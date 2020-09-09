New Japan Road Results 9/9/20

Sendai Sunplaza Hall

Miyagi, Japan

First Match: Satoshi Kojima vs. Yota Tsuji

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kojima applies a wrist lock. Tsuji reverses the hold. Side Headlock Exchange. Kojima whips Tsuji across the ring. Tsuji runs into Kojima. Kojima tells Tsuji to bring it. Shoulder Block Exchange. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Tsuji ducks a clothesline from Kojima. Kojima drops Tsuji with a shoulder tackle. Kojima repeatedly stomps on Tsuji’s back. Kojima with an elbow drop for a two count. Kojima with the lateral press for a two count. Kojima applies a rear chin lock. Tsuji put his boot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Forearm Exchange. Kojima kicks Tsuji in the gut. Kojima with a straight right hand. Kojima stomps on Tsuji’s back. Kojima with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Kojima with a running foot stomp. Kojima repeatedly stomps on Tsuji’s chest. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Machine Gun Chops Exchange. Kojima sends Tsuji to the corner. Kojima with a Flying Forearm Smash. Kojima plays to the crowd.

Tsuji with Two Flying Forearm Smashes. Tsuji drops Kojima with a shoulder tackle for a two count. Tsuji bodyslams Kojima. Tsuji with a SomerSault Senton. Tsuji follows that with The Big Splash for a two count. Kojima denies The Vertical Suplex. Tsuji ducks a clothesline from Kojima. Tsuji applies a waist lock. Kojima with three sharp elbow strikes. Kojima with a DDT. Kojima goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Tsuji lands back on his feet. Tsuji with a waist lock go-behind. Kojima decks Tsuji with a back elbow smash. Tsuji rolls Kojima over for a two count. Second Forearm Exchange. Tsuji Spears Kojima. Tsuji applies The Boston Crab. Kojima grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Tsuji unloads a series of palm strikes. Kojima answers with a forearm smash. Kojima blocks a lariat from Tsuji. Kojima kicks Tsuji in the gut. Kojima connects with The Koji Cutter for a two count. Kojima plants Tsuji with The Lariat to pickup the victory.

Winner: Satoshi Kojima via Pinfall

Second Match: Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, Yoshi Hashi, and Yuya Uemura vs. Kazuchika Okada, SHO, Toru Yano, and Gabriel Kidd In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Goto and Yano will start things off. Yano ducks a clothesline from Goto. Yano immediately starts trying to rip off turnbuckle pads. Goto with clubbing blows to Yano’s back. Yano reverses out of the irish whip from Goto. Yano removes the turnbuckle pad. Yano ducks another clothesline from Goto. Yano throws the turnbuckle pad at Goto. Yano kicks Goto in the gut. Yano whips Goto across the ring. Goto ducks a clothesline from Yano. Goto drops Yano with a shoulder tackle. Goto goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Yano blocks it. Goto with forearm shivers. Goto whips Yano across the ring. Yano holds onto the ropes. Yano is distracted by Hashi. Goto attacks Yano from behind. Goto with a Vertical Suplex. Yano tags in Kidd. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kidd applies a wrist lock. Goto reverses the hold. Kidd with a single leg takedown. Kidd bends the left ankle of Goto. Test Of Strength. Goto applies a hammerlock. Side Headlock Exchange. Kidd runs into Goto. Goto tells Kidd to bring it. Kidd kicks Goto in the gut. Kidd with clubbing blows to Goto’s back. Kidd goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Goto blocks it. Kidd applies a waist lock. Goto decks Kidd with a back elbow smash. Yano kicks Goto in the back. Kidd with a running shoulder tackle. Forearm Exchange, Uemura with a deep arm-drag. Goto clotheslines Kidd. Team Goto clears the ring.

Goto and Uemura repeatedly stomps on Kidd’s chest. Goto sends Kidd chest first into the red turnbuckle pad. Goto tags in Hashi. Second Forearm Exchange. Hashi drops Kidd with a knife edge chop. Hashi tags in Ishii. Double Irish Whip. Double Chop. Ishii applies the single leg crab. Sho starts kicking Ishii in the face. Third Forearm Exchange. Ishii dumps Sho out of the ring. Ishii throws Sho into the steel barricade. Goto attacks Kidd behind the referee’s back. Ishii tags in Uemura. Uemura stomps on Kidd’s back. Kidd slaps Uemura in the chest. Fourth Forearm Exchange. Kidd uppercuts Uemura. Uemura scores the elbow knockdown. Uemura with the irish whip. Kidd kicks Uemura in the face. Uemura with a back elbow smash. Kidd dropkicks Uemura. Okada and Hashi are tagged in. Okada with a running forearm smash. Okada scores the elbow knockdown. Hashi reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Okada with a sliding elbow strike. Okada knocks Goto and Ishii off the apron. Okada with a Leaping Back Elbow Smash. Okada kicks Hashi in the gut. Okada with The DDT for a two count. Okada goes for The Reverse NeckBreaker, but Hashi blocks it. Okada uppercuts Hashi. Okada whips Hashi across the ring. Hashi dropkicks the left knee of Okada. Hashi hits The Bunker Buster for a two count. Hashi goes for a PileDriver, but Okada counters with a Back Body Drop. Hashi denies The Reverse NeckBreaker. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Okada. Hashi drops Okada with The Head Hunter. Hashi tags in Ishii.

Ishii with a chop/forearm combination. Okada reverses out of the irish whip from Ishii. Ishii kicks Okada in the face. Ishii blocks a boot from Okada. Ishii with a forearm smash. Ishii goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Okada blocks it. Okada applies The Money Clip. Ishii backs Okada into the exposed steel. Okada hits The Reverse NeckBreaker. Okada tags in Sho. Sho with a corner clothesline. Short-Arm Reversal by Sho. Sho with combination kicks. Ishii denies The SuperKick. Sho with a back elbow smash. Ishii avoids The Jumping Knee Strike. Sho ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Ishii with a back elbow smash. Sho blocks a lariat from Ishii. Sho with a running elbow smash. Ishii and Sho are running the ropes. Sho goes for The Spear, but Ishii counters with a front face lock. Ishii goes for The Vertical Drop BrainBuster, but Sho lands back on his feet. Sho applies a waist lock. Sho floats over into an arm-bar. Fifth Forearm Exchange. Sho Spears Ishii. Sho unloads Three Mid-Kicks. Sixth Forearm Exchange. Ishii blocks a lariat from Sho. Ishii with a Release German Suplex. Team Goto clears the ring. Double Irish Whip. Goto with a corner clothesline. Hashi SuperKicks Sho. Ishii goes for a PowerBomb, but Sho lands back on his feet. Sho with a Jumping Knee Strike. Ishii ducks a clothesline from Sho. Ishii with a Back Drop Driver. Ishii tags in Uemura. Uemura with forearm shivers. Uemura with a running elbow smash. Uemura ducks a clothesline from Sho. Uemura drops Sho with a shoulder tackle for a two count. Sho applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Goto with a forearm smash to Okada. Goto and Hashi breaks up the submission hold. Double Irish Whip. Goto with a corner clothesline. Hashi with a running knife edge chop. Uemura bodyslams Sho. Uemura applies The Boston Crab. Kidd with forearm shivers. Kidd slaps Uemura in the face. Uemura with a flying forearm smash. Sho negates The Double OverHook Suplex. Sho with a forearm smash. Uemura dropkicks Sho. Uemura connects with The Double OverHook Suplex for a two count. Uemura with forearm shivers. Sho clotheslines Uemura for a two count. Okada dumps Goto out of the ring. Sho with a German Suplex. Sho makes Uemura tap out to The Cross-Arm-Breaker.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada, SHO, Toru Yano, and Gabriel Kidd via Submission

Third Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kota Ibushi, Yuji Nagata, and Tomoaki Honma vs. Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, and Douki In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

On cue, Suzuki Gun attacks Team Golden Aces before the bell rings. Suzuki drives his knee into the midsection of Nagata. Suzuki with forearm shivers. Suzuki with knee lift. Suzuki sends Nagata to the corner. Suzuki delivers The Helluva Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Nagata denies The PK. Nagata hammers down on the right knee of Suzuki. Nagata with a forearm smash. Nagata with the irish whip. Nagata goes for The Helluva Kick, but Suzuki blocks it. Suzuki hammers down on the right knee of Nagata. Forearm Exchange. Nagata hits The Exploder Suplex. Nagata tags in Honma. Honma kicks Suzuki in the gut. Honma unloads three knife edge chops. Honma bodyslams Suzuki. Suzuki avoids The Kokeshi HeadButt. Honma with a running elbow drop. Honma bodyslams Suzuki. Honma plays to the crowd. Suzuki heads to the ring apron. Suzuki applies The Rope Assisted Arm-Bar. Suzuki pulls Honma out of the ring. All hell is breaking loose in Miyagi. Suzuki with a forearm smash. Suzuki drives his knee into the midsection of Honma. Taichi wraps the microphone cord around Ibushi’s neck. Taichi is choking Ibushi with his boot. Taichi repeatedly stomps on Honma’s back. Honma gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen.

Second Forearm Exchange. Suzuki tags in Douki. Douki stomps on Honma’s chest. Following a snap mare takeover, Douki with a running dropkick for a one count. Douki slams Honma’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Douki tags in Taichi. Suzuki Gun are abusing the referee’s five count. Taichi with a Snap Mare Takeover. Taichi rakes the eyes of Honma. Honma is swinging at air. Taichi applies The Sleeper Hold. Taichi tags in Sabre. Sabre applies the cravate. Honma with heavy bodyshots. Honma with forearm shivers. Sabre ducks a clothesline from Honma. Cobra Twist Exchange. Honma with a Hip Toss. Sabre uppercuts Honma. Honma creates distance with a Diving Kokeshi HeadButt. Honma tags in Tanahashi. Tanahashi with a Flying Forearm Smash. Tanahashi scores the elbow knockdown. Tanahashi knocks Taichi off the apron. Tanahashi blocks a boot from Sabre. Tanahashi with Two Dragon Screw Leg Whips. Suzuki kicks Tanahashi in the gut. Suzuki whips Tanahashi across the ring. Tanahashi delivers another dragon screw leg whip. Tanahashi is fired up. Tanahashi bodyslams Sabre. Tanahashi with a SomerSault Senton for a two count. Sabre applies The Octopus Hold. Sabre uppercuts Tanahashi. Tanahashi answers with a palm strike.

Tanahashi goes for The SlingBlade, but Sabre counters with an arm-bar takedown. Sabre cranks on the left shoulder of Tanahashi. Tanahashi blocks a boot from Sabre. Sabre goes for an OverHead Wrist Kick, but Tanahashi counters with an Inverted Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Ibushi and Taichi are tagged in. Ibushi bumps into Taichi. Hamstring Kick Exchange. Running Boot Exchange. Ibushi delivers his combination offense. Taichi dodges The Mid-Kick. Ibushi with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Taichi blocks a boot from Ibushi. Taichi kicks the left hamstring of Ibushi. Taichi ducks a clothesline from Ibushi. Taichi applies The Abdominal Stretch/Dragon Sleeper Combination. Suzuki gets Nagata trapped in The Sleeper Hold. Taichi tags in Douki. Douki is putting the boots to Ibushi. Douki whips Ibushi across the ring. Douki dropkicks the back of Ibushi’s neck. Douki with a Running Lariat for a two count. Douki knocks Honma and Tanahashi off the apron. Double Irish Whip. Douki with a running elbow smash. Suzuki with The Helluva Kick. Taichi follows that with a Spinning Back Kick. Douki connects with The Day Break for a two count. Suzuki dumps Honma out of the ring. Honma hits The SitOut Gory Bomb for a two count. Douki applies a waist lock. Ibushi decks Douki with a back elbow smash. Douki with a palm strike. Ibushi responds with a RoundHouse Kick. Taichi negates The Kamigoye. Sabre goes for a Dragon Screw Leg Whip, but Nagata gets in the way. Nagata with a forearm smash. Suzuki kicks Nagata in the gut. Suzuki applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Honma lands The Koekshi HeadButt. Sabre cranks on Honma’s neck. Sabre punches Tanahashi in the gut. Short-Arm Reversal by Tanahashi. Tanahashi hits The SlingBlade. Golden Blade. Ibushi plants Douki with The Kamigoye to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kota Ibushi, Yuji Nagata, and Tomoaki Honma via Pinfall

– There was cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

G1 Climax 30 Participants

A Block (Kazuchika Okada, Kota Ibushi, Jeff Cobb, Tomohiro Ishii, Will Ospreay, Shingo Takagi, Minoru Suzuki, Jay White, Taichi, and Yujiro Takahashi)

B Block (Tetsuya Naito, EVIL, KENTA, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson, Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi, Toru Yano, Zack Sabre Jr, and Sanada)

Fourth Match: Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, and Sanada vs. EVIL, Dick Togo, and Yujiro Takahashi In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Bullet Club attacks LIJ before the bell rings. EVIL dumps Naito out of the ring. Togo is throwing haymakers at Sanada. EVIL applies a wrist lock. Double Irish Whip. Sanada side steps Togo into the turnbuckle pad. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of EVIL. Sanada blocks a boot from Togo. Sanada with a single leg takedown. Sanada applies The Paradise Lock. Sanada with a low dropkick for a one count. Sanada applies a rear chin lock. Sanada is distracted by Takahashi. Togo reverses out of the irish whip from Sanada. Takahashi trips Sanada from the outside. Takahashi sends Sanada back first into the steel barricade. Takahashi attacks Sanada and Takagi with his pimp stick. EVIL whips Naito into the barricade. Bullet Club has complete control of the match. EVIL removes the blue turnbuckle pad. Togo is choking Sanada with his boot. Togo whips Sanada across the ring. Togo dropkicks Sanada for a two count. Togo with a high elbow smash. Togo applies a wrist lock. Togo tags in EVIL. EVIL with an axe handle strike. Sanada unloads three open hand chops. EVIL whips Sanada into the exposed steel. EVIL poses for the crowd. EVIL stands on Sanada’s chest. EVIL tags in Takahashi.

Takahashi kicks Takagi off the apron. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with a Sliding Boot for a two count. Takahashi transitions into a ground and pound attack. Forearm Exchange. Takahashi thrust kicks the midsection of Sanada. Takahashi goes for The Miami Shine, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Takahashi fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Takahashi starts biting Sanada’s fingers. Sanada returns the favor. Takahashi rakes the eyes of Sanada. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Takahashi. Sanada tags in Takagi. Takagi drops Takahashi with a shoulder tackle. EVIL kicks Takagi in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Takagi holds onto the ropes. Takagi kicks Togo in the face. Takagi with a running shoulder tackle to EVIL. Takagi with a Hip Toss on top of EVIL. Takagi follows that with a Senton Splash. Takagi blocks a boot from Takahashi. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Takagi with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Takahashi rakes the eyes of Takagi. Second Forearm Exchange. Takagi kicks Takahashi in the gut. Takahashi tugs on Takagi’s hair. Takagi scores a right jab. Takahashi sends Takagi face first into the canvas. Takagi dodges The Sliding Boot. Takahashi dodges The Sliding Lariat. Double Lariat. Takahashi dumps Takagi chest first on the top rope. Takahashi delivers The Helluva Kick. Lariat Exchange.

EVIL and Naito are tagged in. Naito drops down on the canvas. Naito ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Naito scores the elbow knockdown. Naito dropkicks the back of EVIL’s head. Naito with the irish whip. Naito with a Corner Dropkick. Naito sweeps out the legs of EVIL. Combination Cabron. Naito with a NeckBreaker onto the knee. Naito applies The Prima Blanca. Red Shoes admonishes Togo who’s holding a steel chair. Naito is pissed. Naito with a forearm smash. Naito kicks EVIL in the gut. Naito punches EVIL in the back. EVIL reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Takahashi kicks Naito in the back. EVIL whips Naito into the turnbuckles. EVIL hits The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. EVIL tags in Togo. Takahashi knocks Sanada off the apron. Togo shoves Red Shoes. Togo kicks Naito in the ribs. Togo whips Naito across the ring. Naito holds onto the ropes. Naito kicks Togo in the face. Naito dropkicks the left knee of Togo. EVIL drives a chair into the midsection of Sanada. Takagi attacks Togo from behind. Sanada dropkicks the chair into EVIL’s face. Togo applies The Full Nelson Lock. Takagi kicks Takahashi in the gut. Takagi decks Togo with a back elbow smash. Takagi shoves Takahashi into Togo. Takagi with a double clothesline. Togo begs for mercy. LIJ gangs up on Togo. Togo takes ride on The LIJ Train. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Sanada kicks Togo in the chest. Takagi connects with The Pumping Bomber. Naito plants Togo with The Destino to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, and Sanada via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (2) Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato w/Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. (0) Taiji Ishimori & Gedo In A IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Title Tournament Match

Wato and Gedo will start things off. Gedo tries to kick Tenzan. Ishimori attacks Wato from behind. Ishimori punches Wato in the back. Gedo with a haymaker. Double Irish Whip. Taguchi helps Wato holds onto the ropes. Wato kicks Bullet Club in the face. Double Irish Whip. Wato drops down on the canvas. Taguchi dropkicks the left knee of Gedo. Wato with a basement dropkick. Double boot to the midsection of Ishimori. Double Irish Whip. Double Drop Toe Hold/Basement Dropkick Combination. Wato repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Gedo. Wato unloads three mid-kicks. Wato is fired up. Gedo calls a time out. Gedo dumps Wato out of the ring. Ishimori kicks Wato in the gut. Ishimori whips Wato into the steel barricade. Pier six brawl ensues on the outside. Gedo repeatedly whips Taguchi and Wato with the leather belt. Gedo rakes the eyes of Wato. Wato puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Gedo drives Wato face first into the right boot of Ishimori. Gedo tags in Ishimori.

Ishimori toys around with Wato. Chop Exchange. Ishimori applies the cravate. Ishimori sits on the back of Wato’s neck. Following a snap mare takeover, Ishimori applies an illegal choke. Ishimori argues with Red Shoes. Ishimori tags in Gedo. Gedo talks smack to Taguchi. Gedo drives Wato face first into the exposed steel. Gedo repeatedly kicks Wato in the face. Wato with an open hand chop. Gedo rakes the eyes of Wato. Gedo tags in Ishimori. Ishimori with a snap mare takedown. Ishimori cranks on the neck of Wato. Ishimori continues to apply pressure to Wato’s neck. Ishimori with clubbbing shoulder blocks. Ishimori drops Wato with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Red Shoes is trying to get Taguchi out of the ring. Ishimori tags in Gedo. Gedo sends Wato face first into the exposed steel. Gedo kicks Wato in the gut. Following a snap mare takeover, Gedo with a running fist drop for a two count. Gedo applies a rear chin lock. Wato with heavy bodyshots. Wato ducks a clothesline from Gedo. Ishimori kicks Wato in the back. Gedo dumps Wato out of the ring. Taguchi whips Bullet Club with a loaded towel. Taguchi rakes the eyes of Gedo. Taguchi rolls Gedo back into the ring. Wato tags in Taguchi. Hip Attack Party. Taguchi hooks the outside leg for a two count. Taguchi hits The Three Amigos. Taguchi with a double leg takedown. Taguchi applies The Ankle Lock.

Gedo pulls down Red Shoes. Taguchi avoids the low blow. Taguchi thrust kicks the midsection of Gedo. Taguchi goes for a Discus Hip Attack, but Gedo counters with an Atomic Drop. Gedo punches Taguchi in the face. Gedo tags in Ishimori. Ishimori with a ShotGun Meteora. Following a snap mare takeover, Ishimori with a Running Knee Strike for a two count. Ishimori is throwing haymakers at Taguchi. Ishimori avoids The Hip Attack. Ishimori goes for a sunset flip, but Taguchi counters with a basement dropkick. Taguchi tags in Wato. Wato with a Flying European Uppercut of Ishimori’s back. Ishimori delivers a gut punch. Ishimori whips Wato across the ring. Ishimori drops down on the canvas. Ishimori leapfrogs over Wato. Wato lunges over Ishimori. Wato with a Running Hurricanrana. Wato lands The Tornillo. Wato rolls Ishimori back into the ring. Wato connects with The SpringBoard European Uppercut for a two count. Ishimori negates The Wato Driver. Ishimori dodges The Spinning Back Fist. Ishimori kicks Wato in the gut. Wato reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Ishimori with a HandSpring RoundHouse Kick. Ishimori goes for Cipher Utaki, but Wato lands back on his feet. Taguchi with a Leaping Hip Attack. Wato follows that with a Leaping NeckBreaker for a two count. Wato gets crotched on the top turnbuckle. Ishimori with a Roll Through Double Foot Stomp. Ishimori goes for Bloody Cross, but Wato blocks it. Wato shoves Ishimori into Gedo. Wato with a RoundHouse Kick. Wato blocks a boot from Ishimori. Wato drops Ishimori with The Dream Cast Kick. The Wato Driver for a two count. Wato dropkicks Gedo to the floor. Taguchi wipes out Gedo with a SlingShot Pescado. Wato goes for a sunset flip, but Ishimori counters with a rolling crucifix for a two count. Ishimori makes Wato tap out to The YES Lock.

Winner: Taiji Ishimori & Gedo via Submission

Sixth Match: (4) Hiromu Takahashi & Bushi vs. (2) El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru In A IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Title Tournament Match

LIJ are playing mind games with Suzuki Gun after the bell rings. Takahashi and Kanemaru will start things off. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Kanemaru. Takahashi goes for a Sunset Bomb off the ring apron, but Desperado holds onto the ropes. Bushi punches Kanemaru in the back. Takahashi whips Desperado into the steel barricade. Double Irish Whip. Takahashi thrust kicks the midsection of Kanemaru. Bushi dropkicks the left knee of Kanemaru. Takahashi with a basement dropkick. Takahashi repeatedly stomps on Kanemaru’s chest. Takahashi slams Kanemaru’s head on the red turnbuckle pad. Takahashi tags in Bushi. Bushi kicks Kanemaru in the gut. Bushi hammers down on the back of Kanemaru’s neck. Takahashi with a knife edge chop. Double Irish Whip. Kanemaru holds onto the ropes. Kanemaru kicks Bushi in the face. Kanemaru sends Takahashi tumbling to the floor. Kanemaru drops Bushi with The Big Boot. Desperado drives his knee into the midsection of Takahashi. Bullet Club whips LIJ around the ringside area. Desperado hits Takahashi with the bell hammer. Desperado stands on the back of Takahashi’s neck. Kanemaru repeatedly stomps on Bushi’s chest. Kanemaru with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Kanemaru tags in Desperado.

Desperado puts Bushi on the top turnbucklle. Desperado is trying to rip off Bushi’s mask. Bushi tumbles into the canvas. Desperado works on the left knee of Bushi. Desperado tags in Kanemaru. Suzuki Gun are double teaming Bushi. Kanemaru with a Baseball Slide Dropkick to Takahashi. Kanemaru whips Bushi across the ring. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Bushi. Kanemaru applies the single leg crab. Desperado runs Takahashi into the barricade. Bushi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Kanemaru stomps on Bushi’s chest. Kanemaru tags in Desperado. Desperado talks smack to Bushi. Desperado kicks Bushi in the gut. Desperado hooks the outside leg for a two count. Desperado with a Knee Breaker for a two count. Kanemaru rakes the eyes of Bushi. Double Irish Whip. Bushi side steps Kanemaru into the turnbuckle pad. Bushi kicks Desperado in the face. Bushi with a Running Bulldog/Dropkick Combination. Bushi tags in Takahashi. Short-Arm Reversal by Takahashi. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Takahashi kicks the middle rope into Kanemaru’s face. Kanemaru avoids The ShotGun Dropkick. Double Irish Whip. Takahashi ducks under the double clothesline from Suzuki Gun. Takahashi shoves Kanemaru into Desperado. Assisted Hurricanrana to Desperado. Kanemaru reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Takahashi with a Running Hurricanrana. Takahashi delivers The Missile Dropkick off the apron. Takahashi is fired up.

Takahashi rolls Kanemaru back into the ring. Takahashi hits The Falcon Arrow for a two count. Kanemaru fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Kanemaru sends Takahashi chest first into the turnbuckle pad. Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Kanemaru dodges The Basement Dropkick. Takahashi decks Kanemaru with a back elbow smash. Kanemaru ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Kanemaru drops Takahashi with The Spinning DDT. Kanemaru tags in Desperado. Desperado with a NeckBreaker. Desperado with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Desperado follows that with a corner clothesline. Takahashi with an OverHead Belly to Belly Suplex into the turnbuckle pad. Takahashi tags in Bushi. Bushi delivers The Missile Dropkick. Bushi with a SlingShot Hurricanrana on the floor. Bushi throws his t-shirt at Desperado. Bushi rolls Desperado back into the ring. Bushi with a DDT for a two count. Bushi goes for The Fisherman’s NeckBreaker, but Desperado blocks it. Desperado applies a waist lock. Bushi with three sharp elbow strikes. Desperado pulls Red Shoes into harms way. Desperado kicks Bushi in the gut. Desperado drops Bushi with The Loco Mono. Forearm Exchange.

Bushi negates The Guittara De La Muerta. Bushi with a Running Dropkick. Desperado reverses out of the irish whip from Bushi. Desperado hits The SpineBuster. Kanemaru kicks Takahashi off the apron. Kanemaru with a running elbow smash. Belly to Back Suplex/Dropkick Combination for a two count. Kanemaru dumps Takahashi out oft the ring. Desperado connects with The Guittara De La Muerta for a two count. Kanemaru argues with Red Shoes. Bushi avoids The Loco Mono. Takahashi SuperKicks Desperado. Kanemaru kicks Takahashi in the gut. Kanemaru with a straight right hand. LIJ responds with a SuperKick/Step Up Enzuigiri Combination. Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Stereo Basement Dropkicks. SitOut PowerBomb/Vertical Suplex Combination for a two count. LIJ goes for The LAT, but Kanemaru gets in the way. Kanemaru kicks Takahashi in the gut. Kanemaru punches Bushi in the back. Takahashi with a ShotGun Dropkick. Desperado with desperation chops. Bushi drops Desperado with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Takahashi and Kanemaru are brawling on the outside. Bushi drills Desperado with The Canadian Destroyer for a two count. Bushi goes for MX, but Desperado ducks out of the way. Kanemaru tugs on Bushi’s mask. Desperado delivers the low blow. Desperado plants Bushi with The El Es Culero to pickup the victory.

Winner: El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru via Pinfall

– Hiromu Takahashi and Bushi will battle El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru in the finals of the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Title Tournament this Friday.

Updated IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Title Tournament Standings

1.) Hiromu Takahashi & Bushi, 4 Points

2.) El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru, 4 Points

3.) Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato, 2 Points

4.) Taiji Ishimori & Gedo, 2 Points

