Goto apart. Gedo continues to slam Goto’s head on the exposed steel. Gedo tags in Takahashi. Goto with three open hand chops. Takahashi thrust kicks the midsection of Goto. Takahashi backs Goto into the ropes. Takahashi delivers The Helluva Kick. Takahashi goes for a Fisherman’s Buster, but Goto blocks it. Goto goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Takahashi lands back on his feet. Takahashi kicks Goto in the gut. Goto creates distance with a Running Lariat. Goto tags in Okada.

Okada with forearm shiver. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Okada avoids The Big Boot. Okada scores the elbow knockdown. Okada plays to the crowd. Okada knocks Gedo off the apron. Okada with the irish whip. Okada with a leaping back elbow smash. Okada kicks Takahashi in the gut. Okada follows that with The DDT for a two count. Okada goes for a Reverse NeckBreaker, but Takahashi lands back on his feet. Takahashi with forearm shivers. Takahashi blocks a boot from Okada. Takahashi sends Okada face first into the canvas. Takahashi with a Sliding Boot. Takahashi hits The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Okada fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Takahashi negates The TombStone PileDriver. Takahashi rakes the eyes of Okada. Okada responds with The Reverse NeckBreaker. Goto and Gedo are tagged in. Gedo ducks a clothesline from Goto. Gedo rakes the eyes of Goto. Gedo decks Goto with a JawBreaker. Goto denies The SuperKick. Goto HeadButts Gedo. Goto with a Lariat. Goto with the irish whip. Goto follows that with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Goto hits The Saito Suplex for a two count. Goto goes for The Ushigoroshi, but Gedo lands back on his feet. Gedo delivers another eye poke. Goto reverses out of the irish whip from Gedo. Takahashi drops Goto with a Running Boot. Okada dropkicks Takahashi. Okada and Takahashi are brawling on the outside. Gedo puts on brass knuckles. Goto stands on the left hand of Goto. Goto connects with The Ushigoroshi. Goto plants Gedo with The GTR to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada & Hirooki Goto via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kota Ibushi, Yuji Nagata, and Master Wato vs. Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, Minoru Suzuki, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Pre-match attack by Suzuki Gun. Taichi sends Tanahashi shoulder first into the steel ring post. Suzuki with forearm shivers. Suzuki with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Forearm Exchange. Suzuki ducks a clothesline from Nagata. Suzuki grabs a side headlock. Nagata with a Back Drop Driver. Suzuki rises back on his feet. Nagata avoids The PK. Following a snap mare takeover, Suzuki dodges The PK. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Nagata tells Suzuki to bring it. Tanahashi and Sabre are tagged in. Standing Switch Exchange. Sabre applies a full nelson lock. Tanahashi reverses the hold. Cobra Twist Exchange. Tanahashi rolls Sabre over for a two count. Tanahashi applies a Knee Bar. Sabre answers with The Heel Hook. Tanahashi with a forearm smash. Tanahashi uppercuts Sabre. Taichi kicks Tanahashi in the back. Tanahashi blocks a boot from Sabre. Taichi grabs the right leg of Tanahashi. Sabre dropkicks the left shoulder of Tanahashi. Suzuki Gun clears the ring.

Sabre applies a deep toe hold. Suzuki whips Nagata into the steel barricade. Taichi illegally chokes Ibushi. Taichi runs Ibushi into the barricade. Tanahashi grabs the bottom rope to force the break. Sabre tags in Kanemaru. Kanemaru works on the left leg of Tanahashi. Kanemaru whips Tanahashi across the ring. Kanemaru dropkicks the right knee of Tanahashi. Kanemaru tags in Suzuki. Wish Bone Attack. Suzuki bends the right ankle of Tanahashi. Suzuki applies The Heel Hook. Wato repeatedly stomps on Suzuki’s chest. Kanemaru dumps Wato out of the ring. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Suzuki kicks the left knee of Tanahashi. Suzuki tags in Taichi. Taichi toys around with Tanahashi. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Taichi kicks the left knee of Tanahashi. Tanahashi decks Taichi with a back elbow smash. Taichi sends Tanahashi crashing into the canvas. Taichi goes for a Buzzsaw Kick, but Tanahashi counters with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi tags in Ibushi.

Ibushi knocks Suzuki Gun off the ring apron. Ibushi dives over Taichi. Ibushi with a Mid-Kick. Ibushi with a Hurricanrana to Sabre. Ibushi follows that with a Standing Shooting Star Press for a two count. Taichi kicks Ibushi in the face. Taichi side steps Ibushi into the turnbuckle pad. Taichi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ibushi dodges The Buzzsaw Kick. Hamstring Kick Exchange. Spinning Back Kick Exchange. Taichi with a Big Boot. Taichi ducks a clothesline from Ibushi. Taichi hits The Back Drop Driver. All hell is breaking loose on the outside. Ibushi avoids The Axe Bomber. Ibushi with a RoundHouse Kick. Wato and Kanemaru are tagged in. Wato side steps The Flying Boot. Wato with rapid fire hamstring kicks. Kanemaru shoves Red Shoes towards Wato. Kanemaru rakes the eyes of Wato. Wato dropkicks Kanemaru. Wato with the irish whip. Kanemaru launches Wato over the top rope. Wato with a forearm smash. Wato connects with The SpringBoard European Uppercut for a two count. Team Tanahashi and Ibushi are demolishing Kanemaru. Wato with a Flying Leg Lariat. Wato follows that with a Standing MoonSault. Wato bodyslams Kanemaru. Suzuki applies a front face lock. Suzuki transition into The Sleeper Hold. Suzuki Gun with a Back Kick/Sliding Dropkick Combination. Kanemaru with The Reverse DDT for a two count. Kanemaru connects with Deep Impact for a two count. Kanemaru plants Wato with Touch Out to pickup the victory.

Winner: Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru via Pinfall

Sixth Match: EVIL, Dick Togo, and Taiji Ishimori vs. Hiromu Takahashi, Tetsuya Naito, and Bushi In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Takahashi attacks EVIL before the bell rings. Pier six brawl ensues on the outside. Takahashi whips EVIL into the steel barricade. Bushi slams Ishimori’s head on the red turnbuckle pad. Bushi repeatedly stomps on Ishimori’s chest. Takahashi wraps a shirt around EVIL’s neck. Takahashi throws EVIL into the barricade. Bushi with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Bushi stomps on Ishimori’s back. Bushi tags in Naito. Takahashi is putting the boots to Ishimori from the ring apron. Following a snap mare takeover, LIJ gangs up on Ishimori. LIJ Fist Bump. Naito hammers down on the right shoulder of Ishimori. Naito tags in Takahashi. Takahashi with a clubbing axe handle strike. Takahashi unloads two knife edge chops. Takahashi continues to stomp on Ishimori’s chest. Takahashi tags in Naito. Naito hammers down on the back of Ishimori’s neck. Naito whips Ishimori across the ring. Naito scores the elbow knockdown. EVIL kicks Naito in the back. Following a snap mare takeover, Naito applies the single leg crab. EVIL breaks up the submission hold. Naito is pissed. Naito tugs on Ishimori’s hair. EVIL blocks a punch from Naito. EVIL slams Naito’s head on the top rope. Ishimori dups Naito out of the ring.

EVIL tosses LIJ members around the ringside area. Chop Exchange. Ishimori and Togo are double teaming Naito. EVIL wraps the left shoulder of Takahashi around the barricade. EVIL stomps on the right knee of Takahashi. Red Shoes has lost complete control of the match. Ishimori rolls Naito back into the ring. Togo tag himself in. Bullet Club are cutting the ring in half. Togo punches Naito in the back. Togo with a closed fist shot to the jaw of Naito. Togo with a fist drop for a two count. Togo applies a rear chin lock. Naito with elbows into the midsection of Togo. Togo with a straight right hand. Togo stomps on Naito’s chest. Togo applies a front face lock. Togo tags in EVIL. EVIL applies a wrist lock. EVIL whips Naito into the exposed steel. EVIL stomps on the midsection of Naito. EVIL kicks the right shoulder of Naito. EVIL applies a wrist lock. EVIL tags in Togo. Togo punches the right shoulder of Naito. Togo tells Naito to bring it. Naito with forearm shivers. Naito with a double hand chop. Togo drives his knee into the midsection of Naito. Togo is mauling Naito in the corner. Togo with the irish whip. Naito kicks Togo in the face. Naito ducks a clothesline from Togo. Naito applies a front face lock. Naito with a double leg takedown. Naito applies The Boston Crab. EVIL repeatedly kicks Naito in the face. EVIL rakes the eyes of Naito. Togo tags in EVIL. EVIL stops Naito in his tracks. Naito blocks a boot from EVIL. Naito creates distance with a Step Up Enzuigiri.

Naito tags in Takahashi. Takahashi with forearm shivers. Takahashi sends EVIL to the corner. Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Takahashi follows that with a basement dropkick. Double Irish Whip. Takahashi shoves Ishimori into Togo. Assisted Hurricanrana to Togo. Ishimori reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Takahashi with a ShotGun Dropkick. Takahashi delivers a Missile Dropkick off the apron. Takahashi rolls EVIL back into the ring. Takahashi hits The Falcon Arrow for a two count. Takahashi toys around with EVIL. EVIL negates The Time Bomb. EVIL pulls Takahashi down to the mat. Bullet Club gangs up on Takahashi. EVIL repeatedly whips Takahashi into the exposed steel. Takahashi fights out of the fireman’s carry position. EVIL decks Takahashi with a back elbow smash. Takahashi SuperKicks EVIL. Takahashi drops EVIL with a Running Lariat. Takahashi tags in Bushi.

Bushi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bushi dropkicks the left knee of EVIL. Bushi follows that with a DDT for a two count. Bushi stomps on EVIL’s chest. Bushi with the irish whip. EVIL side steps Bushi into the turnbuckle pad. Bushi with a Pendulum Kick to EVIL. Bushi delivers The Missile Dropkick. Bullet Club runs interference. Double Irish Whip. Bushi avoids the flying back elbow smash from Togo. Bushi kicks Ishimori in the face. Bushi with a Running Bulldog/Dropkick Combination. Bushi lands The Suicide Dive. Bushi rolls EVIL back into the ring. Bushi with the irish whip. Bushi with a ShotGun Meteora. LIJ connects with The Doomsday Missile Dropkick for a two count. LIJ and Bullet Club are brawling on the outside. EVIL avoids The MX. Ishimori with a Jumping Knee Strike. Ishimori ducks a clothesline from Naito. Ishimori hits The BackStabber. EVIL clotheslines Ishimori. EVIL thrust kicks the midsection of Bushi. Togo wraps a chord around Bushi’s neck. EVIL plants Bushi with Everything Is EVIL to pickup the victory.

Winner: EVIL, Dick Togo, and Taiji Ishimori via Pinfall

