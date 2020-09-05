New Japan Road Results 9/5/20

Makuhari Messe International Conference Hall

Chiba, Japan

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Satoshi Kojima vs. Yota Tsuji

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Tsuji applies a wrist lock. Kojima transitions into a side headlock. Kojima with a side headlock takeover. Tsuji answers with the headscissors escape. Strong lockup. Tsuji applies a side headlock. Kojima whips Tsuji across the ring. Tsuji drops Kojima with a shoulder tackle. Tsuji is putting the boots to Kojima. Tsuji goes for a Bodyslam, but Kojima blocks it. Kojima bodyslams Tsuji. Kojima with a running shoulder block. Kojima stomps on Tsuji’s chest. Kojima applies a rear chin lock. Kojima rams his elbow across Tsuji’s face. Kojima stomps on Tsuji’s back. Kojima drops Tsuji with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Kojima goes back to the rear chin lock. Tsuji puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Kojima kicks Tsuji in the gut. Kojima with a knife edge chop. Forearm Exchange.

Kojima kicks Tsuji in the gut. Machine Gun Chops. Kojima with the irish whip. Kojima with a Flying Forearm Smash. Kojima plays to the crowd. Kojima lands The Flying Elbow Drop for a two count. Kojima with forearm shivers. Tsuji dodges The Rolling Elbow. Kojima shrugs off a dropkick from Tsuji. Kojima kicks Tsuji in the gut. Kojima whips Tsuji across the ring. Tsuji with a Running Dropkick. Tsuji with a Flying Forearm Smash. Tsuji follows that with a shoulder tackle. Tsuji with a Diving Splash for a two count. Kojima denies The Boston Crab. Tsuji goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Kojima lands back on his feet. Kojima applies a waist lock. Tsuji decks Kojima with a back elbow smash. Tsuji goes for The Spear, but Kojima counters with The DDT. Tsuji negates The Koji Cutter. Tsuji Spears Kojima. Tsuji connects with The Brain Buster for a two count. Tsuji applies The Boston Crab. Kojima grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Tsuji unloads a series of palm strikes. Kojima plants Tsuji with The Lariat to pickup the victory.

Winner: Satoshi Kojima via Pinfall

Second Match: Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, Yoshi Hashi, and Yuya Uemura vs. Kazuchika Okada, SHO, Toru Yano, and Gabriel Kidd In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Ishii and Yano will start things off. Yano is playing mind games with Ishii. Yano starts removing a turnbuckle pad. Ishii has no time for Yano’s games. Forearm Exchange. Yano runs into Ishii. Yano rakes the eyes of Ishii. Ishii drops Yano with a shoulder tackle. Yano tags in Kidd. Kidd with forearm shivers. Kidd with two running shoulder blocks. Ishii answers with forearm shivers. Shoulder Block Exchange. Kidd reverses out of the irish whip from Ishii. Yano trips Ishii from the outside. Kidd with a running shoulder tackle. Kidd kicks Uemura in the gut. Kidd with a forearm smash. Uemura with a deep arm-drag. Uemura dropkicks Kidd. Sho kicks Uemura in the gut. Sho whips Uemura across the ring. Okada drops down on the canvas. Sho drop toe holds Uemura into an up kick from Okada.

Double Irish Whip. Yano pulls Uemura out of the ring. Okada and Sho are confused. Double boot to the midsection of Hashi. Okada and Sho gangs up on Goto and Hashi. Yano and Kidd gets a receipt. All hell is breaking loose in Chiba. Ishii slams Kidd’s head on the red turnbuckle pad. Ishii tags in Goto. Goto repeatedly stomps on Kidd’s chest. Goto is choking Kidd with his boot. Goto scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Goto stomps on Kidd’s back. Goto tags in Uemura. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle for a two count. Uemura stomps on Kidd’s back. Uemura with an uppercut/forearm combination. Uemura repeatedly stomps on Kidd’s chest. Second Forearm Exchange. Uemura is mauling Kidd in the corner. Uemura tags in Hashi. Hashi kicks Kidd in the gut. Hashi hammers down on the back of Kidd’s neck. Kidd with forearm shivers. Hashi unloads two knife edge chops. Hashi with the irish whip. Hashi with two running chops. Kidd dropkicks Hashi. Kidd tags in Okada.

Okada with forearm shivers. Hashi reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Okada ducks a clothesline from Hashi. Okada with a running elbow smash. Okada knocks Goto and Ishii off the ring apron. Okada with a Leaping Back Elbow Smash. Okada kicks Hashi in the gut. Okada with The DDT for a two count. Okada drops Uemura with a forearm smash. Third Forearm Exchange. Hashi dodges The Big Boot. Hashi hits The Head Hunter. Hashi tags in Goto. Goto with a shoulder tackle. Goto knocks Sho and Yano off the apron. Okada denies The Ushigoroshi. Goto with a forearm smash. Goto with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Goto follows that with The Saito Suplex for a two count. Okada fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Okada applies a waist lock. Goto with a back elbow smash. Okada responds with The FlapJack. Okada tags in Sho. Sho ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Sho with a running shoulder tackle. Sho with a corner clothesline. Short-Arm Reversal by Sho. Combination Kicks. Goto denies The SuperKick. Sho with a forearm smash. Goto shrugs off a lariat from Sho. Sho with forearm shivers. Sho ducks a clothesline from Goto. Goto with The Ushigoroshi. Goto tags in Uemura.

Uemura blasts Yano off the apron. Uemura with forearm shivers. Uemura with a Corner Dropkick. Uemura follows that with a running shoulder tackle. Uemura with a Leaping Elbow Drop for a two count. Uemura applies The Boston Crab. Uemura with a forearm smash to Yano. Yano rakes the eyes of Uemura. Yano whips Uemura into the exposed steel. Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop to Ishii. Yano ducks a clothesline from Hashi. Yano pulls Hashi down to the mat. Sho with a Hip Toss. Sho applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Goto breaks up the submission hold. Kidd punches Goto in the back. Kidd with a forearm smash,. Goto reveres out of the irish whip from Kidd. Kidd kicks Goto in the face. Kidd with a running shoulder tackle. Kidd with a Vertical Suplex to Ishii. Hashi SuperKicks Kidd. Okada drops Hashi with The Big Boot. Okada uppercuts Uemura. Sho connects with The Spear for a two count. Uemura dropkicks Sho. Sho negates The Double OverHook Suplex. Sho goes for Shock Arrow, but Uemura counters with a Back Body Drop. Uemura with forearm shivers. Fourth Forearm Exchange. Sho turns a German Suplex into The Cross-Arm-Breaker which forces Uemura to tap out.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada, SHO, Toru Yano, and Gabriel Kidd via Submission

Third Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kota Ibushi, Yuji Nagata, and Tomoaki Honma vs. Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, and Douki In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Suzuki Gun ambush before the bell rings. Suzuki repeatedly stomps on Nagata’s chest. Forearm Exchange. Nagata drives his knee into the midsection of Suzuki. Following a snap mare takeover, Nagata kicks Suzuki in the back. Suzuki with a forearm smash. Suzuki returns the favor. Second Forearm Exchange. Nagata reverses out of the irish whip from Suzuki. Nagata delivers The Helluva Kick. Nagata hits The Exploder Suplex for a two count. Nagata tags in Honma. Honma repeatedly stomps on Suzuki’s chest. Chop Exchange. Honma bodyslams Suzuki. Suzuki avoids The Kokeshi HeadButt. Honma with forearm shivers. Suzuki applies The Rope Assisted Arm-Bar. All hell starts breaking loose on the outside. Suzuki repeatedly whips Honma into the steel barricade. Suzuki kicks Honma in the gut. Taichi wraps a cable chord around Tanahashi’s neck. Suzuki wraps the left shoulder of Honma around the barricade. Suzuki with a high elbow smash. The referee admonishes Suzuki. Suzuki rolls Honma back into the ring. Suzuki kicks Honma in the face. Third Forearm Exchange. Suzuki hits The PK for a two count. Suzuki tags in Douki. Douki stomps on Honma’s chest. Honma fires back with forearm shivers. Douki rakes the eyes of Honma. Sabre tags himself in. Sabre is choking Honma with his boot. Suzuki Gun are abusing the referee’s five count.

Sabre applies the cravate. HeadScissors NeckLock/Heel Hook Combination. Sabre tags in Taichi. Taichi stomps on Honma’s back. Taichi kicks Honma in the face. Following a snap mare takeover, Taichi kicks Honma in the back. Honma with forearm shivers. Taichi applies an illegal choke hold. Honma ducks a clothesline from Taichi. Honma creates distance with a Diving Kokeshi HeadButt. Honma tags in Tanahashi. Tanahashi with a Flying Forearm Smash. Tanahashi scores the elbow knockdown. Tanahashi takes a swipe at Sabre and Suzuki. Tanahashi decks Taichi with a back elbow smash. Tanahashi with a Flying Crossbody Block. Suzuki goes for a Running Boot, but Tanahashi counters with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi blocks a boot from Taichi. Tanahashi delivers another Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi is fired up. Tanahashi bodyslams Taichi. Tanahashi with a SomerSault Senton for a two count. Tanahashi plays to the crowd. Tanahashi goes for The SlingBlade, but Taichi counters with The Big Boot. Tanahashi negates The Back Drop Driver. Tanahashi with a forearm smash. Taichi kicks the left hamstring of Tanahashi. Tanahashi uppercuts Taichi. Taichi with a Running Boot. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Tanahashi dodges The Buzzsaw Kick. Tanahashi applies a waist lock. Taichi decks Tanahashi with a back elbow smash. Tanahashi with an open palm strike. Taichi responds with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ibushi and Sabre are tagged in.

Ibushi dives over Sabre. Sabre applies The Full Nelson Lock. Sabre with an arm-drag takeover. Sabre kicks Ibushi in the face. Sabre talks smack to Ibushi. Ibushi delivers his combination offense. Ibushi with a Mid-Kick. Ibushi with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Ibushi goes for German Suplex, but Sabre counters with an arm-bar. Ibushi with a forearm smash. Sabre side steps Ibushi into the turnbuckle pad. Ibushi dives over Sabre. Ibushi with a Leaping Hurricanrana. Ibushi goes for The Last Ride, but Sabre counters with The Guillotine Choke. Sabre transitions into a Triangle Choke. Sabre with an OverHead Wrist Kick. Ibushi answers with a forearm smash. Sabre sweeps out the legs of Ibushi. Sabre tags in Douki. Douki with a corner clothesline. Douki with a Running Lariat for a two count. Douki stomps on Ibushi’s chest. Suzuki sends Ibushi to the corner. Douki with a running elbow smash. Suzuki with The Helluva Kick. Taichi follows that with a Spinning Back Kick. Douki connects with The Day Break for a two count. Douki applies The Italian Stretch No. 32. Suzuki gets Nagata trapped in The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Honma lands The Kokeshi HeadButt. Sabre cranks on Honma’s neck. Tanahashi hits The SlingBlade. Tanahashi drops Taichi with Twist and Shout. Douki dodges The RoundHouse Kick. Douki uppercuts Ibushi. Ibushi responds with The V-Trigger. Ibushi plants Douki with The Kamigoye to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kota Ibushi, Yuji Nagata, and Tomoaki Honma via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, Sanada vs. EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, Jado In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Bullet Club attacks LIJ before the bell rings. EVIL with a clubbing axe handle strike. EVIL stomps on Naito’s chest. EVIL unloads two knife edge chops. EVIL applies a wrist lock. EVIL with the irish whip. Naito kicks EVIL in the face. Naito with a Running Hurricanrana. Naito wraps his jacket around EVIL’s neck. Naito stomps on EVIL’s back. Naito with a forearm smash. Naito whips EVIL across the ring. Naito with a deep arm-drag. Naito scores the elbow knockdown. Jado trips Naito from the outside. Takahashi clears the ring. Jado repeatedly sends Naito chest first into the steel barricade. Jado stands on Naito’s chest. The referee admonishes Jado. Jado rolls Naito back into the ring. EVIL stomps on Naito’s chest. EVIL tags in Takahashi. Takahashi kicks Naito in the face. Takahashi bodyslams Naito. Takahashi transitions into a ground and pound attack. Takahashi with a Sliding Boot for a two count. Takahashi bodyslams Naito. Takahashi tags in Jado. Jado mocks Honma. Jado walks over Naito. Jado rams Naito’s face across the top strand. Bullet Club are abusing the referee’s five count. Jado tags in EVIL.

EVIL stomps on the left knee of Naito. EVIL PowerSlams Naito. EVIL with a Senton Splash for a two count. EVIL toys around with Naito. Naito with forearm shivers. EVIL rakes the eyes of Naito. Takahashi kicks Naito in the back. EVIL kicks Naito in the chest. EVIL goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Naito lands back on his feet. EVIL decks Naito with a back elbow smash. Short-Arm Reversal by Naito. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Naito tags in Takagi. Takagi knocks Jado off the ring apron. Takagi blocks a boot from EVIL. Takagi with a forearm smash. Takagi with a chop/jab combination. Takagi is mauling EVIL in the corner. Takahashi attacks Takagi from behind. Double Irish Whip. Takahashi applies The Full Nelson Lock. Takagi kicks EVIL in the face. Takagi shoves EVIL into Takahashi. Takagi with a Double Clothesline. Takagi with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. EVIL ducks a clothesline from Takagi. EVIL tugs on Takagi’s hair. EVIL throws the right leg of Takagi into the referee’s hands. EVIL thrust kicks the midsection of Takagi. EVIL tags in Takahashi. Takahashi repeatedly kicks Takagi in the face. Forearm Exchange. Takahashi sends Takagi face first into the canvas. Takahashi with The Sliding Boot for a two count. Running Boot/Short Pumping Bomber Exchange. Takagi decks Takahashi with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi clotheslines Takahashi. Takagi tags in Sanada.

Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Sanada. Sanada with a back elbow smash. Sanada dives over Takahashi. Sanada blocks a boot from Takahashi. Sanada with a single leg takedown. Sanada applies The Paradise Lock. Sanada plays to the crowd. Sanada with a low dropkick for a two count. Takahashi negates The TKO. Takahashi goes for The Miami Shine, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Sanada drives his knee into the midsection of Takahashi. Jado nails Sanada with the kendo stick. Takahashi tags in Jado. EVIL clears the ring. Double Irish Whip. Takahashi thrust kicks the midsection of Sanada. Jado with a running knee lift. Double Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Jado applies The CrossFace. Naito breaks the submission hold. Naito kicks EVIL in the gut. EVIL reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. EVIL dodges The Flying Forearm Smash. EVIL shoves Naito towards the referee. EVIL sends Naito tumbling to the floor. The referee is distracted by Takahashi. Jado goes for a kendo stick shot, but Takagi gets in the way. Takagi with a right jab. Sanada dropkicks Jado. Takagi ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Sanada kicks Takahashi in the chest. Takagi clotheslines the back of Takahashi’s neck. Sanada with a knee lift. LIJ connects with their Dropkick/Saito Suplex Combination. Sanada makes Jado tap out to Skull End.

Winner: Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, and Sanada via Submission

Fifth Match: (0) Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato w/Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. (0) El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru In A IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Title Tournament Match

Wato and Kanemaru will start things off. Wato kicks Kanemaru in the gut. Wato hammers down on the back of Kanemaru’s neck. Kanemaru rakes the eyes of Wato. Kanemaru hammers down on the back of Wato’s neck. Kanemaru runs the ropes. Wato leapfrogs over Kanemaru. Wato drives his elbow into the midsection of Kanemaru. Wato with a back hand. Wato with a Spinning Heel Kick. Wato sends Kanemaru to the corner. Kanemaru launches Wato over the top rope. Wato with a shoulder block. Wato drops Desperado with The Big Boot. Wato with a forearm smash. Desperado pulls Wato off the ring apron. Desperado whips Wato into the steel barricade. Taguchi suffers the same treatment. Wato gets back in the ring at the count of nine. Kanemaru with a Vertical Suplex for a one count. Kanemaru stomps on Wato’s back. Kanemaru hammers down on the back of Wato’s neck. Kanemaru tags in Desperado.

Desperado stands on Wato’s neck. Desperado talks smack to Wato. Wato unloads Two Open Hand Chops. Desperado rakes the eyes of Wato. Desperado tags in Kanemaru. Kanemaru has Wato draped across the apron. Kanemaru with a Running Dropkick. Kanemaru continues to attack Wato’s neck. Kanemaru with a Running Knee Drop for a two count. Kanemaru applies The Camel Clutch. Wato grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Kanemaru is choking Wato with his boot. Kanemaru stomps on Wato’s back. Wato with desperation chops. Kanemaru drops Wato with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Kanemaru tags in Desperado. Desperado taunts Taguchi. Desperado with Two Bodyslams. Desperado punches Taguchi. Wato with a Back Body Drop. Desperado stomps on Wato’s back. Wato reverses out of the irish whip from Desperado. Wato creates distance with a Spinning Heel Kick. Wato tags in Taguchi.

Hip Attack Party. Taguchi with a Flying Crossbody Block to the outside. Taguchi is fired up. Taguchi rolls Desperado back into the ring. Taguchi dives over Desperado. Desperado avoids The Flying Hip Attack. Taguchi kicks Desperado in the face. Taguchi goes for a Running Hip Attack, but Desperado counters with an Atomic Drop. Taguchi is playing mind games with Desperado. Taguchi drops Desperado with The Hip Attack for a two count. Taguchi applies The Ankle Lock. Desperado negates Dodon. Taguchi rolls Desperado over for a two count. Taguchi thrust kicks the midsection of Desperado. Desperado Spears Taguchi. Desperado tags in Kanemaru. Kanemaru with the irish whip. Taguchi decks Kanemaru with a back elbow smash. Kanemaru dodges The Hip Attack. Kanemaru with a Sliding Dropkick for a two count. Kanemaru with an Atomic Drop. Taguchi hulks up. Taguchi with a Hip Attack. Taguchi tags in Wato.

Kanemaru reverses out of the irish whip from Wato. Wato with a shoulder block. Wato with a forearm smash. Wato follows that with a SpringBoard European Uppercut for a two count. Wato applies a wrist lock. Kanemaru negates The Wato Driver. Wato kicks Kanemaru in the gut. Kanemaru reverses out of the irish whip from Wato. Desperado kicks Wato in the back. Kanemaru with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Suzuki Gun with their Dropkick/Belly to Back Suplex Combination. Kanemaru hits The Reverse DDT. Kanemaru connects with Deep Impact for a two count. Desperado kicks Taguchi in the gut. Desperado dumps Taguchi out of the ring. Kanemaru goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Wato lands back on his feet. Wato ducks a clothesline from Kanemaru. Wato with a Spinning Enzuigiri. Desperado responds with clubbing palm strikes. Taguchi drops Desperado with The SpringBoard Hip Attack. Taguchi drills Kanemaru with The Bomaye. The Wato Driver for a two count. Kanemaru rolls Wato over for a two count. Desperado with a big haymaker. Wato sweeps out the legs of Desperado. Taguchi blasts Desperado off the apron with The Running Hip Attack. Kanemaru kicks Wato in the gut. Kanemaru decks Taguchi with a back elbow smash. Wato delivers The RoundHouse Kick. Wato lands The Tornillo. Taguchi and Wato plants Kanemaru with their Dodon/RPP Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato via Pinfall (1 Win = 2 Points)

Sixth Match: (0) Hiromu Takahashi & Bushi vs. (0) Taiji Ishimori & Gedo In A IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Title Tournament Match

Bushi and Gedo will start things off. Gedo is distracted by Takahashi. Bushi knocks Ishimori off the ring apron. Bushi kicks Gedo in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Takahashi thrust kicks the midsection of Gedo. Bushi dropkicks the left knee of Gedo. Takahashi with a basement dropkick. Ishimori drives his knee into the midsection of Bushi. LIJ with a Double Leapfrog. Bushi kicks Ishimori in the gut. Takahashi with a ShotGun Dropkick. Bushi tugs on Gedo’s beard. Takahashi tags himself in. Takahashi with a Flying Axe Handle Strike. Takahashi continues to attack Gedo’s beard. Double Irish Whip. Double FaceBuster. Ishimori runs interference. Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Takahashi with a basement dropkick for a two count. Takahashi goes for a Running Death Valley Driver, but Gedo lands back on his feet.

Ishimori with a SpringBoard Senton. Ishimori knocks Bushi off the apron. Gedo tags in Ishimori. Ishimori punches Takahashi in the back. Ishimori applies a chin lock on the top rope. Following a snap mare takeover, Ishimori applies a nerve hold. Ishimori blasts Bushi off the apron. Ishimori dumps Takahashi out of the ring. Gedo repeatedly whips Takahashi with the leather belt. Ishimori rolls Takahashi back into the ring. Ishimori goes into the cover, but Red Shoes ignores it. Ishimori applies a wrist lock. Takahashi with a series of open hand chops. Ishimori kicks Takahashi in the face. Ishimori whips Takahashi into the exposed steel. Ishimori slams the right shoulder of Takahashi on the canvas. Ishimori tags in Gedo. Gedo applies a deep hammerlock. Gedo drives Takahashi shoulder first into the exposed steel. Gedo talks smack to Takahashi. Gedo tags in Ishimori. Ishimori with a double axe handle strike. Ishimori applies a hammerlock. Ishimori repeatedly drives his knee into Takahashi’s back. Ishimori sends Takahashi shoulder first into the exposed steel. Ishimori tags in Gedo.

Takahashi needs to create separation. Gedo applies a hammerlock. Takahashi with heavy bodyshots. Gedo tugs on Takahashi’s hair. Gedo whips Takahashi back first into the exposed steel. Gedo tells Takahashi to get up. Gedo rakes the eyes of Takakashi. Takahashi blocks a boot from Gedo. Takahashi creates distance with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Takahashi tags in Bushi. Bushi delivers The Missile Dropkick. Bushirooni. Ishimori kicks Bushi in the gut. Ishimori punches Bushi in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Bushi shoves Gedo into Ishimori. Bushi with a Double Hurricanrana. Bushi drops Gedo with The DDT for a two count. Gedo whips Bushi across the ring. Bushi with a Running Hurricanrana. Ishimori with a Jumping Knee Strike. Gedo tags in Ishimori. Ishimori with a ShotGun Meteora. Following a snap mare takeover, Ishimori with a Running Knee Strike. Ishimori applies The YES Lock. Bushi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Bushi negates Cipher Utaki. Bushi applies a waist lock. Ishimori with three sharp elbow strikes. Bushi with a Running Dropkick. Bushi tags in Takahashi.

Short-Arm Reversal by Takahashi. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Takahashi kicks the middle rope into Ishimori’s face. Takahashi with a ShotGun Dropkick. Ishimori denies The Running Death Valley Driver. Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Ishimori responds with a corner dropkick. Takahashi goes for an OverHead Belly to Belly Suplex, but Ishimori lands on the middle turnbuckle. Ishimori with a Hurricanrana. Ishimori blocks a boot from Takahashi. Ishimori with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ishimori hits The Sliding German Suplex. Counter Display. Ishimori with a Jumping Knee Strike. Release German Suplex Exchange. Lariat Exchange. Gedo with a thumb to the eye. Gedo applies a front face lock. Takahashi negates The YES Lock. Standing Switch Exchange. Ishimori ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Ishimori applies The YES Lock. Gedo rakes the eyes of Bushi. Takahashi refuses to quit. Takahashi with an OverHead Belly to Belly Suplex into the turnbuckle pad. Bushi and Gedo are tagged in.

Bushi ducks a clothesline from Gedo. Gedo applies The CrossFace. Bushi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Gedo with The JawBreaker. Bushi denies The SuperKick. Bushi with a Rewind Kick. Bushi lands The Suicide Dive. Bushi rolls Gedo back into the ring. Bushi connects with The Fisherman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Bushi goes for MX, but Ishimori counters with The CodeBreaker. Takahashi with a SitOut PowerBomb. Gedo responds with a FlatLiner. All four men are down. Gedo side steps Bushi into the exposed steel. Gedo rolls Bushi over for a two count. Gedo thrust kicks the midsection of Bushi. Gedo SuperKicks Bushi for a two count. Ishimori knocks Takahashi off the apron. Ishimori abuses the referee. Bushi avoids the brass knuckle punch. Bushi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bushi hits The BackStabber. Bushi with The CodeBreaker for a two count. Gedo avoids MX. Gedo shoves Bushi into Red Shoes. Gedo delivers the blow blow. Gedo Clutch for a two count. Ishimori with a ShotGun Dropkick. Ishimori goes for The Orihara MoonSault, but Takahashi counters with a Bodyslam on the floor. Takahashi SuperKicks Gedo. Sunset Flip/German Suplex Combination. LIJ plants Gedo with The LAT to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hiromu Takahashi & Bushi via Pinfall (1 Win = 2 Points)

Updated IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Title Tournament Standings

1.) Hiromu Takahashi & Bushi, 2 Points

2.) Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato, 2 Points

3.) Taiji Ishimori & Gedo, 0 Points

4.) El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru, 0 Points

