The lineup for this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV continues to take shape.
On Tuesday, TNA Wrestling confirmed the addition of Nic Nemeth vs. Frankie Kazarian to their weekly two-hour TNA on AXS prime time television program.
With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated officially advertised lineup for what will be the second-to-last episode of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV leading up to their annual TNA Against All Odds 2024 pay-per-view at Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois on June 14.
TNA iMPACT ON AXS TV (6/6/2024)* Nic Nemeth vs. Frankie Kazarian
* Gisele Shaw returns
* Laredo Kid (C) vs. AJ Francis (Digital Media Title)
* Kon vs. Jake Something
* Jordynne Grace vs. Allysin Kay (Knockouts Title)
* Mustafa Ali & Campaign Singh vs. Speedball Mountain
