New Jeff Hardy Special Coming To The WWE Network

WWE Network news issued the following press release announcing a new special on former world champion Jeff Hardy will be coming to the network on July 12th. Details are below.

We exclusively revealed a new episode of WWE Break It Down is set to premiere on WWE Network featuring Sheamus. In a fitting parallel, another WWE Network original will be airing that same weekend highlighting Sheamus’ recent rival: Jeff Hardy.

More specifically, a new episode of WWE Chronicle will be coming to WWE Network and will highlight the Charismatic Enigma and former World Heavyweight Champion. That special is set to premiere on Sunday, July 12th. Jeff Hardy recently returned to WWE after battling both an injury and personal demons, both of which has been focused on during WWE television in recent months.