A new tag team match has been announced for AEW Grand Slam France.

AEW President Tony Khan announced that Death Riders members Jon Moxley and Gabe Kidd will join forces at the event, taking on Don Callis Family representatives Mark Davis and Jake Doyle.

The addition gives Grand Slam France six announced matches, including three championship bouts.

AEW World Champion Will Ospreay will defend his title against Kazuchika Okada, while Mercedes Mone puts the AEW Women’s World Championship on the line against Queen Aminata. Darby Allin will also defend the TNT Championship against Kyle Fletcher.

On the ROH side, Bandido is scheduled to defend the ROH World Championship against Kofi.

The card will also feature a Clockwork Carnage qualifying match, with Samoa Joe going one-on-one against Jungle Jack Perry.

Moxley and Kidd against Davis and Doyle rounds out the current lineup for AEW Grand Slam France.

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