New AEW World Trios Champions were crowned at Full Gear 2026 on Saturday night, November 14, in Phoenix, Arizona.

Swerve Strickland and The New Level defeated Hangman Adam Page and Brodido (Brody King and Bandido) in a brutal Texas Death Match to capture the AEW World Trios Championships.

The chaotic contest featured an assortment of weapons, including barbed wire tables, thumbtacks, steel chairs, staple guns and even a barbed wire-wrapped trombone. Among the highlights were Austin Creed using an explosive Power Glove to knock down Brody King, Kofi delivering a double leg drop through a pane of glass onto Hangman Page, and Strickland hitting King with a Vertebreaker onto the steel ring steps.

During the closing moments, Page connected with a Buckshot Lariat on Strickland and attempted a second, only for Swerve to counter with a steel chair shot. With all six competitors down, the referee began counting. Strickland managed to return to his feet at eight, while Page barely answered the count at nine.

Swerve immediately connected with a House Call that knocked Hangman back down, leaving him unable to answer the subsequent ten-count.

With the victory, Swerve Strickland and The New Level became the new AEW World Trios Champions.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Full Gear 2026 Results coverage here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

Shades of #AEWFullGear 2023 😱 Hangman Page and @swerveconfident bring out the STAPLE GUNS once again! Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on HBO Max PPV! https://t.co/2pV8DdtTLA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 15, 2026

.@AustinCreedWins takes Texas Death to a NEW LEVEL! 💥 Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on HBO Max PPV! https://t.co/nWhrG4Ro7m — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 15, 2026