Tonight’s WWE NXT episode is the first live show since September 13 and as expected, the show returned with a new look and some upgrades to the arena at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

The revamped Performance Center arena includes a black, white, gold, yellow and orange look. The ringside area was improved to provide more space around the ringside area, according to PWInsider, while some of the seating was elevated to give a better looking view of the fans seated in the arena.

There was also more open space added to the ring area, along with the return of the black ring mat and the white ropes. The black barricades are also in use, and changes were made to the wall displays.

You can see several photos and clips of the upgraded WWE Performance Center arena below:

Nice new ring set NXT, black, white and gold forever!🖤🤍💛 #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/QymLXsadYp — AJ's University of Nerds and Geeks!❤️⭐️️🌈🌻 (@AjBlueBayBelt) October 5, 2022

The new NXT looks pre nice!👀 pic.twitter.com/FD9aou3Ela — Kaylee♡ (@rosendevilletm) October 4, 2022

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.