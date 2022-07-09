WWE will be returning to the legendary Madison Square Garden arena in New York City on July 25th for a taping of their weekly Monday episodic, Raw.

According to PW Insider, the main event for that night is expected to be Riddle teaming up with the Street Profits to take on Roman Reigns and the Usos in six-man tag action.

The original planned bout was for Seth Rollins to take on Cody Rhodes, but an injury sustained by the American Nightmare obviously derailed that. Local advertising also had Riddle taking on Rollins in singles-action, but the six-man tag is now the expected bout.

Stay tuned.