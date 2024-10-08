Funds are being put together to gear up for the first-ever two-night WWE SummerSlam premium live event in 2025.

The New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority approved a resolution to allocate 7.125 million dollars to be used to help “securing and hosting the WWE SummerSlam” next year, according to a report released by the Sports Business Journal.

NJSEA spokesman Brian Aberback said the agency is in the process of “finalizing funding application” to the state Department of Community Affairs, which handles these types of grants, and expects “funds will be disbursed following the execution of an MOU [memorandum of understanding] with the NJDCA regarding the use of the funds.”

According to the report, the money is part of the American Rescue Plan funding that New Jersey received from the U.S. federal government during the COVID-19 pandemic. Money from the plan can be used to “respond to the negative economic impacts of the public health emergency by providing aid to impacted industries such as tourism, travel and hospitality.”

WWE SummerSlam 2025 is scheduled to take place on August 2 and August 3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.