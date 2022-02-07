New WWE Legends have been revealed for the WWE 2K22 roster.

As seen below, 2K issued a new video today to confirm the following WWE Hall of Famers for the video game – Chyna, Booker T, Randy Savage, and Big Boss Man.

WWE 2K22 will be released on Friday, March 11 for PS5, PS4, XBox One, XBox Series X/S, and PC.

Below is an updated list of confirmed Superstars, Legends and Hall of Famers for the WWE 2K22 video game, along with the reveal video:

* AJ Styles

* Alexa Bliss

* Angelo Dawkins

* Apollo Crews

* Asuka

* Austin Theory

* Bayley

* Becky Lynch

* Beth Phoenix

* Bianca Belair

* Big Boss Man

* Big E

* Bobby Lashley

* Booker T

* Brock Lesnar

* Carmella

* Cesaro

* Chad Gable

* Charlotte Flair

* Chyna

* Damian Priest

* Dana Brooke

* Dolph Ziggler

* Dominik Mysterio

* Drew Gulak

* Drew McIntyre

* Eddie Guerrero

* Edge

* Eric Bischoff (nWo)

* Erik

* Finn Balor

* Goldberg

* Hollywood Hogan (nWo)

* Hulk Hogan

* Humberto

* Ivar

* Jeff Hardy

* Jey Uso

* Jimmy Uso

* Joaquin Wilde

* John Cena

* Kane

* Kane 2008

* Kay Lee Ray

* Kevin Nash

* Kevin Nash (nWo)

* Kevin Owens

* Kofi Kingston

* Montez Ford

* Mustafa Ali

* MVP

* Naomi

* Nikki A.S.H.

* Randy Orton

* Randy Savage

* Raquel Gonzalez

* Rey Mysterio

* Rey Mysterio (1996 Starrcade)

* Rhea Ripley

* Ric Flair

* Ricochet

* Riddle

* Robert Roode

* Roman Reigns

* Sami Zayn

* Samoa Joe

* Sasha Banks

* Scott Hall

* Scott Hall (nWo)

* Seth Rollins

* Shawn Michaels

* Shayna Baszler

* Sheamus

* Shelton Benjamin

* Shinsuke Nakamira

* Shotzi

* Sonya Deville

* Steve Austin

* Sean “Syxx” Waltman

* Sean “Syxx” Waltman (nWo)

* Tamina Snuka

* The Miz

* The Rock

* Triple H

* Tyler Bate

* The Ultimate Warrior

* The Undertaker

* The Undertaker (Lord of Darkness, Pre-order)

* The Undertaker (Phantom Mask, Pre-order)

* The Undertaker (WrestleMania 36, Pre-order)

* Xavier Woods

