A new match has been announced for the next All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view.

On this week’s AEW Saturday night double-header, which included new taped episodes of AEW Collision and AEW Rampage from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, a new match was made official for the upcoming AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 pay-per-view.

A grudge match will take place at the PPV event scheduled for next Sunday night, May 26, 2024, as former Best Friends turned enemies “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy and Trent Beretta will go one-on-one in a “straight-up wrestling match” inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for the 5/26 PPV in “Sin City.”

AEW DOUBLE OR NOTHING (5/26/2024) * Swerve Strickland (C) vs. Christian Cage (AEW Title)

* “Timeless” Toni Storm (C) vs. Serena Deeb

* Willow Nightingale (C) vs. Mercedes Mone (TBS Women’s Title)

* Adam Copeland (C) vs. Malakai Black (TNT Title Barbed Wire Cage Match)

* Roderick Strong (C) vs. Will Ospreay (AEW International Title)

* Jon Moxley (C) vs. Konosuke Takeshita (IWGP Title Eliminator)

* The Elite vs. Team AEW (Anarchy In The Arena)

* Orange Cassidy vs. Trent Beretta

Make sure to join us here on 5/26 for live AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 results coverage from Las Vegas, NV.