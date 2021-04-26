There were new Impact Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Champions crowned at the Rebellion pay-per-view on Sunday night from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee.
Fire N’ Flayva put the titles on the line against Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering. After a back and forth match, it was Grace and Ellering who went over to become the new champions.
Fire N’ Flayva held the titles for 99 days.
