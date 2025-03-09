Chris Jericho will defend his Ring of Honor World Championship against Gravity at AEW Revolution: Zero Hour, as announced during this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

Gravity, who was attacked by Jericho on Ring of Honor TV, challenged him to the match earlier in the show, and a match graphic confirmed the bout for the pre-show.

You can check out the final lineup for AEW Revolution 2025 below:

AEW World Championship:

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Cope

AEW International Championship:

Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Kenny Omega

Hollywood Ending Match for AEW Women’s World Championship:

Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May

AEW TBS Championship:

Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Momo Watanabe

AEW World Tag Team Championship:

The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. The Outrunners

AEW Continental Championship:

Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Brody King

#1 Contenders Match for AEW World Title:

Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet

Steel Cage Match:

Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher

MJF vs. Hangman Page

ROH World Championship:

Chris Jericho (c) vs. Gravity (Zero Hour)

Daniel Garcia, Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, & Roderick Strong vs. Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty, Carlie Bravo & Shawn Dean) (Zero Hour)

Big Boom! AJ, Orange Cassidy & Mark Briscoe vs. Johnny TV & MxM Collection (Zero Hour)

Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong defeated Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler (FTR) on the March 1, 2025 episode of AEW Collision. However, after FTR rejected a tainted victory, the match was restarted, leading to FTR’s loss and them refusing a post-match handshake.

On this week’s episode of AEW Collision, both teams confronted each other, and Kyle and Roderick agreed to give FTR a rematch on March 15th edition of Collision in Las Vegas, NV.

As of this writing, that is the only match announced for next week’s edition of AEW Collision.

And finally, Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher are set to face off in a Steel Cage match at AEW Revolution 2025.

On this week’s episode of AEW Collision, Ospreay sent a message to Fletcher, vowing to repay him for all the betrayals. Ospreay expressed that it hurt him to fight inside a cage, but Fletcher forced the situation.

Fletcher, in turn, claimed that Ospreay views him as a stepping stone to the AEW World title and that he will only be remembered as Fletcher’s best rival.

