The New Level made an immediate impact in their AEW debut at All In: London.

Kofi and Austin Creed, formerly known as The New Day in WWE, were revealed as Swerve Strickland’s partners for the wild card team in the Trios Roulette match at Wembley Stadium.

The newly formed trio went on to win the match and capture the AEW World Trios Championships on their first night together.

In a backstage exclusive following the victory, Creed showed off the gold and celebrated their immediate success.

“These are the AEW World Trios Championships, and you’re looking at the new champions,” Creed said.

Kofi then reflected on arriving in AEW and capturing a championship in his first match with the company.

“It feels good. It feels valid,” Kofi said. “Validation to come over here from another universe and, on our first night out, our first match, to be in there with such prestigious teams. Look at us. What does that say about us?”

Strickland had an answer.

“I’ll tell you what it says. History makers,” Swerve said. “All three of us. Of this generation, of this era, of this culture. Nobody is above us. We are the highest level. The new level.”

Creed closed by putting the rest of AEW’s tag team and trios divisions on notice.

“You wanna see what we have to say. You wanna see what we have to do,” Creed said. “There ain’t no trio better than this. There ain’t no duo better than this.”

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW All In: London Results 8/30/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.