New Japan Road Results 9/6/20

Makuhari Messe International Conference Hall

Chiba, Japan

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Yuji Nagata vs. Yuya Uemura

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Uemura with a waist lock go-behind. Nagata grabs a side wrist lock. Uemura with a wrist lock takedown. Nagata kicks Uemura in the chest. Nagata applies an arm-bar. Nagata with a single leg takedown. Nagata applies a leg lock. Nagata grapevines the legs of Uemura. Uemura with an arm-bar takedown. Uemura applies a wrist lock. Nagata with a Northern Lights Suplex. Uemura applies a headscissors neck lock. Nagata puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Uemura unloads three open hand chops. Uemura drives his knee into the midsection of Nagata. Uemura hammers down on the back of Nagata’s neck. Uemura kicks Nagata in the gut. Nagata kicks out the legs of Uemura. Nagata is putting the boots to Uemura. Following a snap mare takeover, Nagata kicks Uemura in the back. Nagata stomps on Uemura’s back. Nagata with The Arm-Ringer. Nagata kicks Uemura in the face. Nagata applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Uemura puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break.

Nagata stomps on Uemura’s chest. Uemura with forearm shivers. Nagata kicks the left shoulder of Uemura. Nagata drops Uemura with another arm-ringer. Nagata stomps on Uemura’s back. Nagata drives his knee into the midsection of Uemura. Uemura with forearm shivers. Nagata unloads Four Mid-Kicks. Nagata with a straight right hand. Nagata with the irish whip. Nagata goes for The Helluva Kick, but Uemura counters with a Flying Forearm Smash. Uemura with forearm shivers. Uemura with a Corner Dropkick. Uemura drops Nagata with a shoulder tackle. Uemura follows that with a Senton Splash for a two count. Uemura applies The Boston Crab. Nagata escapes the hold. Uemura with an uppercut/forearm combination. Nagata negates The Double OverHoook Suplex. Forearm Exchange. Nagata with The Big Boot. Uemura dropkicks Nagata. Uemura connects with The Double OverHook Suplex for a two count. Uemura applies a waist lock. Nagata with two sharp elbow strikes. Uemura slaps Nagata in the face. Uemura goes for a German Suplex, but Nagata blocks it. Palm Strike Exchange. Nagata drops Uemura with The Mid-Kick for a two count. Nagata hits The Exploder Suplex. Nagata makes Uemura tap out to Nagata Lock II.

Winner: Yuji Nagata via Submission

Second Match: Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, Yoshi Hashi, and Gabriel Kidd vs. Kazuchika Okada, SHO, Toru Yano, and Yota Tsuji In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Ishii and Sho will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sho applies a side headlock. Ishii whips Sho across the ring. Sho runs into Ishii. Ishii slaps Sho in the face. Ishii tells Sho to bring it. Shoulder Block Exchange. Ishii avoids The Jumping Knee Strike. Sho ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Ishii blocks a boot from Sho. Ishii applies a waist lock. Ishii with a forearm smash. Sho answers with a running elbow smash. Sho ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Sho with a running shoulder block. Ishii finally drops Sho with a shoulder tackle. Sho with a Vertical Suplex. Kidd and Tsuji charges into the ring. Forearm Exchange. Kidd bodyslams Tsuji. Okada drops Kidd with The Big Boot. Double boot to the midsection of Okada. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Yano trips Hashi from the outside. Okada kicks Goto in the gut. Goto ducks a clothesline from Okada. Yano trips Goto from the outside. Okada kicks Ishii in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Okada drops down on the canvas. Sho drop toe holds Ishii into Okada’s boots. Sho with a running shoulder tackle. CHAOS gangs up on Ishii.

Kidd and Tsuji are tagged in. Second Forearm Exchange. Kidd uppercuts Tsuji. Tsuji reverses out of the irish whip from Kidd. Tsuji blocks a boot from Kidd. Kidd with a knee lift. Tsuji bodyslams Kidd. Okada blasts Goto and Hashi off the ring apron. Tsuji applies a front face lock. Okada tags himself in. Okada kicks Kidd in the gut. Okada repeatedly drives Kidd chest first into the turnbuckle pads. Kidd delivers his combination offense. Kidd slaps Okada in the chest. Kidd with forearm shivers. It takes one forearm to put Kidd down. Okada with a Slam. Okada with a SlingShot Senton for a two count. Okada tags in Yano. Yano with a Hip Toss for a two count. Yano falls into the lateral press for a two count. Yano stomps on Kidd’s back. Kidd with forearm shivers. Kidd uppercuts Yano. Yano rakes the eyes of Kidd. Yano bodyslams Kidd. Yano taunts Ishii. Yano removes the turnbuckle pad. Yano tries to hit Kidd with the turnbuckle pad. Kidd dropkicks Yano. Kidd tags in Goto.

Goto with a shoulder tackle to Sho. Goto knocks Okada and Tsuji off the apron. Ishii whips Sho into the steel barricade. Yano kicks Goto in the gut. Goto with a Misdirection Clothesline. Goto with forearm shivers. Goto with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Goto follows that with The Saito Suplex for a two count. Yano denies The Ushigoroshi. Goto side steps Yano into the exposed steel. Goto kicks Yano in the gut. Yano tugs on Goto’s hair. Goto with forearm shivers. Yano pulls Goto down to the mat. Ishii stomps on Yano’s back. Yano reverses out of the irish whip from Ishii. Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Yano tags in Okada. Okada with forearm shivers. Okada sends Goto to the corner. Okada with a Leaping Back Elbow Smash. Okada kicks Goto in the gut. Okada drops Goto with The DDT for a two count. Okada plays to the crowd. Goto with clubbing blows to Okada’s back. Okada with a forearm smash. Goto dodges The Big Boot. Goto with a Discus Lariat.Goto tags in Hashi. Hashi unloads two knife edge chops. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Okada. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Okada. Hashi hits The Head Hunter.

Okada negates The BunkerBuster. Okada applies The Money Clip. Hashi backs Okada into the turnbuckle pad. Okada kicks Hashi in the face. Okada puts Hashi on the top turnbuckle. Hashi kicks Okada in the face. Okada with The Reverse NeckBreaker. Okada tags in Tsuji. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Hashi reverses out of the irish whip from Tsuji. Tsuji drops Hashi with a shoulder tackle. Tsuji knocks Ishii off the apron. Tsuji with a Flying Forearm Smash. Hashi with a back elbow smash. Tsuji dropkicks Hashi. Double Irish Whip. Tsuji with a running elbow smash. Sho with a corner clothesline. Okada and Yano follows that with two running elbow smashes. Tsuji connects with The Spear for a two count. Tsuji applies The Boston Crab. Kidd clotheslines the back of Tsuji’s neck. Sho with a forearm smash. Sho dumps Kidd out of the ring. Sho ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Sho goes for a German Suplex, but Ishii blocks it. Ishii applies an arm-bar. Sho reverses the hold. Sho with a Jumping Knee Strike. Ishii responds with a Release German Suplex. Ishii whips Yano into the exposed steel. Tsuji goes for a Bodyslam, but Ishii lands back on his feet. Chaos are double teaming Tsuji. Tsuji with a Double Spear. Third Forearm Exchange. Hashi with a blistering chop. Hashi SuperKicks Tsuji. Hashi with The BunkerBuster for a two count. Hashi makes Tsuji tap out to The Butterfly Lock.

Winner: Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, Yoshi Hashi, and Gabriel Kidd via Submission

Third Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kota Ibushi, Satoshi Kojima, and Tomoaki Honma vs. Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, and Douki In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Predictable Suzuki Gun Attack before the bell rings. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Quadruple Bodyslams. Tanahashi stomps on Suzuki’s chest. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Honma and Tanahashi are putting the boots to Suzuki. Suzuki avoids The Double Kokeshi HeadButt. Sabre pulls Honma out of the ring. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Suzuki whips Tanahashi into the steel barricade. All hell is breaking loose in Chiba. Suzuki repeatedly stomps on Tanahashi’s chest. Suzuki slams Tanahashi’s head on the ring apron. Douki is choking Ibushi with the pipe. Suzuki rolls Tanahashi back into the ring. Suzuki with forearm shivers. Suzuki with The Helluva Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Suzuki hits The PK for a two count. Suzuki applies a wrist lock. Douki tags himself in.

Douki hammers down on the left shoulder of Tanahashi. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Douki rakes the eyes of Tanahashi. Douki with a corner clothesline. Douki drops Tanahashi with a Running Lariat for a two count. Douki applies The Italian Stretch No. 32. Tanahashi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Sabre applies The Ankle Lock behind the referee’s back. Douki tags in Taichi. Taichi applies an illegal choke. Sabre kicks Tanahashi in the gut. Suzuki Gun works on the left shoulder of Tanahashi. The referee is trying to calm down Ibushi. Suzuki rolls Tanahashi back into the ring. Taichi with the cover for a two count. Taichi toys around with Tanahashi. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Taichi throws Tanahashi down to the mat. Tanahashi dodges The Buzzsaw Kick. Tanahashi with Twist and Shout. Tanahashi tags in Ibushi.

Ibushi dives over Taichi. Ibushi knocks Douki and Suzuki off the apron. Ibushi delivers his combination offense. Ibushi with a Spinning Back Kick. Taichi dodges The Mid Kick. Ibushi with a Standing MoonSault for a two count. Ibushi applies a waist lock. Taichi decks Ibushi with a back elbow smash. Ibushi dives over Taichi. Ibushi blocks a boot from Taichi. Hamstring Kick Exchange. Running Boot Exchange. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Taichi goes for The Kamigoye, but Ibushi counters with a Spinning Back Kick. Taichi side steps Ibushi into the turnbuckle pad. Taichi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ibushi responds with a RoundHouse Kick. Kojima and Sabre are tagged in. Sabre ducks a clothesline from Kojima. Sabre uppercuts Kojima. Sabre with the irish whip. Kojima side steps Sabre into the turnbuckle pad. Machine Gun Chops. Kojima with a Flying Forearm Smash. Kojima plays to the crowd. Sabre applies The Kimura Lock. Sabre grabs a side wrist lock. Kojima with forearm shivers. Sabre avoids The Rolling Elbow. Sabre with a Northern Lights Suplex. Sabre applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Kojima puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break.

Sabre kicks Kojima in the gut. Kojima blocks a boot from Sabre. Kojima kicks Sabre in the gut. Kojima hits The Koji Cutter. Kojima tags in Honma. Honma drops Sabre with a shoulder tackle. Honma unloads four knife edge chops. Douki attacks Honma from behind. Douki uppercuts Honma. Honma ducks a clothesline from Douki. Honma with a DDT/FlatLiner Combination. Honma connects with The BrainBuster for a two count. Honma with forearm shivers. Sabre uppercuts Honma. Honma ducks a clothesline from Sabre. Sabre dodges The Kokeshi HeadButt. Sabre cranks on Honma’s back. Sabre applies The Triangle Choke. Ibushi breaks up the submission hold. Taichi with an Inside Out Lariat. Taichi kicks Ibushi out of the ring. Sabre with three uppercuts. Sabre with a Running Boot. Honma HeadButts Sabre. Tanahashi hits The SlingBlade. Honma lands The Kokeshi HeadButt. Honma goes for a Bodyslam, but Sabre lands back on his feet. Sabre applies The Cobra Twist. Douki wipes out everybody with a Diving Senton Splash. Sabre makes Honma tap out to The Grounding Cobra Twist.

Winner: Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, and Douki via Submission

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during today’s broadcast.

Fourth Match: Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, and Sanada vs. EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, and Jado In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Bullet Club attacks LIJ before the bell rings. Forearm Exchange. EVIL stomps on the right knee of Naito. EVIL wraps Naito’s jacket around Takagi’s neck. Takagi reverses out of the double irish whip from Bullet Club. Takagi decks EVIL with a back elbow smash. Takagi with two corner clotheslines. Takagi drops Takahashi with a shoulder tackle. Takagi ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Takagi with a DDT. Takagi HeadButts Takahashi. Takagi with a forearm smash. Takagi with a knife edge chop. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Takagi. Takagi is distracted by Jado who’s holding a kendo stick. Takahashi kicks Takagi in the gut. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Takahashi with The Reverse DDT. EVIL dumps Naito out of the ring. EVIL repeatedly hammers down on the right knee of Naito. Jado unloads two knife edge chops. EVIL rolls Takagi back into the ring. Jado puts on Naito’s jacket. Takahashi transitions into a ground and pound attack. Takahashi with a Leg Drop/Elbow Drop/Falling HeadButt Combination for a two count. Takahashi bodyslams Takagi. Takahashi tags in Jado.

Jado mocks Honma. Jado walks over Takagi. Jado is choking Takagi with his boot. Jado mocks Naito. Jado wraps Naito’s jacket around Takagi’s neck. Jado whips Takagi into the exposed steel. Jado tags in EVIL. Takagi with forearm shivers. EVIL whips Takagi back first into the exposed steel. Jado applies The Sleeper Hold. EVIL with a knife edge chop. EVIL tags in Takahashi. Takahashi thrust kicks the midsection of Takagi. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick for a two count. Takahashi with a Running Boot. Second Forearm Exchange. Takagi with a double hand chop. Takahashi blocks a boot from Takagi. Takahashi sends Takagi face first into the canvas. Takagi avoids The Sliding Boot. Takagi with The Sliding Lariat. Takahashi tags in EVIL. EVIL stops Takagi in his tracks. EVIL throws the right leg of Takagi into the referee’s hands. EVIL goes for a side thrust kick, but Takagi counters with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Takagi tags in Naito.

Naito ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Naito knocks Jado off the apron. Naito block a boot from EVIL. Naito with a forearm smash. Naito kicks EVIL in the gut. Naito punches EVIL in the back. EVIL reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Naito scores the elbow knockdown. Naito dropkicks the back of EVIL’s head. Naito with a Baseball Slide Dropkick to Jado. Naito with a Corner Dropkick. Naito sweeps out the legs of EVIL. Naito delivers The Combination Cabron. Naito tags in Sanada. Double Irish Whip. Double Hip Toss. Sanada with a basement dropkick for a two count. EVIL negates The TKO. Standing Switch Exchange. Jado nails Sanada with the kendo stick. EVIL tags in Jado. Takahashi knocks Naito off the apron. Double Irish Whip. Takahashi thrust kicks the midsection of Sanada. Jado with a Running Knee Lift. EVIL follows that with a Running Lariat. Jado hooks the outside leg for a two count. Jado connects with The Green Killer for a two count. Naito kicks EVIL in the gut. EVIL whips Naito into the exposed steel. Takagi with a running short-arm clothesline. Takagi drops EVIL with a Western Lariat. Takagi goes for The BrainBuster, but Takahashi blocks it. Takahashi starts biting Takagi’s fingers. Takahashi dumps Takagi out of the ring. Sanada avoids another kendo stick shot. Sanada shoves Jado into Takahashi. Sanada plants Jado with The Bridging O’Connor Roll to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, and Sanada via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (0) Taiji Ishimori & Gedo vs. (0) El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru In A IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Title Tournament Match

Gedo and Kanemaru will start things off. Gedo slaps Desperado in the face. Desperado and Ishimori are tagged in. Desperado yells at Gedo. Ishimori attacks Desperado from behind. Ishimori rakes the eyes of Desperado. Desperado returns the favor. Ishimori slides under Desperado. Ishimori with a shoulder block. Ishimori dives over Desperado. Desperado drives his knee into the midsection of Ishimori. Desperado with a straight right hand. Gedo trips Desperado from the outside. Ishimori with a basement dropkick. Ishimori knocks Kanemaru off the ring apron. Gedo repeatedly whips Desperado with the leather belt. Gedo rolls Desperado back into the ring. Red Shoes ignores Ishimori’s lateral press attempt. Gedo removes the blue turnbuckle pad. Ishimori whips Desperado into the exposed steel. Ishimori tags in Gedo.

Gedo rakes the back of Desperado. Gedo laughs at Kanemaru. Gedo slams Desperado’s head on the exposed steel. Gedo applies an illegal choke hold. Gedo with the cover for a two count. Ishimori kicks Desperado in the face. Gedo tags in Ishimori. Ishimori applies the cravate. Ishimori with clubbing shoulder blocks. Ishimori stands on Desperado’s neck. Ishimori sends Desperado chest first into the exposed steel. Ishimori tags in Gedo. Gedo stands on Desperado’s neck. Gedo toys around with Desperado. Gedo rakes the eyes of Desperado. Desperado shoves Red Shoes towards Gedo. Desperado dropkicks the left knee of Gedo. Desperado tags in Kanemaru. Kanemaru runs over Gedo. Kanemaru knocks Ishimori off the apron. Ishimori with a running axe handle strike. Ishimori punches Kanemaru in the back. Kanemaru drop toe holds Ishimori into the turnbuckle pad. Kanemaru SuperKicks Gedo. Kanemaru hits The British Fall for a two count.

Kanemaru stomps on Gedo’s chest. Kanemaru whips Gedo across the ring. Gedo holds onto the ropes. Gedo kicks Kanemaru in the face. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Gedo. Kanemaru applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Ishimori repeatedly stomps on Kanemaru’s chest. Kanemaru works on the left knee of Gedo. Kanemaru tags in Desperado. Desperado with a Knee Crusher. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Gedo. Desperado puts his knee on Gedo’s neck. Desperado is choking Gedo with his boot. Desperado drops his weight on the left leg of Gedo. Desperado rakes the eyes of Gedo. Desperado with a Frog Splash for a one count. Gedo rakes the eyes of Desperado. Kanemaru repeatedly wraps the left leg of Gedo around the steel ring post. Suzuki Gun are abusing Red Shoes five count. Desperado tags in Kanemaru. Kanemaru stomps on Gedo’s chest. Desperado whips Gedo into the steel barricade. Desperado continues to rake Gedo’s eyes. Desperado rolls Gedo back into the ring. Kanemaru stomps on Gedo’s chest. Kanemaru knocks Ishimori off the apron. Dropkick/Belly to Back Suplex Combination for a two count.

Kanemaru goes for Deep Impact, but Gedo gets his feet up in the air. Gedo tags in Ishimori. Ishimori with a running forearm smash. Ishimori knocks Desperado off the apron. Kanemaru reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Ishimori with a HandSpring RoundHouse Kick for a two count. Desperado sucker punches Ishimori. Double Irish Whip. Ishimori side steps Desperado into the turnbuckle pad. Ishimori ducks a clothesline from Kanemaru. Ishimori with a Reverse DDT/FlatLiner Combination. Ishimori applies The YES Lock. Kanemaru puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Kanemaru negates The Bloody Cross. Ishimori drives his knee into the midsection of Kanemaru. Kanemaru with a deep arm-drag. Kanemaru with a low dropkick. Kanemaru tags in Desperado. Desperado is choking Ishimori with his boot. Desperado goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Ishimori lands back on his feet. Desperado with a hip thrust. Ishimori responds with a Jumping Knee Strike. Ishimori tags in Gedo.

Gedo decks Ishimori with The JawBreaker. Desperado denies The SuperKick. Desperado rakes the eyes of Gedo. Gedo with a massive haymaker. Gedo SuperKicks Desperado for a two count. Gedo thrust kicks the left knee of Desperado. Desperado negates The Gedo Clutch. Desperado avoids the low blow. Gedo applies a waist lock. Desperado uses Red Shoes as a human shield. Gedo with a thumb to the eye. Kanemaru kicks Gedo in the back. Desperado with an Inside Out Lariat. Ishimori kicks Desperado in the gut. Ishimori ducks a clothesline from Kanemaru. Inside Out Lariat Exchange. Desperado goes for Pinche Loco, but Gedo counters with a Back Body Drop. Gedo with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Desperado connects with The SpineBuster for a two count. Desperado applies Numero Dos. Ishimori breaks up the submission hold. Kanemaru shoves Ishimori into Red Shoes. Kanemaru kicks Ishimori in the face. Kanemaru grabs the whiskey bottle. Gedo kicks Kanemaru in the face. Gedo delivers the low blow. Ishimori with a SpringBoard Seated Senton. Desperado with Loco Mono. Kanemaru clocks Gedo with the whiskey bottle. Desperado plants Gedo with Pinche Loco to pickup the victory.

Winner: El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (2) Hiromu Takahashi & Bushi vs. (2) Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato w/Hiroyoshi Tenzan In A IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Title Tournament Match

Takahashi and Wato will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wato backs Takahashi into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Takahashi dodges The Spinning Back Fist. Wato reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Wato leapfrogs over Takahashi. Wato drops down on the canvas. Wato buries his elbow into the midsection of Takahashi. Wato with a Spinning Heel Kick. Wato unloads three mid-kicks. Wato drives his knee into the midsection of Takahashi. Wato with an Axe Kick for a one count. Forearm Exchange. Bushi kicks Wato in the back. Wato takes a swipe at Bushi. Wato denies The SuperKick. Wato kicks out the legs of Takahashi. Wato repeatedly stomps on Takahashi’s back. Takahashi thrust kicks the midsection of Wato. Bushi dropkicks the left knee of Wato. Takahashi with a basement dropkick. Bushi knocks Taguchi off the ring apron. Bushi whips Taguchi into the steel barricade. Takahashi unloads six knife edge chops. Takahashi is choking Wato with his boot. Takahashi hammers down on the back of Wato’s neck. Takahashi tags in Bushi.

Bushi wraps his shirt around Wato’s neck. Bushi repeatedly stomps on Wato’s chest. Bushi slaps Wato in the chest. Bushi tags in Takahashi. Takahashi hammers down on the back of Wato’s neck. Takahashi drops Wato with Two Mongolian Chops. Tenzan is pissed. Takahashi with a knife edge chop. Takahashi applies The Camel Clutch. Taguchi breaks the submission with a mongolian chop. Takahashi stomps on Wato’s back. Takahashi slams Wato’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Takahashi tags in Bushi. Bushi is lighting up Wato’s chest. Bushi with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Bushi is putting the boots to Wato. Bushi with an open hand chop. Bushi tags in Takahashi. Takahashi with a series of open hand chops. Takahashi tags in Bushi. LIJ goes for a Double Vertical Suplex, but Taguchi gets in the way. Taguchi kicks Takahashi in the gut. Taguchi with forearm shivers. Taguchi with Two Mongolian Chops. LIJ avoids The Flying Hip Attack. Double Vertical Suplex to Wato for a two count. Bushi applies The STF. Wato grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Bushi stomps on Wato’s chest. Second Forearm Exchange. Bushi kicks Wato in the gut. Bushi punches Wato in the back. Bushi tags in Takahashi.

Takahashi with a knife edge chop. Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Wato avoids The Basement Dropkick. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Takahashi goes for a Hip Toss, but Wato counters with a Hurricanrana. Takahashi tags in Bushi. Bushi stops Wato in his tracks. Bushi with an open hand chop. Wato dropkicks Bushi. Wato finally tags in Taguchi. Taguchi thrust kicks the midsection of Takahashi. Hip Attack Party. Taguchi with a DDT/Reverse DDT Combination. Taguchi pops back on his feet. Taguchi with a series of running hip attacks. Taguchi drops Bushi with a SpringBoard Hip Attack for a two count. Bushi denies The Three Amigos. Bushi goes for The Rewind Kick, but Taguchi counters with The Ankle Lock. Taguchi drop toe holds Takahashi into the nether regions of Bushi. Wato with a SpringBoard European Uppercut. Wato lands The Tornillo. Taguchi plays to the crowd. Taguchi drills Bushi with The Bomaye for a two count. Taguchi applies The Ankle Lock. Taguchi goes for Dodon, but Bushi counters with a Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Taguchi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Taguchi tags in Wato.

Wato repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Bushi. Bushi hammers down on the left knee of Wato. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Bushi responds with a DDT. Bushi tags in Takahashi. Short-Arm Reversal by Takahashi. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Takahashi kicks the middle rope into Wato’s face. Takahashi with a ShotGun Dropkick. Wato fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Takahashi side steps Wato into the turnbuckle pad. Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Takahashi with a basement dropkick. Takahashi follows that with The Falcon Arrow for a two count. Wato negates The Time Bomb. Wato delivers his combination offense. Takahashi with an Inside Out Lariat. Bushi kicks Taguchi off the apron. Takahashi with a Running Death Valley Driver into the turnbuckle pad. Wato decks Takahashi with a back elbow smash. Taguchi with a Hip Attack. Bushi respond with an Atomic Drop. Wato dropkicks Bushi.

Wato ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Wato with a Dreamcast Kick. Wato applies a waist lock. Taguchi drops Bushi with a Hip Attack. Taguchi with a Flying Crossbody Block to the outside. Flying Bulldog/Cazadora FaceBuster Combination for a two count. Wato with The Reverse PowerBomb. Wato drags Takahashi to the corner. Bushi runs interference. Wato goes for The RPP, but Takahashi ducks out of the way. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Wato. Takahashi with a Corner Dropkick. Wato responds with a Corner Dropkick. Bushi with a running elbow smash. Stereo Low Dropkicks for a two count. Bushi dumps Taguchi out of the ring. Bushi lands The Suicide Dive. Takahahsi goes for The Time Bomb, but Wato lands back on his feet. Takahashi with a back elbow smash. Wato answers with a RoundHouse Kick. Takahashi SuperKicks Wato. LIJ connects with their Vertical Suplex/SitOut PowerBomb Combination for a two count. LIJ plants Wato with The LAT to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hiromu Takahashi & Bushi via Pinfall

Updated IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Title Tournament Standings

1.) Hiromu Takahashi & Bushi, 4 Points

2.) Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato, 2 Points

3.) El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru, 2 Points

4.) Taiji Ishimori & Gedo, 0 Points

