In the main event of the December 9 episode of WWE RAW, Rhea Ripley faced Raquel Rodriguez in an Anything Goes Match. This marked Ripley’s first singles match on the show since January 1, 2024. Ripley had been sidelined for parts of the year due to injury.

During the Anything Goes Match, both women brawled with Liv Morgan getting involved, attacking Ripley, but IYO SKY came to Ripley’s aid and took out Morgan.

Ripley picked up the “W” after delivering her signature Riptide maneuver through a table.

A new photo of Brock Lesnar and Rena “Sable” Mero has surfaced online.

While we don’t have many details on where the photo was taken, you can view it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wrestling Headlines (@wrestling_headlines)

And finally, the 2024 AEW Continental Classic is underway.

Taking to Instagram, Serena Deeb asked fans whether they’d be interested in a Women’s Continental Classic in the future. She wrote,

“Would you guys like to see a Women’s Continental Classic?

A little fantasy booking here… Someone suggested this list to me, and I think it’s a pretty great list! But there’s an endless amount of talent we have in the @aew women’s division who would be a great fit for it.

Which begs the question, who would you like to see in a Women’s Continental Classic?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serena Deeb (@serenadeeb)

