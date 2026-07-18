Trick Williams has a match lined up for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

WWE has announced that the reigning United States Champion will face Laredo Kid during the Countdown Show for Saturday Night’s Main Event ahead of the main card.

The bout adds another championship-caliber name to the event, with Williams set to make his latest appearance as United States Champion against the high-flying Laredo Kid.

Saturday Night’s Main Event takes place on July 18 from Madison Square Garden in New York City, with the Countdown Show featuring the newly announced Williams vs. Laredo Kid matchup before the live broadcast gets underway.

Scheduled for the main show are the following matches and appearances:

* No DQ: Danhausen vs. JD McDonagh

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: Paige & Brie Bella (c) vs. Fallon Henley & Lainey Reid

* Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria

* CM Punk & Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther & Sami Zayn

* Roman Reigns & New York Knicks’ Jalen Brunson to appear

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for complete WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event results.