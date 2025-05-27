A former well-known WWE Superstar is facing serious accusations.

In connection with the death of his wife, 85-year-old Janette Becraft, William Albert Haynes III, better known to wrestling fans as Billy Jack Haynes, is facing yet another lawsuit.

In addition to a second-degree murder charge, Haynes is now the subject of a civil lawsuit filed by Becraft’s estate, which alleges a pattern of abuse leading up to her death in February 2024.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 12 Oregon, the lawsuit—filed on May 22 in Multnomah County—seeks $750,000 in damages and claims that Haynes subjected Becraft to physical, emotional, and financial abuse over the course of five years.

Becraft, described in the filing as both disabled and vulnerable, was allegedly manipulated and isolated by Haynes, who reportedly cut off her contact with family, coerced her into liquidating her retirement savings, withdrew funds from her bank accounts, and directed her to switch to medical providers with whom he had personal connections.

The lawsuit also claims Haynes introduced her to heroin and methamphetamine, forced her to buy a firearm he was legally barred from purchasing due to his criminal history, and pressured her into marrying him in 2021.

Earlier this month, Haynes, now 71, was declared unfit to stand trial for the murder charge. The legal proceedings remain ongoing.