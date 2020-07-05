New Jeff Hardy Special Coming To The WWE Network

WWE Network news issued the following press release announcing a new special on former world champion Jeff Hardy will be coming to the network on July 12th. Details are below.
We exclusively revealed a new episode of WWE Break It Down is set to premiere on WWE Network featuring Sheamus. In a fitting parallel, another WWE Network original will be airing that same weekend highlighting Sheamus’ recent rival: Jeff Hardy.
More specifically, a new episode of WWE Chronicle will be coming to WWE Network and will highlight the Charismatic Enigma and former World Heavyweight Champion. That special is set to premiere on Sunday, July 12th. Jeff Hardy recently returned to WWE after battling both an injury and personal demons, both of which has been focused on during WWE television in recent months.
- Arn Anderson On Why John Cena Didn’t Want The WWE To Sign A.J. Styles
- Charlotte Flair Lands PWI Magazine Cover with Look Similar to Ric Flair Cover
- Mark Henry On How An Incident With The Kliq Led To Him Training With The Harts
- Cody Rhodes Says He Has No Grudge Against WWE For Trademarking His Name
- Identity Of Bartender From Last Night’s SmackDown Revealed
- Jeff Jarrett Trial Against IMPACT Wrestling Set To Begin This Morning
- Sting Teases Possible Return to the Ring for WWE?
- Bobby Lashley Discusses His Angle With Lana And Feeling Uncomfortable
- WWE Reportedly Purchases EVOLVE, New Wrestlers Being Signed, WWE Picks Up Video Libraries, Gabe Sapolsky’s Indie Career Ends, More
- Arn Anderson On Why John Cena Didn’t Want The WWE To Sign A.J. Styles
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- Shawn Michaels Involved In Heated Argument at WWE NXT “Takeover: In Your House”
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury
- WWE to Release The Velveteen Dream Soon?