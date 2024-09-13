The new logo for the debut episode of WWE SmackDown on USA Network has arrived.

Wrestle Votes has released the logo for the show that is expected to debut as part of the move of SmackDown on USA.

According to the report, it is not clear if the logo will debut on the show tonight or in the fall or winter, when other changes come to additional WWE TV programs.

Check out the logo below.

