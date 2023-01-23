Six days ago the pro-wrestling world received the shocking news that ROH legend Jay Briscoe was involved in a car accident that took his life at just 38 years old. Just as sad was the fact that his kids were in the car with him and are still recovering from their injuries.
Today, Ring of Honor issued the following press release announcing that a new t-shirt of Briscoe is now available for purchase, with 100% of the proceeds going to his family. Check out the announcement below.
On January 17th, the wrestling world lost one of its most beloved family members when Jamin Pugh, known professionally as Jay Briscoe, tragically lost his life in an automobile accident. A member of the Ring of Honor family from the very beginning, Jay became a multi-time ROH World Champion, a 13-time ROH World Tag Team Champion, and a first-ballot ROH Hall of Famer with his brother Mark. Together, The Briscoe Brothers were a part of ROH’s foundation, the heart and soul, and were essential in building that company into the most influential wrestling promotion of the last twenty years.
But more than that, the Pugh family lost a husband, a father, a brother, a son, and in an effort to both honor Jay’s memory as well as support those left behind, we are offering this “Reach For The Sky” t-shirt with 100% of the proceeds going to benefit the Pugh family as they cope with this tragic loss.