A lawsuit filed on February 20 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York by Luis Danny Soto accuses several major entities and individuals—including Endeavor Group Holdings, WWE, UFC, Seven Bucks Productions, Dwayne Johnson, and Dana White—of harassment, conspiracy, and unauthorized medical experimentation.

In the 12-page filing, Soto claims WWE has a history of influencing officials in multiple states and alleges its merger with UFC under TKO Group Holdings was designed to evade legal accountability. He also asserts that medical treatment equipment was secretly installed in his home and used without his consent by executives, celebrities, politicians, and law enforcement. According to Soto, this equipment, allegedly used for treating drug-related mental disorders, caused him physical and emotional distress.

Soto further alleges years of harassment, threats, and discrimination from WWE and UFC personnel, claiming the existence of a “clandestine black market” within these companies involving illicit activities. He asserts that virtual medical patient simulators were used to inflict physical and psychological harm, leading to seizures and pain. The lawsuit also accuses company executives of bribing officials to cover up misconduct and of hacking into his personal life to intimidate him through AI-generated videos.

Additionally, Soto claims he was subjected to distressing tactics, including exposure to putrid odors, threats of being framed with fabricated DNA evidence, and warnings of being infected with a virus. He alleges his civil rights were violated based on his perceived race, religion, political affiliation, gender, and sexual orientation.

The lawsuit seeks compensatory and punitive damages for emotional, mental, and physical suffering, as well as reimbursement for financial losses. Soto has requested a jury trial, though no defendants have been served as of this writing. The claims remain unsubstantiated, with no supporting documentation included in the filing.

