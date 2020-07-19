New Kickoff Match Added To Horror Show At Extreme Rules Pay Per View

WWE has announced on Twitter that Kevin Owens will be taking on Buddy Murphy in the kickoff of today’s Horror Show at Extreme Rules pay per view. Check out the announcement below.
JUST ANNOUNCED: @FightOwensFight will go one-on-one with @WWE_Murphy TONIGHT on The Horror Show at WWE #ExtremeRules Kickoff! https://t.co/vl5xAxy47u
— WWE (@WWE) July 19, 2020
UPDATED CARD:
WWE Title Match
Dolph Ziggler vs. Drew McIntyre (c)
Ziggler to reveal stipulation at Extreme Rules.
RAW Women’s Title Match
WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks vs. Asuka (c)
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Nikki Cross vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley (c)
WWE United States Title Match
MVP vs. Apollo Crews (c)
Tables Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles
Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The New Day (c)
Wyatt Swamp Fight
WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt
Eye For An Eye Match
Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins
Kevin Owens vs. Buddy Murphy
- New World Champion Crowned At IMPACT Slammiversary, Good Brothers Debut, EC3 Tease
- WWE “The Horror Show at Extreme Rules” Results 7/19/2020
- Gallows, Anderson, Sabin, Shelley, EC3, EY, and Heath Among Free Agent Arrivals at Slammiversary 2020
- Eric Young Returns To IMPACT At Tonight’s Slammiversary
- Bret Hart Reveals Vince McMahon Never Paid Stu Hart For Stampede Wrestling, Says He Owed $750,000
- Lio Rush and AEW’s Big Swole Show Support For Naomi After Last Night’s WWE SmackDown
- Kevin Owens Reportedly Approached Vince McMahon Regarding The Lack Of Medical Masks At The Performance Center
- Bully Ray Talks Infamous Jeff Hardy and Sting TNA Match, Says TNA Made Hardy Apologize When He Returned To The Company
- EC3 On Whether He Regrets Signing With WWE, Says He Wishes He Could Have Faced Orton Or Cena, Creative Ideas Pitched and more
- New World Champion Crowned At IMPACT Slammiversary, Good Brothers Debut, EC3 Tease
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury
- WWE to Release The Velveteen Dream Soon?