Six days ago the pro-wrestling world received the shocking news that ROH legend Jay Briscoe was involved in a car accident that took his life at just 38 years old. Just as sad was the fact that his kids were in the car with him and are still recovering from their injuries.

Today, Ring of Honor issued the following press release announcing that a new t-shirt of Briscoe is now available for purchase, with 100% of the proceeds going to his family. Check out the announcement below.