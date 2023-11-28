An Ohio Pension Fund filed a new lawsuit on November 17 in Delaware against Vince McMahon, Nick Khan, Paul Levesque, Michelle Wilson, George Barrios, Frank Riddick, and Steve Koonin.

Bloomberg Law reported the lawsuit states that McMahon’s “maneuvering to secure his power and control over the company in the face of mounting stockholder discontent and government investigations” caused higher offers in favor of a deal with Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel, who is his “longtime friend” that would keep him in charge of his company.

The suit stated WWE’s board was stacked with loyalists who came up with “a sham sales process” designed to favor Endeavor in the deal and exclude other bidders from getting rid of McMahon.

Another lawsuit was filed last week by Dennis Palkon, who previously sued McMahon over his return to WWE, which is still under seal.