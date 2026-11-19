New Level will be keeping the party going after AEW Dynasty.

Kofi Kingston and Austin Creed have been announced as the next guest DJs for Sweet Chin Disco, with the AEW stars scheduled to take over the decks at the wrestling-themed rave in Liverpool on February 7.

The event will take place following AEW Dynasty, giving fans an opportunity to continue the festivities with two-thirds of the reigning AEW World Trios Champions.

Creed is already familiar with Sweet Chin Disco, having attended several of the organization’s previous parties as a guest. Discussions about him eventually stepping behind the DJ booth reportedly began some time ago, with those plans now coming together alongside his longtime tag team partner.

The upcoming event will feature wrestling entrance themes spanning different eras and promotions, along with crowd sing-alongs, cosplay and other festivities. Organizers have also teased the possibility of surprise appearances from additional members of the AEW roster.

New Level won’t be the first AEW stars to participate in the festivities, as Mercedes Moné previously served as a guest DJ following AEW All In.

Kingston and Creed currently hold the AEW World Trios Championships alongside Swerve Strickland.