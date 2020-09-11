New Japan Road Results 9/11/20

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Yuji Nagata, Satoshi Kojima, and Tomoaki Honma vs. Yota Tsuji, Yuya Uemura, and Gabriel Kidd In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Nagata and Uemura will start things off. Forearm Exchange. Uemura with the irish whip. Uemura with a Corner Dropkick. Uemura repeatedly stomps on Nagata’s chest. Uemura is choking Nagata with his boot. Uemura goes for a Bodyslam, but Nagata blocks it. Counter Forearm Exchange. Uemura bodyslams Nagata for a one count. Uemura stomps on Nagata’s back. Uemura with a forearm shiver. Uemura uppercuts Nagata. Uemura applies wrist lock. Nagata negates The Double OverHook Suplex. Uemura slaps Nagata in the face. Nagata drops Uemura with a running knee lift. Nagata stomps on Uemura’s back. Nagata unloads Two Mid-Kicks. Nagata kicks the left hamstring of Uemura. Nagata with a forearm smash. Nagata with the irish whip. Nagata delivers The Helluva Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Nagata kicks Uemura in the back. Nagta tags in Kojima.

Kojima stomps on Uemura’s chest. Kojima bodyslams Uemura. Kojima knocks Tsuji off the ring apron. Kojima kicks Uemura in the face. Kojima drops Uemura with a NeckBreaker. Kojima with an elbow drop for a two count. Kojima with the lateral press for a two count. Kidd stomps on Kojima’s back. The referee tells Kidd to get out of the ring. Kojima continues to put the boots to Uemura in the corner. Kojima tags in Honma. Honma and Kojima repeatedly stomps on Uemura’s back. Honma bodyslams Uemura. Honma with an elbow drop for a two count. Second Forearm Exchange. Honma applies a wrist lock. Honma with a hammer throw. Uemura kicks Honma in the face. Honma with a Back Body Drop for a two count. Honma unloads two knife edge chops. Honma whips Uemura across the ring. Uemura kicks Honma in the chest. Honma drives his knee into the midsection of Uemura. Uemura dropkicks Honma. Uemura tags in Tsuji.

Tsuji knocks Nagata and Kojima off the apron. Tsuji with a Flying Forearm Smash. Tsuji drops Honma with a shoulder tackle. Nagata kicks Tsuji in the gut. Nagata with a forearm smash. Nagata whips Tsuji across the ring. Tsuji dropkicks Nagata. Tsuji bodyslams Honma. Tsuji with The Running Splash for a two count. Honma denies The Boston Crab. Honma is lighting up Tsuji’s chest. Tsuji with a forearm shiver. Honma answers with a running elbow smash. Tsuji goes for a Counter Suplex, but Honma lands back on his feet. Honma applies a waist lock. Tsuji decks Honma with a back elbow smash. Honma hits The Diving Kokeshi HeadButt.

Kojima and Kidd are tagged in. Kidd ducks a clothesline from Kojima. Kidd with forearm shivers. Kidd uppercuts Kojima. Kojima side steps Kidd into the turnbuckle pad. Machine Gun Chops. Kojima with the irish whip. Kojima with a Flying Forearm Smash. Kojima plays to the crowd. Young Lions attacks Kojima from behind. Double Irish Whip. Young Lions with a Triple Dropkick. Kidd connects with The Vertical Suplex for a two count. Kidd applies The Boston Crab. Kojima grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Kojima negates The Butterfly Suplex. Kojima kicks Kidd in the gut. Kojima applies a front face lock. Rolling Elbow Exchange. The Koji Cutter for a two count. Pier six brawl on the outside. Kojima plants Kidd with The Lariat to pickup the victory.

Winner: Yuji Nagata, Satoshi Kojima, and Tomoaki Honma via Pinfall

Second Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kota Ibushi, Ryusuke Taguchi, and Master Wato w/Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, and Douki In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

On cue, Suzuki Gun attacks Taguchi Japan before the bell rings. Suzuki with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Douki is choking Wato with his boot. Wato reverses out of the irish whip from Douki. Drop Down Exchange. Douki leapfrogs over Wato. Wato lunges over Douki. Douki shoots Wato off the ropes. Wato with a Running Hurricanrana. Wato ducks a clothesline from Douki. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Douki launches Wato over the top rope. Wato with an Apron Enzuigiri. Wato with a SpringBoard European Uppercut for a two count. Wato unloads a flurry of kicks. Wato stomps on Douki’s chest. Wato whips Douki across the ring. Douki holds onto the ropes. Douki sends Wato crashing to the outside. Douki knocks Tanahashi off the ring apron.

All hell is breaking loose in Korakuen Hall. Taichi kicks Tenzan in the gut. Suzuki gets the left leg of Ibushi trapped in the barricade. Suzuki applies the singe leg crab. Suzuki kicks the barricade. Suzuki repeatedly stomps on Ibushi’s chest. Taichi shoves Taguchi with the microphone. Douki is lighting up Wato’s chest. Sabre uppercuts Wato. Suzuki drops Wato with an open hand chop. Wato is throwing forearms at Suzuki. Wato gets back in the ring at the count of sixteen. Douki stomps on Wato’s back. Douki slams Wato’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Douki tags in Suzuki. Suzuki stomps on Wato’s chest. Suzuki with a forearm smash. Wato decks Suzuki with a back elbow smash. Suzuki blocks a boot from Wato. Suzuki hammers down on the right knee of Wato. Wato reverses out of the irish whip from Suzuki. Wato dropkicks Suzuki. Wato tags in Ibushi.

Ibushi clears the ring. Ibushi delivers his combination offense. Suzuki dodges The Mid-Kick. Suzuki gets back to a vertical base. Forearm Exchange. Suzuki toys around with Ibushi. Ibushi with forearm shivers. Ibushi unloads a series of palm strikes. Ibushi talks smack to Suzuki. Ibushi repeatedly kicks Suzuki in the chest. Suzuki delivers his combination offense. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Suzuki drives his knee into the midsection of Ibushi. Suzuki goes for The Gotch Style PileDriver, but Ibushi counters with a Back Body Drop. Suzuki with a Running Boot. Suzuki dodges The V-Trigger. Suzuki slaps Ibushi in the face. Ibushi answers with a RoundHouse Kick. Both men are knocked down after a double palm strike. Tanahashi and Sabre are tagged in. Cobra Twist Exchange. Inside Cradle Exchange. Sabre ducks a clothesline from Tanahashi. Sabre goes for a backslide cover, but Tanahashi lands back on his feet. Rollup Exchange. Sabre uppercuts Tanahashi. Tanahashi with an open palm strike. Sabre applies The Octopus Stretch. Tanahashi transitions into The Cobra Twist. Sabre drops Tanahashi with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Sabre tags in Taichi.

Taichi repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Tanahashi. Tanahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Taichi. Taichi side steps Tanahashi into the turnbuckle pad. Taichi goes for a Step Up Enzuigiri, but Tanahashi counters with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi tags in Taguchi. Taguchi with a SpringBoard Hip Attack. Ibushi and Wato clears the ring. Double Irish Whip. Taguchi with a Corner Hip Attack. Wato with a Running European Uppercut. Ibushi follows that with a Spinning Back Kick. Taguchi connects with The Bomaye for a two count. Taguchi applies The Ankle Lock. Taichi negates Dodon. Sabre with a Running European Uppercut. Douki with a Running Lariat. Taichi delivers The Buzzsaw Kick for a two count. Pier six brawl on the outside. Taichi goes for a PowerBomb, but Taguchi counters with a Back Body Drop. Taichi with a Big Boot. Taguchi responds with a Hip Attack. Taguchi goes for a Roll Through Hip Attack, but Taichi ducks out of the way. Taichi hits The Back Drop Driver for a two count. Taichi makes Taguchi tap out to The Stretch Plum.

Winner: Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, and Douki via Submission

Third Match: Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, and Sanada vs. EVIL, Dick Togo, and Yujiro Takahashi In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

On cue, Bullet Club attacks LIJ before the bell rings. EVIL is putting the boots to Naito. EVIL rakes the eyes of Naito. EVIL kicks Naito in the gut. EVIL goes for a Bodyslam, but Naito lands back on his feet. Naito applies a waist lock. EVIL decks Naito with a back elbow smash. Naito with a deep arm-drag. Naito ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Naito dropkicks the left knee of EVIL. Naito kicks EVIL in the gut. Naito wraps his jacket around EVIL’s neck. Naito stomps on the right knee of EVIL. Naito with an elbow smash. Naito with the irish whip. EVIL avoids The Corner Dropkick. Naito with a back elbow smash. Takahashi runs interference on the outside. Naito kicks EVIL in the gut. EVIL reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Togo kicks Naito in the back. EVIL dumps Naito out of the ring. Bullet Club knocks LIJ off the ring apron. Togo repeatedly stomps on Naito’s chest. Togo whips Naito into the steel barricade. Takahashi sends Takagi shoulder first into the steel ring post. Togo rolls Naito back into the ring.

EVIL stomps on Naito’s chest. EVIL rakes the eyes of Naito. The referee admonishes EVIL. EVIL slams Naito’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. EVIL tags in Takahashi. Takahashi kicks Naito in the gut. Takahashi with a knife edge chop. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with a Sliding Boot for a one count. Takahashi stomps on Naito’s chest. Takahashi slams Naito’s head on the exposed steel. Takahashi tags in Togo. Togo is throwing haymakers at Naito. Togo whips Naito across the ring. Togo scores the elbow knockdown. Togo with a Running Elbow Drop for a one count. Togo applies an illegal choke hold. Togo applies a rear chin lock. Togo tags in EVIL. Naito is displaying his fighting spirit. EVIL continues to rake the eyes of Naito. EVIL kicks Naito in the gut. EVIL applies a wrist lock. EVIL hammers down on the left shoulder of Naito. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Stereo Senton Splashes for a two count. Naito kicks Togo in the face. Naito decks EVIL with a back elbow smash. Naito scores the elbow knockdown. EVIL with a boot to the midsection of Naito. EVIL whips Naito across the ring. Naito creates distance with a Flying Forearm Smash.

Takagi and Takahash are tagged in. Takahashi runs into Takagi. Forearm Exchange. Takagi with a double hand chop. Takagi with a running knee lift. Takagi dodges The Big Boot. Takagi drops Takahashi with a shoulder tackle. Takagi is fired up. Takagi goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Takahashi blocks it. Takahashi starts biting Takagi’s fingers. Takahashi tells Takagi to bring it. Takahashi blocks a boot from Takagi. Takahashi sends Takagi face first into the canvas. Takagi avoids The Sliding Boot. Takahashi avoids The Sliding Lariat. Takahashi kicks Takagi in the gut. Takahashi goes for a Fisherman’s Buster, but Takagi blocks it. Takagi starts biting Takahashi’s fingers. Takagi scores a right jab. Takahashi responds with a FlapJack into the ropes. Takahashi hits The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Takagi negates Pimp Juice. Double Lariat. Takahashi delivers The Helluva Kick. Lariat Exchange. Takagi drops Takahashi with The Pumping Bomber. Takagi tags in Sanada.

Sanada stomps on Takahashi’s back. Sanada knocks EVIL off the apron. Sanada blocks a boot from Takahashi. Sanada with a single leg takedown. Takahashi denies The Paradise Lock. Takahashi goes for The Miami Shine, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Sanada drives his knee into the midsection of Takahashi. Togo trips Sanada from the outside. Takahashi with The Reverse DDT. Takahashi tags in Togo. Togo repeatedly stomps on Sanada’s back. Sanada avoids the exposed steel. Sanada decks Togo with a back elbow smash. Sanada dives over Togo. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Togo. EVIL trips Sanada from the outside. Takahashi kicks Naito off the apron. Togo grabs a steel chair. Sanada kicks Togo in the gut. Sanada goes for The TKO, but EVIL gets in the way. EVIL rakes the eyes of Sanada. Sanada negates The Magic Killer. Sanada with a Snap Vertical Suplex on the chair. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Takagi with a back elbow smash. Takagi with a Western Lariat. LIJ gangs up on Togo. Togo takes a ride on The LIJ Train. Takagi clotheslines the back of Togo’s neck. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Sanada connects with The TKO. Sanada makes Togo tap out to Skull End.

Winner: Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, and Sanada via Submission

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, and Yoshi Hashi (c) vs. Kazuchika Okada, SHO, and Toru Yano In A 6-Man Tag Team Match For The NEVER OpenWeight 6-Man Tag Team Championship

Ishii and Sho will start things off. Sho dropkicks Ishii. Sho with a Jumping Knee Strike. Sho clotheslines Ishii. Sho transitions into a ground and pound attack. Goto and Yano are tagged in. Yano immediately walks towards the turnbuckle pads. Goto punches Yano in the back. Forearm Exchange. Yano is untying the turnbuckle pad. Goto with a running axe handle strike. Yano reverses out of the irish whip from Goto. Yano ducks a clothesline from Goto. Yano throws the turnbuckle pad at Goto. Yano kicks Goto in the gut. Goto drops Yano with a shoulder tackle. Okada and Hashi are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Okada backs Hashi into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Okada pats Hashi on the chest. Okada dodges the knife edge chop. Okada kicks Hashi in the gut. Okada applies a side headlock. Hashi whips Okada across the ring. Hashi unloads three knife edge chops. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Okada. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Okada. Hashi hits The Head Hunter.

Hashi stomps on Okada’s back. Hashi has Okada draped across the top rope. Yano kicks Hashi in the back. Hashi knocks Yano off the apron. Okada drops down on the canvas. Sho drop toe holds Hashi into Okada’s feet. Sho with a shoulder tackle. Second Forearm Exchange. Sho whips Ishii into the steel barricade. Okada sends Hashi back first into the barricade. Hashi gets back in the ring at the count of fourteen. Okada slams Hashi’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Okada tags in Sho. Sho kicks Hashi in the gut. Sho with forearm shivers. Third Forearm Exchange. Sho is choking Hashi with his boot. Sho taunts Ishii. Sho applies a front face lock. Yano tags himself in. Yano kicks the left hamstring of Hashi. Yano whips Hashi into the exposed steel. Yano with the cover for a two count. Yano is putting the boots to Hashi. The referee is trying to get Ishii out of the ring. Fourth Forearm Exchange. Yano stomps on Hashi’s back. Sho kicks Ishii out of the ring. Hashi side steps Yano into the exposed steel. Yano stops Hashi in his tracks. Hashi creates distance with a Corkscrew Kick. Hashi tags in Goto.

Goto drops Sho with a shoulder tackle. Goto knocks Okada off the apron. Yano kicks Goto in the gut. Yano ducks a clothesline from Goto. Yano rakes the eyes of Goto. Goto reverses out of the irish whip from Yano. Goto with The Saito Suplex. Goto with a corner clothesline. Goto follows that with a Running Bulldog for a two count. Yano hammers down on the back of Goto’s neck. Yano avoids the exposed steel. Goto kicks Yano in the gut. Yano tugs on Goto’s hair. Goto with forearm shivers. Yano pulls Goto down to the mat. Yano tags in Okada. Okada with a running axe handle strike. Okada with a forearm smash. Okada sends Goto to the corner. Okada with a Leaping Back Elbow Smash. Okada kicks Goto in the gut. Okada drops Goto with The DDT for a two count. Goto denies The TombStone PileDriver. Okada punches Goto in the back. Okada dodges The Misdirection Lariat. Okada applies The Money Clip. Goto repeatedly kicks the right knee of Okada. Goto goes for The Ushigoroshi, but Okada lands back on his feet. Okada uppercuts Goto. Okada and Goto are running the ropes. Goto drops Okada with The Misdirection Lariat. Goto tags in Ishii.

Ishii with a chop/forearm combination. Okada kicks Ishii in the face. Ishii knocks Sho off the apron. Ishii blocks a boot from Sho. Ishii applies a waist lock. Ishii dodges the back elbow smash. Ishii with a forearm smash. Okada hits The FlapJack. Okada tags in Sho. Ishii kicks Sho in the face. Sho with a corner clothesline. Short-Arm Reversal by Sho. Sho with combo kicks. Sho SuperKicks Ishii. Sho drops Ishii with The Mid-Kick. Sho toys around with Ishii. Fifth Forearm Exchange. Ishii goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sho counters with an arm-bar takedown. Sho applies The Kimura Lock. Standing Switch Exchange. Sho applies an arm-bar. Ishii ducks a clothesline from Sho. Sho with a Counter Suplex. Sho repeatedly kicks Ishii in the chest. Ishii wants more punishment. Sho kicks the left shoulder of Ishii. Ishii unloads a series of throat chops. Sho reverses out of the irish whip from Ishii. Ishii delivers The Pounce. Team Goto clears the ring. Ishii with a corner clothesline. Ishii PowerBombs Sho for a two count. Yano trips Ishii from the outside. Sho inadvertently blasts Yano off the apron. Ishii ducks a clothesline from Sho. Hashi inadvertently puts Ishii down with a forearm. Okada with The Big Boot. Goto clotheslines Okada. Goto applies The Sleeper Hold. Sho negates The Magic Killer. Sho shoves Goto into Ishii. SuperKick/Ushigoroshi Combination. Hashi with a Running Meteora.

Ishii goes for The Sliding Lariat, but Yano gets in the way. Yano sends Hashi tumbling to the floor. Yano with a shoulder block to Goto. Yano whips Goto into the exposed steel. Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Okada dropkicks Ishii. Sho connects with The Bridging German Suplex. Sho with a German Suplex. Sho applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Yano dumps Hashi out of the ring. Ishii dodges The Punt. Sho hits The Straight Jacket PileDriver for a two count. Ishii negates The Shock Arrow. Hashi SuperKicks Sho. Hashi scores the elbow knockdown. Okada ducks a clothesline from Hashi. Okada uppercuts Hashi. Hashi responds with a Lariat. Hashi with The BackStabber. Assisted Reverse GTR. Sho with a Jumping Knee Strike. Sho ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Sho with a Snap German Suplex. Ishii responds with a Lariat. Sho goes for The Spear, but Ishii blocks it. Sho applies The Triangle Choke. Ishii stomps on Sho’s face. Sho with forearm shivers. Sho goes for Shock Arrow, but Ishii blocks it. Sho with a stiff lariat. Ishii HeadButts Sho. Ishii with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ishii delivers The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Ishii plants Sho with The Vertical Drop BrainBuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still NEVER OpenWeight 6-Man Tag Team Champions, Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, and Yoshi Hashi via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Hiromu Takahashi & Bushi vs. El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru For The Vacated IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship

Bushi and Kanemaru will start things off. Kanemaru kicks Bushi in the gut. Kanemaru punches Bushi in the back. Kanemauru kicks Takahashi off the ring apron. Kanemaru hammers down on the back of Bushi’s neck. Bushi whips Kanemaru across the ring. Double Leapfrog. Bushi kicks Kanemaru in the gut. Takahashi with a running dropkick. Bushi kicks Desperado in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Takahashi thrust kicks the midsection of Desperado. Bushi dropkicks the left knee of Desperado. Takahashi with a basement dropkick. Bushi stomps on Kanemaru’s back. Bushi wraps his t-shirt around Kanemaru’s neck. Bushi drops Kanemaru with a NeckBreaker. Bushi stomps on Kanemaru’s chest. Bushi tags in Takahashi. Takahashi repeatedly stomps on Kanemaru’s back. Takahashi unloads three knife edge chops. Takahashi whips Kanemaru across the ring. Kanemaru holds onto the ropes. Kanemaru kicks Takahashi in the face. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Kanemaru dropkicks Takahashi. Desperado whips Bushi into the steel barricade. Kanemaru dumps Takahashi out of the ring. Kanemaru sends Takahashi face first into the steel ring post. Kanemaru has Takahashi draped across the apron. Kanemaru with a Running Dropkick. Kanemaru is choking Takahashi with his boot. Suzuki Gun are abusing Red Shoes five count. Takahashi gets back in the ring at the count of fourteen.

Kanemaru whips Takahashi across the ring. Kanemaru applies The Sleeper Hold. Desperado tags himself in. Desperado kicks Takahashi in the gut. Suzuki Gun is choking Takahashi with their boots. Takahashi is displaying his fighting spirit. Desperado hammers down on the back of Takahashi’s neck. Desperado is biting Takahashi’s forehead. Suzuki Gun is mauling Takahashi in the corner. Desperado with a knife edge chop. Desperado tags in Kanemaru. Takahashi unloads a flurry of chops. Kanemaru rakes the eyes of Takahashi. Kanemaru hits The British Fall for a two count. Kanemaru applies The Camel Clutch. Takahashi grabs the middle rope which forces the break. Kanemaru stomps on Takahashi’s back. Kanemaru tags in Desperado. Desperado with a Vertical Suplex. Desperado rolls Takahashi over for a two count. Desperado talks smack to Takahashi. Takahashi with forearm shivers. Desperado rakes the eyes of Takahashi. Desperado tags in Kanemaru. Kanemaru repeatedly stomps on Takahashi’s chest. Kanemaru toys around with Takahashi. Kanemaru drives his knee into the midsection of Takahashi. Kanemaru hammers down on the back of Takahashi’s neck. Kanemaru avoids The Misdirection Dropkick. Takahashi blocks a boot from Kanemaru. Takahashi drops Kanemaru with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Takahashi tags in Bushi.

Bushi stomps on Kanemaru’s back. Kanemaru reverses out of the irish whip from Bushi. Bushi with a Running Hurricanrana. Desperado kicks Bushi in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Bushi kicks Desperado in the face. Bushi decks Kanemaru with a back elbow smash. Bushi with a Double Missile Dropkick. Bushi drops Kanemaru with The DDT for a two count. Bushi goes for The Fisherman’s NeckBreaker, but Kanemaru blocks it. Kanemaru rakes the eyes of Bushi. Bushi dropkicks Kanemaru to the floor. Desperado trips Bushi from the outside. Kanemaru with The Helluva Kick. Kanemaru goes for British Fall, but Bushi counters with The Fisherman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Kanemaru fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Bushi with a back elbow smash. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Bushi. Kanemaru tags in Desperado. Desperado repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Bushi. Bushi denies The Knee Crusher. Desperado with a corner clothesline. Bushi kicks Desperado in the face. Bushi with a Flying Hurricanrana. Bushi tags in Takahashi.

Short-Arm Reversal by Takahashi. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Takahashi kicks the middle rope into Desperado’s face. Takahashi delivers The ShotGun Dropkick. Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Takahashi with a basement dropkick for a two count. Takahashi goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Desperado lands back on his feet. Desperado kicks Takahashi in the gut. Kanemaru kicks Takahashi in the back. Desperado Spears Takahashi. Running Dropkick/Belly to Back Suplex Combination for a two count. Desperado ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Takahashi applies a waist lock. Desperado dodges The SuperKick. Neither man can land a clothesline. Takahashi goes for a backslide, but Desperado lands back on his feet. Takahashi negates Pinche Loco. Bushi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Kanemaru answers with The Big Boot. Takahashi SuperKicks Kanemaru. LIJ with a Sunset Flip/German Suplex Combination.

LIJ goes for The LAT, but Kanemaru gets in the way. Kanemaru rakes the eyes of Takahashi. LIJ with a Double SuperKick. Takahashi with a ShotGun Dropkick. Bushi lands The Suicide Dive. Desperado with a thumb to the eye. Desperado with The El Es Culero for a two count. Desperado kicks Takahashi in the gut. Desperado uppercuts Takahashi. Takahashi drops Desperado with a Lariat. Takahashi hits The Dynamite Plunger for a two count. Suplex/SitOut PowerBomb Combination for a two count. LIJ connects with The LAT for a two count. Kanemaru pulls Red Shoes out of the ring. Kanemaru kicks Takahashi in the gut. Kanemaru ducks a clothesline from Bushi. Kanemaru shoves Bushi into Takahashi. Kanemaru with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Takahashi kicks Kanemaru in the gut. Kanemaru with a Pop Up Low Blow. Kanemaru clocks Takahashi with the whiskey bottle. Desperado connects with Pinche Loco for a two count. Kanemaru drills Bushi with The BrainBuster. Desperado drops Takahashi with Loco Mono. Desperado plants Takahashi with Pinche Loco to pickup the victory.

Winner: New IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions, El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru via Pinfall

