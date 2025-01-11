AEW President Tony Khan has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of AEW Collision.

Taking to Twitter, “TK” announced that Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli will be facing off against The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum) on tonight’s show.

TONIGHT, Sat, 1/11

Athens, GA

Saturday #AEWCollision

8pm ET/7pm CT, on TNT + Max@ClaudioCSRO/@WheelerYuta

vs@TruthMagnum/@turbofloyd_ After being attacked by Death Riders last Saturday,

Outrunners are out for payback! The Youngest Men Alive collide vs Death Riders TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/BsNt01M0uM — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 11, 2025

You can check out the updated card for tonight’s edition of AEW Collision below:

* Harley Cameron vs. Mariah May

* Cope vs. Big Bill

* Dax Harwood vs. Chris Jericho

* PAC vs. Komander

* The Death Riders (Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli) vs. The Outrunners (Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd)

Lex Luger and Diamond Dallas Page are working on a new project.

Since 2007, Luger has struggled with his mobility due to a nerve impingement in his neck. This led to temporary paralysis.

During a recent Q&A for Ad-Free Shows, the WWE legend confirmed that he’s working with DDP on a special project. He said,

“I’m sworn to secrecy. All to be revealed, but it’s going great. Him and I are having a great time. Our history is remarkable. [He] was there the morning I was found paralyzed in my hotel room. Our history is amazing. Him and his people are filming everything in a documentary form. So I can’t really talk about it, because I don’t want to blow it for everybody, but, man, they’ve got some great stuff. It’s going to be really, really good. They’re so good. They’re going to put a little bit out at a time. But man, we’re doing some great stuff, and we’re having a blast doing it. So I look forward to that coming to completion. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”