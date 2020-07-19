New Kickoff Match Added To Horror Show At Extreme Rules Pay Per View

WWE has announced on Twitter that Kevin Owens will be taking on Buddy Murphy in the kickoff of today’s Horror Show at Extreme Rules pay per view. Check out the announcement below.

UPDATED CARD:

WWE Title Match

Dolph Ziggler vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

Ziggler to reveal stipulation at Extreme Rules.

RAW Women’s Title Match

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks vs. Asuka (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Nikki Cross vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley (c)

WWE United States Title Match

MVP vs. Apollo Crews (c)

Tables Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles

Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The New Day (c)

Wyatt Swamp Fight

WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt

Eye For An Eye Match

Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins

Kevin Owens vs. Buddy Murphy