The federal case against the man accused of stalking WWE Superstar Liv Morgan has hit another delay.

An updated status report filed in The United States District Court, Middle District of Florida, Tampa Division confirms that Canadian national Shawn Chan is currently undergoing a psychological examination. As a result, his right to a speedy trial has been paused until that process is completed.

The Court had previously pushed the trial to its March session following a January 31 ruling. Prosecutors noted in the latest filing that they anticipate needing approximately three days to present their case once proceedings begin. Chan’s defense team has not yet indicated how long their presentation may take.

Chan is facing one count of interstate domestic violence after allegedly traveling from Scarborough, Ontario to Orlando, Florida on May 26, 2025 — the same day he was issued a passport. Authorities say he later traveled to Morgan’s Florida residence, circled the property, entered through the backyard, and attempted to access the front door before leaving a note behind.

He was arrested by the FBI on June 3, 2025, after WWE security reportedly identified him from home surveillance footage and alerted law enforcement. Chan was indicted on June 25 and faces up to five years in prison. He has remained incarcerated since his arrest after multiple failed attempts to secure pretrial release.

In recent weeks, Chan sought to introduce an insanity defense, but prosecutors argued the request was filed too late. The Court has not yet ruled on that issue, which contributed to the trial delay and led to the ongoing psychological evaluation.

